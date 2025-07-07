Carole Middleton & Roger Federer are sitting (separately) in Wimbledon’s Royal Box

Over the weekend, Andy Roddick made his first-ever appearance in Wimbledon’s Royal Box. He told ESPN that the All-England Club had extended the invitation, and so he decided to go and just watch tennis and have fun (he brought his wife Brooklyn). I bring that up because the club really does have to *invite* former players and celebrities to sit in the Royal Box, and no one is there by chance.
So, today, for the fourth-round singles matches, the club invited Roger Federer and his wife Mirka Federer to watch the matches from the Royal Box. The club also invited Carole and Michael Middleton. As soon as I saw that Roger was there, I knew that the Middletons would try to get near him. I’m honestly shocked that the Princess of Wales didn’t come out today so she could flirt with Rog. Kate’s due to take a “starring role” in this week’s state visit by President Macron, so maybe she didn’t want to pack too much into her week. Still, you know it hurts to miss “sitting with Roger and ignoring Mirka.”
A few more things… Roger really showed up to watch one of his biggest rivals, Novak Djokovic, get his ass handed to him by Alex De Minuar! As I’m writing this, Djokovic lost his first set 6-1 to Alex. You know Roger is chuckling to himself. As for Carole… she wore a really terrible dress today. Yikes.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I admit I wore a dress somewhat similar to Carole…
…in the 80s. But it wasn’t drop waist with pleats, at least.
The dress is not bad, it’s that she is not wearing a proper bra. You have to be either stick thin or have perky perky tits to look good in the drop waist.
It’s hideous! It’s like she took her old sheets & cut them up & then ran them up on the sewing machine. It’s the worst possible style for her (or anyone).
Looks like the Lazy plan is operational.
When Lazy can’t attend an event eg Ascot, Wimbledon etc she’ll allow her mother to attend by proxy.
Carole might as well take over her patronages too now that she has a lot of free time since Party Pieces went bust.
Wonder if we’ll have a YouGov opinion poll with Carole as the most popular “royal”.
Does no one in England own a decent bra?
I thought the same.
He probably felt safe that Can’t wasn’t there because these are not the finals. Yes Ma Midds was there but not too close to him to make an ass out of herself. Yes that dress is hideous. Looks like something Horsilla would wear except there is no zipper lol.
Is the illustrious Little (Fashion) House on the Prairie doing a capsule collection by Dorothy Zbornak?
😹😹😹 ok this left me dead
Carole wears a housecoat style outfit.
Yikes, was Carole trying to mimic Kate’s brown stripes? That’s truly a sad sack.
My thought was okay they’re still going with the brown vertical stripes I guess? Now it’s Carole’s turn. After Kate wore the brown version of something Meghan once wore to Wimbledon. They’re so weird. Meghan’s crisp RL blue stripes remain the freshest imo.
Roger’s wife isn’t Brooklyn…
Brooklyn Decker is married to Andy Roddick…
Just fyi
That was perfectly clear from the article. Unless the version I read was a corrected one.
Ah i was just thinking to myself i haven’t seen Kitty Kats dad in a while, It looks like her “cancer” has really knocked them for a loop, they are no longer Preening as parents to a future Queen.
Mike looks ill. He seems to suffer from red cheeks all the time. Reminds me of Chucky going through his rosacea phase. He’d better have a look at it. Could be an underlying heart issue.
Carole is Botoxed to the max. Her face is so stretched now she’s turning feline.
Fillers, thread lifts and face lifts give the tight, stretched look. Not Botox.
Botox weakens select muscles to reduce wrinkles and make the face smoother looking. Based on Carole’s forehead lines and the ‘11’ wrinkles between her eyes she hasn’t had Botox recently.
But her face is puffy. I don”t know if it’s poor filler placement or drinking too much. And she may have had more work done but she’s not looking funny because of Botox.
I don’t think it’s Botox. She has noticeably gained weight from what she looked like 15 years ago when she was a skinny Minnie like her daughters are now. I think we are just seeing the added weight in her face and honestly while she looks different it is not bad. I think she still looks younger than her actual age.
Such a husband not-a husband:))
He has been living with another woman for years, and Carole borrows him for parties:))
This is so weird!
@KoRAR Thank you:) It IS so WEIRD but I understand, for Royal Box seats at Wimbledon , I’ll be your friend Carole.
I feel like Pippa had a very similar dress. I think in genera Pippa is the best dressed out of the three Middleton women but that’s not saying a lot.
Today the UK Government is having a church service for the 20th anniversary service for the 7/7 attacks, there was no way Kate could’ve gone to Wimbledon today. Plus, she’s incapable of “working” two days in a row. According to the fashion bloggers, Carole’s dress is Beulah.
I’ve often wondered, are hats allowed? I couldn’t sit in the sun that long without a hat.
The dress code for the Royal Box doesn’t allow hats (because it blocks the view of people behind you).
It’s a slap to the face, the way Carole and Mike have just gone on after their bankruptcy. They still go to Ascot, Mustique, Wimbledon, while their creditors haven’t got their money back.
They redesigned the company from a private holding to a public one. This safeguarded them as individuals from financial liability when the company went under. Fortunately, they can afford to get on with their lives now.
A few more things… Roger really showed up to watch one of his biggest rivals, Novak Djokovic, get his ass handed to him by Alex De Minuar!
Kaiser, I think this need to be updated😉
Unfortunately.
Will Kate attend both finals this weekend or just one like last year? Another heatwave is forecast so really if she wilts in the heat then she should opt for the Ladies final?
Perhaps if Kate’s clothing allowance has been cut, that has impacted Carole, and she, poor woman, has been reduced to making an outfit from her bedsheets…
All I got is what a hard-faced woman.
I’d say the puffy face is from drinking, and looks like she’s had eyeliner tattooed on.