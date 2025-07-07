Carole Middleton & Roger Federer are sitting (separately) in Wimbledon’s Royal Box

Embed from Getty Images

Over the weekend, Andy Roddick made his first-ever appearance in Wimbledon’s Royal Box. He told ESPN that the All-England Club had extended the invitation, and so he decided to go and just watch tennis and have fun (he brought his wife Brooklyn). I bring that up because the club really does have to *invite* former players and celebrities to sit in the Royal Box, and no one is there by chance.

So, today, for the fourth-round singles matches, the club invited Roger Federer and his wife Mirka Federer to watch the matches from the Royal Box. The club also invited Carole and Michael Middleton. As soon as I saw that Roger was there, I knew that the Middletons would try to get near him. I’m honestly shocked that the Princess of Wales didn’t come out today so she could flirt with Rog. Kate’s due to take a “starring role” in this week’s state visit by President Macron, so maybe she didn’t want to pack too much into her week. Still, you know it hurts to miss “sitting with Roger and ignoring Mirka.”

A few more things… Roger really showed up to watch one of his biggest rivals, Novak Djokovic, get his ass handed to him by Alex De Minuar! As I’m writing this, Djokovic lost his first set 6-1 to Alex. You know Roger is chuckling to himself. As for Carole… she wore a really terrible dress today. Yikes.

