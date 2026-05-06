Sykes: Very powerful people are ‘simply done’ with Duchess Meghan

Last Friday, the Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff published a particular crazy story about the Duchess of Sussex and how Meghan is “spiraling badly” because she wasn’t invited to the Met Gala and everyone hates her. It’s abundantly clear that the Mail is throwing every smear, every lie, every ridiculous conspiracy against the wall to see what sticks. As the New World recently pointed out, the Mail’s “dangerous obsession” with Meghan seems to be getting worse this year, likely related to Prince Harry’s lawsuit against the Mail (which went to trial a few months ago). Well, post-Met Gala, the Mail did a follow-up about Meghan’s “burned bridges” and “falling out with Hollywood power brokers.” I’ll spare you the Mail’s article because it’s basically just a bunch of British people rage-shrieking Meghan’s name. But Tom Sykes decided to pile-on with this bizarre piece, “Meghan’s Met Gala Absence Becomes a Convenient Synecdoche for Failure; We know where it all went wrong. Do they?”
It was the Met Gala on Monday night. Every major name in fashion was there. The Duchess of Sussex was not. Her absence tells you everything you need to know about where the Duchess of Sussex finds herself right now.
Alison [Boshoff]’s sources are impeccable. Her piece in this weekend’s Mail lit up the internet. And today she goes even further. The picture that emerges is of a strategy and a commercial operation in freefall.
“She’s spiralling badly,” one insider tells Alison. “They’ve lost the plot.”
The fashion deals haven’t materialised. The brand partnerships haven’t come. The big names — Balenciaga, Dior, Chanel — have not called. And the people who did try to help? Meghan has managed, with remarkable consistency, to alienate each and every one of them. Anna Wintour, the Kardashians, Ari Emanuel, Netflix…the list of burned bridges is a rollcall of the most powerful figures in fashion, social media, and Hollywood, all of whom are, as Alison puts it, simply done.
What does Meghan have left? A share in a knock-off shopmy wardrobe platform, some Netflix projects sitting on the shelf for years and an Instagram strategy that her own husband isn’t remotely happy about.
And a kitchen that, I’m told by someone who lives near them in Montecito, looks like it’s straight out of an Olive Garden circa 1994 cos they can’t afford to remodel.
It’s remarkable, really, to ponder what might have been as the King was charming presidents and filling rooms with grace and authority. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could, had they played their cards differently, have been there. Instead they were in Montecito, watching it all on television like the rest of us.
And in the time I spent in the USA talking to people close to them, people who know them, people who work in the worlds they so desperately want to penetrate, well, a clear picture emerges, and it is not a pretty one. As “Bosh” points out. Meghan arrived in royal life as a stylish, ambitious woman with genuine influence. She wanted to be a brand ambassador for the great fashion houses. She went to the Balenciaga show in October, but in February, when Balenciaga announced eleven new ambassadors, Meghan was not among them.
The great fashion brands, Alison explains, just do not want her. The comparison Alison draws is with Michelle Obama. Michelle Obama, as First Lady, generated an estimated three billion dollars in sales for the brands she wore. She did not make a penny from any of it. And that, Alison tells me, was precisely the source of her power. You can’t have it both ways. The moment you’re seen grubbing around for a cut, the class evaporates.
Alison tells me: “Anna Wintour is the top of the tree for fashion. They’ve alienated her. The Kardashians are the top of the tree for social media. They’ve alienated them. Ari Emanuel is the top of the tree of Hollywood agents. And they’ve also alienated Ted Sarandos at Netflix — the richest streamer, which has won the streaming wars. So that’s pretty good going.”
They’ve created this faux-Meghan who is desperate for brand deals and Met Gala invitations, and this faux-Meghan has no relation to the actual Meghan. The actual Meghan Sussex lives happily in her Montecito mansion with its warm, homey kitchen (which is constantly featured on As Ever’s Instagram) and she’s invested in several fashion-and-accessories brands. She also invested in OneOff and she uses OneOff to highlight smaller, female-owned brands. Nothing about Meghan’s actual activities and moves suggests that she’s desperate to be locked into a brand ambassadorship with Balenciaga or Louis Vuitton or Dior. I’ve always believed that Meghan has had brand-ambassadorship offers and she’s turned them down, which means she’s left money on the table just so she doesn’t have to wear one label every time she steps outside. As for the Met Gala… every single year they do this with the gala and with the Oscars, and it’s just their busywork storyline. “Meghan didn’t go to the Oscars/Met Gala/Emmys, therefore everyone hates her!” Jesus wept.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
The derangers. Obsess over that gala
Meghan never went. So how come they are not crying over why keen wasn’t there.
Message, there is definitely something brewing. KP seems to brief certain influencers or u tubers who are goin extremely hard on the Sussexs and also on King Charles, calling out his spiritual side, saying King Charles wants Harry back, while also.saying he should step.down.with immediate effect with PW taking over. I know its KP as they say that Harry and Megan copy everything that de other two.do , whilst reiterating how smart William is compared to his brother. It’s very insulting and dark, l can’t even listen to it anymore !!
It’s really insane this obsession THEY have with the Met ball which the Sussexes have never attended before anyway. Also, this phantom vision of sugar plums, fashion deals and brand ambassadorships was always something that the British media forecasted for Meghan, not things she stated she wanted for herself. There was also supposed to be a beauty brand like Cindy Crawford as an explanation for why the Sussexes rode on a certain Guthy-Renker plane years ago. The BM is once again doing what it always did before, which is to make predictions about the Sussexes, preemptively scoff at M & H if they accomplish those things because they are so different than what they would be doing if they were back in England being abused, then they repeat those false predictions over and over, and if they don’t happen — because M & H never claimed any interest in those things — then the BM cry foul because the Sussexes didn’t make the BM’s dreams come true. Some journalism.
Tom “dumb head” sykes, done with her like the mass is done with the rf and the rr group chat is done with you?
The Met gala is tacky.
I’ve never been a fan of this event because most people don’t dress the theme so what’s the point.
Hmmm. I feel like this particular narrative about desperation and trying to be in the “in groups” sounds more like Lauren Sanchez Besos. It’s really clear to me that UK gossip columnists have no clue how LA works. As someone who was born and raised here, admittedly not in Montecito circles, we in general, are pretty chill. The advantage to living in Santa Barbara is to NOT be involved in a lot of that chaos. If THEY really wanted to be part of that, they would be living in LA county and they are not. They really did choose privacy and not being bothered over the real hustle of CA society.
And by the way, Brits what is up with Steve Hilton and why is he trying to run my state. Can we send him back to you?
I’m simply done with Tom Sykes.
The Daily Mail story did not ‘light up the internet’. I don’t know a single person who has spoken about it. The Meghan hate washes over most people now because it’s repetitive and played out.
Netflix hates them but still has a contract with them and Ted and Nicole invited them to a party at their private residence because they hate them.
Anna Wintour hates Meghan for absolutely no reason but was also very warm to her at Paris fashion week in October. Vogue features Meghan quite a lot on their social media but they hate her?
The Kardashians hate them despite Kris following Meghan on instagram and reposting her Xmas special on her account. No Kardashian has said a single negative word about them.
Sykes has spoken to loads is people in their circle but none he can name?
I’m tired of this nonsense.
Meghan has never been to MET, never spoken about it. She has never said she wanted to get into high fashion, she likes supporting small designers and has done so.
Meghan is a homebody who loves quiet family life. Even before she met Harry she was someone who liked travelling and hanging out with friends not someone falling out of clubs or on every red carpet.
I actually feel sorry for Sykes, an Eton education and he spends his life writing this drivel. What a miserable human!
Why would she go to the met gala when she never has? Do they think the Emmy’s and Oscars are random social gatherings that folks just show up to with no purpose or reason to be there? They’re so dumb and they’re projecting everything about the family onto them. I don’t think she does brand ambassador things because that will prevent her from supporting small brands when she visits countries. Tom Sykes is such a clown
More wish casting! They think if they wish very hard it will come true but it never does. This is the shit they are reduced to doing!!
Boshoff’s ‘sources’ are NOT and never have been ‘impeccable’. She’s repeatedly exposed as being at best inaccurate and at worst wrong. Sykes appears to be as easily suckered as she is. Plus I suspect that neither is above spinning and inventing ‘sources’.
Sykes also calmed Tom Bower forensic so he obviously has trouble evaluating journalists
Yep. That’s Bower, Wakeford, Bolshoff and Wootton he’s impressed by. Speaks volumes re: his judgement and credibility – none of it good, lol! Whoever next – Levin? Yikes.
So let me see if I understand the gist of these articles. Meghan didn’t go somewhere that she’s never gone, that I think she should have went to, and by not going that means that she wasn’t invited.
If all of this was true, they wouldn’t have to continue to write articles to convince us of such.
I think it’s becoming clearer that none of this is true, even to them. So now they are reduced to bitter snipes ( let’s see your kitchen Tom Sykes). It’s always funny to me how they have all of these sources that know all of these details, about how all these people hate them. How everything that they’re doing is failing, that they’ve taken out multiple mortgages, that they can’t afford to remodel, but they didn’t know she was going to Chicago.
They didn’t know that they were going to Australia until it was leaked by breaking an embargo. They didn’t know the Harry was in Ukraine. They didn’t know that she was back on Instagram, that As Ever existed, that they went skiing and hung out with Justin Trudeau and Eileen Gu. But they know all this other stuff.
This stuff doesn’t even bother me, because the fact that it’s coming from the sub stacks and YouTube channels of these people that were formally editors of major magazines lets me know how far they have fallen with their connections and influence. Which they’re trying to project onto Meghan.
I think Kaiser makes the perfect point. This is Faux Meghan that they write all these stories about. This is the British tabloids’ version of who they wish Meghan was so that they can tear her down at every turn. Meanwhile the real Meghan is chilling in her kitchen that she loves, turning down offers left and right that these bums know nothing about.
Think about it. Beyonce and Venus Williams were co-chairs for the Met gala this year. Do you really believe they didn’t offer a ticket to Meghan? Only in the parallel universe where the BM exists. They’ve created this character that they write about. I hope H & M can sit back and laugh at these ridiculous stories while they remain booked, busy, rich and loved.
It’s a preposterous thought even if they weren’t the co-chairs. I mean come on it’s not that damn exclusive. LaLa Anthony can get an invite ( no shade to her AT ALL) but Meghan can’t? Come on. She wasn’t there because she didn’t want to go, period. Or full stop, so they can understand it better.
Lol at “full stop”. The first time I used it in the US (at work) everyone looked at me like I came from a different planet.
Meghan said that herself on a podcast – that its hard, but she’s learned that they aren’t writing about HER, Meghan, they’re writing about “Meghan” this character they’ve invented. That Meghan that they’ve invented is desperate for an invite to the Met Gala, is desperate to attend the Oscars, is desperate to be BFFs with Hollywood elite, and is being snubbed at every turn because she’s grasping, desperate, sad, pathetic, whatever else they want to write about her.
The real Meghan is living her best life in her amazing kitchen, with Oprah on speed dial for emergency chicken relocations, going to parties hosted by Ted Sarandos, attending Kardashian parties (I don’t love that but just to refute that idea in this article that the Kardashians hate her) , being invited to exclusive movie premieres in Jamaica, etc. and when we see them places like Kevin Costner’s fundraising event in the summer or an exclusive restaurant or wherever, they seem perfectly comfortable and at ease with the people around them. Those elite circles are also their circles now.
Can you imagine how many invites these two get? how many they turn down? but that doesn’t fit the tabloid narrative. And I think for Meghan supporters, we get angry at these kinds of articles but its almost laughable (although also scary) how they have created this faux Meghan and just basically have this fantasy world built around her.
In the alternative universe they have pieces titled “Meghan goes to the opening of an envelope” or “f-mewh-re Megan can’t stay away” or some such nonsense.
what they don’t seem to get is that her mystique is precisely because she doesn’t go to these things. these people are making things up out of thin air.
And the shameless conspicuous consumption fest that the Met Gala has become is the opposite of M&Hs image and ethos.
It all looked rather vulgar to me. Pity some of them didn’t save the money they spent of the dresses and donate it to good causes instead.
I love this site and their coverage of the Met Gala was delightful, but anyone who attended deserves side eye because of their choice to align themselves with a vapid treasonous billionaire buying unearned access. The entire event was a dystopian display of wealth and privilege while the majority of Americans are being price gouged into poverty to enrich monsters like Bezos. The Sussexes avoiding events that would guarantee them bad press is basic good PR strategy. Attending would have made them the lightening rod for the criticism that should have been directed at the event. That kind of high profile event isn’t really their style anyway.
I’m definitely side-eyeing everyone who attended this year’s Met/Bezos Gala and am very happy that I don’t have to side-eye the Sussex’s.
More than a side eye. They’re all on my cancel list. The waste of money is pretty shocking. I’ve never liked this event and nowadays its 100x worse. They’re all clueless imbeciles. (Imho). Im sure no one else agrees.
Indeed. Maybe Meghan got an invite but declined. Does that fit your narrative, Sykes?
Charles would never have brought Meghan & Harry to his recent state visit even if they were still “working royals.” He never wanted anyone pulling focus from him, and William would have violently objected.
You’re absolutely correct. Charles would told them not to come.
Yet somehow the focus managed to find them. Did you see the coverage of charles’ NY visit? There were far more barriers than spectators. The people you saw were just walking by and most didn’t notice or cared.
You know, people don’t generally write 50 articles per day about people that other people are done with unless that person holds a position of power. Meghan is obviously in a position of power. I hope she continues to capitalize on it. People are absolutely obsessed with this woman.
Someone here (Kaiser, maybe?) pointed out that the over-the-top Met Gala fashion is the opposite of Meghan’s subdued California chic. It’s just not her scene.
Yes, her pal Serena Williams was there, but why would Meghan want to join that orgy of Hunger Games Capital excess? To hang out with Lauren Sanchez’s bolt-ons?
Prince Archie’s birthday is today, May 6th; you know, the day of King Charles’s coronation way back when. Why don’t they mention that she didn’t go to the coronation because of Archie’s birthday, and likely doesn’t attend any events that would require travel around this time.
Oh, because that would make sense and be normal
It’s interesting because clearly Meghan would have no problem getting an invite, who doesn’t want a Prince and Princess on the red carpet but she doesn’t want to go and we know Harry would go with her if she wanted him to, while hating every minute of it. Kaiser hit the nail on the head these bloggers had an alternative version of the life they think H&M should be living. That Meghan would have attended the Met Ball and be living way beyond her means redesigning her kitchen every 5 minutes. I think they cannot understand the woman who lives in California raising her kids and chickens so the only explanation must be that everyone hates her.
While I would have enjoyed seeing Meghan at the met gala that’s just bc I like seeing her.
Lol, I suppose everybody hated Beyonce during the 10 years she didn’t attend the Gala.
You remember that period when everyone was “done with” her because Beyonce didn’t attend the Met Gala? Yeah, neither do I.
Meghan has disappointed those gutter rats because she chooses family and zen over popping up at every social event. She appears focused on her family and the growth of her business, the opposite of what those gutter rats thought would be her focus. Meghan is not thirsty, she has been in many circles before she married her husband, including socializing with the President. Of the United States. Therefore, their response, if she chooses not to attend , she must not have been invited. Pure comedy at this point.
Another point. If the Sussexes have not updated their home, they must enjoy it as is. A Tuscan home of that size would look foolish transformed into a modern asthetic.
If they had renovated that already beautiful home into a modern minimalist style they would have attacked them for that too for acting too nouveau rich and stripping the character from it.
They know this. It’s why all of those castles the royals live in keep recycling the furniture from residence to residence, because it fits the “aesthetic “. Remember what Tatler (I think) said about Anmer Hall? Ma Middleton furnished it like an “upscale hotel”. Imagine what they would have said about Meghan’s home.
Another take is that they were invited but turned it down, as they have in the past, because all of the attention (press) would be on them, and not the co-chairs (imagine the egos ). I mean, do we remember who actually attended the Balenciaga show other than Meghan?
These articles also feed into those people who subscribe to the “where there is smoke, there’s fire.” I don’t, but I know people who started as M/H fans and are now not.
The Daily Fail’s motto is “are you going to believe us or your lying eyes”.
They are shrieking “people hate Meghan” right after a successful tour of Australia last month, after the successful launch of Meghan’s brand As Ever last year and after the fashion world globally swooned at Meghan’s appearance at the Balenciaga show last October.
They have no real world evidence of this Meghan hate. Its all manufactured online via paid bots and trolls working in coordination with the British tabloids in the UK and USA to convince people Meghan is some hated controversial figure. The truth is Meghan’s popularity pisses off 4 jealous inbreds sitting in moldy castles in England and sending their pet press to attack Meghan is all they can do about it. They obsess over a Philanthropist/Producer making jam and living her best life in Cali as they sink further into disgusting scandals about sex trafficking, financial crimes, and rumors of abusive family dynamics. They can’t move on but the rest of the world has and sees the noise online for what it is.
These bullies need to thank their devil (and their racist viewers/readers) that Meghan walks the face of this earth. Otherwise, I don’t think many of them would be surviving – seriously. They are literally making a living off of her. I pray to God that karma continues to visit them.
It’s like they want to goad her into going – which gives them an opportunity to mock her for spending money for going, or looking awful, or being tacky for going etc. and then when she doesn’t go, they say she wasn’t invited. they do this for everything. we should ignore some of it. the more clicks tom sykes gets, even from meghan fans, means that he will keep going. he needs to be run out of town instead.
She dodged a bullet not going to the Met Gala.
The Daily express also had articles a few months ago that she would go to the Super Bowl with Prince Harry to see and be seen with other celebs on tv since it was in San Francisco California. Then a few days later when they didn’t go the same daily express had a very sulky pouting article crying about why didn’t they go to be seen with other celebrities and promote themselves.
They had all their bashing headlines ready to go and H&M gave them nothing
Yikes Sykes has gone right off the deep end! Does he have secret money troubles? Is this all projection? If they wanted to renovate their kitchen they would have done it in 2020/2021 when they first moved in. They obviously like it. I love the style of the house. These sources just sound jealous! The lack of basic math skills or critical thinking makes it sound like this article was written by a 12 year old!
Does Sykes have secret money troubles? Yes, yes, it would appear so. Sykes was kicked out of the rota last summer after publicizing, complete with screenshots, BP’s meltdown on WhatsApp over publicizing Charles’ funeral plans. So Sykes is trying to make it on his own. He used to write the occasional piece bashing the Waleses. But he’s figured out pretty fast that the way to make money is to (a) monetize Sussex hate, and (b) publish whatever KP tells him.
Honestly, I am glad she did not go to the Met Gala this year as it was a dumpster fire 😫
O/T
Speaking of the gala… was Bey’s outfit a clue for her new album?
I know a lot of people think it is going to be Rock music, but I have always had this feeling that it was going to be Latin/spanish speaking. Her whole idea was to break boundaries and step outside of her comfort zone.
So her outfit was giving Día de los Muertos/Quinceaneras. (…and Jay-Z booked Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl).
I agree with everything Kaiser has said here. It’s just like when the press thought Meghan would be out and about London after she married Harry. As for Met Gala, I truly believe the main reason why she doesn’t attend is because it always happens on or around Archie’s birthday.
People are really getting dragged for attending the Met Gala because it’s giving “Let them eat cake.” I believe that if the economic crisis continues they will have to rethink holding that event at all. Some of the forecasts for the food supply this summer and fall are scary. I’m glad Meghan didn’t go.
Sure, that’s why you cannot stop writing about her.
So the Sussexes are broke because they haven’t remodeled their massive kitchen which has really nice appliances and a pizza oven? I don’t understand this weird screed. The Sussexes just got back from a huge, very well received trip to Australia that highlighted the causes and businesses they care about. Despite all we’ve seen them do this year so far,we’re supposed to believe they want to go to the Met gala and hang out with celebrities, as if they and the Sussexes have unlimited free time. The constant demands made on the Sussexes for shallow interests, transactional relationships and conspicuous displays of wealth, especially from Meghan , has nothing to do with their real life. They want access to them to scrutinize and tear down what they’ve built. I genuinely don’t understand what Sykes, et al, want from them apart from total access , which they will never have.
I think the Met Gala might be an option someday IF Meghan is asked to be a chair. I’m willing to bet she has previously been asked but she’s not going to go just to go. ESPECIALLY not this year that the Bezoses had their grimy fingerprints all over it.
Re the kitchen, I have thoughts lol. Design is incredibly important to Meghan and I think if she were to build a house from the ground up, it would look nothing like the Montecito mansion. She’s got minimalist-but-homey vibes and I can imagine her dream home looking something like Jennifer Garner’s that was in AD last year. But to say that she “can’t afford” a remodel and that’s why her kitchen looks like an Olive Garden is absurd. At the time that the Sussexes were looking for a home, their priority was, and still is, privacy and security, and I would think that the pickins were slim as to properties that met whatever criteria were non-negotiable for them. And while the Montecito Mansion’s Tuscan/Mediterranean vibes might not be The Sussexes *ideal*, it’s still a stunning property and a beautiful place to raise their kids. I don’t see them demolishing a perfectly good high end kitchen *looks pointedly at Waleses* for a renovation that doesn’t jive with the rest of the home. I would love it if they had a home one day that truly reflects them though, and would LOVE to see what that would look like!
The rags believe that the Met Gala is the equivalent of the Balcony obsession. They are dying for Meghan to attend so they can write about it. Not attending the Met Gala is the equivalent of not being on The Balcony. It is a missed money-making opportunity for the rags. No matter what Meghan does or wears, they will find a negative angle. All their negative stories are pre-written- they just have to decide which one to pop in. Every “snub” they cry about is a missed money-making opportunity for the trash rags. But no matter- they still earn their daily bread and their holiday money smearing Meghan. I think if you’ve been at this for years, you lose touch with reality. And the insides of their heads and hearts must be a hell-hole.
I don’t think that Harry and Meghan would attend the Met gala because they only attend charity galas for the causes they support. The costume institute of the Met is not one of their causes. And yes, Sykes, it’s much classier to be on permanent welfare and to gouge the tax-payer while your country’s poor and elderly are starving or shivering to death. It’s good to admire that, and to trash people who work to earn a living and so that they can help others. As far as I can see, the royal family in their current iteration, helps no one, and benefits no one other than themselves.
People like Tom Sykes and Alison Boshoff hope that by bouncing their lies about Meghan and Harry off each other, they will convince the public that their lies are true.
Sure, there are millions in the UK that are dumb enough (or racist enough) to be lapping up those lies. There are more millions who don’t really pay attention, and there are more and more, perhaps skewing younger and more progressive, who are beginning to notice that it’s all completely bonkers.
Absolutely agree with other posters that the mainstream and tabloid media in the US, UK and Australia have created Bogeywoman Meghan and Bogeyman Harry, and are spewing out new lies about them on a daily basis. They realise that M&H simply cannot defend themselves against every lie, so every new one they come up with gets bounced around their various morning TV show appearances and Substacks, and may never be debunked.
And so it goes on.
It’s probably hurting M&H to a degree, as it is creating negative buzz for everything they do, some of which probably sticks with audiences outside the usual rabid haters. Hats off to M&H for persevering with their life projects anyway, knowing that there are MANY people out there who know the truth and appreciate them for who they are and what they’re achieving.