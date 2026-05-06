Prince William was literally rage-barfing before the 2021 Oprah interview aired

It’s fascinating to watch as the royal-media industrial complex continues to cycle through old gossip and “remember when…” stories. That’s what Christopher Andersen’s new book sounds like – his book, Kate!, is just reimagined and retold gossip from other biographers and royal reporters for the most part. Including this story making the rounds, about Prince William’s rage-nausea in the weeks leading up to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2021 Oprah interview. Remember, Salt Island had about a month’s notice about the interview before it aired. They threw together a bunch of bullsh-t in that time, including the fakakta “bullying” accusations. But during those weeks before the interview aired, William was literally screaming, crying and throwing up.
Prince William was “literally sick with worry” leading up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive March 2021 sitdown with Oprah Winfrey.
In the latest Kate Middleton biography, “Kate! The Courage, Grace and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen,” author Christopher Andersen claimed the Princess of Wales “could hear her husband retching in the bathroom” for a full week before the interview aired.
William, 43, was allegedly “too distracted to think of food” over what his brother and sister-in-law would divulge to viewers. Page Six has reached out to William’s rep, who did not have a comment.
The couple’s conversation with Winfrey, 72, touched on many subjects, including Middleton’s argument with Markle over Princess Charlotte’s flower girl dress days before the latter’s May 2018 wedding, which left the bride, 44, in tears. Harry, 41, also confirmed he was not on good terms with William, saying there was “a lot of hurt” between the estranged siblings.
[From Page Six]
This speaks volumes, not about Harry and Meghan, but about William and his behavior. People who have a clean conscience, people who know that they tried to do their best in a difficult situation, are not rage-barfing before their sibling’s Oprah interview airs. But we’ve heard variations of this before as well, that William couldn’t sleep or eat in the weeks before the Oprah interview aired, that he was sick with worry and shaking with fear about what Harry and Meghan might reveal. It says a lot about what he did to them and it says a lot about how Harry and Meghan have never revealed most of the evil sh-t that was done to them.
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Britain’s Prince William, Prince Harry, left, and Meghan Markle arrive to attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.,Image: 515007335, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force, Buckingham Palace, London, UK on Tuesday 10th July 2018,Image: 515596917, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Keith Mayhew/Retna / Avalon
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The Duke of Cambridge (right) and the Duke of Sussex during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.,Image: 619146819, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 APRIL 2018
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180425-
Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders “who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations” and . Observed on 25 April each year, Anzac Day was originally devised to honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought at Gallipoli against the Ottoman Empire during World War I.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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Featuring: Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 25 Apr 2018
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Chris must want a knighthood with the cloying title of his book about keen. She has no grace courage or power
Does this author think that he is showing Egg in a good light? He can’t possible think so…
I know – Like I am supposed to feel sorry for a man throwing up because he fears horrible secrets being revealed. This just makes me want to know what could possibly warrant such a reaction
It sounds more like William went on a weeks long bender and was feeling a bit rough in the morning.
I think he meant ‘the woman who WILL be queen (no degradation is too much)’.
I remember in the Netflix doc Tyler Perry talking about the Oprah interview and how there was so much more the Duchess of Sussex could have said.
Bill is still mad, is it because the Sussex’s still have a bunch of cards to play?
They can at any time tell story after story about his vile behavior….
I have always maintained that there is something scary about scooter’s energy. Could it be that he regularly attends “il ballo in maschera”? Asking for a friend. All ’em bodies on or near certain grounds plus the Kingston person.
There’s so much the Sussexes didn’t say. But W&K’s fear of what MAY be said and their anger were so great that press attack dogs were released on heavily pregnant Meghan. Again. Not a lot of caring about maternal health, babies and young children on display for either of her pregnancies. Indeed, it’s almost as if they were deliberately trying to harm her and the children one way or another out of revenge. Early Years, anyone? 🤔
I also think he’s very worried about what they may have told other people. This is why they’re always obsessing about who they’re friends with, or who has snubbed them. They’ve done the best that they can to ruin their reputations and parse everything they say so that they can pretend they are always lying, but they can’t do that for everyone. And as my aunt says, everyone’s not telling the same lie about you.
If enough powerful people cosign Harry and Megan’s version of events ( AKA truth) it puts the institution in a very bad spot. And I think it would embolden a lot of the UK media which clearly knows more than they are saying to start to say stuff on the record without fear from the BRF.
And yeah vomiting for a full week because you aren’t sure what someone is going to say about you or your behavior is clear evidence of crappy (and maybe criminal) behavior.
Okay, yeah that’s true. being worried about who the Sussexes have told. That’s pretty funny actually. The ghostwriter knows. Tyler Perry knows. And Williams knows they know. But who else?
William definitely did some HORRIFIC shit that he’s terrified of coming out.
💯💯💯 What we haven’t heard must be SO bad. I mean so far we’ve heard – William didn’t want Harry to get married (to anyone it seems, but especially Meghan), Kate made Meghan cry over flower girl dresses, they were cold and stand offish towards M from the get go, William wanted control over what kind of projects Harry took on (“Africa is mine!!”), they tried to get the money from the Hubb cookbook, William assaulted Harry, and they fed negative stories to the press to distract from their own bad press. Let’s never forget the FlyBe stunt.
Can you imagine what they HAVEN’T said?? And its clear they could both say a lot more, its a big part of why they’re still being attacked so much. William wants them completely discredited so that no one will believe them if they ever tell the full story. Unfortunately for him its not working.
What could William or Kate have done that is so bad that he was vomiting out of fear it would come out to Oprah???
What’s missing?
Proof of william directing danw to release their location in Canada
Proof of Jason’s lies and collusion
Proof of middleton PAID press collusion in negative Meghan stories
Proof of bill funding papa smurf’s life and daily fail campaign
Proof of william pushing courtiers to (attempt to) force Meghan to a zika ridden country during her pregnancy. He would have gloried in it if Archie had been born with mental and physical disabilities.
Well we have proof of Jason’s lies and collusion so not sure if that would mean anything. Would the Middleton’s paid press collusion have William vomiting in fear? (but I guess we didn’t know about Jason at the time, at least not to that extent?)
I just feel like it was more than any of those things. Maybe a combination of some of them.
I am reading this as an unorthodox way of conveying that Peen was rage drinking himself to the point of barfing every night and this was his “justification” for doing so.
Makes you wonder about what he was so worried they’d share. Kaiser is right – people with a clean conscience wouldn’t be literally sick with fear about their behavior being revealed. And that goes for all of them (thinking back to the Spare worries as well).
I am so glad the Sussexes got the hell out of there.
Harry clearly has a lot more dirt on William. Hope that acts as a brake on William. Although Harry clearly hasn’t used what he knows yet to get KP to stop briefing lies to the tabloids, including Knauf’s bullying briefings, or to rein in KP’s bot army.
And gawd, that book’s title.
Kate, italics, exclamation point😂
I think that side-eye photo of Scooter is the most character-revealing shot EVER taken of him. I hope Harry publishes the last 400 pages in “Spared”. I also wish Meghan would do an in depth account of her experiences in the UK. Moral of that story is: Treat people decently and you won’t have to worry about what they say about you.
@WaterDragon – I’ve always thought that those 400 pages are Harry’s “insurance” William knows that he can say what he wants about Harry (and to a certain degree Meghan. However, if he ever went after Archie or Lili then I honestly believe those pages would be realised. It’s noticeable that although William made a point of ignoring Lili’s birthday party he’s never publicly included them in his attacks. Maybe he thinks if he ignores them then they don’t exist but, I think he also knows they are (and always will be) Harry’s red line.
I doubt Kate did any listening to scoot getting sick in the bathroom since they probably had separate residences. Then. Kate is just as bad not denying the crying story.
The book title sounds like a bad broadway show like kate!the musical. The author should be ashamed of himself writing a,saint Kate book and smarmy flattering.
And who would share such intimate details to a biographer ? Wouldn’t Kate be the primary source of her husband barfing in the toilet? I dont think even Kate would mention that,unless she told a PA that told a rota rat!
It’s been said many times before but, it’s always worth repeating. What on earth has William done to warrant such an extreme reaction to what was really just a “clear the air” interview. This latest “revelation” also raises the question as to just what is in those missing 400 pages for William to be so worried? We know he’s going to be king. We’re told he’s a doting family man living with his calming wife who will one day be his queen. So if everything is as harmonious as he and his minions would have us believe, why all the concern about a what brother who is living his best life in a different time-zone would say about him?
Do people read all these nasty books? Do they sell?
There have been a few exceptions like Spare and the Morton book about Diana and maybe a few others. But for the most part the authors appear to get their money from selling the serial rights to the tabloids and the books then go straight into the bargain bin.
So William was sick with worry, about what? His awful treatment of his little brother? His wife’s racism against Meghan. What ever it is, it must be terrible to make him feel that ill.
Fascinating that a book with such a cringe title would include this incriminating detail about Bulliam rage barfing or drinking himself sick with all the guilt.
Is the UK press finally starting to crack? Including this in a cringe hagiography is giving, “we know something we haven’t told you yet.”
Fascinating that a hagiography with such a cringe title would include this incriminating detail about Bulliam rage barfing or drinking himself sick for a week with all the guilt and worry.
Is the UK press finally starting to crack? Its already surprising someone told Anderson that ugly detail, and that Anderson published it, so what else did his sources say? No way Anderson thought this makes Bulliam look like the blameless innocent. Including this in a cringe hagiography is giving, “we know something about William.”
He did something absolutely horrific to be that terrified of it being revealed.. from all the different accounts since the Oprah interview he was physically ill over this interview I’m imagining something worse than Peggy’s favorite uncles crimes.
The fact that he had Knauf target Meghan specifically with the bullying bs suggests KP was trying to discredit Meghan specifically. KP could easily have pinned the bullying bs on Harry, building on Angela Kelly’s bs about Harry and the wedding tiara.
But no, they went after Meghan. Did Bulliam hit on her? Was he incredibly racist/misogynistic/xenophobic, more racist than we already suspect?
For a long time now, I have personally believed that William hit on Meghan and she soundly rejected him. The way that William has tried to take away anything positive that Harry has (even the seemingly small detail of QEII allowing Harry to wear his hair with his uniform at his and Meghan’s wedding) makes that scenario very plausible in my mind. Not to mention the way William blatantly checked Meghan out at the altar during the wedding. And I’m sure that William believes that since he is the Future King, he “deserves” a beautiful, intelligent, and dynamic woman like Meghan far more than Harry the Spare does.
Willis didn’t vomit out of anger, but out of panic, because he has so many terrible things on his conscience that he has reason to be afraid, especially since he knows full well what he did to Harry and Meghan. He vomited again in front of Spare. Apparently, he didn’t sleep, didn’t eat, and walked like a shadow, and his office tried to attribute it to the stress of his brother’s betrayal. Serves him right, let him be afraid, let his heinous actions, which the journalist claimed are on his conscience, burn a hole of guilt.
Preach.
This just reminds me of how irresponsible the rota are, though. They must know what William is so afraid of and yet they refuse to spill.
What are they waiting for? What do they get out of the invisible contract with a couple who doesn’t deliver anything worth their while?
It’s true, when you think about it, you realize what a mess these people live in and still have the audacity to lecture others.
I can’t stop thinking about what terrible things William has committed that will make our eyes bleed. What monstrous things are these…? And then I think of the horrors surrounding Epstein, but it’s not just about the sexual violence, but about the terrible rest. Did William have anything to do with it?
Whatever it was/is, those who know about it are just as guilty as he is and should be punished just as much.
I’d be a bit worried if any of my siblings were being interviewed by Oprah regarding their time with me cuz yeah, they could tell some embarrassing stories. Otherwise, my conscience wouldn’t be worried one bit.
Right??? no I dont want my brothers to spill everything about my childhood to Oprah lmao but I wouldn’t be “worried” per se.
Sexual harassment, at least that’s where literally I’ll with worry takes my mind
I think William did some really bad things to Harry and especially Meghan. The fact that KP targeted Meghan with accusations of bullying before the Oprah interview indicates that William was trying to muddy the waters before the interview was released. Furthermore whatever he did to Meghan is in that 25 page dossier that Harry and Meghan submitted and the reason why the bullying investigation report was never released to the public.
At what point is the royal rota going to address William’s rage issues?
We know he assaulted Harry. We’ve heard Kate and William throw things at each other (????)
I’d say the kids are witnessing all of this but they live in a castle with a nanny so who knows
That top photo kills me every time.