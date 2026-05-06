Prince William was literally rage-barfing before the 2021 Oprah interview aired

It’s fascinating to watch as the royal-media industrial complex continues to cycle through old gossip and “remember when…” stories. That’s what Christopher Andersen’s new book sounds like – his book, Kate!, is just reimagined and retold gossip from other biographers and royal reporters for the most part. Including this story making the rounds, about Prince William’s rage-nausea in the weeks leading up to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2021 Oprah interview. Remember, Salt Island had about a month’s notice about the interview before it aired. They threw together a bunch of bullsh-t in that time, including the fakakta “bullying” accusations. But during those weeks before the interview aired, William was literally screaming, crying and throwing up.

Prince William was “literally sick with worry” leading up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive March 2021 sitdown with Oprah Winfrey.

In the latest Kate Middleton biography, “Kate! The Courage, Grace and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen,” author Christopher Andersen claimed the Princess of Wales “could hear her husband retching in the bathroom” for a full week before the interview aired.

William, 43, was allegedly “too distracted to think of food” over what his brother and sister-in-law would divulge to viewers. Page Six has reached out to William’s rep, who did not have a comment.

The couple’s conversation with Winfrey, 72, touched on many subjects, including Middleton’s argument with Markle over Princess Charlotte’s flower girl dress days before the latter’s May 2018 wedding, which left the bride, 44, in tears. Harry, 41, also confirmed he was not on good terms with William, saying there was “a lot of hurt” between the estranged siblings.

[From Page Six]

This speaks volumes, not about Harry and Meghan, but about William and his behavior. People who have a clean conscience, people who know that they tried to do their best in a difficult situation, are not rage-barfing before their sibling’s Oprah interview airs. But we’ve heard variations of this before as well, that William couldn’t sleep or eat in the weeks before the Oprah interview aired, that he was sick with worry and shaking with fear about what Harry and Meghan might reveal. It says a lot about what he did to them and it says a lot about how Harry and Meghan have never revealed most of the evil sh-t that was done to them.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images. Screencaps courtesy of Harpo/CBS.

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41 Responses to “Prince William was literally rage-barfing before the 2021 Oprah interview aired”

  1. Tessa says:
    May 6, 2026 at 7:50 am

    Chris must want a knighthood with the cloying title of his book about keen. She has no grace courage or power

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      May 6, 2026 at 8:28 am

      Does this author think that he is showing Egg in a good light? He can’t possible think so…

      Reply
      • ecsmom says:
        May 6, 2026 at 9:30 am

        I know – Like I am supposed to feel sorry for a man throwing up because he fears horrible secrets being revealed. This just makes me want to know what could possibly warrant such a reaction

      • Megan says:
        May 6, 2026 at 1:02 pm

        It sounds more like William went on a weeks long bender and was feeling a bit rough in the morning.

    • SarahCS says:
      May 6, 2026 at 12:00 pm

      I think he meant ‘the woman who WILL be queen (no degradation is too much)’.

      Reply
  2. Ariel says:
    May 6, 2026 at 7:53 am

    I remember in the Netflix doc Tyler Perry talking about the Oprah interview and how there was so much more the Duchess of Sussex could have said.

    Bill is still mad, is it because the Sussex’s still have a bunch of cards to play?
    They can at any time tell story after story about his vile behavior….

    Reply
    • another cross to carry says:
      May 6, 2026 at 8:19 am

      I have always maintained that there is something scary about scooter’s energy. Could it be that he regularly attends “il ballo in maschera”? Asking for a friend. All ’em bodies on or near certain grounds plus the Kingston person.

      Reply
    • Beth says:
      May 6, 2026 at 8:21 am

      There’s so much the Sussexes didn’t say. But W&K’s fear of what MAY be said and their anger were so great that press attack dogs were released on heavily pregnant Meghan. Again. Not a lot of caring about maternal health, babies and young children on display for either of her pregnancies. Indeed, it’s almost as if they were deliberately trying to harm her and the children one way or another out of revenge. Early Years, anyone? 🤔

      Reply
    • Dee(2) says:
      May 6, 2026 at 8:30 am

      I also think he’s very worried about what they may have told other people. This is why they’re always obsessing about who they’re friends with, or who has snubbed them. They’ve done the best that they can to ruin their reputations and parse everything they say so that they can pretend they are always lying, but they can’t do that for everyone. And as my aunt says, everyone’s not telling the same lie about you.

      If enough powerful people cosign Harry and Megan’s version of events ( AKA truth) it puts the institution in a very bad spot. And I think it would embolden a lot of the UK media which clearly knows more than they are saying to start to say stuff on the record without fear from the BRF.

      And yeah vomiting for a full week because you aren’t sure what someone is going to say about you or your behavior is clear evidence of crappy (and maybe criminal) behavior.

      Reply
      • jais says:
        May 6, 2026 at 12:31 pm

        Okay, yeah that’s true. being worried about who the Sussexes have told. That’s pretty funny actually. The ghostwriter knows. Tyler Perry knows. And Williams knows they know. But who else?

  3. Snuffles says:
    May 6, 2026 at 7:56 am

    William definitely did some HORRIFIC shit that he’s terrified of coming out.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 6, 2026 at 10:15 am

      💯💯💯 What we haven’t heard must be SO bad. I mean so far we’ve heard – William didn’t want Harry to get married (to anyone it seems, but especially Meghan), Kate made Meghan cry over flower girl dresses, they were cold and stand offish towards M from the get go, William wanted control over what kind of projects Harry took on (“Africa is mine!!”), they tried to get the money from the Hubb cookbook, William assaulted Harry, and they fed negative stories to the press to distract from their own bad press. Let’s never forget the FlyBe stunt.

      Can you imagine what they HAVEN’T said?? And its clear they could both say a lot more, its a big part of why they’re still being attacked so much. William wants them completely discredited so that no one will believe them if they ever tell the full story. Unfortunately for him its not working.

      What could William or Kate have done that is so bad that he was vomiting out of fear it would come out to Oprah???

      Reply
      • Irisrose says:
        May 6, 2026 at 12:52 pm

        What’s missing?

        Proof of william directing danw to release their location in Canada

        Proof of Jason’s lies and collusion

        Proof of middleton PAID press collusion in negative Meghan stories

        Proof of bill funding papa smurf’s life and daily fail campaign

        Proof of william pushing courtiers to (attempt to) force Meghan to a zika ridden country during her pregnancy. He would have gloried in it if Archie had been born with mental and physical disabilities.

      • Becks1 says:
        May 6, 2026 at 1:01 pm

        Well we have proof of Jason’s lies and collusion so not sure if that would mean anything. Would the Middleton’s paid press collusion have William vomiting in fear? (but I guess we didn’t know about Jason at the time, at least not to that extent?)

        I just feel like it was more than any of those things. Maybe a combination of some of them.

    • FeedMeChips says:
      May 6, 2026 at 10:33 am

      I am reading this as an unorthodox way of conveying that Peen was rage drinking himself to the point of barfing every night and this was his “justification” for doing so.

      Reply
  4. SussexWatcher says:
    May 6, 2026 at 7:57 am

    Makes you wonder about what he was so worried they’d share. Kaiser is right – people with a clean conscience wouldn’t be literally sick with fear about their behavior being revealed. And that goes for all of them (thinking back to the Spare worries as well).

    I am so glad the Sussexes got the hell out of there.

    Reply
  5. Me at home says:
    May 6, 2026 at 7:59 am

    Harry clearly has a lot more dirt on William. Hope that acts as a brake on William. Although Harry clearly hasn’t used what he knows yet to get KP to stop briefing lies to the tabloids, including Knauf’s bullying briefings, or to rein in KP’s bot army.

    And gawd, that book’s title.

    Reply
  6. WaterDragon says:
    May 6, 2026 at 8:03 am

    I think that side-eye photo of Scooter is the most character-revealing shot EVER taken of him. I hope Harry publishes the last 400 pages in “Spared”. I also wish Meghan would do an in depth account of her experiences in the UK. Moral of that story is: Treat people decently and you won’t have to worry about what they say about you.

    Reply
    • LauraD says:
      May 6, 2026 at 8:18 am

      @WaterDragon – I’ve always thought that those 400 pages are Harry’s “insurance” William knows that he can say what he wants about Harry (and to a certain degree Meghan. However, if he ever went after Archie or Lili then I honestly believe those pages would be realised. It’s noticeable that although William made a point of ignoring Lili’s birthday party he’s never publicly included them in his attacks. Maybe he thinks if he ignores them then they don’t exist but, I think he also knows they are (and always will be) Harry’s red line.

      Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    May 6, 2026 at 8:04 am

    I doubt Kate did any listening to scoot getting sick in the bathroom since they probably had separate residences. Then. Kate is just as bad not denying the crying story.

    Reply
  8. Tessa says:
    May 6, 2026 at 8:12 am

    The book title sounds like a bad broadway show like kate!the musical. The author should be ashamed of himself writing a,saint Kate book and smarmy flattering.

    Reply
    • Neeve says:
      May 6, 2026 at 9:23 am

      And who would share such intimate details to a biographer ? Wouldn’t Kate be the primary source of her husband barfing in the toilet? I dont think even Kate would mention that,unless she told a PA that told a rota rat!

      Reply
  9. LauraD says:
    May 6, 2026 at 8:13 am

    It’s been said many times before but, it’s always worth repeating. What on earth has William done to warrant such an extreme reaction to what was really just a “clear the air” interview. This latest “revelation” also raises the question as to just what is in those missing 400 pages for William to be so worried? We know he’s going to be king. We’re told he’s a doting family man living with his calming wife who will one day be his queen. So if everything is as harmonious as he and his minions would have us believe, why all the concern about a what brother who is living his best life in a different time-zone would say about him?

    Reply
  10. Samipup says:
    May 6, 2026 at 8:13 am

    Do people read all these nasty books? Do they sell?

    Reply
    • LauraD says:
      May 6, 2026 at 8:24 am

      There have been a few exceptions like Spare and the Morton book about Diana and maybe a few others. But for the most part the authors appear to get their money from selling the serial rights to the tabloids and the books then go straight into the bargain bin.

      Reply
  11. sunniside up says:
    May 6, 2026 at 8:31 am

    So William was sick with worry, about what? His awful treatment of his little brother? His wife’s racism against Meghan. What ever it is, it must be terrible to make him feel that ill.

    Reply
  12. Me at home says:
    May 6, 2026 at 8:46 am

    Fascinating that a book with such a cringe title would include this incriminating detail about Bulliam rage barfing or drinking himself sick with all the guilt.

    Is the UK press finally starting to crack? Including this in a cringe hagiography is giving, “we know something we haven’t told you yet.”

    Reply
  13. Me at home says:
    May 6, 2026 at 8:50 am

    Fascinating that a hagiography with such a cringe title would include this incriminating detail about Bulliam rage barfing or drinking himself sick for a week with all the guilt and worry.

    Is the UK press finally starting to crack? Its already surprising someone told Anderson that ugly detail, and that Anderson published it, so what else did his sources say? No way Anderson thought this makes Bulliam look like the blameless innocent. Including this in a cringe hagiography is giving, “we know something about William.”

    Reply
  14. Hypocrisy says:
    May 6, 2026 at 9:01 am

    He did something absolutely horrific to be that terrified of it being revealed.. from all the different accounts since the Oprah interview he was physically ill over this interview I’m imagining something worse than Peggy’s favorite uncles crimes.

    Reply
    • Me at home says:
      May 6, 2026 at 9:06 am

      The fact that he had Knauf target Meghan specifically with the bullying bs suggests KP was trying to discredit Meghan specifically. KP could easily have pinned the bullying bs on Harry, building on Angela Kelly’s bs about Harry and the wedding tiara.

      But no, they went after Meghan. Did Bulliam hit on her? Was he incredibly racist/misogynistic/xenophobic, more racist than we already suspect?

      Reply
      • Boxy Lady says:
        May 6, 2026 at 12:52 pm

        For a long time now, I have personally believed that William hit on Meghan and she soundly rejected him. The way that William has tried to take away anything positive that Harry has (even the seemingly small detail of QEII allowing Harry to wear his hair with his uniform at his and Meghan’s wedding) makes that scenario very plausible in my mind. Not to mention the way William blatantly checked Meghan out at the altar during the wedding. And I’m sure that William believes that since he is the Future King, he “deserves” a beautiful, intelligent, and dynamic woman like Meghan far more than Harry the Spare does.

  15. BLACK ELDERBERRY says:
    May 6, 2026 at 9:15 am

    Willis didn’t vomit out of anger, but out of panic, because he has so many terrible things on his conscience that he has reason to be afraid, especially since he knows full well what he did to Harry and Meghan. He vomited again in front of Spare. Apparently, he didn’t sleep, didn’t eat, and walked like a shadow, and his office tried to attribute it to the stress of his brother’s betrayal. Serves him right, let him be afraid, let his heinous actions, which the journalist claimed are on his conscience, burn a hole of guilt.

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      May 6, 2026 at 9:44 am

      Preach.

      This just reminds me of how irresponsible the rota are, though. They must know what William is so afraid of and yet they refuse to spill.

      What are they waiting for? What do they get out of the invisible contract with a couple who doesn’t deliver anything worth their while?

      Reply
      • BLACK ELDERBERRY says:
        May 6, 2026 at 10:25 am

        It’s true, when you think about it, you realize what a mess these people live in and still have the audacity to lecture others.
        I can’t stop thinking about what terrible things William has committed that will make our eyes bleed. What monstrous things are these…? And then I think of the horrors surrounding Epstein, but it’s not just about the sexual violence, but about the terrible rest. Did William have anything to do with it?
        Whatever it was/is, those who know about it are just as guilty as he is and should be punished just as much.

  16. Harla says:
    May 6, 2026 at 9:24 am

    I’d be a bit worried if any of my siblings were being interviewed by Oprah regarding their time with me cuz yeah, they could tell some embarrassing stories. Otherwise, my conscience wouldn’t be worried one bit.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 6, 2026 at 10:17 am

      Right??? no I dont want my brothers to spill everything about my childhood to Oprah lmao but I wouldn’t be “worried” per se.

      Reply
  17. Lauren says:
    May 6, 2026 at 9:41 am

    Sexual harassment, at least that’s where literally I’ll with worry takes my mind

    Reply
  18. Amy Bee says:
    May 6, 2026 at 9:49 am

    I think William did some really bad things to Harry and especially Meghan. The fact that KP targeted Meghan with accusations of bullying before the Oprah interview indicates that William was trying to muddy the waters before the interview was released. Furthermore whatever he did to Meghan is in that 25 page dossier that Harry and Meghan submitted and the reason why the bullying investigation report was never released to the public.

    Reply
  19. Rachel says:
    May 6, 2026 at 11:05 am

    At what point is the royal rota going to address William’s rage issues?

    We know he assaulted Harry. We’ve heard Kate and William throw things at each other (????)

    I’d say the kids are witnessing all of this but they live in a castle with a nanny so who knows

    Reply
  20. KC2 says:
    May 6, 2026 at 11:34 am

    That top photo kills me every time.

    Reply

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