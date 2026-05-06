Prince William was literally rage-barfing before the 2021 Oprah interview aired

It’s fascinating to watch as the royal-media industrial complex continues to cycle through old gossip and “remember when…” stories. That’s what Christopher Andersen’s new book sounds like – his book, Kate!, is just reimagined and retold gossip from other biographers and royal reporters for the most part. Including this story making the rounds, about Prince William’s rage-nausea in the weeks leading up to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2021 Oprah interview. Remember, Salt Island had about a month’s notice about the interview before it aired. They threw together a bunch of bullsh-t in that time, including the fakakta “bullying” accusations. But during those weeks before the interview aired, William was literally screaming, crying and throwing up.

Prince William was “literally sick with worry” leading up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive March 2021 sitdown with Oprah Winfrey. In the latest Kate Middleton biography, “Kate! The Courage, Grace and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen,” author Christopher Andersen claimed the Princess of Wales “could hear her husband retching in the bathroom” for a full week before the interview aired. William, 43, was allegedly “too distracted to think of food” over what his brother and sister-in-law would divulge to viewers. Page Six has reached out to William’s rep, who did not have a comment. The couple’s conversation with Winfrey, 72, touched on many subjects, including Middleton’s argument with Markle over Princess Charlotte’s flower girl dress days before the latter’s May 2018 wedding, which left the bride, 44, in tears. Harry, 41, also confirmed he was not on good terms with William, saying there was “a lot of hurt” between the estranged siblings.

[From Page Six]

This speaks volumes, not about Harry and Meghan, but about William and his behavior. People who have a clean conscience, people who know that they tried to do their best in a difficult situation, are not rage-barfing before their sibling’s Oprah interview airs. But we’ve heard variations of this before as well, that William couldn’t sleep or eat in the weeks before the Oprah interview aired, that he was sick with worry and shaking with fear about what Harry and Meghan might reveal. It says a lot about what he did to them and it says a lot about how Harry and Meghan have never revealed most of the evil sh-t that was done to them.