Wakeford: Prince Harry’s inheritance has been ‘spent on the house & the legal trials’

On Monday, Prince Harry was seen in LA – there are photos of him leaving Nobu after having lunch with friends. For years, I’ve believed that Harry and Meghan regularly pop into LA for business and pleasure, just as I believe that the paparazzi and press rarely catch wind of them. They’re only ever really seen when they’re coming or going from one of LA’s hotspots, like Nobu or the San Vicente Bungalows.

Meanwhile, many of us have noticed a recent uptick in wildly unsubstantiated attacks on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I believe the “reason” for many of these recent attacks is the Sussexes’ successful “tour” of Australia last month. A billion-dollar hate industry did everything they could to ruin the tour, only for Australians to embrace Harry and Meghan and really turn out for them over and over. The billion-dollar hate industry tripped over their d–k on the world stage and they look like dumbasses yet again. Instead of just sitting there or acknowledging their stupidity, the haters have just been taking increasingly defamatory swings at Harry and Meghan. One of those haters? People Mag’s former editor Dan Wakeford, who seems to be selling his new Substack to the most gullible derangers ever. Wakeford previewed his attacks during a “lunch” with Tom Sykes last week. Well, now Wakeford has even more to say. Apparently, Harry and Meghan will be broke in five years! That’s what they said five years ago.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly “wildly unhappy” after eating through most of the Duke of Sussex’s $20 million inheritance. Dan Wakeford, a royal expert and former editor of People Magazine, claims the money left to the 41-year-old royal by his mother, Princess Diana, and the Queen Mother is allegedly running dry and putting much pressure on the Sussexes as their expenses rack up. After conducting interviews with five sources within the Sussexes’ inner circle, Wakeford says the couple have reportedly been forced to “cut back”, as can be seen by the slashing of their 16-person team to five employees. “Meghan has a sense of how careful they need to be …. Harry – raised in a world where everything was provided – reportedly lacks basic awareness of what things cost,” Wakeford wrote in his Celebrity Intelligence newsletter. Wakeford further claims that some of the Sussexes’ major deals – such as their Netflix and Spotify contracts – were worth far less than what was publicised at the time. He says that their Netflix deal, which was publicly hailed as a $138 million project, instead came in at $83 million. Furthermore, their Spotify deal, which was reportedly worth $27.7 million, actually paid them $6.9 million. As for Prince Harry’s biography – and Guinness World Record-winner for the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time – the book was accompanied by a $27 million advance. Despite their various wealth channels, the journalist claims it is the Sussexes’ expenses that have seen them burn through their cash, with the couple allegedly taking out multiple mortgages on their $19.4 million California mansion and spending around $4.1 million on security each year. And of course, there are the multiple legal battles Harry has launched against the British media, including News Group Newspapers and the Mirror Group Newspapers. While the Duke of Sussex has either won or settled his past legal actions, if he loses his ongoing case against the Daily Mail, he and his co-claimants could be left to deal with $71 million in costs, according to news.com.au. As for what’s in the pot, Prince Harry received a major inheritance windfall from the Queen Mother on his 40th birthday of around £8 million (AUD$16 million). Furthermore, he and his brother Prince William were left most of their mother’s £13 million ($25 million) inheritance following her tragic passing in 1997. But despite all that, Wakeford says the money has been “substantially absorbed”. “The inheritance has largely been spent on the house and the legal trials,” an insider allegedly told the journalist, thus leaving the couple “wildly unhappy”. An additional well-placed source then made an educated guess at their financial future, painting a grim picture for the Sussexes. “Five years, roughly. That’s the window before their lifestyle looks a lot different.”

[From Sky News]

This is emotional-support pocketwatching. “Look at these numbers, I swear that they’re broke!” Meanwhile, even in a slanted doomcast of the Sussexes’ finances, the broke-ass predictions make no sense. You think the Sussexes would have taken out multiple mortgages on their home and no one knew that until now? Please. They have one mortgage, and they’ve been open about that. Harry also spoke about his inheritance from his mother in the Oprah interview, and how they used some or all of that in 2020-21 when they basically escaped an institution which was trying to destroy them. It was money well spent, as every person escaping their abuser will vouch for. It’s going to cost what it costs. Basically though, whenever I’m exposed to Deranger Math™ I’m reminded of how none of these people understand how money works or how investments work or how businesses work. “Don’t you understand, they made $130 million in four years, and I swear they’ve spent it all! Security bills! Mortgages!” Read a Suze Orman book and STFU.

PS… I absolutely believe that these pocketwatching stories about the Sussexes are meant as a distraction from the broke-ass Middletons. Pippa Middleton and her terribly moderately wealthy husband just sold what was supposed to be an “investment property” because it was about a million dollars in debt.

Prince Harry Steps Out for Lunch in Los Angeles Days After Father King Charles' U.S. Visit https://t.co/2DcLpJJHjA — People (@people) May 5, 2026