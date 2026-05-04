Pippa Middleton & James Matthews sold their money-pit ‘petting zoo’

Years ago, I wondered if Carole and Michael Middleton were ever embarrassed by the fact that none of their three children had the “hustler gene,” the ability to start and grow a successful business and become financially independent. Then Carole and Mike’s debt-ridden Party Pieces collapsed into insolvency in 2023 and it all made sense. None of the Middletons can operate a successful business – all of their businesses are scams and grifts, propped up by insane amounts of debt and other people’s money. Speaking of, Pippa Middleton has spent years trying to operate a “petting zoo” adjacent to her Berkshire property. The petting zoo/camping site/event venue was always a financial disaster, and now Pippa and her terribly moderately wealthy husband have sold the whole sorry endeavor.
The Princess of Wales’s sister Pippa and her banker husband James Matthews have at last waved the white flag of surrender over their petting zoo, Bucklebury Farm.
I can reveal the couple have sold the £1.3million Berkshire property, which they bought in 2021 with a view to turning it into a thriving business and family attraction.
Instead, the 72-acre farm was hit by six-figure losses every year, resulting in a debt of £807,543 in 2025, as I reported last year. In a desperate attempt to plug the financial hole, the couple submitted plans to build a nursery for 25 children on the sprawling site. Those plans were criticised by the local highways authority, which argued the nursery would spark congestion issues.
The couple even wrote a desperate plea to the council, arguing the ‘diversification’ was ‘essential to securing the farm’s future, enabling it to remain open to the public and continue offering educational and recreational opportunities for the community’. The application, however, was refused.
Visitors also bemoaned online the hefty ticket prices at the zoo, which they claim had skyrocketed since 2021. One local called the venture a ‘snooty cash grab’, adding: ‘This was a childhood favourite growing up in Berkshire, but since the Middleton takeover it has become a place of snobbery and middle-class inclusivity.’
A representative for the couple confirmed they no longer have any ownership or involvement in the site.
I wonder what TMW James Matthews thinks about sinking millions into these increasingly stupid schemes. Does it matter to him that they’re blowing through their money at such a steady clip, or does he think it’s just the price of getting into bed with this family? I seem to remember that TMW James was roped into investing in his brother-in-law’s dumb schemes too. Interestingly enough, though, TMW James Matthews and Prince William were not called upon to save Party Pieces. They both let that mess sink on its own and they sat back and allowed Carole and Mike to look like f–king grifters.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
I wonder – I think they paid 1.5 million for it – did they get 1.3 million on the sale or is this number the “current market value”? Was it at least enough to pay off the debt?
They had a financial partner for this purchase too. Terribly moderately has a lot less money than people think.
He might be investing in his BIL’s schemes as a deliberate tax write off/loss to shore up his own failing finances. Laundering? That’s why that outsider bought failing PP.
I wonder how much of James Middleton’s wife’s money is left too.
Poor woman. She always looks so sad.
I don’t know Kaiser, I get the feeling that Willy the wank has been the one propping up Mikey and Hyicinth bucket lifestyle. These two are broke, you can’t convince me otherwise yet they still manage to live like they have an endless trust fund so yes , I think while Willy let the business go under . He is footing their lifestyle this is also why he doesn’t want people poking around in his finances and why he is selling off Dutchy property. I mean he is also doing that so that his kids will have money in case the whole thing falls apart but yeah .
A month ago the DM told us that we could find super granny Carole behind the cash register helping out at it and what a wonderful business it was, etc.
Pippa and James seemed to have gone into Berkshire convinced they would be seen as saviors given what they wanted and claimed they needed.
Wonder how all that makes the small traders Carol took for millions feel with her last business.
Eh, can’t blame Pippa and James for trying at least! Am I surprised it failed? Not at all. But out of the 3 kids, Pippa is the one that’s hustled the most.
Didn’t she go back to school and get a master’s in PE? She did that while balancing being a new mom I believe. Yes, I know plenty of women do this and she most likely had nannies/Carole/her husband to help her out so she’s not a special snowflake. But out of the 3 kids, she’s the only who got a master’s degree!
It looks like they were hoping to open a daycare/nursery school on the farm property which had it worked out, would have been a great fit for her I think. I bet the nursery kids would have had access to the petting zoo animals. Oh well, can’t wait to see what business venture they come up with next that doesn’t work out.