Times: Prince William ‘pays up to £7 million in income tax a year’ on duchy income

Believe it or not, when King Charles was the Prince of Wales, he was much more transparent about the Duchy of Cornwall, the duchy’s income and the taxes he paid “voluntarily.” When Prince William became PoW in 2022 and took over the duchy, William refused to say anything other than “of course we pay taxes on duchy income,” without ever specifying the number or what income he gets exactly. William is a secret squirrel in all things, which is why many are mystified by how and why he seems to be liquidating duchy real estate as well. This weekend, the Times got a big exclusive on the amount William pays in taxes. This exclusive raises more questions than it answers.

Prince William pays up to £7 million in income tax a year, it can be revealed. The figure puts the heir to the throne in the top 0.002 per cent of taxpayers in the UK.

For years, William has resisted calls to reveal his tax bill, quoting the rights shared by any private citizen. The majority of his income comes from the more than £20 million a year he receives from the Duchy of Cornwall, a private estate of land worth about £1.1 billion bestowed on every heir to the throne since the 14th century.

However, he has been under increased pressure over transparency on tax after a Sunday Times investigation which revealed that the Duchy of Cornwall and the Duchy of Lancaster, which is awarded to the monarch, make millions by charging the army, navy, NHS and schools to use their land, rivers and seashores. Some of the leases have since been renegotiated.

Under an agreement between Queen Elizabeth II and the Treasury in 2013, the monarch is not legally liable to pay income tax, capital gains tax or inheritance tax. The Prince of Wales is also not legally liable to pay income tax on money received from the duchy.

Both, though, have always paid income and capital gains tax voluntarily. The Prince of Wales is allowed to deduct official expenditure from his duchy income before calculating his tax bill.

Queen Elizabeth II never declared her tax bill. When King Charles was Prince of Wales he voluntarily declared an income tax payment of £5.9 million in relation to the £23 million that he received from the duchy in the 2021-22 financial year. This suggests that Charles deducted expenses of around £10 million, according to calculations confirmed by accountants and tax experts.

Neither Charles nor William have declared their tax since then. It is understood that William has always paid the highest rate of tax — 45 per cent — and treats his tax affairs in a similar manner to his father.

In 2023-24, the first financial year in which he oversaw the Duchy of Cornwall, William received a record surplus of £23.6 million. About £13.5 million of this is thought to be taxable, with William’s total income tax bill in the region of £5 million to £7 million. A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “The Prince of Wales pays the top rate of income and capital gains tax on all his personal income, including receipts from the Duchy.’’

It is not known what kind of expenses William files as tax deductions from his duchy income. Charles was previously criticised by the House of Commons public accounts committee for making deductions to cover the costs for “security guards, grooming and travel” for Camilla before the announcement of their engagement.

[From The Times]

I have no idea if this information is coming from William’s office and, if it is, why he thought this would be a better solution than simply announcing his tax situation openly and describing his work deductions. He probably doesn’t do that because that would ALSO raise more questions, like what the hell is he doing with the excess income, why is he liquidating duchy assets, what is he declaring as a business expense (wiglets, helicopters), etc. Anyway, I don’t even believe that William is paying this much in taxes. But I am curious about why this story came out right now.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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14 Responses to “Times: Prince William ‘pays up to £7 million in income tax a year’ on duchy income”

  1. Magdalena says:
    May 4, 2026 at 10:27 am

    I said the other day that it’s amazing how these people LIE. The Times is just another lying, stenographing tabloid.

    They basically looked at the Duchy’s supposed income and calculated what the taxes WOULD be, then claimed that William “pays up to” £7 million after already claiming that there is no way to know how much William pays. They did not even use the word “could” to give themselves plausible deniabilty. This is someone behind the scenes attempting to head off Republic’s push for more transparency about the Duchy’s (especially William’s) finances – especially in light of the recent sell-off of assets.

    It is far more likely that William either pays a peppercorn tax or nothing at all. That’s what they don’t want the public to know. In other civilised countries, the royal families’ taxes are public, because any secrecy regarding their finances (though there is still some) would have the taxpayers up in arms. But not in little Britain. They have the entire news media covering for them with outright lies and obfuscations. Shame.

    Reply
  2. Cat slave says:
    May 4, 2026 at 10:28 am

    As a British tax payers, im sorry. I don’t know whether to scream endlessly or what to do? Its so offensive. I can’t speak. I will speak but this minuim not ok

    I genuinely feel broken about this garbage. Im so sorry, truly. Im a brit tax payer. It’s not ok

    Reply
  3. kelleybelle says:
    May 4, 2026 at 10:32 am

    Bollocks.

    Reply
  4. Monika says:
    May 4, 2026 at 10:40 am

    This is a guessing game. As long William does not publish the documents nobody knows if William pays taxes and how much.

    Reply
  5. Eurydice says:
    May 4, 2026 at 10:47 am

    “Up to” means “less than.”

    Reply
    • Gabby says:
      May 4, 2026 at 10:59 am

      BOOM! Yes, that “up to” is the tell. This scumbag could be paying 50 pounds per year.
      They really think they’re clever, don’t they?

      Reply
    • sunniside up says:
      May 4, 2026 at 12:08 pm

      It also means they don’t know. This story is also in the DM with the same “up to £7 million” with a headline claiming that they know.

      Reply
  6. JulieK says:
    May 4, 2026 at 11:01 am

    I also pay “up to” $7M in taxes. Is it closer to $10k, sure, but I like how the rich say things.

    Reply
  7. Me at home says:
    May 4, 2026 at 11:22 am

    Norman Baker pointed out that Charles and William do NOT pay capital gains taxes in addition to income taxes, ostensibly because they don’t own the duchy assets that are being transferred. Which, Baker also points out, makes it hypocritical for them to claim *all* the duchy income.

    So it would be pretty surprising if Willy and Charles started to pay capital gains taxes. But also, the new emphasis on selling duchy assets might be to generate income that’s subject to the much lower capital gains tax rate (the capital gains tax rate is lower in the US, too).

    Reply
  8. Jensa says:
    May 4, 2026 at 11:52 am

    So .. he pays “up to £7m” (which could by nil) on income he doesn’t actually earn. Are we supposed to respect him for this or something?

    Reply
  9. Jessica says:
    May 4, 2026 at 12:00 pm

    There’s no concrete prove of tax he pays this is just estimates

    Reply
  10. Lala11_7 says:
    May 4, 2026 at 12:38 pm

    I just read how the Samsung family in South Korea just paid 7bn in taxes….made me physically ill & helps explains why SK’s public infrastructure is so on point

    Reply

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