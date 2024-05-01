Pippa Middleton & James Matthews will rent out their ‘farm’ to host events & parties

In 2022, Pippa Middleton and her husband, Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews, sold their huge London home and moved to Berkshire, not far from Middeton Manor in Bucklebury. TMW James could afford to buy a huge estate, and they’ve spent the past two years doing extensive renovations, especially to the grounds. The Mail described the estate as “a £15 million mansion a 20-minute drive from her parents.” In addition to that estate, TMW James bought Bucklebury Farm in 2020, with the express interest in developing the “farm” into some kind of tourist attraction. They’ve already partially developed it – there are “glamping pods,” a petting zoo, and a “farm shop.” Now the Middleton-Matthews will expand the farm property even further so that it can host parties and events.
Pippa Middleton and hedge-fund billionaire husband James Matthews have opened Bucklebury Farm Park’s lodge in Berkshire for parties, events, and Pilates. While the Middleton family have cut ties with the mail-order business, Party Pieces, which went into administration last year, Pippa and James have not been deterred from the party business altogether.
In 2020, Pippa and James snapped up 72 sprawling acres of land in leafy Berkshire for just £1.5million – in a village where a detached house with a garden already costs close to that price. Four years later, the couple have opened the lodge at Bucklebury Farm for social events, including parties or Pilates classes.
Daily Mail’s Diary Editor, Richard Eden, revealed in Eden Confidential: ‘Carole’s son-in-law, James Matthews, bought Bucklebury Farm in Berkshire for £1.5million in 2020. Now, I hear, he’s opening its lodge for parties, as well as events and even Pilates.’
Richard added: ‘Carole Middleton was left deeply upset by the collapse of her mail-order business, Party Pieces, which went bust last year. Happily, her family hasn’t been put off parties all together.’
Bucklebury Farm confirmed details of the plans on Instagram and shared photographs of the lodge. The caption read: ‘We are so excited to announce you can now book The Lodge (9am -5pm only) for birthday parties, corporate events, yoga session, Pilates and so much more.’
The 72-acre rolling fields, which had a ‘wedding tractor’ to celebrate the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s marriage in 2010, is currently home to a 44-acre deer park, cafe, glamping pods and children’s play area.
It comes after the Mail on Sunday’s Charlotte Griffiths revealed in 2021 that Pippa has gone back to school to bring a new skillset to the project, dubbed ‘Pippa’s playground’. The company is listed as being involved in ‘human health activities’ – a vast field that includes homoeopathy, massage, hydrotherapy, and acupuncture. At the time, her spokeswoman said: ‘Pippa continues to focus on her studies.’
In 2023, Pippa followed in her mother’s footsteps and launched the Bucklebury Gift and Farm Shop. With its biodegradable jute tote bags, diecast toy Land Rovers and wooden train whistles, it might seem to be the ultimate online shop for a certain breed of middle-class parent.
Who knew that the secret to being a successful entrepreneur was “marrying a terribly rich man and having him buy farms which you can turn into tourist attractions.” Oh right, everyone knew that. It’s just another reminder that Pippa is actually living the kind of life her mother and her sister want – married to a rich and generous man who adores her, able to keep her family life private, goes back to school to get a master’s degree, does some light charity work and develops a successful business with her husband’s money. Pippa basically lives a pseudo-aristo life.
Ha – we should have known way back from the way Pippa’s dress and backside caught worldwide attention at “ The Wedding”
that Pippa is the clever one of all the Middleton’s
It is funny but tbh I was always mystified by all the attention Pippa’s backside got. I figured it was because despite being beautiful, Kate is boring as heck. Imagine being a royal bride who is outshone by someone else’s very flat bottom.
I think because Kate might have been coming off as too perfect, too icy, so they were looking for some sex appeal?
Tourist attraction? Where’s the hate for this? Oh right Meg isn’t doing it so it’s okay. My god who would want to go see this. Who wants to see the Middleton klan and their tourist attraction.
Yes the attraction is her relationship to royalty. I guess it’s okay for Pippa to do! She better hope she doesn’t sell jam, though.
She is selling jute bags and wooden whistles….where’s the outrage? Though, I admit the idea of yoga in the English countryside sounds lovely everything else aside.
Well, there’s no hate for this bc it’s coming from Richard Eden. He gets free dog food from James. It’s his jam😂. A while back I actually read a negative article about Pippa’s playground but I cannot remember that much about it. Iirc, it was people complaining about the high cost to pay for kids to go on the playground or something like that. Either way, I don’t begrudge Pippa’s commercial ventures. Good for her. I’m not sure what the measure of success is for a venture like this? But if we only hear about it through Eden, I imagine it will be described glowingly while he belittles Meghan’s jam. Does pippa sell jam yet? Is there any in the gift shop?
Wow, I found the article from page 6! It has pics of the playground
https://nypost.com/2023/07/11/parents-slam-the-cost-of-prince-william-and-kates-new-playground/
Whoops! And I’m very wrong. That’s a playground at Windsor park! It’s not Pippa’s. So parents were complaining about the cost of this park and not Pippa’s. Just to be clear so I’m not spreading false information! The Windsor park playground does look cute though.
You can tell this came from Ma or Pip’s herself as James Mathews has been upgrade to a billionaire which he is not – didn’t his hedge fund lose a lot of money during the pandemic?
As for this venture – its the typical aristo business, turn their stately home into a tourist attraction to make money. Glamping in Bershire? Good luck with that – am not sure how popular a tourist destination their area is but am sure the only people going to the petting zoo are locals with kids. Same with the farm shop – maybe it was her with the fake Willy in that video, checking out Windsor Farm shop for ideas.
Now that you said that I can see it! It was Pippa at the farm shop!!
I won’t shade Pippa for actually doing things. She’s had a busy, full life of very aristocratic pursuits, but at least she actually does things? Charities and small businesses? Possibly the most successful Middleton!
Good for them. Sounds like everyone wins.
Will Carole apply for the Campground Manager position? Being a successful business woman, you know, she is experienced.
Carole might be too busy holding Kate and William’s marriage together and raising the future king.
So….HOW was he able to snap up “72 sprawling acres of land in leafy Berkshire for just £1.5million – in a village where a detached house with a garden already costs close to that price.?
Pandemic
And look! He holds her hand!
Someone should remind Maureen that the Times Rich List exists.
And in 2023 (most recent version), there still was no (James) Matthews on the list, ss in all the years before.
Is it the dog food? Or does this mean RE is not a journalist after all, because he has no idea about doing his research?
Renting out this property for … “and so much more” – does that mean the MiddMatts are hard pressed for cash?
Will we ever find out what happened to the other farm, the pot one?
Oh, right, all of those on the royal beat in the UK don’t know how to do research.
Unless it’s about Harry and Meghan, then they’ll dig up the tiniest morsels of things that people acquainted with them have ever said.
Pippa is smart enough to know that if you want to keep a country pile you better make it pay for itself. Those old estates devour money.
Pippa going hard for Best Daughter honors