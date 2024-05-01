Jon Bon Jovi ‘got away with murder’ early in his marriage, ‘I’m a rock ‘n’ roll star’

New Jersey rockstar hero Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea Hurley, have been married for 35 years. In fact, their 35th wedding anniversary was on Monday, April 29. In honor of their anniversary (not really, lol), Jon’s been giving some personal interviews lately. Jon’s promoting his documentary, Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which is streaming on Hulu. Last week, Jon told The Independent that he hadn’t been “a saint” during their marriage, admitting that he indulged in the “wonderful clichés of rock stardom.” (Psst, he meant groupies.) Dorothea and Jon have four children together, Stephanie, 30, Jesse, 29, Jake, 21 (engaged to Millie Bobbie Brown), and Romeo, 20. In an interview with ABC’s Michael Strahan earlier this week, Jon elaborated a bit more on his past infidelities, explaining, “I’m a rock ‘n’ roll star.”
Jon Bon Jovi has more to confess. After making headlines for saying he was not a “saint” in his marriage to his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley, the rock star admitted to getting “away with murder.”
Bon Jovi, 62, spoke to Michael Strahan about his early days in the music industry during ABC’s “Halfway There” special Monday, joking that he was “not saying that there weren’t 100 girls in [his] life” at the time.
“I’m a rock ‘n’ roll star. I’m not a saint,” he said. “I’m Jon Bon Jovi. It was pretty good.
“But if you think I was ever going to jeopardize … anything for believing the narcissist in me was real? What a stupid thing to do. What kind of excesses does a man need that’s going to fuel that fire? It’s just not worth it.”
The Grammy winner went on to praise Hurley, 61, for not being “afraid to call [him] out on something.”
However, he added, “She’s also there when I fall. And I’m there for her when she falls. No matter where I went in my career, the ups or the downs, we went there together.”
The couple began dating in 1980, four years before the release of Bon Jovi’s eponymous first album. The duo briefly split in 1985 before reconciling and eventually eloping in Las Vegas in 1989. Bon Jovi and the karate instructor share four children — Stephanie, 30, Jesse, 29, Jake, 21, and Romeo, 20 — with the third making headlines for his 2023 engagement to “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown.
While sharing marriage advice for the young couple with “Good Morning America” viewers Thursday, the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer said “every day is a challenge and a change.”
He encouraged Jake and Brown, 20, to focus on “growing together.”
Okay, so, what goes on between Jon and Dorothea in terms of the rules and terms of their marriage is obviously strictly their business. It sounds like Dorothea knows exactly who she married, has come to terms with it, and accepts Jon for all of his weaknesses and flaws. And if that works for them, then power to them. They clearly still love each other 35 years and hundreds of female groupies later. That said, I would be sooo pissed if my husband and I had an agreement like that and he kept giving interviews alluding to how much he cheated on me while simultaneously praising me. If anything, I’d probably want to be a part of any of that kind of talk, similar to how Oliver Hudson’s wife was a part of his big infidelity confessions. This isn’t the first time Jon’s alluded to being unfaithful, either. He’s done it several times in past interviews, too. No one’s marriage is perfect, but I really hope she’s okay with all of this sharing.
I remember when he was dating Diane Lane on a break from Dorothea. I also wondered if he was possibly the actor Hunter Parrish’s biological father.
That is interesting. Is there any reason you think that? I can see a bit of a resemblance! I remember a BlindGossip (yes, I know – I stopped frequenting them when their absurd anti-Meghan crusade got started) item that was clearly about a secret son of rocker. Son was an actor without interest in a relationship with the father. Bon Jovi was the top guess for the rocker (the clues were fairly obvious). Grain of salt there, of course, considering the source.
Wow the resemblance between the two is uncanny, I can’t unsee it now. Sort of like how you can’t unsee Frank Sinatra’s features whenever you look at Ronan Farrow.
Yuck yuck and no thanks, not for me. I at least hope she’s had her fair share of lovers too and is free to come out and talk publicly about all of them. And obviously I hope that they had an open marriage or whatever other arrangement where this was agreed upon in advance. But he just sounds like what he is, an aging rocker, pining for his glory days of sex (sex and more sex) and drugs and rock and roll.
Yeah, only fair she can have some action if he can.
He has been fairly open about it, but at the same time, urgh. Maybe it is like Kate & William where she accepts that he will sleep with someone else, as long as it doesn’t get serious with that person.
Considering he has talked about it before several times, I am pretty sure she is okay with it
In my view this is abusive and demeaning. That power dynamic is awful, but they are adults. Personally, I would have found the door and a divorce attorney about 30 years ago.
This sounds like a toxic, co-dependent relationship they both should have quit decades ago.
Eh, it depends. Idk. I think every relationship is unique and what one person is looking for from it may not be the same as another person. So long as you’re getting what you want from it and the relationship is not having a net negative impact on you, I can’t get too judgmental.
No surprise, not just groupies, either. IIRC Lita Ford has recounted having a foursome with Jon, Richie Sambora, and Aldo Nova 😬
The way he talked about the infidelity is gross and entitled. “I’m a rockstar, I’m Jon Bon Jovi.”
Sounds like a narcissist pining for his glory days.
Yes!! My first thought, too!
Am i the only one who remembers those rumors that he rented a yacht in the mediterran and brought in call girls?
I heard an island off Australia, but yeah something like that.
Can you even imagine a woman did this? Go on to give interviews how many times she cheated on her husband and then praises her husband? The men online would destroy her. A woman doesn’t even need to be rich and famous to sleep with hundreds of men. Honestly, it is so disgusting how men get away with it and still have a family and a woman who takes care of his children to give him a good family home.
My husband and I watched the first episode of his documentary. It was such a one-sided vanity project, we jumped ship. The worst part? He was boring. You could tell every story had been told 100 times already. Give me some mess! So we hopped over to the We Are the World doc and were instantly captivated by the whole thing. Bob Dylan mouthing the words because he was embarrassed by his voice? Yes, please.
I couldn’t agree more about the We Are The World documentary. It is an incredible showcase of talent.
I watched the whole thing and I found the first two eps were a lot more interesting than the last two but you’re right, it was kind of boring, and strangely sanitized. I don’t know if I was expecting something wilder, maybe along the lines of The Dirt, but if I’m watching a doc about a rock band in the 80’s I’m wanting something really fun haha.
She knew who she was marrying. Maybe since they have been together since they were teenagers. She can’t see life without him. Also, for him she was the one that loved him before the money and fame. He may see her as the only one that loves him for him.
He’s always been obnoxious in interviews. I remember when he discussed the band and that he owns it all and the bandmates are just his employees. It was just so dismissive.
He just seems like one big control freak, but maybe to get to the level he has. How many 80’s hairbands are still relevant today? Not that many. But he perseveres.
I loved Bon Jovi as an 80’s teen and was looking forward to this documentary. Kind of disappointed, Jon seems to take himself very seriously. His work ethic is admirable but he didn’t come across as particularly likable.
Saw BonJovi on one of their first tours, back in the 80’s, in NJ, and they were the opening act for RATT. Who would have believed BonJovi would be the one with staying power, lol!
Recently listened to him on the Smartless podcast. I didn’t know he was having vocal cord issues for the past few years and had surgery (don’t follow him at all). Came across as a bit arrogant, but also appreciative and even humble when asked about taking acting jobs. I get people want to hear the groupie stories and rock stars love to be the center of attention, but he could have left it as I wasn’t always a saint and moved on. Totally believe he cheated, though IIRC he and Dorothea were also on and off for awhile before they got married, when he dated Diane Lane and others openly.
Is he pretending it was only early in their marriage? That’s a lie. I worked in the music industry in the late 80s/early 90s and had friends who were still in it years later. Jon and the rest of the band were never faithful. Considering they would go on world tours for a year or more with only brief breaks at home, it is hardly a surprise.
Yes..I briefly worked with Bon Jovi in the 90’s and Jon besides being a giant Douche was unfaithful till the cows came home. What a dissapoinment it was to meet him.
Aw this makes me sad. I was a huge fan from the early days and have seen them twice in Montreal. Such great concerts – and the majority of the fans were women around my age (GenX). It was very clear that it was a vastly woman majority audience. So in light of that – this documentary bothers me even more. In other words – why are you taking a dump where you live & alienating your fan base by bragging about this? I suspect a lot women’s views on this would be “shame he’s just like the rest of them – what an ass”.
I remember when he got married. I had just seen them in concert the night before, Skid Row opened for them, and was truly shocked when I heard it announced on the radio. A little broken hearted, lol, but mostly shocked since I’d heard all the rumors of his lifestyle.
I remember in one interview in the 90’s he said he’d never cheat on his wife because she was a “black belt in karate and could kick his ass”. Huge eye roll .