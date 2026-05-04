Duchess Meghan posted a video of Lili speaking with her ‘American accent’ oh nooo

Last Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex posted a cute little video to her Instagram Stories. She had a special visitor – Jonathan Grahm, the chocolatier from the LA-based chocolate company Compartes. Meghan’s As Ever brand has collaborated with Compartes on chocolate bars and a new dark-chocolate-and-caramel collection. The video was Meghan showing Grahm around the chicken coop in Montecito, and she says, to camera, “when the chocolate man comes to see the chickens.” You can hear Lili in the background too:

“When the Chocolate man comes to see the chickens!” Jonathan Grahm, CEO of Compartés Chocolate visits Duchess Meghan in Montecito. 🍫🍯 As ever x Compartés#AsEverByMeghan pic.twitter.com/xGHPWwJPC4 — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) April 30, 2026

The story, for me, is how Compartes and As Ever are tight because Grahm and Meghan are tight. The story is about the business side of things and how we’re hopefully getting more chocolate. Milk chocolate, hopefully!! But for the Daily Mail, the story is about hearing Lili’s voice in the background, and they’re upset about Lili’s American accent.

Meghan Markle has revealed Princess Lilibet’s American accent in a new video posted yesterday. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s four-year-old daughter made a subtle appearance in her mother’s Instagram Stories, filmed inside the Sussexes’ chicken coop. Meghan was joined by Los Angeles-based chocolatier Jonathan Grahm, the co-founder of Compartes, after the pair worked together on a special Mother’s Day collection for As Ever. ‘When the chocolate man comes to see the chickens. Compartes is here, and there’s Hill and Jill!’ the Duchess said, as she turned the camera on the birds. Lilibet, whose face was concealed, then called out to Meghan as she informed her mother that she had collected ‘a grey’ chicken egg. ‘Mum, I got another grey one!’ the toddler excitedly said, as the Duchess replied: ‘Thanks, sweetheart!’ While Lilibet’s face was not visible, Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter’s bright pink dress could be seen in the background of the video. The Duchess wore a sleeveless black top and trousers as she gave Jonathan a tour of the coop at Harry and Meghan’s $14 million Montecito mansion. Royal fans first heard Lilibet’s voice in January 2025, when the Duchess posted an emotional tribute in memory of the Sussexes’ late beagle, Guy, on social media. It appears both children now have pronounced American accents after the Sussexes quit the Royal Family and moved to California in 2020.

[From The Daily Mail]

Lili was born in California and she’s been to England once in her life, around her first birthday. What other kind of accent would she have? Archie as well – while he was born in England, he’s lived in California since he was a baby. I get the feeling that they’re blaming Harry for not “teaching” his kids how to speak with British accents? I have no idea though, nor do I understand why they keep making a big deal over American accents.