The Windsors didn’t send anyone to Sweden’s King Carl Gustaf’s 80th birthday party

Last week, Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf celebrated his 80th birthday. Sweden’s royal house decided to throw a huge party and invite people from all of Europe’s royal houses. The Swedish royal family was in attendance, of course, including Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine, all of whom attended with their spouses. Victoria and Daniel even brought their daughter Princess Estella. There were high-profile royals and politicians in attendance from Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland, Iceland, Belgium, Thailand, Luxembourg, Serbia, Bavaria, Romania and on and on. People Magazine had a breakdown of who’s who in all of the official portraits.

Well, in case you can’t see where I’m going with this, I’ll spell it out – no one from the British royal family went to this major celebration for the king of Sweden. King Charles and Camilla were wrapping up their US state visit, so it makes sense that they didn’t go. But Buckingham Palace didn’t send ANYONE. Not the Prince and Princess of Wales, not the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh (Edward and Sophie), not even the Gloucesters, not even Princess Anne, not even… well, the list is pretty sparse these days. In the before-times, Edward and Sophie would have been sent out for a Scandinavian event. During QEII’s time, she probably would have sent her heir to the celebration of a European KING. Unfortunately, Charles’ heir is a lazy bum.

Well, the Swedes were actually pissed that the Windsors completely snubbed the events. One Swedish outlet pointed out that the Swedish royals came out for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, and the other European houses sent representatives to Charles’ coronation too. While the Swedes understood that Charles and Camilla were on a state visit, they can’t understand why the palace didn’t send anyone to represent the family. Svensk Damtidning’s editor-in-chief Johan T Lindwall was “outraged” by the snub, and according to a Google translation, he called the snub “cheeky and nonchalant.”