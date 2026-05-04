The Windsors didn’t send anyone to Sweden’s King Carl Gustaf’s 80th birthday party

Last week, Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf celebrated his 80th birthday. Sweden’s royal house decided to throw a huge party and invite people from all of Europe’s royal houses. The Swedish royal family was in attendance, of course, including Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine, all of whom attended with their spouses. Victoria and Daniel even brought their daughter Princess Estella. There were high-profile royals and politicians in attendance from Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland, Iceland, Belgium, Thailand, Luxembourg, Serbia, Bavaria, Romania and on and on. People Magazine had a breakdown of who’s who in all of the official portraits.
Well, in case you can’t see where I’m going with this, I’ll spell it out – no one from the British royal family went to this major celebration for the king of Sweden. King Charles and Camilla were wrapping up their US state visit, so it makes sense that they didn’t go. But Buckingham Palace didn’t send ANYONE. Not the Prince and Princess of Wales, not the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh (Edward and Sophie), not even the Gloucesters, not even Princess Anne, not even… well, the list is pretty sparse these days. In the before-times, Edward and Sophie would have been sent out for a Scandinavian event. During QEII’s time, she probably would have sent her heir to the celebration of a European KING. Unfortunately, Charles’ heir is a lazy bum.
Well, the Swedes were actually pissed that the Windsors completely snubbed the events. One Swedish outlet pointed out that the Swedish royals came out for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, and the other European houses sent representatives to Charles’ coronation too. While the Swedes understood that Charles and Camilla were on a state visit, they can’t understand why the palace didn’t send anyone to represent the family. Svensk Damtidning’s editor-in-chief Johan T Lindwall was “outraged” by the snub, and according to a Google translation, he called the snub “cheeky and nonchalant.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images and Instagram.
I mean, I get why sending Global Statespeople Willy and Kate would have completely overshadowed Charles’ visit. Not the bogus statespeople part, but the “they left the house and Kate wore something!” part.
But the Windsors could have sent Sophie and Edward. The Swedes wouldn’t have felt snubbed, and the international press would have done what it always does and completely ignored Sophie and Edward.
Look, the EU royal houses are messy too (epstein connections etc), but it’s always wild to me that the british royal family doesn’t make friends with the european royals, instead being totally insular and only hanging out with a few posh people in england.
perhaps it’s because they don’t speak other languages, or perhaps its an internal snobbery, but why wouldn’t elizabeth ii have sent her kids to hang out in spain or sweden for a summer with the other crown princes? or have them over to england? or why didn’t charles do that for harry and william so they could have friends who could relate to similar pressures? is it because after phillip married in, they wanted to ensure england was viewed as separate from the other EU royal houses?
I can’t believe how tall Estelle is now!
The Brits couldn’t send the Wailses because you know Scooter was sleeping off a bender somewhere and Keen was filming her next nature video.
I suspect the Keens wouldn’t go because the last time they attended a royal wedding they embarrassed themselves. The fact that Edward and Sophie didn’t go is odd. They were always the ones who went if Charles didn’t go. I noticed Haakon went alone. I figured he would take his daughter.