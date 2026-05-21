Hardman: Princess Charlotte could be the next ‘Princess Royal’ after Anne

Underneath all of the keenery around Prince William, Kate Middleton and the Wales children, some truths are buried. While royalists put their spin on the “spare” issue, it’s clear that the monarchy is quite concerned about how the Wales children are being raised, and whether Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can “break the spare cycle” of dysfunction and neglect. I would say no, the Wales family will not be able to break the spare cycle, and both William and Kate know it too. Which is why we’ve also started getting stories about how William (in particular) doesn’t want Charlotte and Louis to be working royals, and how he wants to ensure that they have their own money too. All of which to say, William has telegraphed the fact that he doesn’t want his kids growing up in the same kind of system. Still, that doesn’t sell newspapers, which is why they’re desperately trying to make it sound like Charlotte will be the perfect working royal for years to come, just like Princess Anne!

Princess Charlotte is set to take on the prestigious Princess Royal title and follow in the footsteps of hardworking Princess Anne, according to a royal expert. The 11-year-old daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales has long been destined for a special title when her father ascends the throne. The late Queen Elizabeth II, for instance, bestowed additional honours on all of her children. But while King Charles is said to be keen for Charlotte to take on the Duchess of Edinburgh’s title one day, royal author Robert Hardman believes there may be another rather special title the monarch has in mind. ‘I think she’ll be the Princess Royal, as Anne is,’ Mr Hardman, author of Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, told HELLO! ‘There’s no better model.’ Traditionally, the monarch’s eldest daughter is given the Princess Royal title. However, the title is not hereditary, meaning that it will not be passed down to Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall. While Anne, 75, will hold the title for the rest of her life, once she dies, it will be returned to the Crown and would have to be officially bestowed upon Charlotte as it is not automatically inherited. Mr Hardman added that the monarch could opt to give Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh title as it is unlikely to go to Prince Edward’s children. However, he believes there is a stronger chance he may select the Princess Royal title, as it better aligns with Charlotte’s conscientious and down-to-earth nature.

[From The Daily Mail]

This is all just wishful thinking by Hardman and other royal biographers, in my opinion. While the logistics are true – that William could give Charlotte the “Princess Royal” title when Anne passes away – I just don’t think it’s going to happen. Think about how William wants to operate as king. Think about how many things he’s refusing to do right now, and how uncomfortable he is with all of the royal flummery. It’s not like he’s going to become king and suddenly have a huge buy into the system, and he’ll want to see his children in tiaras and velvet robes. Come on. That would interfere with his Aston Villa chatrooms. Now, I can absolutely see Kate wanting all of this, because the titles and jewels and robes are basically the only reason why she’s still there. Of course Kate wants that for her kids.