Hardman: Princess Charlotte could be the next ‘Princess Royal’ after Anne

Underneath all of the keenery around Prince William, Kate Middleton and the Wales children, some truths are buried. While royalists put their spin on the “spare” issue, it’s clear that the monarchy is quite concerned about how the Wales children are being raised, and whether Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can “break the spare cycle” of dysfunction and neglect. I would say no, the Wales family will not be able to break the spare cycle, and both William and Kate know it too. Which is why we’ve also started getting stories about how William (in particular) doesn’t want Charlotte and Louis to be working royals, and how he wants to ensure that they have their own money too. All of which to say, William has telegraphed the fact that he doesn’t want his kids growing up in the same kind of system. Still, that doesn’t sell newspapers, which is why they’re desperately trying to make it sound like Charlotte will be the perfect working royal for years to come, just like Princess Anne!
Princess Charlotte is set to take on the prestigious Princess Royal title and follow in the footsteps of hardworking Princess Anne, according to a royal expert. The 11-year-old daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales has long been destined for a special title when her father ascends the throne. The late Queen Elizabeth II, for instance, bestowed additional honours on all of her children.
But while King Charles is said to be keen for Charlotte to take on the Duchess of Edinburgh’s title one day, royal author Robert Hardman believes there may be another rather special title the monarch has in mind.
‘I think she’ll be the Princess Royal, as Anne is,’ Mr Hardman, author of Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, told HELLO! ‘There’s no better model.’
Traditionally, the monarch’s eldest daughter is given the Princess Royal title. However, the title is not hereditary, meaning that it will not be passed down to Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall.
While Anne, 75, will hold the title for the rest of her life, once she dies, it will be returned to the Crown and would have to be officially bestowed upon Charlotte as it is not automatically inherited.
Mr Hardman added that the monarch could opt to give Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh title as it is unlikely to go to Prince Edward’s children. However, he believes there is a stronger chance he may select the Princess Royal title, as it better aligns with Charlotte’s conscientious and down-to-earth nature.
[From The Daily Mail]
This is all just wishful thinking by Hardman and other royal biographers, in my opinion. While the logistics are true – that William could give Charlotte the “Princess Royal” title when Anne passes away – I just don’t think it’s going to happen. Think about how William wants to operate as king. Think about how many things he’s refusing to do right now, and how uncomfortable he is with all of the royal flummery. It’s not like he’s going to become king and suddenly have a huge buy into the system, and he’ll want to see his children in tiaras and velvet robes. Come on. That would interfere with his Aston Villa chatrooms. Now, I can absolutely see Kate wanting all of this, because the titles and jewels and robes are basically the only reason why she’s still there. Of course Kate wants that for her kids.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images and Kensington Palace.
-
-
Coronation of King Charles III 6th May 2023 King Charles III pictured arriving with Camilla the Queen Consort for the coronation service at Westminster Abbey. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. 06-05-23,Image: 774194383, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dan Charity / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Coronation of King Charles III in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774227083, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Marc Aspland The Times/Sunday Times / Avalon
-
-
Horse Guards Parade, London, UK. 14th June, 2025. Trooping the Colour, King Charles III’s official Birthday Parade, takes place on Horse Guards Parade with Britain’s oldest Army Regiment, the Coldstream Guards, Trooping the Color (flag) of 2nd Battalion Coldstream Guards this year. Over 1000 officers and men are on parade together with 200 horses and more than 200 military musicians. Image: Catherine, Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte of Wales,Image: 1010949524, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: MALCOLM PARK/Avalon
-
-
HRH Princess Charlotte of Wales in the Royal Box during the match between Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Jannik Sinner (ITA) in the final of the Gentlemen’s Singles on Centre Court at The Championships 2025. Held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon. Day 14 Sunday 13/07/2025.,Image: 1021812889, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NB: Fees charged by Avalon are for Avalon’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material., Model Release: no, Credit line: AELTC/Ryan Jenkinson/Avalon
-
-
17/12/2025, Windsor, UK. The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte play Erland Cooper’s Holm Sound at Windsor Castle, as featured in the Together at Christmas Carol Service.,Image: 1061506403, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
-
-
Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrive to attend the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, Sunday, April 5, 2026.,Image: 1088843233, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alberto Pezzali/Avalon
-
-
Wimbledon, UNITED KINGDOM Prominent personalities filled the stands at Wimbledon’s men’s final, watching Jannik Sinner claim the title.
Pictured: Princess Charlotte
BACKGRID USA 13 JULY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM Members of the British royal family depart the Easter Matins Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
Pictured: Princess Charlotte, Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince Louis and Pri
BACKGRID USA 5 APRIL 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
-
(left to right 1st row) the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Catherine Princess of Wales and Prince Edward Duke of Edinburgh
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Royal family christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Princess Charlotte
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Dec 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
My tin foil tiara is wondering if the selling off of duchy land is a way to ensure Charlotte’s and Louis’ “future financial security”?
Which is illegal. None of that land or money belongs to william personally. Parliament needs to get off its ass and take charge of the two duchies.
🎯
The duchy lands are held in trust. It is not private property he can sell. If it was private land he would have to pay all the taxes that normal landowners pay.
He can’t have it both ways.
I think the whole “sell off for charity endeavors” thing is a scam, wonder if he’ll get away with it.
Except for the fact that William lives his life having it both ways. This sale has been in the public consciousness for a couple of weeks now and no one is asking the obvious questions nor is he receiving any kind of push back.
Charlotte as second born is the spare. Anne had to wait some years after the death of her great aunt princess mary to inherit the title of princess royal.
She only got the title because she complained so much about the attention Diana and Fergie were getting. QEII threw the title at her to shut her up.
If Anne wanted Fergie level attention, she had the option to flash her tatas at any time. Imagine being envious of Fergie. 🤷♀️
She and Alexandra both resented the attention for the younger married ins. That’s when QEII started writing the order of precedence so married ins had to curtsy to born royals.
It was because of Diana not Fergie. Everyone called Diana, Princess Diana or Princess Di. That was not her correct title It was Diana, Princess or Wales. That’s why QEII made Anne Princess Royal. Sarah was always called the Duchess of York.
Kate and carole absolutely want titles.
Kaiser i think the opposite to you about William
William wants his kids to have the only titles. To have his children be the only titled, HRH grandchildren of Diana. And he wants them in massive secured homes paid by taxpayers for life.
He thinks Harry cares about titles, so he wants all titles for his kids and none for Harry’s.
IMO the whole fight over Edward’s title was to steal the Edinburgh title from Edward’s line and give it to Louis.
I agree because the Duke of York title is tainted for several generations now.
i agree and I think he was the one behind the push to not give HRH to Archie and Lili. remember Meghan said in the Oprah interview that they were going to change the letters patent so Archie and (the baby who is now Lili) would not be HRH Prince/ss. I think he (and Kate) absolutely want their children to be the only HRHs of that generation, maybe the last HRHs ever.
I think one of the reasons the LPs were not changed to exclude Harry’s children was because someone told William that there was no way to really do it without affecting his future grandchildren, and you know he wants all of his grandchildren to be hrh as well. I would not be surprised if he changes the LPs so that Charlotte’s children are HRHs.
the funny thing about the Edinburgh title though is that Edward is only 62. I know we say he doesn’t look well but in that family he could live another 30, 35 years. Louis could be married with children and William could be on the throne for a decade before the title reverts to the crown.
How does Hardman know Charlotte has a conscientious and down to earth nature? He’s never met her? Also she’s a child no one knows what type of adult she will grow up to be or even if she will want to be a working royal. People need to stop projecting futures and personalities onto kids they’ve never met. It’s weird!
This!!!! Omg, my eyes about popped out of my head at that line. What uncomfortable propaganda and narrative spinning.
I find it very unsettling that a grown man is writing about a child like this, the firm is setting the narrative to mold the public perception of a child that has not even reached her teens. It’s gross.
Yeah that was incredibly gross. They claim to want to do things differently, but they still haven’t learned. They are still telling us the personalities, traits, and desires of these kids and never even considering that that may not be the case.
We were told for years how close William and Harry were, how dim Harry was, what a screw up he was, and none of that was really true. They have no desire to provide these kids with any sense of autonomy, they were born therefore it’s their duty to be part of this circus. And any deviation from that plan is a betrayal, even though they clearly did not ask to be born into this system.
I would hope that Charlotte isn’t interested in this title, she is still a princess. I don’t see the point of adding the Royal bit when she is already an HRH. Mind you I think that the HRH and the HM titles are daft anyway, nothing majestic about either Charles or Camilla, nothing high about George, Charlotte or Louis.
Since York is probably going to be off the table for Louis, I would imagine that William would give Louis the Duke of Edinburgh title and give Charlotte the Princess Royal title. He says now that they won’t be working royals, but by the time those children are adults and all the others have passed on, he’s certainly not going to want Kate and him to be the only two “working” royals since he doesn’t want to work himself.
The BM and assorted rota 🐀🐀🐀 shouldn’t preoccupy themselves with titles, which don’t mean anything anymore.
What’s much more important for the three kids is to have a good education. A *real* education, unlike the degrees Bulliam the Incandescent and Mumblina McButtons somehow managed to snag.
Wut? Princess Royal doesn’t mean anything? You’re a princess. But not just a princess, a royal princess. Nothing like the unroyal princesses. And you have the super important role of cutting ribbons, shaking hands with despots, and attending funerals. None of which gets major press coverage but dammit you’re a *royal* princess. Posh posh at meaningless title. 😉
Way to get to the heart of it. You’re not just a princess but a royal princess😂. Aren’t all princesses royal?
Do you mean that the children should get some kind of professional degree? A degree such as a BA in one of the liberal arts for example, while not leading to a specific job, is part of an education. Education doesn’t just mean training for a specific job or profession. I agree that the children should be educated, and that they should be able to earn a living. The Dutch royal family offers a good example. The current king’s brothers I believe work in business or finance, and the king himself continued to keep up his pilot’s license. If they lost the throne and their fortune, he would be able to support his family, and so would Maxima who also worked in finance before his marriage. William was too lazy to keep up his helicopter pilot’s license, I believe, and Kate has never had a serious job it seems. Can’t imagine that they would be able to create as successful and independent life as the Sussexes, for example. Hope their children grow up to be less useless than they are.
Nothing the Sussex are doing requires a college degree. Meghan is doing sort of a combo of what Goop and Jolie do without degrees. And Harry does not have a degree. If you are famous, you can earn without education.
Rich privileged kids don’t need degrees. They will have all the networks they need and it is doubtful any of them will do anything substantial unless one of them decides to be a doctor or something like that.
They shouldn’t be taking spaces from kids who actually do need the degrees and networking because they aren’t connected elites.
I’ll be honest I don’t understand this argument. Because when Rich kids don’t go to college and get cushy jobs, whether it’s regular people or in the entertainment industry people then call them nepo babies that don’t deserve what they have.
There’s nothing they can do about the level of privilege that they will have simply because they were born. It Is what it is, people are going to be impressed by it regardless. But, they should have some sort of actual training, just for the simple fact that more education should never be a bad thing. There are plenty of other royal families that send their kids to school to get degrees, and they aren’t all doctors.
The man that has spent the last 10 years incandescent rage briefing because he is bigly mad his brother married a far better woman isn’t breaking any family dysfunction cycles. Charlotte may be more or less okay, but Louis has already been cast in the family clown role once occupied by Harry. A grown man who thinks he has the right to bully his brother into submission is not going to suddenly grow a conscience and do better with his own children. He will use the duchy money to control his kids the same way Charles tried to control Harry.
His body language in family photos shows a clear preference for the first two kids, but especially George. Throwing his royal privilege around to deny the Sussexes security in the UK and centering their lack of proper security in Windsor smear campaign is pure ev!l after “Diana’s boys” shared childhood experiences with the media and losing their mother. He cannot even allow his cousins to live quiet lives independent of his dysfunction and rage briefing. His kids have no chance of dodging his dysfunction.
Willy definitely wants all of his kids to have the most important, and only, titles. Take that, Harold.
Those titles are for George’s future children. His family will be the important one, Charlotte and Louis will be like Andrew and Edward
If they really wanted those kids to grow up and have normal non royal lives, they wouldn’t be parading them around the way they do Just no sense of how you actuallly be plan for the future.
Unless the system changes there is no way for Charlotte to become the Duchess of Edinburgh. She’s more likely to become the Princess Royal if William is still King and if he wants her to have the title. If William is really about change, he would want Charlotte to go to university and to get a regular job.