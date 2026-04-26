Prince Harry: ‘I will always be part of the royal family and I’m here, working’

Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday. He gave the keynote address at a significant security conference, and he also spoke at an Invictus event. On Friday, Harry was in Bucha to meet with officials there, and he laid a wreath at a war memorial and did more work with veterans and the military. He met with some NATO commanders as well. Harry also did some work with his longtime patronage, The HALO Trust. The Russians have left mines across Ukraine, and the HALO Trust has been working tirelessly to demine. When Harry went to Kyiv last September, we learned that Harry is extremely popular within Ukraine, and that Ukraine’s Invictus team are all national heroes. This visit has solidified all of that – everyday Ukrainians have come out to see him, everyone wants to talk to him and one guy even got Harry to sign a hard copy of Spare.
For this trip, ITV’s Chris Ship traveled with Harry and Ship was given several big exclusives, including a one-on-one interview about the work of HALO and the war in Ukraine. The big moment, the moment everyone’s talking about, came in the second half of the interview. Ship asked Harry if he feels unburdened by not being a working royal anymore, and Harry first spoke about “I think the Overton Window has shifted somewhat over the past five years,” then said that he hopes everyone, especially people with power and influence, can freely speak their mind about injustice and “speak truth to power.” The “Overton Window” reference is FASCINATING!!! But the quote which has gotten everyone riled up comes around the 5:30-mark: “I will always be part of the royal family and I’m here, working and doing the very thing I was born to do. And I enjoy doing it.”
At the end, Ship asks Harry if he believes this Ukrainian visit will affect King Charles’s state visit to the US, and Harry hilariously shrugs off the question. Because… of course it won’t affect the state visit! Donald Trump has completely lost the plot in general, but specifically about Ukraine. And Charles won’t bring it up. Anyway, the usual suspects are hyperventilating about Harry’s answer that he’ll always be part of the royal family and he’ll always work. I heard glasses breaking in Forest Lodge! His brother has never, ever understood that Harry works because it’s his calling and he wants to make a difference. William has never seen his own work that way, as a calling, as a responsibility, as part of his noblesse oblige. William only sees work as something to be avoided at all cost.
Prince Harry: “It’s fantastic to see how HALO is using modern technologies to speed up the process of demining. The improvements and the ability to clear landmines faster is extraordinary.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, screencaps from The HALO Trust’s video.
Ukrainian journalist and TV presenter, spokesman for the 8th Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces Vadym Karpiak, Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Nataliia Kalmykova, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and StratCom Ukraine founder and Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Centre for Defence Strategies Alina Frolova (L to R) attend the Invictus Games Ukraine Forum, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games movement in Ukraine, at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in WWII Memorial Complex, Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2026. Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, showing strong results and steady team growth. The Ukrainian team competes in athletics, archery, rowing, and swimming, earning numerous medals and prize placements.,Image: 1094310656, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: Danylo Antoniuk/UkrInform/Avalon
Prince Harry (C), The Duke of Sussex, signs a book while meeting Ukrainian soldiers and veterans at one of the interactive locations during the Invictus Games Ukraine Forum, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games movement in Ukraine, at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in WWII Memorial Complex, Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2026. Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, showing strong results and steady team growth. The Ukrainian team competes in athletics, archery, rowing, and swimming, earning numerous medals and prize placements.,Image: 1094310668, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: Danylo Antoniuk/UkrInform/Avalon
Prince Harry (C), The Duke of Sussex, signs a book while meeting Ukrainian soldiers and veterans at one of the interactive locations during the Invictus Games Ukraine Forum, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games movement in Ukraine, at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in WWII Memorial Complex, Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2026. Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, showing strong results and steady team growth. The Ukrainian team competes in athletics, archery, rowing, and swimming, earning numerous medals and prize placements.,Image: 1094310729, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirill Chubotin/UkrInform/Avalon
Prince Harry (C), The Duke of Sussex, visits the exhibition area of ??the TYTANOVI Rehabilitation Centre in the mobile town during the Invictus Games Ukraine Forum, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games movement in Ukraine, at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in WWII Memorial Complex, Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2026. Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, showing strong results and steady team growth. The Ukrainian team competes in athletics, archery, rowing, and swimming, earning numerous medals and prize placements.,Image: 1094310762, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: Danylo Antoniuk/UkrInform/Avalon
Prince Harry (C), The Duke of Sussex, and Ukraine’s Minister for Veterans Affairs Nataliia Kalmykova pose with the team of the Center for Scaling Technology Solutions at their booth in the mobile town during the Invictus Games Ukraine Forum, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games movement in Ukraine, at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in WWII Memorial Complex, Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2026. Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, showing strong results and steady team growth. The Ukrainian team competes in athletics, archery, rowing, and swimming, earning numerous medals and prize placements.,Image: 1094310770, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirill Chubotin/UkrInform/Avalon
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, StratCom Ukraine founder and Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Centre for Defence Strategies Alina Frolova and Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Nataliia Kalmykova (L to R) talk during the Invictus Games Ukraine Forum, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games movement in Ukraine, at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in WWII Memorial Complex, Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2026. Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, showing strong results and steady team growth. The Ukrainian team competes in athletics, archery, rowing, and swimming, earning numerous medals and prize placements.,Image: 1094310790, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirill Chubotin/UkrInform/Avalon
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, attends the Invictus Games Ukraine Forum, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games movement in Ukraine, at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in WWII Memorial Complex, Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2026. Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, showing strong results and steady team growth. The Ukrainian team competes in athletics, archery, rowing, and swimming, earning numerous medals and prize placements.,Image: 1094310810, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirill Chubotin/UkrInform/Avalon
Chris Ship did a great job in Ukraine reporting on Harry. Beside the subject at hand, which he also cover the Halo Trust work very well with historical and technology contexts. He even reminded the public that funds are needed for them to continue (podcast). What I truly appreciated of his reporting is that for the first time Harry was able to remind people that he is part of the royal family, works hard and love it. It showed that Harry knows he has a platform and understand the importance of using it for good.
Harry low key saying through the use of Overton window that the meaning of being a working royal has shifted over as well. Especially in William’s case, which means not working much either.
Did you see the comment from the EU’s ambassador to Ukraine where she praised Harry as a “a true statesman”? Whew will that get under some people’s skin. The chair of the NATO military committee also called his dedication to injured veterans “inspiring”.
It doesn’t matter how many Tom Bower hit jobs the Firm orders on Harry; as long as he continues to show up and do the work he will continue to have the respect of the people that matter.
This almost feels like Harry is just deliberately f–king with his brother? Which, I’m here for it. Keep making William look not only lazy, but unhinged and jealous and petulant. Show the world what he truly is.