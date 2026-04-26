Princess Kate wore Catherine Walker as she went solo for the Anzac Day service

Several weeks back, when the new Archbishop of Canterbury was being installed, I mentioned something which I’ve noticed more often in recent years: many “royal events” keep being pushed back further and further in the day. Ten years ago or so, it was quite common for a Commonwealth Day service or basically any church service or memorial event to start in the mid or late morning GMT. Nowadays, it’s extremely rare for any of those services to start before 2 pm, and usually it’s closer to 3 pm or 4 pm. It’s so odd. My theory is that it’s centered on Prince William and how he can’t or won’t leave the house before noon. Prince Sleeping It Off, Prince Too Hungover To Work.

I bring up all of my “noticing” and “theorizing” because Saturday was Anzac Day, a day recognizing the contributions of Australia and New Zealand’s military. It should be a can’t-miss date for the current king and the future king. Both King Charles and Prince William skipped any and all Anzac Day events, possibly because they’re always scheduled well before noon. Charles sent his sister to lay a wreath. William sent his wife to do the same and attend the morning service. Prince I’m Not Going To Roll Out Of Bed Before Noon On Saturday.

Kate wore a bespoke Catherine Walker coat in a dark navy, with white lapels. She coordinated with diamonds and sapphires, from Big Blue (her engagement ring) to her pendant necklace and earrings. She looked fine, albeit very stewardess-esque. Is that something inherent about Kate, or are these coats just giving off stewardess vibes? Little from column A, little from column B. From certain angles, she’s also giving off a Cruella de Keen vibe. That doll wig!!

Kate’s presence at the Anzac Day service was announced soon after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Australian tour – it gave a whiff of “I respect Australia toooooo, pay attention to me!” And even with that energy, Australia’s future king still didn’t show up. Prince Harry showed much more respect and deference to Australia’s military sacrifices than his brother. It’s just a fact.