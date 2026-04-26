Princess Kate wore Catherine Walker as she went solo for the Anzac Day service

Several weeks back, when the new Archbishop of Canterbury was being installed, I mentioned something which I’ve noticed more often in recent years: many “royal events” keep being pushed back further and further in the day. Ten years ago or so, it was quite common for a Commonwealth Day service or basically any church service or memorial event to start in the mid or late morning GMT. Nowadays, it’s extremely rare for any of those services to start before 2 pm, and usually it’s closer to 3 pm or 4 pm. It’s so odd. My theory is that it’s centered on Prince William and how he can’t or won’t leave the house before noon. Prince Sleeping It Off, Prince Too Hungover To Work.
I bring up all of my “noticing” and “theorizing” because Saturday was Anzac Day, a day recognizing the contributions of Australia and New Zealand’s military. It should be a can’t-miss date for the current king and the future king. Both King Charles and Prince William skipped any and all Anzac Day events, possibly because they’re always scheduled well before noon. Charles sent his sister to lay a wreath. William sent his wife to do the same and attend the morning service. Prince I’m Not Going To Roll Out Of Bed Before Noon On Saturday.
Kate wore a bespoke Catherine Walker coat in a dark navy, with white lapels. She coordinated with diamonds and sapphires, from Big Blue (her engagement ring) to her pendant necklace and earrings. She looked fine, albeit very stewardess-esque. Is that something inherent about Kate, or are these coats just giving off stewardess vibes? Little from column A, little from column B. From certain angles, she’s also giving off a Cruella de Keen vibe. That doll wig!!
Kate’s presence at the Anzac Day service was announced soon after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Australian tour – it gave a whiff of “I respect Australia toooooo, pay attention to me!” And even with that energy, Australia’s future king still didn’t show up. Prince Harry showed much more respect and deference to Australia’s military sacrifices than his brother. It’s just a fact.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Her Royal Highness Princess of Wales lays a wreath at the Cenotaph, London, UK, on 25 April 2026, on behalf of His Majesty The King during the Anzac Day commemorative service. Anzac Day has been observed in London since King George V attended the first service at Westminster Abbey in 1916 to mark the anniversary of the landings at Gallipoli, and has since become an important moment to commemorate all Australians and New Zealanders who have lost their lives in conflict.,Image: 1094243951, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Speller/Avalon
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Her Royal Highness Princess of Wales lays a wreath at the Cenotaph, London, UK, on 25 April 2026, on behalf of His Majesty The King during the Anzac Day commemorative service. Anzac Day has been observed in London since King George V attended the first service at Westminster Abbey in 1916 to mark the anniversary of the landings at Gallipoli, and has since become an important moment to commemorate all Australians and New Zealanders who have lost their lives in conflict.,Image: 1094243971, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Speller/Avalon
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Catherine – The Princess of Wales attends an ANZAC Day service at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Saturday 25 April, 2026.,Image: 1094246031, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Catherine – The Princess of Wales attends an ANZAC Day service at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Saturday 25 April, 2026.,Image: 1094246061, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Catherine – The Princess of Wales attends an ANZAC Day service at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Saturday 25 April, 2026.,Image: 1094246075, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Catherine – The Princess of Wales departs an ANZAC Day service at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Saturday 25 April, 2026.,Image: 1094256400, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Catherine – The Princess of Wales departs an ANZAC Day service at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Saturday 25 April, 2026.,Image: 1094256487, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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London, UK. 25 April 2026. The Princess of Wales attends the Anzac Day Wreath Laying and Parade Service at the Cenotaph, where she laid a wreath on behalf of the King to honour Australian and New Zealand servicemen and women.,Image: 1094275577, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Alexander Seale/Avalon
The wig hanging down her back. The outfit looks like a cap and gown.
That wig seriously looks like it’s attached to the hat. I mean, my God…
Back to her old style as the woman who used to dress her – and who used to follow Meghan – left. Frumpy Kate is back….
She should continue to dress like this… it is her style; instead of copying and pasting Queen Meghan’s style!
The only thing I can say here is NEXT
I think she started to wear these long train coats because her shoulder to hip ratio is crazy and she wants to hide her body. She needs help but sadly has no one. I always think kate is unevolved child of narcissist. Because her upbringing is typical to narcissist mother. I have same minus money but it took my long time to see what is going on. One of the reason where kate doesn’t have any friends ( pippa and james too) because narcissist mother doesn’t want independent daughter or children. Kate is people pleaser and push over. She got pushed around by her mother now by William. Also many people asked by kate doesn’t leave William etc you are looking from healthy point of view. For kate William being abusely or disrespecting her is normal because her mother doesn’t respect her or she has any boundaries. This is normal for her , unhealthy for healthy people. That’s why she will never leave she will only woke up when carole dies. That’s when things got very interesting.
That’s why none of the middleton children craved their own path and all circling around their mommy as adult
Doors to manual
Those brave men traveled half a world away to fight in trench combat. TRENCH COMBAT. They were over represented in the deaths of Gallipoli. This should be an “unmovable feast day” in their calendar. Shame on the Tampon and Peg
Stewardess? Is she cosplaying her own mother now?
Anyway, I just want to point out that the cope on that priest (?) is stunning. Gorgeous shade of blue, exquisite embroidery!
I wasn’t really paying attention, but did notice I didn’t see any articles about William or Charles. I figured Charles wouldn’t come because the state visit begins tomorrow, so he’s probably preparing for that with Camilla. Can’t really see why William didn’t come though. All he did this week is sit in a race car, and a birthday party. He’s not going to the state visit, and he’s already briefed that he doesn’t plan to do any work so he won’t be a ” distraction”, next week.
Also, there’s not many people behind the crowd control barrier when Kate is being welcomed out of the car is it? There used to be at least small crowds at these events right? I wonder if William was throwing a tantrum because of Harry being in Ukraine, and because they figured there would be no crowds to do a comparison of interest. Either way, they are just making all of this look incredibly irrelevant, which is sad and disrespectful to the intentions of these events.