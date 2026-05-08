Prince William went full football hooligan when Aston Villa won last night

Prince William had one work event this week, a solo visit to a farm in North Yorkshire on Tuesday. He dutifully looked at sheep, pointed at things and grabbed a box of pastries. That was the sum total of William’s work schedule this week – he didn’t attend Buckingham Palace’s first garden party of the season, nor did he attend the Order of St Michael and St George yesterday. William, the heir to the throne, left his 77-year-old cancer-stricken father to be supported by the 90-year-old Duke of Kent. The 90-year-old, disabled Duke of Kent and the Prince of Wales have the same number of “work events” this week. But William found time to watch Aston Villa in person last night.
Prince William celebrated in the Aston Villa dressing room with head coach Unai Emery and his players as his favourite football team booked their first European final in 44 years with an emphatic 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest.
The future king was on hand to witness the king of the Europa League, Emery, write another remarkable chapter in the competition as his side secured a meeting with Freiburg in Istanbul on May 20. A 4-1 aggregate win in the semi-final took Emery to his sixth Europa League final in the past 13 years, with a fourth different club. Of his previous five finals, Emery has won four, his only defeat coming with Arsenal, against Chelsea, in 2019.
“He was in the dressing room with the players and me,” Emery said of the Prince of Wales. “He is so happy for us. “Europe is very important. In my first press conference here I was speaking about Europe, I was speaking about trophies as well, but it’s very difficult to win, it’s difficult to get trophies. In Europe it’s difficult to be consistent like we are. It’s through our hard work and the players must set the standards we want to achieve. Today the players got their best, collectively and individually.”
Villa, in a European final for the first time since they won the European Cup in 1982, are also aiming for a first trophy since the 1996 League Cup. And after losing semi-finals in the Europa Conference League and FA Cup over the past two seasons, veteran captain John McGinn, who scored two of Villa’s goals, insists his team must lose their tag of “nearly men” against the Germans in the final.
Congrats to Aston Villa. I’m surprised that William wasn’t bad luck, but you know he’ll make it to the final and that’s probably when the luck will run out. We’ve seen it before. Maybe football fans will boo his ass again. As for the photos of William celebrating… he always looks absolutely unhinged when he’s “happy.”
'Arise Sir Emi' 😅
Prince William thoroughly enjoyed Buendia's goal 🙌
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Photos courtesy of Getty Images.
1 day of work and a football game? Cool cool cool.
Such hard work. A yacht vacation is indicated. He looks like he’s growling at the team.
So no to the garden party to honor the charity workers who give their time, money and support to others, yes to Aston Villa. I don’t even know what to say anymore. He is 6 ft of uselessness. They have barely worked-“worked”, this year. He just had a month long vacation and he can’t even go to a party framed as work, but can go watch a game.
Seriously though- how are the courtiers, the foreign office, and the government not crapping their pants right now? There isn’t enough media lift in the world to be able to paste over the laziness of this man. Bots and apathy won’t allow you to ride out 40 years of this.
Let’s just imagine it’s 2030. Charles is gone, Camilla has said good luck with that, and the Duke of Kent has long gone on to glory. Is Edward going to open Parliament? Sophie lay all the wreaths? Anne travel to all the countries?
The sheer failure of everyone’s tasked with preparing William for his role cannot be understated. I’m not excusing him at all, but good grief. These people literally had one job.
And he has a,lazy wife that enables laziness.charles and his mother should have reined him in years ago. And he should have been told to wait two years for being promoted to prince of Wales and have to earn it by doing a lot of work per year
It just seems so performative, right? Like he watched some sitcom with a middle-aged sports fan dad character and is basing his reactions on that: “this is what the peasants do when their team wins at sportsball! WAAaaHaaahAAA!!!”
I actually feel like it’s the opposite. This is a place it’s “normal” to be so expressive so it’s the only place he can act like this (besides at home, where I have no doubt he’s been an absolute terror since he was a child). I feel like this is who he really is – volatile, scary (even when he’s apparently happy), loud, and fists a-blazing.
If you didn’t know he was at a game you’d think he was about to go full rage-monster and beat someone to a pulp. You can’t even tell from these photos that he’s actually experiencing happiness or joy. He’s frightening.
But if you look at the people around him, NO-ONE ELSE is behaving as aggressively as he is, even though there are a few fists pumping in the air. The expression on the face of the man to his right says it all. The man looks both surprised and a bit nervous, but appears to be attempting to mask it because he’s aware of the cameras. William is over-acting. As Miranda says, it’s like he watched programmes and is doing what he thinks people normally do at football matches.
I knew a child who was a total sociopath and had no sense of empathy or genuine emotion or consideration for others. If someone told a joke, he would observe the reactions of everyone else, then copy theirs, but his would be so over-the-top that it would be really weird. He tended to laugh loudest and far longer than everyone else (having begun after everyone else), to convince people that he had really got the joke. It was a harsh, grating laugh which was totally manufactured and unpleasant to hear. Same with a controlling neighbour who copies other people’s emotions and makes them his own, but in an overly exaggerated manner.
So I guess he’s going to Istanbul on May 20? so he can travel internationally more than once a year, just not for work?
HOW do the people at the palace not see how bad this looks? the first time or two he went to a villa game it was like “oh he’s always been a fan that’s kind of cute that he goes.” But now it seems different – it just comes across like this man is so lazy, so entitled, that he is only going to do exactly what he wants to do and no one can stop him.
Who is giving him these seats? Does the club invite him to every game and save a seat for him? what about his RPOs?
Its interesting to me that he didnt really do this before becoming Duke of Cornwall/Prince of Wales – maybe he wanted to and Charles was able to control him enough to stop him.
Anyway he’s just pathetic and a total lightweight.
I think the people in the palace absolutely do see this but not even THE QUEEN had any effect on getting him to take his job seriously so what chance do they have? He’s their future boss and has spent 40+ years learning that he can do whatever he wants.
It’s those giant horse teeth and his huge mouth that make him look so unhinged!
Extreme fans are unhinged… being so consumed by a game or team that ultimately doesn’t truly matter in your day to day life is beyond my grasp.. (and I do like sports)
He was in the locker room celebrating the win with the team? How very Kash Patel.
Interesting to see that he still has his fists clenched when the rest have gone back to normal.
he looks like an angry fan even when celebrating
The only time we see some emotion..
We know he won’t (and Kate & the Establishment wouldn’t stand for it), but he really ought to abdicate if he knows he isn’t able to do it.
Carole would have a fit if scooter abdicated then she could focus on George. Scooter and keen like the perks though so scooter wont step down.
In the 3rd photo the guy on the far right is likely clapping but his face is saying “My ears, my ears!” 🙂
Things must be really bad between Willy and Charles if Willy is skipping both the St Paul’s thing (quiet faith, lol) AND the garden party for charities (my godmother ran a charity and went to one of those). Then he rubs it in Charles’ face by going to the game.
Ane Kate is forbidden from attending church or garden parties without William? Because either she needs the rest of the week off after doing that Early Years thing, or they know it would make Willy look even more terrible. I mean, they probably said “you can’t go to the garden party because everyone would ask where William is” and she said “aw shucks, I really wanted to go, but what’s a girl to do? I’ll just stay home like I always do.”
Is this his first football match of the season? When Aston Villa was in the champions league last year he was at a lot more games. William’s Villa fandown is just fraudulent and inauthethic to me. He’s never lived in Birmingham which is primarily a working class city with the most Black people living there outside of London. William lived in London at either KP or Clarence House for most of his life so he should be supporting Chelsea not Aston Villa.
Yikes! He looks as unhinged as Ka$h Patel in the locker room with the US Olympic hockey team. 🤢