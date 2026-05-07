King Charles hosted his first palace garden party of the 2026 season

Whoa, this year’s “garden party season” started really early. In Queen Elizabeth’s later years, she didn’t start hosting garden parties at Buckingham Palace until late May. But here’s King Charles, making a point of hosting his first garden party of the season on May 6th, the anniversary of his coronation. That’s the real reason why garden-party season was pulled up, he wanted to mark his coronation day in some way. Of course, he also chose his coronation date knowing that it was his youngest grandson’s birthday.

I’m including photos from Wednesday’s palace garden party, which was apparently pretty damp. The photographers made sure to only take photos while the sun was briefly shining. Princess Anne attended, as did the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh (Edward and Sophie). Sophie is looking pretty grim these days, but so is Camilla. The Prince and Princess of Wales did not attend, because of course not. Kate was busy jazz-handing her way through an Early Years appearance, and William was… *tumbleweed slowly drifts by*. Wednesday’s garden party was full of winners of the King’s Award for Voluntary Service and/or first responders, paramedics and the like. Incidentally, the garden party schedule is as follows: BP parties on May 8, 12th, 14th and 19th, with the final garden party of the season set for June 30 at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Charles will surely order Wig and Peggy to “host” or attend one of them.

As for the coordination on Prince Archie’s birthday, at least one royalist was dusted off to huff and puff about how Charles is “full of regrets over the whole situation, he definitely wouldn’t have wanted it to go this way…[he’s] spoken about how much he enjoys being a grandparent.” I don’t think Charles regrets a thing, and that’s the bigger problem. He acts as if the sand is shifting beneath his feet but he’s the literal king and he could prioritize his relationships with his sons and grandchildren at any time. He refuses to do so.