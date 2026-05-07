Eden: Prince Harry ‘desperately wishes’ his kids were growing up in the UK!

Whenever royalists promote the Wales children, they almost always do so through the framework of “take that, Prince Harry and Meghan, this is what your children are missing out on!” Making Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’s birthdays and Wales family photos all about the Sussexes is not making the point the royalists think they’re making. Besides which, it’s been beyond clear for years that Harry and Meghan are raising Archie and Lili exactly how they want, surrounded by an extended family of relatives and friends. If the Sussexes were in the UK, that would not be possible – every acquaintance or friend would be attacked and smeared by the media and the Windsors, and the Sussexes would be isolated and scapegoated at every turn. And yes, I’m including Archie and Lili too. Still, the Mail’s Richard Eden has been convinced for months that Harry is desperate to raise the kids in the UK, close to their Wales cousins. Please. This is projection – the Windsor vampires are desperate to get their hands on those “new blood” ginger children.
Royal watchers were enchanted when the Prince and Princess of Wales released a new photograph and video of Princess Charlotte to mark her 11th birthday last Saturday. Wearing a black and red striped jumper with blue jeans, she was seen smiling in a sunny field in the picture taken by photographer Matt Porteous during the family’s Easter holiday in Cornwall.
The holiday snap and video are, however, likely to have caused a wistful reaction 5,500 miles away in Montecito, California.
For an old friend of the Duke of Sussex tells me that Harry desperately wishes his own children, Prince Archie, who turned seven yesterday, and Princess Lilibet, four, enjoyed the same sort of childhood as their cousins, Charlotte, Prince George, 12, and Prince Louis, eight.
‘Archie and Lili are having a lovely time in California, but Harry is very sad that they are missing out on life with the rest of their family,’ the pal said.
During his return visit to Britain last September, Harry told a friend that he and wife Meghan planned to educate their children in this country. ‘Harry feels his children are missing out on the extensive family network that their cousins are enjoying,’ explained the chum, referring to Prince William and Catherine’s offspring, who all currently attend the same public school, £32,000-per-year Lambrook in Berkshire.
‘Harry wants his children to have the very best education,’ the friend added. ‘He has retained his closest friendship group of confidants from his days at school at Ludgrove and Eton. He wants that for his own children.’
The comments may come as a surprise because last year Harry had waxed lyrical about life in the US. ‘I enjoy living and bringing my kids up here, it’s a part of my life that I never thought I was going to live and it feels as though it’s the life that my mum wanted for me,’ he declared of the late Princess Diana on stage at a conference in New York.
The friend conceded that Harry might have a challenge selling his plan to Meghan, who is said to consider sending children to boarding school ‘barbaric’. The pal said: ‘There is still some negotiation for Harry to have with Meghan. The King, however, is delighted.’ That comment suggests that the duke had mentioned his plans to educate his children in Britain to his father, who he met for tea at Clarence House last September.
Given the ages of Archie and Lilibet, who was controversially given Queen Elizabeth II’s family pet name, they are unlikely to be sent to boarding school across the Atlantic any time soon. Meanwhile, their cousin Prince George is expected to start boarding school (probably Eton College) in September.
Harry hopes to bring Meghan, and possibly their children, with him when he returns to Britain in the summer to publicise the Invictus Games for injured and sick former service personnel. The games are due to be held in Birmingham in July next year.
Even if Archie and Lili do come, it would be unlikely that they would see their cousins, as their parents are still not talking after Harry and Meghan’s disgraceful comments about the Royal Family.
It is, though, sad that the Sussexes’s children are missing out on the happy family life enjoyed by Charlotte and her siblings because of the wilfulness of Harry and Meghan.
As I said, this is all projection. Harry’s not the wistful one, the left-behinds are wistful and desperate to use and abuse Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili. The idea that Harry is going to push for his children to be educated in the UK is bullsh-t. In Spare, he wrote about his dream of raising his kids alongside William’s children, but that was a decade ago. It should be said that this “wistfulness” extends to the British media, the same media which obsesses over every single photo or mention of Archie and Lili. Anyway, another piece of Deranger fan-fic. Poor Richard Eden, his only sources are egg-shaped and egg-adjacent.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram and Kensington Palace’s social media.
Maureen is so silly.
The happy life of Charlotte and her siblings? Does “happy life” mean something different over there?
This is so funny, poor Maureen talking to the voices in his head.
Archie will be visiting “NorthWestern College” in a few years.
Nobody believes this except Eden and Tom Sykes, two of the most gullible men in journalism!
The narrative that the disfunctional Windsors have “a happy family life” and are, in fact, the only happy family on planet earth is totally ridiculous. No one with any sense would long to raise their children in this hot mess of a family.
Even my dad, a Holocaust survivor, wanted us to see Germany. When I travelled there as a college student he told me to go, see where the family is from (German Jews on both sides,) then leave and never go back. If my dad wanted us to see the country that facilitated the murder of 99% of our family it would make sense that Harry would want his kids to visit the UK.
Richard Eden desperately wants Prince Harry to raise his children in the UK. I doubt Prince Harry would feel the same way on any subject as this guy.
“an old friend of the Duke of Sussex” I feel like this is doing a lot of lifting. And didn’t Harry come flat out and say, or at least their spokesperson that Harry had zero intention of sending his child to Eton and that their name was not down on any list? It’s wild how they will just literally lie in an article.
I’m sure that Harry does wish that his kids could see his family more often. And I’m sure he does mourn the fact that his kids and his niece and nephews don’t know each other, like I’m sure that he mourns his relationship with his brother and father. That’s pretty reasonable human behavior. That does not mean that he’s longing to put them in an environment where all of the reasons that those relationships have ended have not been repaired.
“It is, though, sad that the Sussexes’s children are missing out on the happy family life enjoyed by Charlotte and her siblings because of the wilfulness of Harry and Meghan.”
This takes the cake though. I’m sorry are we literally saying that unless they live in and are educated the UK, and are raised as future working royals that Archie and Lili can’t be happy?!! That their parents can’t provide them with a happy life, where they are respected, encouraged, and nourished by friends and family unless it’s only their paternal family?
They LONG for access to those kids. I said this in the article about Thomas Markle the other day, but it is their fantasy and wet dream that somehow Harry and Meghan could be forced to bring them to the UK and let the media see them.
I remember when Meghan was standing at a Polo match with baby Archie, and Unable and her two older children ignored them.
The “Whales” ignored lili’s 1st birthday party, but sure sure Harry would like a closer relationship with relatives, that want nothing to do with him, his wife and children.
You didn’t read that in the Express by any chance, there are also pictures of Meghan talking to Kate’s children but the express chose to leave them out to make the story seem real.
https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/meghan-markle-shamed-holding-archie
On this site there is a picture of Meghan talking to George.
https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-doting-archie-first-outing-polo-match/
Picture of her talking to Kate and Louis.
The text on both of these stories is not nice. I don’t like Kate but the lies in the press are awful, we don’t know what to believe.
I truly believe if the press could find a way to force them back, they would. They want access to those kids and leaks again. Harry and Meghan leaving has disrupted an entire ecosystem. They have no idea how to cope and handle rejection.
Maureen wants Harry to bring and raise his family i. The UK so bad, because his income is not even a 10th of what it was back in 2018-2020.
Most of these Royalist most likely had to give up/sale their houses/vacation homes brought by the Sussex income they made 6-8 years ago. Karma is a bitch!😈😂
Oh those poor Sussex kids… Growing up in a happy, beautiful home with two loving parents that sleep under the same roof- heck probably in the same bed! On that beautiful estate in Montecito with that lovely California weather, Growing up in their own home, not being shipped to boarding school, surrounded by love! Oh they must be sooooo envious of the Wales kids because their parents don’t shout at each other and throw things at each other! They don’t get to be shuttled back and forth every weekend to the other parent’s residence. Poor dears…/s
If Harry did tell this story to one of his old friends you know it was only to find out who has been leaking to the press. So now the person outted themselves. Brilliant.
Only the insane or bots believe this nonsense. Harry’s children are living the life he dreamed for them and escaped the UK for. No friend of Harry’s would report this or speak to that royalist Eden. This is all Eden and his hopes and dreams for Harry and Meghan’s kids. Not going to happen.
@AngelicaSchuyler Ha! I was going to say the same thing – they definitely outed themselves!
The Sussex kids were supposed to be the ‘spares’ for the Wales’ kids. Harry and Meghan having the money and power to protect their kids was never part of the plan. George will be 24 then 26 before the press can even publish Archie and Lilis pictures.
That might work in California but it won’t work in Britain.
The BM is giving me a headache today.
So Archie and Lilibet are missing out on life with the rest of the royal family especially mixing with their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis but if Archie and Lilibet would have been in the UK they still would not have any contact with George, Charlotte and Louis anyway because William refuses to speak with Harry. Scratching my head.
Beside of Eugenie and perhaps Beatrice it is not clear if any of the other left behinds were bothered to maintain any kind of contact to Harry, Meghan or Archie and Lilibet by sending cards or presents for birthdays or Christmas.
Archie and Lilibet are happy were they are.
I mean I wouldn’t disbelieve that Harry once made an offhand comment that he’s sad that his kids won’t have some of the same experiences that he did in the UK, and that Harry probably does wish that his kids could know their cousins on his side of the family. He probably does wish that they could all spend more time in the UK.
What I don’t believe is that it’s anything more than a distant regret at this point. Honestly, I kind of think that even if H&M did suddenly overnight get all the security that they wanted and deserve in the UK that they’d still not spend a ton of time there- their life, and their kids lives, is in California.
Didn’t this all get started because Elle Goulding told the press that she spoke to Harry at some event and he was like wistful about the kids coming to the UK? And then Charles’ butler that wasn’t even his butler when Harry was a child claimed it was true? Other than that it’s a Britis fever dream. The US contains all sorts of private schools, including idyllic boarding schools on rolling grounds and day schools with multi million dollar labs. They’re some of the top schools in the world. I also have to laugh at Eden leading off with exactly what Harry doesnt want for his children – charlotte’s birthday being turned into a major press event with a new and updated photo emblazoned everywhere.
This man has nothing new lol
He has to have a H&M article out every Thursday for palace confidential YouTube channel to discuss and here he has just literally rehashed one of his old articles from less than a year ago right after Harry visited for Wellchild. 😂😂😂😂😂
This old friend was Joss Stone who made a comment on the carpet about how Harry asked general questions about her kids and their schooling. Eden turned all of that into gossip and that Harry is desperate to enroll his kids in school there. Insanity
At best, Harry is wistful that his kids can’t visit the uk and visit friends and family. He has friends and family there who are not the Wales. But Eden saying that he wants them to live there or go to school there is just a made-up lie.
“Ginger” is the operative word. I’ll bet if Archie and Lili had Meghan’s hair, Eden wouldn’t be so eager to see them in the UK.
But, but, but, hasn’t Maureen heard? Harry and Meghan are BROKE! They couldn’t possibly afford decent British public school fees!!