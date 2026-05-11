Andersen: Prince William ‘resorts to shouting’ & ‘is capable of great bellowing tantrums’

Even in the most pro-royal books, the truth keeps slipping out as royalists try to reframe and excuse some truly terrible behavior. It keeps happening too. Christopher Andersen’s new book, Kate!, is full of stories about how Prince William was literally rage-barfing in the weeks before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2021 Oprah interview. Andersen also includes stories about William’s loud tantrums and his enraged shouting, which we’ve heard about many times before. Robert Jobson has many stories about William rage-shrieking at his father, and even Dan Wootton claimed that William is “engulfed by catatonic rage” over Harry. Let’s hear what Kate!’s biographer has to say.

Prince William has such a fierce temper that he allegedly even “terrifies” dad King Charles. “William is capable of great bellowing tantrums,” author Christopher Andersen told Page Six in a recent interview. In his new book, “Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will be Queen,” Andersen notes that while the prince is “kind and considerate to a fault” with staff and strangers, and never raises his voice to his wife or children, he does raise his voice at his father. “When he gets frustrated, he does resort to shouting” at the king, said a former Highgrove staffer who allegedly witnessed several shouting matches. “William has a huge, booming voice,” the staffer continued. “Much louder than his father’s, so it’s not something you soon forget.” At least one other member of the royal family has been on the receiving end of William’s temper — his brother, Prince Harry. In his memoir, “Spare,” Harry recalled that he and his brother got into a heated argument over Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. Harry claimed that William, who was “piping hot,” lunged at his younger brother, grabbing him by the collar and knocking him to the floor, causing him to land on a dog’s bowl, “which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me.” Andersen also told us it’s no surprise William can be fiery, as King Charles “has a Vesuvius temper.”

[From Page Six]

“When he gets frustrated, he does resort to shouting” and yet he “never raises his voice to his wife or children.” Because men like William are notoriously never, ever “frustrated” by their wife and children, right? Because children especially are never frustrating? Magically, William is able to hold his temper and his tongue when it comes to his wife and children, yet whenever he’s “frustrated” by his brother or father, William either rage-screams at them or physically attacks them. Anyway, this alone is enough to bring down the monarchy and it’s wild that these royal biographers write about it openly.