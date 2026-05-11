Andersen: Prince William ‘resorts to shouting’ & ‘is capable of great bellowing tantrums’

Even in the most pro-royal books, the truth keeps slipping out as royalists try to reframe and excuse some truly terrible behavior. It keeps happening too. Christopher Andersen’s new book, Kate!, is full of stories about how Prince William was literally rage-barfing in the weeks before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2021 Oprah interview. Andersen also includes stories about William’s loud tantrums and his enraged shouting, which we’ve heard about many times before. Robert Jobson has many stories about William rage-shrieking at his father, and even Dan Wootton claimed that William is “engulfed by catatonic rage” over Harry. Let’s hear what Kate!’s biographer has to say.
Prince William has such a fierce temper that he allegedly even “terrifies” dad King Charles.
“William is capable of great bellowing tantrums,” author Christopher Andersen told Page Six in a recent interview.
In his new book, “Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will be Queen,” Andersen notes that while the prince is “kind and considerate to a fault” with staff and strangers, and never raises his voice to his wife or children, he does raise his voice at his father.
“When he gets frustrated, he does resort to shouting” at the king, said a former Highgrove staffer who allegedly witnessed several shouting matches.
“William has a huge, booming voice,” the staffer continued. “Much louder than his father’s, so it’s not something you soon forget.”
At least one other member of the royal family has been on the receiving end of William’s temper — his brother, Prince Harry.
In his memoir, “Spare,” Harry recalled that he and his brother got into a heated argument over Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. Harry claimed that William, who was “piping hot,” lunged at his younger brother, grabbing him by the collar and knocking him to the floor, causing him to land on a dog’s bowl, “which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me.”
Andersen also told us it’s no surprise William can be fiery, as King Charles “has a Vesuvius temper.”
[From Page Six]
“When he gets frustrated, he does resort to shouting” and yet he “never raises his voice to his wife or children.” Because men like William are notoriously never, ever “frustrated” by their wife and children, right? Because children especially are never frustrating? Magically, William is able to hold his temper and his tongue when it comes to his wife and children, yet whenever he’s “frustrated” by his brother or father, William either rage-screams at them or physically attacks them. Anyway, this alone is enough to bring down the monarchy and it’s wild that these royal biographers write about it openly.
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161569, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge laughing after taking part in a relay race during a training day with runners taking part in the 2017 London Marathon for Heads Together , the official Charity of the Year at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. London, United Kingdom – Sunday, February 5, 2017. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT,Image: 532903283, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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Prince William, Prince of Wales celebrate 1-0 of Harry KANE, England 9 in the group stage match ENGLAND – DENMARK 1-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jun 20, 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.,Image: 883554360, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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Prince William, Prince of Wales celebrate 1-0 of Harry KANE, England 9 in the group stage match ENGLAND – DENMARK 1-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jun 20, 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.,Image: 883554394, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889806983, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889807337, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the London Bridge Jobcentre and speak to people looking for work in London.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
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USA Rights Only – London, UK – 02/05/2017 – Royals at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
he Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will joined a training day with the runners taking part in the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon for Heads Together, the official Charity of the Year. The training day for Team Heads Together, the campaign to change the conversation on mental health which is spearheaded by Their Royal Highnesses took place at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (QEOP) in London on Sunday 5th February
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The Prince of Wales takes part in a game of volleyball with players from thee Levante Institute, a local beach volleyball school, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on day one of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards
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Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak to employers, at the London Bridge Jobcentre, in London, Britain, September 15, 2020.
I think he and keen have shouting matches. I doubt they are under the same roof though
Agreed. And haven’t we heard that from other rota rats? That they have great, loud rows/arguments, are super competitive, and throw “pillows” at each other? This guy’s math isn’t mathing.
Yeah, I thought the line was “Kate gives as good as she gets.”
Suggesting screaming matches at the very least…
Yeah his wife and kids never look stressed out like they live in a household with someone with a hair trigger temper. British media has made quite the Faustian deal for ” access” , about things that they clearly know regarding his temper and fidelity, and their honest thoughts about his work ethic.
They clearly don’t see it as a big deal though. I realized that when the response to him attacking Harry was, brothers fight. Siblings do fight, but at 37 years old if my brother would have driven to my house to attack me he’d be sitting in jail.
His wife looks like she’s going to shake apart if they spend consecutive days in public together, and there was a period where his kids looked just as stressed. They’re always writing about his incandescence, apoplectic rage, eye bleeding anger, describing how he drifts into rages and screams and yells and throws things, but we’re supposed to believe that he was never physically violent with his wisp of a wife or small kids. Okay.
Wife and kids look stressed and like they are walking on eggshells. Many reports of his volatility. Yet everything is fine, they are so in love, etc., etc.
Ägree, Kaiser – men who have rage issues seldom keep it from their wives and children. They’re usually the first targets, unfortunately. The whole point of a violent, explosive tempter is that it decimates everyone in the path of the rageful person once they go off. It’s not directed for any rational “reason” for a particular person, and held back solicitously for another (that’s what true sociopaths do and it’s a different thing)
And I’m curious that Andersen says William is “kind and considerate to a fault” with staff” when many other articles have discussed William blowing up at staff?
So if he doesn’t shout at the staff and his wife, he clearly has control so why shout at a sick elderly man. William sounds like a horrible person.
Keen gets passive aggressive grabbing at scooter in public. He pulls away but he probably shouts at her when they are not out in public. They glare at each other at public appearances.
In the photos of him in a crowd, William is the only one behaving in such a way. The others have mild looks of emotion or whatever, but his face and body language dont seem to fit in with the people he is with and he can’t see that or regulate himself.
Yes, that was extremely clear in the Aston Villa photos the other day. Wills looks like he’s about to blow a gasket while the people around him are blandly smiling or clapping. It’s really very odd.
Scooter gets sarcastic with some strangers when he is in public. And put downs.
That seems like an abnormal amount of intensity for an activity one is watching and not participating in.
Also, why does he always look so angry when he’s cheering? And why are his lips always so dry?
Imagine the NDAs the staff must be under.
All that physical and verbal abuse would require it, Willy has been a walking red flag for a very long time now.. abuse survivors know the signs, I truly think he makes his home a living hell for anyone who has to be there.
So, while I think that he DOES yell at Kate and the children – look at how it is worded. He’s kind and considerate to a fault to STAFF and STRANGERS, and he never raises his voice to his wife or children. It’s not saying he’s kind and considerate to a fault to Kate and the kids.
You can do a lot of damage and be verbally abusive without raising your voice.
(But that said, I do think he yells at her since we’ve heard about their great shouting matches.)
There has been so much about William that has leaked out over the years that you really have to wonder how bad it actually is.
and I wonder what it was that Harry said to Meghan that night that was so horrible she walked out of the room and seemed willing to break up with him if he didn’t get help, when he said that he had heard men speak to women like that before. Which men? Charles seems like the obvious answer, but maybe not the only one.
If this is what they admit to, imagine what they’re hiding. Someone with a violent temper who flies into a rage at the slightest provocation (or no provocation at all) doesn’t suddenly aquire the ability to control themselves with immediate family. Usually immediate family gets the worst of it. And who is buying this endless stream of hagiography about various royals in the first place? Seems like we get a new one every week. I don’t believe there are enough royalists left in the British isles to support all this dumbf**kery.
I will never forget Prince Harry‘s description of a phone call he had with William when Harry lived in Windsor. He could hear his brother shouting on top of his voice, even though there sound of a plane landing in Gatwick….that man is very angry. Meghan was pregnant at the time
My belief is he does more than loud bellowing and pillow throwing. I believe he loses all control and the fists fly! He shows those fists when he is somewhere he doesn’t want to be (there are pictures) so I believe fists fly during incandescent rages!!
Maybe Andersen needs to see that pic of Kate and William in the back of a car, where she’s wearing a sparkly silver dress, her eyes look watery and he is pointing his Incandescent Finger at her.
I wonder amongst many other reasons apart from PoW laziness and complete lack of interest in other people, is his schedule light to avoid him boiling over in public? He seems to have to be bribed via regular events that are like leisure activities to do more serious events. His events must be careful chosen and designed to keep him safe from protestors and calm. Too much stresses him out and he probably finds a lot of situations triggering so it is easier to keep him sweet by working as little as possible with loads of holidays for downtime. His temperament is unsuitable for a leadership role . He’s not an entrepreneur, manager or even reliable worker bee. He’s problematic with fawning PR and once he’s King he’s going to be cruelly exposed because he hasn’t got what it takes to consistently turn up and perform live in UK and abroad. Si
Alongside the giant screaming mouth, his constantly-clenched fists are scary.