Mail: Princess Kate’s Early Years crap is boring, out-of-touch & ‘no one cares’

One of the best ways to view Prince William’s laziness is through the prism of “what was his father doing at the same age?” People knew it at the time too, that then-Prince Charles was perhaps the most consequential Prince of Wales in history. At the age of 44, Charles was already separated from Diana and they were well on their way to a divorce. In his 40s, Charles was easily undertaking a half-dozen major tours annually and doing between 300-400 royal events every year. Charles had already founded major charities and foundations and he had hundreds of patronages. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate barely manage one event a week and they throw tantrums at the idea of working during school holidays. I think one of the worst parts is that Prince William and Kate’s “projects” are almost always busywork schemes which lack substance. This is especially true of Kate’s Early Years crap, which seems designed to do two things simultaneously: 1) give Kate an excuse to use children as props in her photo-ops and 2) convince people that Kate is a “credible expert” on something and that she’s super-busy on her childhood-development studies. Well, even Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell is calling out poor vapid Kate:

Welcome back, Kate! Nothing cheers the British soul more than the sight of our Princess of Wales out and about after her cancer treatment. This week, Kate attended a ‘Centre for Early Childhood’ programme. It was at the University of East London’s Institute for the Science of Early Years & Youth. No yawning at the back, please! No doubt Kate is passionate about ‘early learning’. But a cynic might raise an eyebrow at a billionaire’s wife advising struggling mums to take their children for walks in wild forests. This week I asked everyone I met – neighbours, friends, journalists, MPs, my hairdresser, even strangers – what they knew of Kate’s early learning initiative. The resounding response was: ‘I’ve never heard of it.’ Kate needs to face an uncomfortable truth: no one cares about her oh-so worthy programme. During a cost of living crisis, life for many is not about hugging trees but about finding the nearest food bank. We’re all glad Kate is back, but ahead of her first solo foreign visit to Italy next week, we have to say: if you’re well enough to step out, Kate, surely now is the time to step up and champion causes that mean something to British hearts. Kate is 44, while Princess Diana was 25 when she transformed the world’s perception of HIV by shaking hands with a young man suffering from Aids in 1987. Diana’s later landmine campaign saved hundreds of lives. Kate could learn a thing or two from her dear departed mother-in-law about how to connect with the British people. After she so bravely came through her cancer ordeal, couldn’t she now champion charities supporting women fighting that terrible disease – bringing her experience to bear? Kate, it’s time to become the life-changing future Queen you were born to be.

[From The Daily Mail]

Heartbreaking: The Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point. I’ve raised these same issues a million times in the past seven years, or however long Kate has been listening-and-learning about the early years. Would it not be a better use of everyone’s time and effort for Kate to simply… sign up as a royal patron and fundraiser for several charities and patronages already working in the early-childhood arena? After seven years, shouldn’t people expect more than another campaign centered around raising awareness that “the early years are important”? Why not actually fundraise for early-childhood facilities and programs which would benefit children? The actual reason why Kate doesn’t take any of those suggestions is because she wanted her own “thing” to compete with you-know-who. That was the origin of this Early Years crap – a jealous, self-centered woman wanted attention and praise because she couldn’t stand that another woman was engaged in substance-driven projects. Seven years later, and that’s still Kate’s goal.