Mail: Princess Kate’s Early Years crap is boring, out-of-touch & ‘no one cares’

One of the best ways to view Prince William’s laziness is through the prism of “what was his father doing at the same age?” People knew it at the time too, that then-Prince Charles was perhaps the most consequential Prince of Wales in history. At the age of 44, Charles was already separated from Diana and they were well on their way to a divorce. In his 40s, Charles was easily undertaking a half-dozen major tours annually and doing between 300-400 royal events every year. Charles had already founded major charities and foundations and he had hundreds of patronages. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate barely manage one event a week and they throw tantrums at the idea of working during school holidays. I think one of the worst parts is that Prince William and Kate’s “projects” are almost always busywork schemes which lack substance. This is especially true of Kate’s Early Years crap, which seems designed to do two things simultaneously: 1) give Kate an excuse to use children as props in her photo-ops and 2) convince people that Kate is a “credible expert” on something and that she’s super-busy on her childhood-development studies. Well, even Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell is calling out poor vapid Kate:
Welcome back, Kate! Nothing cheers the British soul more than the sight of our Princess of Wales out and about after her cancer treatment. This week, Kate attended a ‘Centre for Early Childhood’ programme. It was at the University of East London’s Institute for the Science of Early Years & Youth. No yawning at the back, please!
No doubt Kate is passionate about ‘early learning’. But a cynic might raise an eyebrow at a billionaire’s wife advising struggling mums to take their children for walks in wild forests.
This week I asked everyone I met – neighbours, friends, journalists, MPs, my hairdresser, even strangers – what they knew of Kate’s early learning initiative. The resounding response was: ‘I’ve never heard of it.’
Kate needs to face an uncomfortable truth: no one cares about her oh-so worthy programme.
During a cost of living crisis, life for many is not about hugging trees but about finding the nearest food bank. We’re all glad Kate is back, but ahead of her first solo foreign visit to Italy next week, we have to say: if you’re well enough to step out, Kate, surely now is the time to step up and champion causes that mean something to British hearts.
Kate is 44, while Princess Diana was 25 when she transformed the world’s perception of HIV by shaking hands with a young man suffering from Aids in 1987. Diana’s later landmine campaign saved hundreds of lives.
Kate could learn a thing or two from her dear departed mother-in-law about how to connect with the British people. After she so bravely came through her cancer ordeal, couldn’t she now champion charities supporting women fighting that terrible disease – bringing her experience to bear? Kate, it’s time to become the life-changing future Queen you were born to be.
[From The Daily Mail]
Heartbreaking: The Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point. I’ve raised these same issues a million times in the past seven years, or however long Kate has been listening-and-learning about the early years. Would it not be a better use of everyone’s time and effort for Kate to simply… sign up as a royal patron and fundraiser for several charities and patronages already working in the early-childhood arena? After seven years, shouldn’t people expect more than another campaign centered around raising awareness that “the early years are important”? Why not actually fundraise for early-childhood facilities and programs which would benefit children? The actual reason why Kate doesn’t take any of those suggestions is because she wanted her own “thing” to compete with you-know-who. That was the origin of this Early Years crap – a jealous, self-centered woman wanted attention and praise because she couldn’t stand that another woman was engaged in substance-driven projects. Seven years later, and that’s still Kate’s goal.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she meets families with babies and young children to discuss research during the launch of “Foundations for Life: A Guide to Social and Emotional Development” at the University of East London on May 06, 2026 in London, England. The Princess of Wales and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood launched the new resource, which highlights the role of loving and responsive relationships play in the wellbeing of young children.,Image: 1096899990, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) meets Ella, aged 5, as she learns about pioneering state-of-the-art wearables and brain recording techniques during the launch of “Foundations for Life: A Guide to Social and Emotional Development” at the University of East London on May 06, 2026 in London, England. The Princess of Wales and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood launched the new resource, which highlights the role of loving and responsive relationships play in the wellbeing of young children.,Image: 1096900106, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales (R) meets Ella, aged 5, as she learns about pioneering state-of-the-art wearables and brain recording techniques during the launch of “Foundations for Life: A Guide to Social and Emotional Development” at the University of East London on May 06, 2026 in London, England. The Princess of Wales and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood launched the new resource, which highlights the role of loving and responsive relationships play in the wellbeing of young children.,Image: 1096900160, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she receives a gift during her visit to the launch of “Foundations for Life: A Guide to Social and Emotional Development” at the University of East London on May 06, 2026 in London, England. The Princess of Wales and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood launched the new resource, which highlights the role of loving and responsive relationships play in the wellbeing of young children.,Image: 1096918397, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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06/05/2026. London, UK. The Princess met families with babies and young children and discussed the research and the importance of having a trusted network of professionals who can offer clear, consistent advice early in a child’s life. Her Royal Highness visited the University of East London’s Institute for the Science of Early Years and Youth. The Princess then met students on early years courses. Her Royal Highness also met Vice Chancellors and Further Education College Chief Executives from around the UK.,Image: 1096963797, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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06/05/2026. London, UK. The Princess met families with babies and young children and discussed the research and the importance of having a trusted network of professionals who can offer clear, consistent advice early in a child’s life. Her Royal Highness visited the University of East London’s Institute for the Science of Early Years and Youth. The Princess then met students on early years courses. Her Royal Highness also met Vice Chancellors and Further Education College Chief Executives from around the UK.,Image: 1096963814, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales during a visit to University of East London for the launch of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood social and emotional development guide
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Princess of Wales during a visit to University of East London for the launch of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood social and emotional development guide
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to University of East London for the launch of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood social and emotional development guide
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
11 Responses to “Mail: Princess Kate’s Early Years crap is boring, out-of-touch & ‘no one cares’”
That hair wig trailing down her back . The worst part is that keen acts like she invented studies of the early years and preen s for the cameras. She could have gotten that degree pre engagement.
We all knew that Early Years was thrown together to make Mrs. Wails look like she was actually about something, but the lack of action during the “stay at home” phase of COVID really exposed it. It was the perfect opportunity to record a weekly video giving parents ideas on activities they could do in the house with young kids. It would have been a PR win and actually helpful. But nothing, nada, zilch. Clownery at it finest. I can’t imagine having 24-7 help in every aspect of my life and not doing anything constructive. How can anyone be THAT basic?
So tone deaf. Kate’s own children will be voting age and she will still go out twice a year to find cute kids for a quick picture. Poor empty Kate…there is no there there.
it must infuriate the palace that their smoke and mirrors dont work.
Wow WTF is going on when a royalist suddenly decides to tell the truth about air head Kan’t? Has hell frozen over? More of the unfettered truth please!!
This article plus the one on William’s finances (don’t want to threadjack so waiting for Kaiser to post on that one) and violent temper makes me think of the Wales’ busywork while Charles and Camilla were in the US. Remember how we all expected retribution, particularly in the DM where Camilla has her deepest connections? Well well well. I think we were all 100 percent correct!
Wonder how Bulletproof Sunshine is enjoying William’s reaction to this latest round of stories? Since he treats his staff with utmost courtesy, claims the Royal reporter, I’m sure it’s NBD
That welcome back felt very shady, which I guess was the intention since they rarely want to say things directly. But, it is funny for someone that announced that they were in total remission a year and a half ago and had stopped treatments almost two complete years ago to be taking their first work trip this week. Especially when they barely do anything domestically either.
And yeah I’m sure no one knows anything about the program, because they’re not actually doing any work. If she really cared she would be using her influence( and people’s desire for the proximity) to get people to give her money. She doesn’t even need to hire anyone, she could just watch a early ’90s kids movie and figure out ways to earn money for a kids center.
It has to be pretty wild to watch for the courtiers and for the public who cares, to in a zingle generation go from a Prince and Princess of Wales that were traveling all over the world and at the forefront of major issues whether sustainability, AIDS education, or landmines to two people that work several times a year.
I don’t even know if it’s all about competing with Meghan. Didn’t Pippa get a post graduate degree in some “early years” related thing a few years ago? Here’s Pippa, actually attending classes and studying shit and writing papers and legitimately learning about an issue, and here’s Kate watching her sister become an expert at a thing and deciding to make the thing her thing and swan around calling herself an expert on the early years without putting in any actual work. Kate just single white females every actually accomplished woman in her orbit.
Tricky to be a fully rounded, interesting person if your only thought every day since you were a teen was ‘where’s Willy?’.
Talk about swanning around!!!! LOL.
She was only interested in early years to figure out why he husband is bat shit psycho
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