Queen Camilla wore a pantsuit & hung out with her ex-husband at a horse club

You can count on one hand the number of times Queen Camilla has worn jeans or trousers for any public outing. Usually, she seems comfortable enough in her loose housedresses, which are something of a uniform for her. But Camilla decided to wear a dark pantsuit on Friday, for a surprise appearance at the Ebony Horse Club. Thoughts? While I’ll always recognize a woman’s right to wear trousers, I have to say, Camilla’s housedresses are much more flattering on her figure. She just looks so different in a pantsuit, it’s sort of blowing my mind. People Mag also points out that QEII believed royal women should always wear skirts and dresses, a “royal rule” which basically ended in 2017 when then-Meghan Markle started wearing trousers everywhere (and then Kate started copying her).
Meanwhile, Camilla is president of this club, and she apparently wanted to watch the equestrian events. Shockingly, her ex-husband was also in attendance! Andrew Parker Bowles was there:
Queen Camilla made an appearance at the Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire on Friday, where she encountered her former husband Andrew Parker Bowles during a reception.
The monarch, who serves as president of the Ebony Horse Club, was at the prestigious equestrian event to celebrate the Brixton-based charity’s 30th anniversary.
Her Majesty spent time with volunteers and young people from the organisation’s south London riding school, which offers lessons, workshops and support programmes for disadvantaged youngsters.
The Queen and Mr Parker Bowles married in 1973 and share two children, Tom and Laura. Their marriage ended in 1995, after 22 years.
Mr Parker Bowles’s connection to the Royal Family extends further than Camilla. Last month, he represented Princess Anne at a Thanksgiving service for Ian Balding, Queen Elizabeth’s former racehorse trainer.
It cracks me up that the press is always like “remember, APB is not only Camilla’s ex-husband, he’s also Anne’s former lover!” We get it! Andrew PB and Camilla have spent the better part of 55 years destroying the royal family! As for the horse stuff… she would prefer to spend her time like this, puttering around horse clubs with her ex-husband.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
20 Responses to “Queen Camilla wore a pantsuit & hung out with her ex-husband at a horse club”
Ugh. That’s all I got. Never will I ever grasp what Charles saw in this person that induced him to throw over his wife & sacrifice his relationship with his children. What an ogre.
💯 agree with you… I just don’t get it!
I will never understand it either.. I also will never understand those who act like her actions are forgivable because imo they are not.
She also looks like an employee of some sort in that outfit.. not what I ever expected to see her in, she is usually a moo-moo housecoat style person.
I actually dont mind the look. I think she looks more comfortable in her housedresses but this is fine, and appropriate for the event.
The pants/trousers argument is always so silly to me because…Kate’s jeggings were fine and in fact got praised (as did her athletic looks, like when she would wear leggings with a puffy coat) but Meghan’s professional business casual trousers were going to bring down the monarchy.
The trouser suit looks OK to me, I always think that her dresses would look better if she didn’t have the flared skirt or pleats around the hips.
Same. I thought she liked fine in the pants.
Encountered? What is this ‘encountered’ stuff? They often spend time together. After all he is the real love of her life.
They were both playing away when they were married.
What a putrid and wicked woman! How Charles preferred her over Diana will always remain a mystery to me! Was he so jealous of Diana that he would rather sleep with this vile woman over her?
Camilla is not monarch. She’s consort to monarch. The pants suit does not look good on her
She is like Kate in that she seeks cameras out and grins at them
It would have been great if the other royal women had started wearing pants when Meghan was getting attacked for it. They let Meghan get bashed and then started dressing like her after she left.
She should have worn a jacket in a lighter color to go with the slacks.
I’m still laughing at the description of Camilla’s favourite day wear as being a “loose house dress” – lol.
I like the trouser suit better than her A line dresses and coats.
Yes, she looks a lot slimmer. A colorful jacket would have been more flattering.
Ooh! It could have been a “sweet nod” to QEII if she wore a color 🤣🤣🤣
Agree 💯%, and I think she should wear them more for “work”.
To defend Camilla a little bit: the Badminton Horse Trials are THE most important horse event (because Eventing is their favorite discipline) on Salt Island. And there’s lots of entertainment around the competition itself. Both the Queen and Princess Anne went there on a regular basis and it’s kind of a must that a member of the BRF is there. As are tons of other people with aristocratic connections – her ex husband would have been there anyway I guess.
She looks psychotic when she fake smiles. Totally menacing.
Eh. She can wear whatever she likes. But she looks terrible in all of it.
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