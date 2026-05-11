Queen Camilla wore a pantsuit & hung out with her ex-husband at a horse club

You can count on one hand the number of times Queen Camilla has worn jeans or trousers for any public outing. Usually, she seems comfortable enough in her loose housedresses, which are something of a uniform for her. But Camilla decided to wear a dark pantsuit on Friday, for a surprise appearance at the Ebony Horse Club. Thoughts? While I’ll always recognize a woman’s right to wear trousers, I have to say, Camilla’s housedresses are much more flattering on her figure. She just looks so different in a pantsuit, it’s sort of blowing my mind. People Mag also points out that QEII believed royal women should always wear skirts and dresses, a “royal rule” which basically ended in 2017 when then-Meghan Markle started wearing trousers everywhere (and then Kate started copying her).

Meanwhile, Camilla is president of this club, and she apparently wanted to watch the equestrian events. Shockingly, her ex-husband was also in attendance! Andrew Parker Bowles was there:

Queen Camilla made an appearance at the Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire on Friday, where she encountered her former husband Andrew Parker Bowles during a reception. The monarch, who serves as president of the Ebony Horse Club, was at the prestigious equestrian event to celebrate the Brixton-based charity’s 30th anniversary. Her Majesty spent time with volunteers and young people from the organisation’s south London riding school, which offers lessons, workshops and support programmes for disadvantaged youngsters. The Queen and Mr Parker Bowles married in 1973 and share two children, Tom and Laura. Their marriage ended in 1995, after 22 years. Mr Parker Bowles’s connection to the Royal Family extends further than Camilla. Last month, he represented Princess Anne at a Thanksgiving service for Ian Balding, Queen Elizabeth’s former racehorse trainer.

[From GB News]

It cracks me up that the press is always like “remember, APB is not only Camilla’s ex-husband, he’s also Anne’s former lover!” We get it! Andrew PB and Camilla have spent the better part of 55 years destroying the royal family! As for the horse stuff… she would prefer to spend her time like this, puttering around horse clubs with her ex-husband.