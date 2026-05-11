“Matt Damon hosted a surprisingly great SNL episode” links

It’s sort of crazy that Matt Damon is always a great SNL host. [Pajiba]
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce have been in London for the past week, amid rumors of their imminent wedding. Are they getting married in the UK? [LaineyGossip]
Britney Spears is on a spiritual journey after her DUI plea deal. [Socialite Life]
This wedding look is hilarious! A flower-mask! [Go Fug Yourself]
Is Nike donating to Donald Trump’s ballroom? [OMG Blog]
Joe Jonas reveals his summer plans. [Just Jared]
Emmy Rossum looked great at the NYC Ballet gala. [RCFA]
What song does Josh Groban sing every day? [Seriously OMG]
I will never understand why TLC platforms these people. [Starcasm]
Summer TV preview. [Hollywood Life]
Donald Trump’s unhinged Mother’s Day message. [Buzzfeed]
Different comedic tastes. I enjoyed the cold open but it fell apart after that. The spitting but was just disgusting!!!
Yea that was gross
I’m the first to poopoo Damon’s film acting skills and awful crypto ads but he is a great host and this was one of the best SNL episodes of the season. The country auctioneers sketch with Sarah Squirm was hands down amazing. They were both killing the complicated dialogue and cadence. Afterwards his substitue teacher dance monologue was hysterical with everyone (except Chloe who broke) giving great reactions. I know everyone loves to sh&t on SNL but I really think they hit a stride with the writing and new cast this year. Ashley is 💯 the breakout star but I also love Jane and Veronika. Of the new guys Jeremy is my fave and hope he gets a second season
At this point I think some of the older cast should leave especially Keenan and Chloe. Love Mikey and Sarah but wouldn’t be surprised to see them go
Too many white dudes on the cast. They need several WOC ASAP.
Thank you Normades, I know you’re a true SNL fan, so I appreciate your takes. The need for WOC is real. Real real. Although, I have a soft spot for Keenan, Nickelodeon nostalgia, so I wouldn’t mind him staying on.
I would want to add WOC without forcing ppl out, it’s not like they pay well or have a fixed headcount. Kenan can make anything fly, he’s an irreplaceable safe pair of hands who Lorne LOVES and he’s said he is 💯 staying. Mikey Day is writing partners with Streeter Seidel – that writing duo are a giant part of the backbone of the entire show. They just need to get in more WOC.
The crypto ads are awful but overall I dont mind Damon’s acting, I just think he’s a better comedic actor than most people give him credit for. He keeps being offered (and taking) all these really heavy roles and I think his talents lie elsewhere. One of the reasons the Martian was so compelling was because he gave the character a good sense of humor (which is in the book but Damon pulled it off well.)
The crypto ads were real bad. For me, real real bad. They left a real bad taste in my mouth about him. But yeah, he was great in the martian, for sure. It’ll be interesting to see what the Odyssey is like. Wana duck for cover but I’m not a huge Nolan fan… Don’t hate by any means. He’s a great director but sometimes I’m just like meh.
I find Damon so exhausting but in small doses/more humor, he’s tolerable. I’m so disappointed he’s Odysseus because how am I supposed to want him to go home when it just means I have to deal with him in the movie longer? Ugh.
I was hoping for a return of “and SQUEE!” and the cold open did not disappoint.
his cameo as Kavanaugh remains one of my favorite cold opens ever – if you watched any of the confirmation hearing with him (as I’m sure you did @lightpurple) he just nailed it. I didnt realize it was Matt Damon for a minute!! The line “you mean was I cool? Yeah.” still cracks me up.
I actually forgot he was hosting this week so when we were watching it last night (bc we’re old and are not staying up until 1130 on a Saturday night lmao), I died when he came on as Kavanaugh and referenced PJ and Squee lol. Then I realized he was hosting and got really excited. I can’t believe its only the third time he’s hosted considering he’s based in NYC (I think so at any rate?) Like just call him when you need someone lol.
You’re missing out @Lucy! (And I am tots watching Sheep detectives on streaming ) The cold open has gotten stale imo as it’s too often centred on James Austin Johnson’s Trump impersonation. This time no Trump and the trio of dudes really embraced the stupid meanness of their characters. They killed it! But it’s depressing as well because TOO real.
I love when they have women impersonating men (because it probably gets under their skin). Melissa McCarthy ‘s Sean Spicer is one of my all time faves.
@becks1: this is how I feel about decaprio
@jais they’ll have to pull out Keenan kicking and screaming from 30 rock. I think if he and Mikey leave JAJ will take on the elder statesman roles. Also Marcello is super young but leaving now could actually be good for his career. Like I said there are too many white dudes on the cast and they are cancelling each other out for air time (sorry Andrew). Leave JAJ for the impersonations & Dad parts (and music numbers dude can sing!) and give room to Ben for the boyfriend roles and Jeremy to do whatever he wants. Anna! Iykyk
Alright, here’s the question for ya. Tina Fey or Colin Jost as the successor. Or Seth Meyers. Or none of the above and it’s too early to say.
Both are natural successors and Tina having helped helmed SNL UK is a huge signal. But Colin also stepping up to do more on screen time is a signal as well imo. Seth I don’t think so. SNL takes up so much time and if you’re not currently hands on I don’t see it. My guess Colin.
Or none of the above or Lorne just stays till his dying days
Till his dying days is a real possibility😂
The cold open is just about the only part I watch anymore, and this killed.
Also for Mother’s Day my family and I went to see Sheep Detectives yesterday and I almost did a spit take at one of the previews. The Cat in the Hat, with Bill Hader as the cat. I had to show my husband the Cat in the Hat SNL skit Hader did years ago, it tickled me 😂. I can’t believe they’d gave him so the real thing after that.
One of the big reasons Travis n Taylor were in Europe is to attend his teammate George Karloftis’ wedding in Greece over the weekend. George is a really cucial member of the Chiefs. Phones weren’t allowed bla blah blah to keep the focus on George & Kaia and it shows how good the Chief bros are at keeping stuff private, no leaks. Plus they love a good wedding, dancing into into the wee hours, etc.
Loved the cold open and I saw a few of the skits like the auctioneer couple and the school teacher dance and those were really funny as well.
Is Pedro going to come back as part of promoting “The Mandolorian and Grogu”?
Please, please, 🙏 more Pedro! He and Gosling are the 2 that can charmingly break anytime. Marcello’s mom, LA accent coma, Lisa from Temecula. He’s an all time recent GOAT.
The Pedro restaurant scene with Ego was a classic. I miss Ego.
Am I the only one who finds it kind of odd for Aziz Ansari to be in this particular sketch?