A Brad Pitt ‘source’ claimed that Brad is ‘a father who has been alienated from his family’

On Sunday, Zahara Jolie graduated from Spelman College after earning her four-year Bachelor’s degree. Apparently, Angelina Jolie and all of Zahara’s siblings were in Atlanta for the graduation, and the family happily celebrated Zahara’s achievement. As she walked up to receive her diploma, the name read out was “Zahara Marley Jolie,” meaning Zahara completely dropped “Pitt” from her surname throughout college. We’ve seen that before, when Zahara joined a sorority, she also went by “Jolie” and not “Jolie-Pitt.”

The day after Z’s graduation, a “source close to Angelina” told TMZ that Brad Pitt did not reach out to Zahara before or around her graduation, and that “nothing prevented him from showing up for her. Or ever visiting her. The day was about all she accomplished. Not whether he was willing to attend.” Sources also confirmed that Brad did not contact anyone about getting a ticket to Zahara’s graduation.

Well, Brad and his mangy team of crisis managers were absolutely furious that Angelina got that information in TMZ. A Pitt source told Entertainment Tonight: “It’s sad that someone would distract from this happy occasion by needlessly attacking a father who has been alienated from his family.” Ah, the ol’ parental-alienation chestnut. It’s literally been a decade and four of the kids are adults who can choose to see him or reconcile with him if they want. There’s a reason why they haven’t, and it’s not because Angelina may or may not have referred to Brad as a d–khead (which, btw, I don’t even think she’s done). Specifically with Zahara, this is the child whom Brad failed to acknowledge as his first-born daughter. When Shiloh dropped “Pitt” from her name legally, Pitt sources said: “He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter.” Zahara is more than a year older than Shiloh.





