A Brad Pitt ‘source’ claimed that Brad is ‘a father who has been alienated from his family’

On Sunday, Zahara Jolie graduated from Spelman College after earning her four-year Bachelor’s degree. Apparently, Angelina Jolie and all of Zahara’s siblings were in Atlanta for the graduation, and the family happily celebrated Zahara’s achievement. As she walked up to receive her diploma, the name read out was “Zahara Marley Jolie,” meaning Zahara completely dropped “Pitt” from her surname throughout college. We’ve seen that before, when Zahara joined a sorority, she also went by “Jolie” and not “Jolie-Pitt.”
The day after Z’s graduation, a “source close to Angelina” told TMZ that Brad Pitt did not reach out to Zahara before or around her graduation, and that “nothing prevented him from showing up for her. Or ever visiting her. The day was about all she accomplished. Not whether he was willing to attend.” Sources also confirmed that Brad did not contact anyone about getting a ticket to Zahara’s graduation.
Well, Brad and his mangy team of crisis managers were absolutely furious that Angelina got that information in TMZ. A Pitt source told Entertainment Tonight: “It’s sad that someone would distract from this happy occasion by needlessly attacking a father who has been alienated from his family.” Ah, the ol’ parental-alienation chestnut. It’s literally been a decade and four of the kids are adults who can choose to see him or reconcile with him if they want. There’s a reason why they haven’t, and it’s not because Angelina may or may not have referred to Brad as a d–khead (which, btw, I don’t even think she’s done). Specifically with Zahara, this is the child whom Brad failed to acknowledge as his first-born daughter. When Shiloh dropped “Pitt” from her name legally, Pitt sources said: “He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter.” Zahara is more than a year older than Shiloh.
Top 7 stories about the Jolie-Pitt children dropping ‘Pitt’ as a last name
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children have systematically dropped ‘Pitt’ from their last names and are going by Jolie, both informally and legally. Get the top 7 stories about this when you subscribe to our mailing list!
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Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, Cover Images.
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JANUARY 05: Zahara Marley Jolie and mother Angelina Jolie arrive at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2025 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 952078915, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Zahara Marley Jolie, Angelina Jolie, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
New York, NY – Angelina Jolie, accompanied by her children, attends the “Maria” premiere at Alice Tully Hall during the New York Film Festival. The family arrived in style for the highly anticipated screening in NYC.
Pictured: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt
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New York, NY – Angelina Jolie attends the “Maria” Premiere during the 62nd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall in New York City.
Pictured: Zahara Jolie
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New York, NY – Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines De Ramon hold hands while returning to their hotel, after dinner at Cote Korean Steakhouse in New York City
Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon
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New York, NY – Brad Pitt looks sharp in a velvet suit while Ines de Ramon stuns in all white as the couple steps out for dinner in NYC, enjoying a stylish night out together.
Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon enjoy a night out at the exclusive F1 premiere afterparty held at the Nomad hotel in London. The couple mingles with fellow guests in a relaxed, stylish atmosphere.
Pictured: Brad Pitt
BACKGRID USA 23 JUNE 2025
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon enjoy a night out at the exclusive F1 premiere afterparty held at the Nomad hotel in London. The couple mingles with fellow guests in a relaxed, stylish atmosphere.
Pictured: Brad Pitt
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Nea Makri, GREECE Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is seen arriving by boat for the last day of filming on his new movie “The Riders” in Nea Makri, Athens.
Pictured: Brad Pitt
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Celebrities attend the European premiere of ‘F1 The Movie’ at Cineworld, Leicester Square
Featuring: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Where: London, London, United Kingdom
When: 23 Jun 2025
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Congrats to Zahara. 👏👏Hope she goes for a PhD.
I think only the Jolie brothers were present. Shiloh & Vivienne weren’t there.
I bet Spellman is democratic with their tickets and won’t sell extras to those who can afford to pay. It’s perfectly normal for families to split up who goes and who parties with the grad after. I’m sure the entire family is celebrating Zahara’s accomplishment.
The comments on TMZ and Daily Fail accounts have been brutal. The things said and emojis used smh, which I won’t mention…about the adopted kids especially are some of the most disgusting things I have ever read.
Many of which, let’s face it, are from JenHens.
As in Jennifer Aniston you telling me she has an actual named fan based like the Swifties??? Lol and an unhinged one to boot.Wow!
Yes. They’ve been all over the femalefirst site for two decades, writing absolute racist filth about Angelina Jolie and the children.
IMO chelsea handler is on there under several pseudonyms.
I think it’s far more likely to be Bradhens riled up by the manosphere.
There are no bradhens. Those bitches are jenhens, endlessly hoping Brad will ‘wise up’ and beg Jen to come back.
Often the same Karen base as middleton.
No surprise. It’s a Trump/Nigel Farage world now.😢
Hope Zahara was able to have a great day.
I think this particular story blew up cause we’ve seen so many divorced celeb couples reunite for their kids’ graduation these past weeks.
Even Chris Rock -😯😯 -who was estranged from his daughters for a long time!!!
Really? I don’t wade into those articles or comments but that’s horrifying. WTAF. I’m tired.
Brad alienated himself. If he wants a relationship with his kids he needs to take accountability for his own actions.
I’m glad AJ put it out there first because she already knew he would say he didn’t know or he tried to get a ticket and no one responded.
Anyway, he doesn’t care about the adopted kids. I felt like he was so focused on Shiloh because she is the spitting image of her mother.
The kids are old enough to make up their mind if they want to have a relationship with him. Plus he terrorized all them on that plane.
This is not a case of parental alienation. This is a family who has cut an abuser out of their lives for both their personal safety and to protect their peace. This man needs to look in a mirror and do some deep reflecting about WHY his kids no longer want him to be part of their lives.
Parental alienation is pseudoscience. Zahara is plenty old enough to make up her own mind, as are the rest of the kids.
Being so harmful that the kids make a choice to alienate themselves from him is not the flex he thinks it is.
I’ve always felt that Brad and his parents only really cared about his biological kids.
Ugh, he is a terrible father. It seems not only has he made no effort with his children, abandoning them entirely, he was quick to make a distinction between his biological children and his adopted ones.
He has had years to make amends to Angelina and his children but has chosen not to. I do believe there are real cases of parential alienation, this is not one of them.
Congrats to Zahara Jolie on her graduation! I’m sure she had a great time celebrating with her loving family.