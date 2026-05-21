A Brad Pitt ‘source’ claimed that Brad is ‘a father who has been alienated from his family’

On Sunday, Zahara Jolie graduated from Spelman College after earning her four-year Bachelor’s degree. Apparently, Angelina Jolie and all of Zahara’s siblings were in Atlanta for the graduation, and the family happily celebrated Zahara’s achievement. As she walked up to receive her diploma, the name read out was “Zahara Marley Jolie,” meaning Zahara completely dropped “Pitt” from her surname throughout college. We’ve seen that before, when Zahara joined a sorority, she also went by “Jolie” and not “Jolie-Pitt.”

The day after Z’s graduation, a “source close to Angelina” told TMZ that Brad Pitt did not reach out to Zahara before or around her graduation, and that “nothing prevented him from showing up for her. Or ever visiting her. The day was about all she accomplished. Not whether he was willing to attend.” Sources also confirmed that Brad did not contact anyone about getting a ticket to Zahara’s graduation.

Well, Brad and his mangy team of crisis managers were absolutely furious that Angelina got that information in TMZ. A Pitt source told Entertainment Tonight: “It’s sad that someone would distract from this happy occasion by needlessly attacking a father who has been alienated from his family.” Ah, the ol’ parental-alienation chestnut. It’s literally been a decade and four of the kids are adults who can choose to see him or reconcile with him if they want. There’s a reason why they haven’t, and it’s not because Angelina may or may not have referred to Brad as a d–khead (which, btw, I don’t even think she’s done). Specifically with Zahara, this is the child whom Brad failed to acknowledge as his first-born daughter. When Shiloh dropped “Pitt” from her name legally, Pitt sources said: “He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter.” Zahara is more than a year older than Shiloh.


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Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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17 Responses to “A Brad Pitt ‘source’ claimed that Brad is ‘a father who has been alienated from his family’”

  1. Jegede says:
    May 21, 2026 at 9:27 am

    Congrats to Zahara. 👏👏Hope she goes for a PhD.

    I think only the Jolie brothers were present. Shiloh & Vivienne weren’t there.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      May 21, 2026 at 9:49 am

      I bet Spellman is democratic with their tickets and won’t sell extras to those who can afford to pay. It’s perfectly normal for families to split up who goes and who parties with the grad after. I’m sure the entire family is celebrating Zahara’s accomplishment.

      Reply
  2. Neeve says:
    May 21, 2026 at 9:31 am

    The comments on TMZ and Daily Fail accounts have been brutal. The things said and emojis used smh, which I won’t mention…about the adopted kids especially are some of the most disgusting things I have ever read.

    Reply
    • Irisrose says:
      May 21, 2026 at 9:33 am

      Many of which, let’s face it, are from JenHens.

      Reply
      • Neeve says:
        May 21, 2026 at 9:44 am

        As in Jennifer Aniston you telling me she has an actual named fan based like the Swifties??? Lol and an unhinged one to boot.Wow!

      • Irisrose says:
        May 21, 2026 at 9:51 am

        Yes. They’ve been all over the femalefirst site for two decades, writing absolute racist filth about Angelina Jolie and the children.

        IMO chelsea handler is on there under several pseudonyms.

      • Mightymolly says:
        May 21, 2026 at 9:51 am

        I think it’s far more likely to be Bradhens riled up by the manosphere.

      • Irisrose says:
        May 21, 2026 at 10:00 am

        There are no bradhens. Those bitches are jenhens, endlessly hoping Brad will ‘wise up’ and beg Jen to come back.

        Often the same Karen base as middleton.

    • Jegede says:
      May 21, 2026 at 9:36 am

      No surprise. It’s a Trump/Nigel Farage world now.😢

      Hope Zahara was able to have a great day.

      I think this particular story blew up cause we’ve seen so many divorced celeb couples reunite for their kids’ graduation these past weeks.
      Even Chris Rock -😯😯 -who was estranged from his daughters for a long time!!!

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      May 21, 2026 at 9:52 am

      Really? I don’t wade into those articles or comments but that’s horrifying. WTAF. I’m tired.

      Reply
  3. Megan says:
    May 21, 2026 at 9:34 am

    Brad alienated himself. If he wants a relationship with his kids he needs to take accountability for his own actions.

    Reply
  4. Bluesky says:
    May 21, 2026 at 9:37 am

    I’m glad AJ put it out there first because she already knew he would say he didn’t know or he tried to get a ticket and no one responded.
    Anyway, he doesn’t care about the adopted kids. I felt like he was so focused on Shiloh because she is the spitting image of her mother.
    The kids are old enough to make up their mind if they want to have a relationship with him. Plus he terrorized all them on that plane.

    Reply
  5. Kitten says:
    May 21, 2026 at 9:38 am

    This is not a case of parental alienation. This is a family who has cut an abuser out of their lives for both their personal safety and to protect their peace. This man needs to look in a mirror and do some deep reflecting about WHY his kids no longer want him to be part of their lives.

    Reply
  6. harriet says:
    May 21, 2026 at 9:42 am

    Parental alienation is pseudoscience. Zahara is plenty old enough to make up her own mind, as are the rest of the kids.

    Reply
  7. Jais says:
    May 21, 2026 at 9:54 am

    Being so harmful that the kids make a choice to alienate themselves from him is not the flex he thinks it is.

    Reply
  8. Elizabeth Kerri Mahon says:
    May 21, 2026 at 10:00 am

    I’ve always felt that Brad and his parents only really cared about his biological kids.

    Reply
  9. sunny says:
    May 21, 2026 at 10:04 am

    Ugh, he is a terrible father. It seems not only has he made no effort with his children, abandoning them entirely, he was quick to make a distinction between his biological children and his adopted ones.

    He has had years to make amends to Angelina and his children but has chosen not to. I do believe there are real cases of parential alienation, this is not one of them.

    Congrats to Zahara Jolie on her graduation! I’m sure she had a great time celebrating with her loving family.

    Reply

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