Eden: Prince William’s duchy sell-off ‘spells disaster for Harry & Meghan’s future’

Several days ago, the chief executive of the Duchy of Cornwall made a big announcement. The duchy plans to “sell off” a fifth of their real estate holdings and turn that money into affordable housing and environmentally-friendly housing. This is Prince William’s big scheme for the ancient duchy – liquidating assets, shuffling the money around and hoping that no one ever mentions the word “audit.” Unsurprisingly, this big announcement was met with a collective shrug – not even Buckingham Palace seemed to care, and King Charles was the one who transformed the duchy into what it is today. William is ripping apart his father’s legacy, as well as the legacy Prince George will one day inherit. But I think the collective shrug had more to do with William’s lengthy history of overpromising and underdelivering – people simply don’t believe that he’s going to oversee some huge changes. Well, royalists are big mad that William’s big duchy news was barely a 24-hour story. So Richard Eden is now trying to convince us that William’s duchy news “spells disaster for Harry and Meghan’s future.” Pitiful.
Often characterised as ‘work-shy’ and reluctant to undertake the vast number of engagements carried out by members of the Royal Family decades his senior, Prince William will have surprised some people with one particular piece of news this week.
Not his unfettered celebrations last night in Istanbul with some of his oldest friends – as Aston Villa, the football team he so passionately supports, won the Europa League, their first major trophy in 30 years. No, it was the announcement that the heir to the throne would sell off a fifth of the Duchy of Cornwall, the £1billion estate which he inherited after his father became King in 2022. The sell-off will happen over the next ten years, as William plans to invest £500million in tackling the crises in nature and housing.
…No one will have read William’s announcement this week more closely than the Duke of Sussex, who was always envious of his brother’s position of heir to the Duchy of Cornwall and future king.
Prince Harry and Meghan quit official duties to seek a fortune across the Atlantic before attacking the Royal Family at every opportunity. Despite this, King Charles has declined to take any action against his son and daughter-in-law.
He has allowed Harry to retain his position, fifth in the line of succession. He has also permitted the pair to keep their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, even though they regularly use them in their commercial activities, in apparent defiance of the agreement made with the late Queen Elizabeth at the ‘Sandringham summit’ in 2020.
Even more generously, the King has allowed Harry to remain a Counsellor of State, meaning that he could, in theory at least, stand in for the monarch if Charles was unable to carry out his duties because of illness.
‘William will take a much harder line with Harry and Meghan when he’s king,’ predicts one of his friends, who declines to spell out exactly what that will mean for the California-based couple.
What we can deduce from this week’s radical announcement about the Duchy of Cornwall – as well as his intense display of emotion at the Aston Villa game in Istanbul – is that William will be different. And that whatever action he takes against the Sussexes, it will be dramatic.
[From The Daily Mail]
Could it be that Prince William is also overpromising on the Sussexes? For years, “sources close to William” have insisted that William will punish and destroy Harry and Meghan, he’ll take away their titles, he’ll order them to stop making money, he’ll strip them of their Montecito mansion!! And like everything else, William can’t deliver on his promises. He runs away and hides whenever Harry is in town. He hides behind unnamed sources and palace insiders. He gets his henchmen to do his half-assed dirty work. Anyway, I have no idea what William’s duchy news has to do with Harry & Meghan, but this is the only way the left-behinds can make news anymore. “Harry was paying attention to William’s announcement, we swear! Harry is worried!”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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The Prince of Wales during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth. Picture date: Tuesday April 21, 2026.,Image: 1093346365, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, puts on headphones as he pays a visit to the headquarters of British Formula E team, Jaguar TCS Racing, at Kidlington, Oxfordshire, west of London on April 23, 2026.,Image: 1093801394, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: JUSTIN TALLIS/Avalon
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23/04/2026. Kidlington, UK. The Prince of Wales during a visit to the headquarters of British Formula E team, Jaguar TCS Racing to showcase their approach to electrification, innovation and sustainability. His Royal Highness toured the state-of-the-art facility at Kidlington and met individuals from a range of different roles across Jaguar TCS Racing. The Prince also saw how the team design, develop and manufacture their race-winning Jaguar I- TYPE 7 and future race cars in house. Finally, the Prince visited the remote operations room.,Image: 1093809854, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales meets guests during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom and recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2026.,Image: 1097412420, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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08/05/2026. London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales during the King’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. The Garden Parties celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom. The Parties will recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services.,Image: 1097519869, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Oriel Davies, a public contemporary art gallery to see a project funded by the Alexandra Reinhardt Memorial Award, focussed on supporting the wellbeing of the children and young people in the local area
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Newtown, Wales
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose for a selfie photo with wellwishers at Man O’War Steps, next to the Sydney Opera House, before taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales at the official opening of James’ Place Birmingham, to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, and highlight the free, life-saving support the charity’s newest centre is providing to men in suicidal crisis
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 11 May 2026
Credit: Eammon McCormack/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales at the official opening of James’ Place Birmingham, to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, and highlight the free, life-saving support the charity’s newest centre is providing to men in suicidal crisis
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 11 May 2026
Credit: Eammon McCormack/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Eden making no sense as usual.
William cannot remove Harry and his children from the line of succession. He legally can not. Nor can he remove their titles.
Harry never wanted the duchy or the throne, even though Charles had him doing the work instead of William
Why isn’t eden, and parliament, questioning and overseeing what william is doing with property that doesn’t belong to him personally?
Indeed. Eden is spewing nonsense, as usual. QEII actually gave the go-ahead for H&M to pursue their own charitable interests AND earn an income as ‘the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’. They agreed to not use their legally retained HRHs publicly, which they don’t. There’s sod all William can do about it.
What in the name of mouldy cottages does this have to do with Harry & Meghan???!
Wasn’t Harry’s response to William and Kate having a kid, great so now I’m further away from the throne? That doesn’t sound like someone that was always jealous of their brother’s position.
Like with everything else they conflate what William is doing, with what Harry is doing. Harry’s not paying close attention to Williams pronouncements, and he’s not worried about what plans his brother has for him when he becomes King.
Harry and Meghan aren’t constantly attacking the Royal family. Meghan has not mentioned them in years, and they’re so desperate for her to come back to the UK they’re literally trying to frame a layover in London as her returning for a secret visit. Also, people are not stupid they are not using their titles for commercial ventures people just know their titles.
They’re going to be so disappointed when William is King, and like with everything else they get no payoff from the supposed punishment that’s coming to Harry and Meghan.
Harry said in his book he saw the royal business plan and wanted nothing to do with it. Harry also said in interviews before Meg that he wanted out. Harry doesn’t give a rats ass about the dutchy and what Peg is or isn’t doing with it!. Get over the loss of the Charismatic and kind and giving Harry. You got what you wanted now live with the incandescent and inept rage monster that brings you absolutely nothing.
This is one of the most pathetic reaching I have ever seen. Surely he pulled a muscle with this nonsense.
Eden is clout chasing again– nobody would click on a William article, so gotta bring in the Sussexes for no reason at all. You’d think Eden would try to bury the duchy story, because….
Eden and the tabloids should be focusing on the fact that the duchies aren’t actually William’s to sell, and this looks like a shell game to transfer publicly-held duchy assets to William’s private bank accounts. At the price of £500m invested in energy and housing rental profits on the remaining duchy lands, which will bring in energy income (see: Charles’ offshore windfarms) for many glorious years to come (and it’s probably less than the capital gains savings William doesn’t have to pay on the sales).
All of this. Where the hell are parliament and republicUK?
Why didn’t William just sign his own name to this article? Why go though the trouble of pretending that Eden wrote it when all he did was take dictation?
Oh William, you’ve made it clear that you want Harry to envy you, but he doesn’t. He has everything YOU want: a happy family, a wife that truly adores him, meaning and purpose in his work, and the admiration and respect of people worldwide – in spite of your attempts to sabotage him.
You may have more money than Harry, but he is MUCH richer than you’ll ever be, even as king.
Harry DGAF and I doubt he even knows about it.
Bring it, Peggy
His weekly H&M hate article is getting more pathetic and nonsensical.
Is anyone even buying this garbage anymore