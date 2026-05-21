Eden: Prince William’s duchy sell-off ‘spells disaster for Harry & Meghan’s future’

Several days ago, the chief executive of the Duchy of Cornwall made a big announcement. The duchy plans to “sell off” a fifth of their real estate holdings and turn that money into affordable housing and environmentally-friendly housing. This is Prince William’s big scheme for the ancient duchy – liquidating assets, shuffling the money around and hoping that no one ever mentions the word “audit.” Unsurprisingly, this big announcement was met with a collective shrug – not even Buckingham Palace seemed to care, and King Charles was the one who transformed the duchy into what it is today. William is ripping apart his father’s legacy, as well as the legacy Prince George will one day inherit. But I think the collective shrug had more to do with William’s lengthy history of overpromising and underdelivering – people simply don’t believe that he’s going to oversee some huge changes. Well, royalists are big mad that William’s big duchy news was barely a 24-hour story. So Richard Eden is now trying to convince us that William’s duchy news “spells disaster for Harry and Meghan’s future.” Pitiful.

Often characterised as ‘work-shy’ and reluctant to undertake the vast number of engagements carried out by members of the Royal Family decades his senior, Prince William will have surprised some people with one particular piece of news this week.

Not his unfettered celebrations last night in Istanbul with some of his oldest friends – as Aston Villa, the football team he so passionately supports, won the Europa League, their first major trophy in 30 years. No, it was the announcement that the heir to the throne would sell off a fifth of the Duchy of Cornwall, the £1billion estate which he inherited after his father became King in 2022. The sell-off will happen over the next ten years, as William plans to invest £500million in tackling the crises in nature and housing.

…No one will have read William’s announcement this week more closely than the Duke of Sussex, who was always envious of his brother’s position of heir to the Duchy of Cornwall and future king.

Prince Harry and Meghan quit official duties to seek a fortune across the Atlantic before attacking the Royal Family at every opportunity. Despite this, King Charles has declined to take any action against his son and daughter-in-law.

He has allowed Harry to retain his position, fifth in the line of succession. He has also permitted the pair to keep their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, even though they regularly use them in their commercial activities, in apparent defiance of the agreement made with the late Queen Elizabeth at the ‘Sandringham summit’ in 2020.

Even more generously, the King has allowed Harry to remain a Counsellor of State, meaning that he could, in theory at least, stand in for the monarch if Charles was unable to carry out his duties because of illness.

‘William will take a much harder line with Harry and Meghan when he’s king,’ predicts one of his friends, who declines to spell out exactly what that will mean for the California-based couple.

What we can deduce from this week’s radical announcement about the Duchy of Cornwall – as well as his intense display of emotion at the Aston Villa game in Istanbul – is that William will be different. And that whatever action he takes against the Sussexes, it will be dramatic.

[From The Daily Mail]

Could it be that Prince William is also overpromising on the Sussexes? For years, “sources close to William” have insisted that William will punish and destroy Harry and Meghan, he’ll take away their titles, he’ll order them to stop making money, he’ll strip them of their Montecito mansion!! And like everything else, William can’t deliver on his promises. He runs away and hides whenever Harry is in town. He hides behind unnamed sources and palace insiders. He gets his henchmen to do his half-assed dirty work. Anyway, I have no idea what William’s duchy news has to do with Harry & Meghan, but this is the only way the left-behinds can make news anymore. “Harry was paying attention to William’s announcement, we swear! Harry is worried!”

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to “Eden: Prince William’s duchy sell-off ‘spells disaster for Harry & Meghan’s future’”

  1. Irisrose says:
    May 21, 2026 at 9:44 am

    Eden making no sense as usual.

    William cannot remove Harry and his children from the line of succession. He legally can not. Nor can he remove their titles.

    Harry never wanted the duchy or the throne, even though Charles had him doing the work instead of William

    Why isn’t eden, and parliament, questioning and overseeing what william is doing with property that doesn’t belong to him personally?

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      May 21, 2026 at 9:56 am

      Indeed. Eden is spewing nonsense, as usual. QEII actually gave the go-ahead for H&M to pursue their own charitable interests AND earn an income as ‘the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’. They agreed to not use their legally retained HRHs publicly, which they don’t. There’s sod all William can do about it.

      Reply
  2. YankeeDoodles says:
    May 21, 2026 at 9:47 am

    What in the name of mouldy cottages does this have to do with Harry & Meghan???!

    Reply
  3. Dee(2) says:
    May 21, 2026 at 9:51 am

    Wasn’t Harry’s response to William and Kate having a kid, great so now I’m further away from the throne? That doesn’t sound like someone that was always jealous of their brother’s position.

    Like with everything else they conflate what William is doing, with what Harry is doing. Harry’s not paying close attention to Williams pronouncements, and he’s not worried about what plans his brother has for him when he becomes King.

    Harry and Meghan aren’t constantly attacking the Royal family. Meghan has not mentioned them in years, and they’re so desperate for her to come back to the UK they’re literally trying to frame a layover in London as her returning for a secret visit. Also, people are not stupid they are not using their titles for commercial ventures people just know their titles.

    They’re going to be so disappointed when William is King, and like with everything else they get no payoff from the supposed punishment that’s coming to Harry and Meghan.

    Reply
  4. Susan Collins says:
    May 21, 2026 at 9:53 am

    Harry said in his book he saw the royal business plan and wanted nothing to do with it. Harry also said in interviews before Meg that he wanted out. Harry doesn’t give a rats ass about the dutchy and what Peg is or isn’t doing with it!. Get over the loss of the Charismatic and kind and giving Harry. You got what you wanted now live with the incandescent and inept rage monster that brings you absolutely nothing.

    Reply
  5. Neeve says:
    May 21, 2026 at 9:54 am

    This is one of the most pathetic reaching I have ever seen. Surely he pulled a muscle with this nonsense.

    Reply
  6. Me at home says:
    May 21, 2026 at 9:58 am

    Eden is clout chasing again– nobody would click on a William article, so gotta bring in the Sussexes for no reason at all. You’d think Eden would try to bury the duchy story, because….

    Eden and the tabloids should be focusing on the fact that the duchies aren’t actually William’s to sell, and this looks like a shell game to transfer publicly-held duchy assets to William’s private bank accounts. At the price of £500m invested in energy and housing rental profits on the remaining duchy lands, which will bring in energy income (see: Charles’ offshore windfarms) for many glorious years to come (and it’s probably less than the capital gains savings William doesn’t have to pay on the sales).

    Reply
  7. Angelica Schuyler says:
    May 21, 2026 at 9:58 am

    Why didn’t William just sign his own name to this article? Why go though the trouble of pretending that Eden wrote it when all he did was take dictation?

    Oh William, you’ve made it clear that you want Harry to envy you, but he doesn’t. He has everything YOU want: a happy family, a wife that truly adores him, meaning and purpose in his work, and the admiration and respect of people worldwide – in spite of your attempts to sabotage him.

    You may have more money than Harry, but he is MUCH richer than you’ll ever be, even as king.

    Reply
  8. Jais says:
    May 21, 2026 at 9:59 am

    Harry DGAF and I doubt he even knows about it.

    Reply
  9. C-Shell says:
    May 21, 2026 at 10:02 am

    Bring it, Peggy

    Reply
  10. Pebbles says:
    May 21, 2026 at 10:03 am

    His weekly H&M hate article is getting more pathetic and nonsensical.

    Is anyone even buying this garbage anymore

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment