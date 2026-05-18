Prince William plans to sell off a ‘fifth’ of the Duchy of Cornwall’s real estate holdings

Back when King Charles was the Prince of Wales, he tried to prepare for his kingship by leaking details of various financial crimes and improprieties in which he was involved. Those stories were dutifully reported but mostly ignored and forgotten in a matter of months. As I said at the time, Charles was lucky that his biggest issues post-Diana were dry, financial improprieties and mismanagement. Well, the current PoW, Prince William, seems to be mimicking his father’s final years as PoW. William has been trying to release financial information at an increasingly steady clip, while simultaneously announcing some very odd moves. William is the caretaker of the Duchy of Cornwall, a real estate empire which provides his family with a $25 million annual income. A few months ago, the duchy sold off a significant parcel of farm land for seemingly no reason. It was odd. As it turns out, that was probably a test case for some larger moves from William and the duchy. According to the duchy’s chief executive, they’re going to liquidate about a fifth of duchy-held real estate. Hm.
Prince William will sell off a fifth of the Duchy of Cornwall in the next ten years as he plans to invest £500 million in tackling the housing and nature crises, The Times can reveal. The Duke of Cornwall will consolidate his holdings around five geographic “heartlands”, focusing on the Isles of Scilly, Cornwall, Dartmoor, the Bath area and Kennington, south London, where he feels he can make the biggest social and environmental impact.
Will Bax, chief executive of the duchy, said the next decade would be an era of change after William decided the duchy “shouldn’t just exist to own land. It should first and foremost exist to have a positive impact on the world.” The majority of William’s private income comes from the more than £20 million a year in profit he receives from his 54,000 hectare private estate, called the Duchy of Cornwall. The £1.1 billion holding, spread across 21 counties, has been bestowed on every heir to the throne since the 14th century.
Bax, who became chief executive of the duchy in 2024, said that William had given him a mandate to tackle climate change, nature decline and the housing crisis on the estate, as well as driving economic growth in struggling communities and increasing renewable energy development.
“If we don’t see an opportunity for positive impact, then perhaps we don’t need to be a part of that place,” Bax said of the plan to sell off about 20 per cent of the duchy estate. “But where there is social need and where there is environmental challenge and where there is an opportunity to enable change, then we’ll be a great partner in working with people to achieve that.”
Bax said William planned to invest £500 million, made up from land sales, development income, partnerships and borrowing, into his priorities over the next decade. This includes pumping about £160 million into housing solutions, such as building much-needed affordable homes in the Isles of Scilly, Cornwall and Kennington. Through a portfolio of land owned on “urban fringe locations” the duchy also hopes to “unlock about 10,000 to 12,000 homes between now and 2040”, Bax said. They will underwrite about £120 million pounds of reinvestment into workplaces and places “that will create economy”, such as doubling the size of the industrial park on St Mary’s, the largest of the Scilly isles, and finding ways of enabling entrepreneurship on Dartmoor to give young people an economic future in the national park.
Bax defended the duchy from accusations it has behaved “overly commercial” in its dealings with tenants in the past. “I don’t think that was true,” he said.
Under the Duchy of Cornwall Management Acts, the Treasury must seek to ensure that the estate’s capital is protected for future generations, by ensuring property and investment transactions deliver a longer term commercial return. After an investigation by The Sunday Times and the Channel 4 Dispatches programme into the royal finances in 2024, the Duchy of Cornwall stopped imposing rents on lifeboat stations, the fire service, village halls and school playing fields.
Grassroots community groups now occupy their premises rent free and there is a “tiered system for charities and other non-for-profits, which was designed to acknowledge those that were directly involved on the ground in our communities to deliver great outcomes”, he said.
The one nice thing I’ll say is that the UK, like the US, has an affordable-housing crisis and people need to get more involved in problem-solving the crisis. It’s especially bad in London and London’s suburbs, so if William is actually trying to tackle that crisis by making affordable housing in those areas, good for him. But… this reeks of William’s typical M.O. of overpromising and underdelivering. One day, he’s a keen environmentalist and the savior of homeless people and the next day, he’s flying his private helicopter back and forth between his eight forever homes. This current scheme sounds much more complicated than Bax implies, not least of which is because William seems to think that he can do this with little to no oversight on the duchy. What would be revealed if there’s a full audit the duchy’s finances, you know? Parliament is probably going to have a lot to say about William’s high-handed scheme.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Is this a money grab by william or is the government making william downsize ?
Part money grab for sure. He wants to make his mark on the Dutchy and he’s not going to go into his own pocket for the capital to do that. Disposition of old assets to raise money for new projects is part of the business cycle in real estate. The money grab comes from the commissions from the sales and the developer fees he’ll rake and whisk away off-shore.
William doesn’t need a money grab because the duchy of Lancaster produces just as much money and has better provenance than the duchy of Cornwall. I don’t know anything about Will Bax, but if he is legit and has the freedom to vet buyers and contract with legit companies, this is a pretty amazing vision. If that is the case, I’ll gladly pat Willy on back if he stays out of the way and let’s the grown ups do the work.
@Megan I like this vision in theory as well but wasn’t there a story like a couple of months ago about tenants and farmers on the land who were being bought out of their property at prices they can’t afford to compete with? If this program moves people who’ve been living on the duchy for decades off of their land with no recourse for them then im not sure its doing more good than harm. They need to make sure theyre not screwing over existing tenants who are already struggling for this project.
Money grab was my immediate gut reaction.
On the surface, it sounds good, but I hope someone, *other* than Peg and cronies are keeping financial track of every penny coming and going. Somehow, I feel that along the way, *many* pockets will be lined, and many contracting jobs will be given (without competitive bidding (as with Felon 47’s reflecting pool and “big, beautiful ballroom” *shudder*)).
With his track record, I see half built, not to code, spaces popping up, with black mold following, inadequate heating, and shoddy construction materials. Can’t wait to see what rents they’ll be charging for all this.
Que “The Producers”…
As a person who occasionally makes up conspiracy theories…
I vote he’s moving the money offshore and will abdicate as soon as he can get away with it (once he’s king) because ‘I’m king, I can do that’
The phrase ‘nest egg’ (honestly no pun intended!) did come to mind.
I don’t know about abdication but he’s making sure his future and his kids future is well provided for. Probably based on what he’s seen Charles do for Camilla.
I love this theory. But for real, I actually think this crossed his mind once or twice. Abdicate and leave the title to George with one of the advisors as a regent
The regent will be the next adult in the succession, i.e. Harry and if Harry refuses to come back, Andrew gets the job.
That’s why he’s so bitter towards the York princesses; if Harry won’t and Andrew can’t, Beatrice is next.
I don’t see him abdicating for this reason
William appears to be not good at long-term planning. He must have a very short attention span. He seems incapable of sticking with something to achieve long term goals. It would be good if William actually moved the needle on homelessness and affordable housing, but everything he does seems so ad hoc and knee-jerk.
This looks more like the type of issue that his crisis manager might handle: transitioning from feudal holdings to, let’s say, appropriately discrete financial holdings. The idea that he will invest in his charitable priorities is savvy. And does anyone expect that all of the proceeds will be directly donated to charity? That seems unreasonable, especially given that duchy money provides his income. This seems like a great way to grow his wealth, give some away, and get less scrutiny in a largely post-feudal world.
He really doesn’t want to be king and is creating a slush fund to flee. This needs to be stopped because the dutchy isn’t “his” to liquidate. He isn’t going to do anything to lift anyone else up or improve anyone else’s quality of life. He isn’t altruistic at all as clearly demonstrated by the way he treats everyone in his orbit, especially his brother.
I don’t know that the duchy isn’t his. It seems short sighted to liquidate what would traditionally support George, but duchy holders are allowed to do what the current title holder sees fit, generally. That’s why so many of them went bankrupt from gambling debts in the past.
If I remember right, this duchy was given to Queen Victoria or her oldest son (?) with maybe the idea that it would be returned to the crown (?) and instead she kept it and changed how the ownership worked so that it belonged personally to the family. That’s my hazy memory of hearing a historian talk about how greedy Victoria was.
It’s not his personal property, its ownership may be opaque but it’s the tax payers who truly own it. Its a loan to fund the monarch – Lancaster, and the heir- Cornwall. The duchies should be returned for public good given the grift that’s going on. The increase in assets of the royal family has outpaced their personal wealth – say at the time of Victoria- exponentially. That’s a grift.
No, the duchy dates back to the 1300s for the heir to the throne.
I am not sure this is the way for him to create a slush fund, at least not legally. Money from the selling of these assets *should* belong to the duchy, so even the idea of William using the money to fund his pet projects seems a little sketchy. I think the money would have to go directly back to the duchy in the form of……..something.
The fact that the duchy is worth enough that selling off 20% off its assets over a decade will get 500 million to invest is just insane.
But anyway something about this sounds off to me, and I cant quite place my finger on what. I just dont see William doing anything that doesn’t benefit him directly and I dont see him doing anything that would lessen his own income.
The duchy doesn’t have to pay capital gains taxes or property taxes because it’s technically only held in trust by the Prince of wales.
Someone needs to take a granular look here because no UK media will ever report on this properly.
If he wants to treat the land as regular private property then it should be hit with all the taxes that the trust protects it from.
Another empty headline. These words are social touchstones designed to pacify royalists. There is not a single detail or specific plan to show what will be done or how the Duchy will be “tackling the housing and nature crises.” PW has never demonstrated any vision, long-term planning, or strategy in any of these legitimate crises. He’s never even made public a plan which would indicate he’s taking these issues seriously. If he had put into action any sort of plan, even if that plan had failed miserably (eg King Charles’ bespoke walkable village Poundbury), it would lend credibility to these press releases. He believes that his random circumstances of birth entitle him to all the spoils of the kingdom. A deeply unserious and self-centered man.
The tenants, whether commercial or private, aren’t mentioned at all in this excerpt. One would hope that their input is being sought at every step. If the plan is to evict tenants from their homes to provide more modern housing and more developed properties, it will create new problems rather than solve old ones.
If you think of the Duchy like a real estate trust, the owner is purely notional — it’s theoretically inalienable, which means that it cannot be bought or sold. Which makes this transaction unusual. Unless the funds generated through the sale are being reinvested in the maintenance and upkeep of existing holdings, you cannot liquidate a trust — lawfully, it survives in perpetuity in order simply to maintain itself, and whoever is the beneficiary at any given time is merely that, a beneficiary, not an owner, which means they receive a stipend or whatever you want to call it, dividends, income, it’s classed as a capital gain, technically, I believe, as the proceeds of investment.
I agree. I don’t think he can actually sell the land. Now if they were dissolving the monarchy altogether then that’s one thing. But the board of advisors of this duchy is full of private equity people and something sketchy is going on.
The taxpayers will not end up benefiting from this at all.
Even if Britain decided to no longer recognize the king as the head of state, William would still be the Duke of Cornwall, no?
He’s not able to liquidate the entire Duchy, but REITs buy and sell assets all the time. The plan appears to be selling off some of the Duchy holdings to raise capital to create a bunch of joint ventures to build housing, which I am sure they are projecting will make more money for the Duchy over the long haul than the assets they are selling otherwise would. There are ways William can personally benefit through all of this. He can get a portion of the land sales, he could be listed as a developer and get fees or he could put his own money in the “development income” mentioned and double dip — getting duchy profits and personal income.
On paper this is a very good idea and can do a lot of good *if* successful.
My main gripes are that house building in the UK is notoriously slow due to red tape. But the Prince of Wales may be able to get over that. Also is the Duchy (even a part) even William’s to sell? Maybe he’s already cleared it with the right people but the Duchy has always been a legal gray area.
Again, he may have cleared all this and I’m just thinking about this for no reason.
The lazy ones are burning down the monarchy – with a lot of liquid assets in safe havens. Selling out the silverware is not about legacy its about an independent future.
As far as I am aware, there is legally and pratically no oversight of Duchy management (for either Cornwall or Lancaster), no ability to check or enforce that what is promised by William actually materializes and especially, no willingness on William’s part (or on the part of any POW or the monarch) to shine any light on this at all. We wouldn’t know half of what little we know about BRF finances if it wasn’t for the Guardian, Norman Baker and Republic. We shouldn’t have to count on the determined actions of a few actors in British society constantly running against the power of the BRF.
And we all know what happens when you give someone with all the incentives to serve themselves and all the power and secrecy in the world to get away with it
Norman Baker seems to have predicted that William would do this in his most recent book.
That guy needs to get media interviews
Right? One wonders what Norman Baker (and others) know about RF finances, but can’t talk about other than by hinting…
🎯
Maybe William can, if he is already dismantling everything before his reign, also sell 6 of his 7 forever homes to the highest bidders. They “belong” to him, don’t they? And who would stop him? Not the government, surely.
William should give back the entire Duchy to the State.
If he sells off duchy land, then that money goes into the duchy’s earnings for the year. So William could stash some or all of it away over the next 10 years and no one would ever be the wiser. This sounds like either his or his children’s exit strategy. William has never done anything for the sheer desire to do good.
Lady J, truer words were never spoken: “William has never done anything for the sheer desire to do good.” His first and only question is, “Is it good for William?” It’s really like impostors are playing the Duke and Duchess of Wales AND the president of the United States. Dystopia up close and personal.