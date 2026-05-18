The Mail’s alt-reality version of Duchess Meghan is ‘cheap’ & friendless

In recent months, the Mail’s coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has gone full-throttle into the alternative-reality Deranger fan-fic. At this point, the Mail doesn’t even care what Prince Harry and Meghan are *actually* doing and saying, they’re just nurturing these alt-reality caricatures until Mail columnists are carted off to the looney bin and/or they get sued, I guess. Well, Alison Boshoff has written another piece about how everyone hates Harry and Meghan, mostly Meghan, and how all of the Sussexes’ A-list friends want nothing to do with them. This is another one of those “The Mail Remembers” pieces, because Boshoff is mostly talking about the guests at Harry and Meghan’s wedding, ahead of the Sussexes’ anniversary on the 19th. I’ll spare you most of the histrionics, but I wanted to highlight some of the most egregious claims.
The Sussexes have fallen out with everyone: Not that Harry and Meghan believe that this could possibly be their fault. ‘They don’t get it. They never think it is them,’ one associate of theirs tells me. My source tells me: ‘They love famous people – they are very name-droppy. The association gives them a kick. But if someone stops calling they don’t ask why.’
They’ve fallen out with Oprah: Today, though, things are rather chillier. While Meghan has ‘definitely been to Oprah’s house’, I am told by a source ‘they are not as close as they once were’. Indeed, the relationship appears to be existing on a hair’s breadth for one reason, as well-connected broadcaster and former Page Six columnist Paula Froelich, of NewsNation, tells me. ‘The truth is Oprah has been long-arming the Sussexes for some time,’ she says. ‘She can’t let them drift too far away because if something happens – one of the three big Ds, divorce, death or drama – she will want the interview. But she is not actually friends with them.’
No one wants to get caught up in Meghan selling clothes: Froelich also believes long-term alignment with Brand Sussex carries a reputational risk, hence former celebrity friends distancing themselves. ‘No one wants to hang out with Meghan. ‘Lots of reasons, but she might sell clothes while using their name,’ she says, referring to Meghan’s latest business wheeze where she promotes her outfits through a fashion app that gives her a 10 per cent cut of the sales generated. Can you imagine? “What to wear to visit Oprah,”’ Froelich adds, with a shudder. As Froelich says: ‘Oprah was tarnished by her association with them. The interview she did in 2021 was so soft and she didn’t push back on anything said, so she was seen as a sycophant rather than a great interviewer.’
The Clooneys: The other most high-profile guests at the Sussex wedding were George and Amal Clooney. Amal commanded attention in a spectacular yellow dress and the actor and his human rights lawyer wife had prime seats…How did they know the couple? Some say that – just like Oprah – they didn’t and the invitation was a simple ‘reach out’ from Meghan and Harry to those more successful and connected than themselves. The burgeoning friendship with the Clooneys ended, however, with Megxit. The source says: ‘The Clooneys now want nothing to do with them.’ Certainly Harry and Meghan have never been invited to the Clooneys’ annual fundraiser, The Albies, which honour humanitarian work. Nor have the Sussexes, who regard themselves as prominent humanitarians, ever won an honour, which appears to be quite a snub. Paula Froelich says: ‘George and Amal Clooney were never friends with her… they have literally nothing in common and side with the actual royals.’
Meghan is cheap!! An associate says this kind of gifting from friends is very much the done thing for the Sussexes, whose money troubles have only grown since the end of their lucrative Spotify and Netflix deals. ‘They ask for a lot of resources to be spent as they believe it is a privilege to be in their circle,’ says a source, adding: ‘They think they are entitled to all the private planes.’ The source also observes that Meghan is ‘cheap’ or stingy in British parlance. ‘She is the cheapest!’ the insider exclaims.
Idris Elba: The Sussexes’ association with Idris Elba, who DJ’d at their wedding, seems to have ended in the same way for the same reasons – Elba has long been a prominent supporter of the King’s Trust. Indeed the star, who was also at the event on Monday night, started his acting career with the help of a £1,500 grant from the then Prince’s Trust which allowed him to train at the National Youth Music Theatre. Elba has even made a documentary with the King about the charity, which will be out on Netflix in the autumn. And so, while the actor once called Harry a ‘good friend’ and revealed bride Meghan had sent him a playlist of tunes for the wedding, including Dr Dre, there has been no sign of them as much as meeting in six years.
The Beckhams: The falling out with David and Victoria Beckham is no less notable. The pair had declared themselves thrilled to be at the wedding in 2018, some eight years after Harry and David first got to know each other when backing the FA’s bid to host the World Cup….David remains close to Harry’s ‘nemesis’ William, and is closer yet to King Charles. The friendship with Harry has, you could say, been allowed to tail off.
Elton John: A handful of close friendships remain. Elton John is still very tight with Prince Harry, although it is observed ‘that is a Harry relationship,’ rather than a Meghan one. It’s also interesting he no longer sends his private plane to bring Harry and his family for holidays at his Saint-Tropez home.
Something I’ve always found interesting is that the Windsors have made a point of targeting Sussex-associates over the years. Prince William and King Charles BOTH targeted David Beckham to bring him onto “their” side, and David clearly did anything and everything to get his knighthood . Charles targeted the Clooneys, not that it was difficult, as it was clear that George is perfectly happy to buy Amal’s access into the upper echelons of society. Charles also targeted Idris, although I don’t believe that Idris fell out with Harry at all (Idris just doesn’t have that personality). This is yet another piece where the British press is implicitly admitting that the left-behinds throw tantrums until various celebrities are forced to “choose” which side to support.
But yeah, mostly this is just bullsh-t though. Oprah is fine with the Sussexes, and their relationship is simply discreet, which is how truly wealthy and elite people move. The truth is, Meghan and Harry are astonishingly good networkers and the Mail has no idea about the Sussexes’ actual friendships, associations and relationships. And that, more than anything, is why the Mail has to create these alternative-reality stories.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram and Avalon Red.
I see the voices in her head (sources) are yelling some more lies and disinformation to try to put Meg down. They can’t control Meg so they will do all in their power to get others not to like her by lying about everything they possibly can!! They forget that we see and have brains in our heads plus all the photos and videos of Meg with friends.
Boshoff and Froelich. Both mates of Psycho Sykes – indeed, they’re cut from the same cloth. And none of them have any real insider knowledge, as their regularly debunked ramblings prove. Yikes 😅🤣😂
How weird to have a job where your whole purpose is to just make things up.
They are nothing but professional Trolls.
I think they are trying to bait Harry and Meghan to be seen more frequently in public with friends so they can get photos.
The fail has no idea where the Sussex’s are spending holidays or how they are getting to and from those holidays unless Meghan posts about it.. that goes for her friendships also. The ramp upped attacks make me believe that the trial is not going well for the fail at all 🤞🏼🙏🏼.. I have not been following it.
This is the most junior high 🐂💩. “No one likes her. No one wants to be seen with her.” When your sources are all right wing like the NY Post and NewsNation this is what you get.
It’s pathetic to see this kind of behavior continue into adulthood. These writers should be ashamed. They aren’t, but they should be.
And no one knows what in their bank account/s. No one. This is stupid.
Oprah, creator (essentially) of Dr. Phil AND Dr. Oz, “tarnished” by the association with Harry and Meghan?
OK.
Yeah, this was my exact thought.
Yeah this is them tantruming over not knowing who they see at all times. Highlighting people that Charles and Wll took great pains to “recruit” after Sussexit. I assumed this was going to be another smear of Harry’s left behind friends. This seems more like, they invited people they didn’t know to their public wedding! Which you can’t tell me a certain other couple didn’t do.
The first thing I thought of when I saw the headline was about a box that had old wedding invitations I came across a few years ago. I realized that in the 10 years since going to a million weddings of people I held dear, and my own wedding, I was only in contact or friends with a handful still. None of them was from a falling out, it’s just life. We bought houses in different areas, jobs changed, kids came along, we don’t go to the same church anymore, etc. It doesn’t mean any of us secretly hate each other or are bad at friendship.
Exactly, I think the only real friends mentioned in the article is Oprah and Elton. Who I believe are good friends with Harry and Meghan but not in their inner circle. Oprah is their neighbour and Elton looks out for Harry and has done so since Harry was a child. Everyone else in the article are just acquaintances. That they were never particularly close to. We know who most of their actual friends are and they mostly aren’t celebrities but they are successful influential people
Please correct me if I am wrong, but weren’t both the Beckhams and the Clooneys at William’s wedding?
The Palace invited several renowned Brits to the weddings, as they do for state banquets. Who cares about the common friends of the couple, no one knows them or is interested in them. Star power for the Palace’s PR machine. The big royal weddings are nothing but PR.
Cameras when the guests arrive are only on famous people, with running commentary about what they wear, like a red carpet at the Oscars. It is all a big production and we don’t know if the guests even met the bride and groom before.
We don’t know if Harry and Meghan were ever close to the Beckhams or Clooneys or if they were acquaintances. Amal gave Meghan her private jet to fly to NYC for the baby shower. Do the Beckhams have friends? The Clooneys spend more time in Italy and France than in the US. The Beckhams have a house in Miami, not California. And Sir Elton with his health issues prefers to stay at home.
This is sooooo funny. Clothes you wear when visiting Oprah… shudder 😀
I’m pretty sure that the thing Oprah is currently most known for is Oprah’s Favorite Things for Amazon, so I’m also sure she nor anyone else who hangs out with the H&M is afraid of some smart sponcon. JFC. Sorry Kate can’t even keep British coatdress button makers in business, Windsors.
And on Oprah’s favorite things she highlights things that Meghan has recommended or gifted her….so clearly she knows that will help things sell. If OPRAH is using your name to sell products…..you’re probably not the pariah the british press wants you to be.
And this sounds made-up. This writer knows nothing and has zero insider info.
It’s one of those hearsay articles. For instance, the wtiters neighbors cats dont like meghan.
Didn’t Amal Clooney co-host Meghan’s baby shower with Serena Williams?
Yes, she did, and few Meghan there with her on her private jet. and lets not forget that the Sussexes have visited Lake Cuomo with the Clooneys, and that George spoke out against the press intrusion/attacks on Meghan.
That said – do I think the Clooneys and the Beckhams may have cooled off on their relationship with H&M because of pressure from the left behind royals? Yes, its possible. But I think that says more about William and Charles than about Harry and Meghan.
More nonsense from the bottom feeders. All of the people she named work for a living so in some way or another they sell “products” too. Why would they have a problem with Meghan? And don’t Idris Elba and Elton John live in the UK most of the time so why would they be seen hanging out with the Sussexes? Elton has a home in LA, not Montecito. They’ve run out of things to write about Meghan so they’re reduced to whining about her kitchen and whose planes she flies on, even though the Sussexes mainly travel commercial. When they do fly private they get blasted for that too.
There’s no convincing trolls of anything, all you can do is block them.
I honestly don’t know how these people breathe through the stench of the garbage they peddle.
It’s just tiresome at this point.
I actually snorted at “they name drop” because they’re the son and daughter-in-law of the King of the following realms:
United Kingdom
Antigua and Barbuda
The Bahamas
Belize
Canada
Grenada
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Australia
New Zealand
Papua New Guinea
Solomon Islands
Tuvalu
Who is this Paula person? She seems to have suddenly popped up as Sykes’ best buddy. Obviously a hater, but what’s her background?
Paula is a nobody that works for Newsnation. If she was ‘well connected’ she would have a better job than reporting on royals and showbiz for Newsnation. She just makes stuff up. She’s an extremely weird woman!
At this point whenever the British tabloids, royals or their staff start rage briefing and “reporting” on the Sussexes I just imagine coked out ashy white people staring in the bathroom mirror with bloodshot red rimmed eyes muttering and screaming to an imaginary Harry and Meghan “do you think your better than me!”. Watching Harry and Meghan move on and live happy fulfilled lives truly broke their brains.
If anything Charles&William can have Beckham
David Beckman was knighted last year in November and Elba in December so their loyalty has been bought.
” ‘They ask for a lot of resources to be spent as they believe it is a privilege to be in their circle,’ says a source, adding: ‘They think they are entitled to all the private planes.’ The source also observes that Meghan is ‘cheap’ or stingy in British parlance. ‘She is the cheapest!’ the insider exclaims.”
Hmmmm, which royal couple does this remind me of?… certainly not Harry and Meghan.
I have long desired to reach out to the times and other newspapers and tell them that it’s gossip like this that makes them look like rags to me. I don’t consider them valid sources pf news since they print gossip opinion pieces like this.
Most of these people don’t live in the U.S. sooo,,, go figure. hilarious and telling that William is called Harry’s nemesis; it’s clearly the other way around amd makes K.P. look like the source.
Thirsty Beckham is no loss, he’ll chase anything that feeds his needs.
And Clooney is a social politician, he’s rarely truly on the outs with anyone. Does he want to buy into the upper social class, I assume yes, but it’s also for his children to help establish them outside his fame.
Does Oprah or anyone think Meghan would use their name or sell something she wore to a private event? No, she clearly separates personal from public events. Whatever Meghan posts is with their permission, that’s how it works.
All of their “versions” are lies, fantasy or wish fulfillment. How can they truly “know” anything about the Duchess when she very wisely will have nothing to do with these derangers?
I think I need to take a break from all of this – the hatred for Meghan is out of hand even by their standards. The comments about her event yesterday are unhinged, online bullying someone who is trying to stop online bullying. I honestly don’t know how she keeps going. It makes me detest the Wails even more.
No one of substance brags about hanging out with the Clooneys anymore. Not since his infamous oped.
It was William who was helping with the campaign for the World Cup not Harry. This entire piece is made up and shows that Alison Boshoff doesn’t know anything that’s going on Harry and Meghan’s life.