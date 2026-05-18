Express: Princess Kate’s Italian trip was not ‘manufactured’ like the Sussexes’ Oz tour!

Last week, the Princess of Wales went on a two-day trip to northern Italy. The goals of the visit were nebulous at best, something vague about “learning” the Reggio Emilia educational method. But Kate clearly was just doing whatever she felt like – taking a random “pasta making” class, and posing for photos with children on a log (but not THE log, which Kate famously designed). The Sun’s royal editor apparently let it slip on his YouTube show that the Italian trip was thrown together quickly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Australian tour was so successful. That was pretty obvious – Kate’s trip lacked substance and tangible goals, and it was clearly designed to just send her somewhere to pose for photos. Obviously, Kate’s biggest defenders think this international busywork proves that Kate is “better” than Meghan. As we’ve seen for the past month… that Australia tour has the left-behinds all the way f–ked up. Some hilariously unhinged highlights from Alicia Liberty’s column in the Express, “Princess Kate’s trip to Italy just exposed Meghan Markle’s biggest problem.”

The Princess of Wales, 44, did not need a glossy summit, a curated panel discussion or a carefully choreographed tour to win over the public in Italy. She simply stepped out of a car alone, smiled warmly at the crowds who gathered in the thousands and did what the Royal Family has always done best – connected with people naturally. In doing so, she quietly highlighted the exact problem that has continued to follow Meghan Markle ever since stepping away from royal life. While Meghan’s recent Australia visit carried all the optics of a royal tour, Catherine’s reception in Italy felt entirely organic. There were no awkward attempts to recreate the magic of monarchy. No carefully over-produced branding exercise masquerading as duty. Just a future Queen doing what comes instinctively to her. Within minutes, the comparisons were impossible to ignore. People roared and cheered as the Princess of Wales arrived for her hugely significant solo overseas visit, hoping to catch even the briefest glimpse of the future Queen. People waved Union Jack flags from behind barriers, children stretched forward hoping she would stop to speak to them, and social media almost immediately erupted with one recurring phrase “The People’s Princess.” It was not manufactured. It was not forced. Nobody needed prompting. At several moments during the engagement, Catherine bent down to speak to young children at eye level – smiling, listening and chatting with them with the sort of ease that cannot be media-trained into someone. The images instantly sparked comparisons to Princess Diana, who famously transformed royal walkabouts from stiff formalities into something warmer and deeply human. Whether Kensington Palace likes it or not, the reality is becoming increasingly obvious: Catherine has quietly inherited Diana’s role in the public imagination. Not through imitation. But through instinct. Because what unfolded in Italy was not a celebrity status. It was royalty. There is a difference – and the public can feel it. Catherine understands that royal engagements are not about becoming the centre of attention. They are about making the people you meet feel seen. And frankly, the contrast between Catherine’s reception in Italy and Meghan Markle’s recent tour of Australia could not have been more stark if it tried. While Catherine was being welcomed by enormous crowds who appeared genuinely thrilled to see her, Meghan’s trip carried the unmistakable feeling of a celebrity PR exercise awkwardly dressed up as a royal engagement. That is the fundamental problem the Sussexes continue to run into: you cannot recreate the aesthetics of monarchy without the monarchy itself.

[From The Express]

“It was not manufactured. It was not forced. Nobody needed prompting…” It was manufactured and prompted. It’s not like the residents of Reggio Emilia already had those Union Jack flags, you know? While I said during the trip that the Italians were genuinely happy to see Kate, there was a lot of effort happening behind-the-scenes to set up those photo-ops and throw together a half-assed schedule of insubstantial busywork. The entire goal WAS “create photo-ops for the Wig.” This is fascinating too: Kate “did not need a glossy summit, a curated panel discussion…” Y’all are saying that Kate is better than Meghan because Meghan is a comfortable and effective public speaker? Besides, Kate’s staff is constantly creating “forums” and “roundtable discussions” to highlight Kate’s mumbling about early years and business. They constantly try to embiggen this lazy woman for the bare minimum.

Beyond all of this sycophantic keenery, they just keep running the same play over and over. Step 1: Meghan does something. Step 2: Kate and her staff try to copykeen whatever Meghan has done in the most superficial and obvious way ever. Step 3: The palace promotes a deranged narrative about how Kate is “better” than the woman she’s copying, and that Meghan is somehow jealous of Kate for copying her.