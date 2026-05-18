Express: Princess Kate’s Italian trip was not ‘manufactured’ like the Sussexes’ Oz tour!

Last week, the Princess of Wales went on a two-day trip to northern Italy. The goals of the visit were nebulous at best, something vague about “learning” the Reggio Emilia educational method. But Kate clearly was just doing whatever she felt like – taking a random “pasta making” class, and posing for photos with children on a log (but not THE log, which Kate famously designed). The Sun’s royal editor apparently let it slip on his YouTube show that the Italian trip was thrown together quickly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Australian tour was so successful. That was pretty obvious – Kate’s trip lacked substance and tangible goals, and it was clearly designed to just send her somewhere to pose for photos. Obviously, Kate’s biggest defenders think this international busywork proves that Kate is “better” than Meghan. As we’ve seen for the past month… that Australia tour has the left-behinds all the way f–ked up. Some hilariously unhinged highlights from Alicia Liberty’s column in the Express, “Princess Kate’s trip to Italy just exposed Meghan Markle’s biggest problem.”
The Princess of Wales, 44, did not need a glossy summit, a curated panel discussion or a carefully choreographed tour to win over the public in Italy. She simply stepped out of a car alone, smiled warmly at the crowds who gathered in the thousands and did what the Royal Family has always done best – connected with people naturally. In doing so, she quietly highlighted the exact problem that has continued to follow Meghan Markle ever since stepping away from royal life.
While Meghan’s recent Australia visit carried all the optics of a royal tour, Catherine’s reception in Italy felt entirely organic. There were no awkward attempts to recreate the magic of monarchy. No carefully over-produced branding exercise masquerading as duty. Just a future Queen doing what comes instinctively to her.
Within minutes, the comparisons were impossible to ignore. People roared and cheered as the Princess of Wales arrived for her hugely significant solo overseas visit, hoping to catch even the briefest glimpse of the future Queen. People waved Union Jack flags from behind barriers, children stretched forward hoping she would stop to speak to them, and social media almost immediately erupted with one recurring phrase “The People’s Princess.”
It was not manufactured. It was not forced. Nobody needed prompting. At several moments during the engagement, Catherine bent down to speak to young children at eye level – smiling, listening and chatting with them with the sort of ease that cannot be media-trained into someone.
The images instantly sparked comparisons to Princess Diana, who famously transformed royal walkabouts from stiff formalities into something warmer and deeply human. Whether Kensington Palace likes it or not, the reality is becoming increasingly obvious: Catherine has quietly inherited Diana’s role in the public imagination.
Not through imitation. But through instinct. Because what unfolded in Italy was not a celebrity status. It was royalty. There is a difference – and the public can feel it.
Catherine understands that royal engagements are not about becoming the centre of attention. They are about making the people you meet feel seen. And frankly, the contrast between Catherine’s reception in Italy and Meghan Markle’s recent tour of Australia could not have been more stark if it tried.
While Catherine was being welcomed by enormous crowds who appeared genuinely thrilled to see her, Meghan’s trip carried the unmistakable feeling of a celebrity PR exercise awkwardly dressed up as a royal engagement. That is the fundamental problem the Sussexes continue to run into: you cannot recreate the aesthetics of monarchy without the monarchy itself.
[From The Express]
“It was not manufactured. It was not forced. Nobody needed prompting…” It was manufactured and prompted. It’s not like the residents of Reggio Emilia already had those Union Jack flags, you know? While I said during the trip that the Italians were genuinely happy to see Kate, there was a lot of effort happening behind-the-scenes to set up those photo-ops and throw together a half-assed schedule of insubstantial busywork. The entire goal WAS “create photo-ops for the Wig.” This is fascinating too: Kate “did not need a glossy summit, a curated panel discussion…” Y’all are saying that Kate is better than Meghan because Meghan is a comfortable and effective public speaker? Besides, Kate’s staff is constantly creating “forums” and “roundtable discussions” to highlight Kate’s mumbling about early years and business. They constantly try to embiggen this lazy woman for the bare minimum.
Beyond all of this sycophantic keenery, they just keep running the same play over and over. Step 1: Meghan does something. Step 2: Kate and her staff try to copykeen whatever Meghan has done in the most superficial and obvious way ever. Step 3: The palace promotes a deranged narrative about how Kate is “better” than the woman she’s copying, and that Meghan is somehow jealous of Kate for copying her.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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13/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales was welcomed to the city at Reggio Emilia’s Town Hall. The Princess was formally met by Mayor Marco Massari before proceeding inside to his office for an official meeting with the city’s civic leaders. Her Royal Highness then moved into the Piazza Camillo Prampolini, where she greeted members of the local community.,Image: 1098589804, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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13/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Loris Malaguzzi International Centre, the principal hub for the promotion and teaching of the Reggio Emilia Approach. Her Royal Highness met educators and practitioners to learn more about the philosophy and principles that underpin this globally respected educational model. The Princess then took part in an immersive clay atelier workshop.,Image: 1098589855, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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13/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales was welcomed to the city at Reggio Emilia’s Town Hall. The Princess was formally met by Mayor Marco Massari before proceeding inside to his office for an official meeting with the city’s civic leaders. Her Royal Highness then moved into the Piazza Camillo Prampolini, where she greeted members of the local community.,Image: 1098589868, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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13/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales was welcomed to the city at Reggio Emilia’s Town Hall. The Princess was formally met by Mayor Marco Massari before proceeding inside to his office for an official meeting with the city’s civic leaders. Her Royal Highness then moved into the Piazza Camillo Prampolini, where she greeted members of the local community.,Image: 1098589881, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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13/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Scuola Comunale d’Infanzia Anna Frank to see how the Approach supports early childhood development. Her Royal Highness was introduced to members of the school community in the central piazza before visiting a classroom and spoke to teachers and parents. The Princess then visited the school’s atelier, where the in-house atelieristas led a creative session with a small group of children.,Image: 1098633654, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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14/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Salvador Allende pre‑school to observe how nature‑based learning is embedded within the Reggio Emilia Approach. Her Royal Highness spent time with children learning outdoors and met the educators whose commitment to nature shapes the design and ethos of the school. The Princess then joined a class of children for their outdoor morning assembly. Her Royal Highness also met an atelierista, who guided her around the grounds. The Princess then meet parents who volunteer at the school, to understand the strong community involvement that supports the pre-school.,Image: 1098940444, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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14/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales during a visit to a rural agriturismo to reflect on her experiences during the trip and celebrate the power of intergenerational connection. Her Royal Highness spent time with families from the surrounding area to explore how whole communities come together to support children as they grow. The Princess then joined the team at Al Vigneto in preparing lunch. Joining The Princess at the agriturismo were many of the individuals she met throughout her visit to Italy, representing the different organisations and voices she had encountered.,Image: 1098940585, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Catherine, Princess of Wales, waves as she arrives at the city hall, as part of a two-day visit to the region, in Reggio Emilia, Italy
Where: Reggio Emilia, Italy
When: 13 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales is welcomed to the city at Reggio Emilia’s Town Hall during the first day of her visit to Reggio Emilia on May 13, 2026 in Italy.
The Princess of Wales is visiting the city in Northern Italy as The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood expands internationally.
During her visit, she will explore leading approaches to early child development, which focuses on creativity, relationships and hands-on discovery.
Where: Reggio Emilia, Italy
When: 13 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
Nothing is organic with the Wales. No authenticity, no charisma, no substance
Just pure horrendous fairytale!!
Keen is shallow and knows nothing about early years child psychology . It is a mistake to compare her to meghan and Diana. This shows keens inadequacies what research does keen do exactly
This makes keen look worse. All the fawning is over the top.
The ones who fawn over keen make her look bad.
I will start believing Waity gets Sussex size crowds when they start using wide angle lenses and overhead photos until then this entire trip was a stage production put on by KP and it even comes across as completely “manufactured” trip
What a load of tosh! If that event was more than a well choreographed string of photo-ops then I’ve a bridge to sell you! If Kate’s appearance had been at meaningful then we would be hearing about how she’s back in England discussing with her advisors how they can encourage more centres to use the Reggio Emilia educational method. Instead we’re hearing more biatching about Meghan.
Kate (and the BRF) thought they were being clever by using this trip to try and downplay the success of the H&M in Australia. However, by doing so they’ve really come undone because Meghan’s trip to Switzerland has wiped Kate’s efforts to a footnote on yesterday’s papers. What’s more people know why Meghan was invited and her message was received loud and clear.
Ummm. The whole trip was manufactured as a response to the sussex Australian trip. It quite literally wasn’t planned until after that trip happened. Good for her for getting those photo-comments but no need to say it wasn’t manufactured, yeesh.
Right?? Of course the crowds were manufactured!! Maybe some people thought “hey this might be fun” but I dont think all those kids in the front row were there by coincidence.
And I know I keep saying this but this is where KP goes so wrong – the trip was fine. I dont see what impact it had, but it was fine. Kate got some photo ops with children, the town seemed to enjoy it – it was fine.
It was not a Diana-esque moment for Kate, it was not something that proves kate was “born” to be queen and honestly it didnt cross the radar of anyone but royal watchers and Kate fans.
but the royal reporters know their duty in propping up Kate and they are going to write articles accordingly.
Kaiser nailed it. Of course it was manufactured & staged, Italians don’t keep Union Jacks at the ready in case a BRF personage might visit. 🤷♀️🙄
But didn’t Roya just write and entire article how Kate isn’t trying to be like Diana but doing things her way??
If trip so great why the need to mention Meghan at all? Oh right I remember…
Shame on them for EVER calling her The People’s Princess. She’s not fit to polish Diana’s shoes.
The British tabloids are busy busy busy polishing away but if even one of them stopped and looked up they would realize that the persona they busy polishing cares nothing for them?
It’s really funny how they truly seem to think that the monarchy is more than just celebrity – especially internationally. Fascinating level of delusion.
This is very on-brand coded Britain for me, as an American here. It’s the cult of the amateur. Like, I’m no professional, I’m not faking it, I’m not phoning it in, I’m genuine, I’m authentic. That’s why I’m occasionally awkward and cringe and underwhelming. Because I’m not some high-powered so-and-so. I’m not an American actress, I’m just a wee English rose. Come off it, mate. Pull your socks up. I think the bad-faith posturing, the disingenuous coding, really does point to something deeper, but they won’t engage in the kind of introspection that that would require. Being slick, here, being professional, in a kind of Tony Blair-coded way, has been frequently shown to be a deflection screen for self-dealing, intrigue, underhanded manoeuvres, and corruption on a truly cosmic scale. It’s the cult of presentation. So perversely they attribute honour and authenticity to people who are raw, rough around the edges, a bit unformed, etc…. The problem is, none of this applies to the royals. The late Queen and Prince Philip, as well as Charles and Anne, all had staggering work ethics without any slick posturing involved. All WanK had to do, was follow their example. They didn’t. The results speak for themselves.
The woman with the fake posh accent and fake hair is being put forth as the authentic one? That’s a joke.
I guess they take the British public for fools.
Eight years or more of “listening and learning” about early childhood. LOL I feel like I’m being punked.
Kate! is now the People’s Princess???
The princess who barely works, takes five or six expensive vacations a year, seized public lands for her new home, feigns enthusiasm by jazz-handing, drinks cocktails called “crack babies” … she’s the People’s Princess now??
Pull the other one.
Why compare the two trips at all? Their agendas were different and the overall scope of the trips didnt have anything in common. I look forward to the day when people stop comparing Kate to Meghan or Meghan to Kate. It’s ok to be critical of one or both, but it shouldn’t be about who wore it better.
It would be great if it weren’t a comparison of the two women but unfortunately there has to be a Meghan to Kate comparison because the others are determined to lie and degrade Meghan to make the other one seem more Royal, superior and better. It’s how the white woman tears concept works. Compare the white woman to the woman of color by lying, degrading and insulting the woman of color and hyping up the most mundane things the white woman does. Add in a few tears and it their ultimate playbook. All of this could have been avoided if they would have just been kind and welcoming to the woman of color and not lied and harassed her nonstop to uplift the white woman who is happy being simple and lacking impact.
I’ve read many different versions of the Kate vs Meghan saga: American vs English; white vs poc; unpopular vs popular; fake vs authentic. While each narrative gets clicks and drives lots of online discourse, it’s all manufactured. Meghan and Kate don’t have a ‘public beef’ that we’re watching play out over insta. I don’t like it when the media pits women against women. And in many of these beefs, I care little for either person involved.
Not manufactured, eh?
“People waved Union Jack flags from behind barrier…”
So from WHERE did the *Italian* schoolchildren, who had NO idea who she was and why she was even there, get those Union Jacks??? 😀
Oh, and yes, she (and many in the audience) DID need prompting: That picture of Kate smiling with the baby was a do-over, because she had IGNORED the (planted?) baby and turned her back to the child to take a selfie with someone else (definitely planted) who gave her a bouquet of flowers, even though the mother had been extending the baby and jiggling the baby up and down to get her attention.
Ha, I saw that clip too! Absolutely insane. Paying attention to a baby should have been low hanging fruit for her but nope.
I know! Miss “Children’s Early Yahs” didn’t even notice a very obvious baby in the crowd right next to the people she approached. Aren’t babies the first thing people who are interested in children and their early years, like we are constantly told that Kate is, notice? I absolutely cackled when I saw that clip.
And this article, by this new (to me) reporter, reads like an Opposites Day review dictated to her by someone on the Kensington Palace PR team. I seriously think those palace workers get an absolute KICK out of spouting lies to reporters and seeing these lies appear in print.
My goodness! Hanging your baby over a barrier like that! She’s not a toy, not a prop!
I can’t believe there is still an audience for this dumb propaganda. On a superficial note: she packed her thinner wig for the trip. Compared to, say, her BAFTA wig or the “mouse in the haystack” piece, the “Caterina” one is the same length but half the volume. It even has layers, I think.
I am completely confused about what she was doing there. I mean, did anyone report on what she “learned”? Was there in fact any learning going on? Or was the learning about pasta? Surely there is some meat on the bone somewhere? I don’t get it.
Whatever the hell that means. And Kate’s event was just showboating for the cameras in another “listening and learning” event. Let me ask this: after, what, 13 years in the monarchy, she has still NOT LEARNED ONE DAMN THING ABOUT EARLY YEARS? She is neither listening nor learning. She’s play-acting what Meghan and Harry actually do– philanthropy and humanitarian events.
We know that there was no connecting naturally to the people because Italian people were already there conveniently waiting with Union Jacks for an event and time they would have had to been told about in advance. All of those school aged children with their backpacks didn’t bus themselves there. Nothing comes instinctively to Kate besides cosplaying other women while smiling like a hyena for the cameras. None of what she did was natural when she had to quickly manufacture a short trip to compete with another woman’s trip from a week prior by dressing in clothes and shoes that are obviously the aesthetic of Meghan and Diana. Notice how there was no mention of anything that was substantial or significant to helping others. This was all about optics and making Kate the center of attention. As usual the royals are all about optics and not about substance.
Except that it was. It was the courtiers’ idea, not Kate’s. And I don’t think I’ve ever seen her looking so empty-eyed and vacous. It looks like she’s on some sort of medication. And if I didn’t know better, I’d put her at about age 55, easily
Everything about that visit to Italy was choreographed. These people are deluded.
‘…social media almost immediately erupted with one recurring phrase “The People’s Princess.”’ So the bots did their job. Money well spent, I guess?
I read her being called the children’s princess.
The British media trying to compare Kate to Diana just makes this trip look even worse. The title peoples princess came to Diana organically after years of doing work with kids and AIDS patients and not because she had media write a story about it.
This only makes kate look desperate.
Beaniebean and Fetch, 110 percent agreement. NOBODY, but the royalist press, would call Kate “the people’s princess.” She neither earned that title nor deserves it. Shockingly inappropriate.