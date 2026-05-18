Taylor Swift wore Maria Lucia Hohan & a suite of Elizabeth Taylor’s opal jewelry

I’m truly enjoying this run of “street style” photos of Taylor Swift in the past week. She and Travis Kelce have been in New York, and Taylor has been popping out every day or every other day. It’s been nice to see her out and about, and her outfits have been cute too. Over the weekend (Saturday evening), Taylor did something she rarely does: ventured outside of Manhattan. Taylor and Travis attended a “private event” in Brooklyn, at Honey’s bar. It was apparently a friend’s wedding?
Taylor’s gold dress is from Maria Lucia Hohan, and the fabric is silk. It’s expensive, retailing for $2,280. She paired the dress with Aquazzura sandals and an Aquazzura clutch. But the most interesting detail of her look? She bought and wore a suite of opal jewelry which once belonged to Elizabeth Taylor.
[Taylor Swift] wore a full Darlene De Sedle 22K gold and opal diamond suite that was notably once owned by her idol and last album muse Elizabeth Taylor. It’s the first time she’s worn the entire set in public, which was auctioned publicly in 2011 and has not been seen in its full glory since. Swift modeled the matching chandelier-style earrings, ring, and bracelet—unmistakable, thanks to their pastel opal sheen and sculptural shapes.
It’s believed that Elizabeth Taylor, the classic Hollywood cinema star and muse to Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl, purchased the jewelry set in 1999. It stayed in her expansive collection until its sale at New York auction house Christie’s in 2011. The lot fetched around $6,000, and was part of a staggering, record-breaking $156.7 million day, exceeding all of its original estimates. Today, it remains one of the largest celebrity estate sales ever recorded. Later, the opal and gold suite was sold once again on 1stDibs for $125,000.
Swift’s 2025 music video for “Elizabeth Taylor” saw her wearing several other pieces from the screen legend’s collection, including a 33-carat Krupp diamond (famously purchased in 1968 by actor Richard Burton as a gift for his wife), a 19th century diamond tiara that Taylor wore to the 1957 Oscars, and a famed suite of Cartier rubies.
So did she buy these pieces or is she borrowing them? I doubt she was the one who purchased them in 2011, but that doesn’t discount the idea that she purchased them from whoever bought them at auction. I feel the same way about this as I did whenever Kim Kardashian wore pieces from Liz Taylor or Marilyn Monroe – as if. But even then, just be a good caretaker to those jewels.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Page Six has an article that Travis had his sports agent buy this suite in December. What a lovely and sentimental gift.
I read that today on insta too. A sports agent purchased them in or around December so its a good assumption Travis gave them to her for Christmas.
I just love that Travis is so thoughtful and romantic like that. You don’t really expect it from a guy like him, and it’s refreshing. I think ostentatiously romantic and adoring, without being suffocating, is kind of what Taylor had been looking for in a man all along. Which obviously isn’t what every woman wants (hello, fellow introverts), but I’m glad she’s found it.
Those earrings are gorgeous and they look perfect with the dress.
I felt exactly opposite – – I like both the jewelry and the dress, but not together! I felt that the dress should’ve been a color that would catch some of the shimmer within the opals, a blue or a pink.
Earrings look very heavy. I bet she couldn’t wait to take them off at the end of the night
I agree with Chaine. The earrings are fire but not with that dress
I love them too. Great look.
I looooove the jewelry!
Wish I could wear the whole set to a wedding I’m in this summer with the minty green dress I’m wearing!
Opal fan and owner here!
Came on to say the description states “opal bracelet” but my opal eagle-eye has spotted an opal bracelet on the other wrist, too! A different design so I’m not sure which of the two bracelets is part of the set.
The style of the earrings is not to my taste but as I’m drooling over the opals I’m already deconstructing them in my mind and redesigning them to a more modern look. *sigh*
I like the dress other than the cut outs, I think she looks good here.
I don’t have a problem with people buying jewelry from iconic folks. What Kim did was different- she bought access and then damaged a piece for ego reasons and to borrow charisma. This is jewelry, no one would’ve known it was linked to Elizabeth Taylor other than aficionados. I like the earrings, but I like opals and bigger jewelry (although I don’t wear big earring because they get heavy so fast).
I guess I’d feel different if she was wearing full Elizabeth Taylor cosplay and some of the giant jewels, but this seems fine.
Maria Lucia Hohan keeps making this same dress with these same cut outs over and over again.
Damn. Travis is really growing on me. That suit is 🔥. If he reads this, I’m sure it’s good for his self esteem to know a slightly older woman who isn’t even a little bit a statuesque blonde (or billionaire) finds him reasonably attractive.
Agreed. The suit really is great on him because of the longer proportions.
I don’t love the cut of the pants or the boots, but that jacket is really working. I don’t think I’ve seen a double breasted jacket in these proportions before, and it looks great on him.
I’m sorry but what’s happening with the weird fit of his pants. Is this a trend now?
I’ve loved everything she’s worn these last few outings — she looks gorgeous.
They both look great. And I’ll echo someone else’s observation from last week: Taylor looks healthy — glad she’s not starving herself for the wedding. Though that would probably be impossible given how much Travis likely eats lol.
Okay, she looks absolutely lovely here. I have no complaints.
She looks beautiful here. I wore Maria Lucia Hohan for my wedding reception and I think it was the best I ever looked. I tried on several designs and all of them were so flattering, with the way the pleating skimmed everything just right without clinging too much. My tits looked incredible, lol. As do Taylor’s here! It really seems like she’s been showing them off a bit more since she’s been with Travis?
I’m actually fine with famous celebrity jewelry being resold and worn. Unlike with, say, Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn’s dress, it can be done without damaging the pieces, and as Lucy says, it’s not like Taylor was doing Liz cosplay. Opals are my favorite stones, and I feel like they’re underused. They make a great alternative to pearls, if you want to do something a little different but still classic.
I feel the same way about comparing Kim’s cosplay to Taylor’s tribute.
Taylor has made it clear she admires Elizabeth Taylor, identifies with how the media controls the narrative around powerful women, wrote a song about her and some of the proceeds go to Elizabeth Taylor’s charity for AIDs.
Kim on the other hand feels like she just wanted some of those women’s shine to rub off on her.
Me too.
These aren’t some crazy iconic piece of Liz Taylor jewelry either – they date from the 90s, and aren’t from some hugely well known jeweler or bought during a legendary love affair. Very iykyk. She’s clearly not trying for Liz Taylor cosplay.
If Kelce did buy them as a gift, going out of your way to track something down that relates to your partner’s work and interests rather than just pulling out the Amex at whichever celebrity jeweler is pretty romantic.
If they ever come back on the market in decades’ time, I can only imagine what a suite of jewelry originally owned by Liz Taylor, then bought for Taylor Swift as a pre-wedding gift from her NFL HoF husband would end up going for.
She look like she’s going through some type of process to get her hair color just the right shade for the wedding. I did that too to get just the right shade of blonde that I wanted when I got married.
Yea her hair has looked really off the last few weeks. It looks very ashy in these photos. The bangs are still inexcusably bad for someone with her money.
My theory is clip-in bangs to hide unsettled forehead Botox. They look fake to me.
I was wondering if she is waiting for some botox to settle. Her eye brows look a little jacked.
Could this be a wig? I’m pretty bad at spotting these things but something about it looks placed on.
She looks gorgeous and happy, hope they manage to pull off their big day as privately as possible.
I noticed the ashy color, too. Perhaps she’s going gray?
I hope she doesn’t go super blonde like she did at the beginning of her career. I really like the sandy blonde/brown shade she’s worn for several years. It looks great with her complexion and blue eyes!
Awwww, he’s checking out where she is stepping (like another romantic soul we know) and tightening his grip on her arm as she steps up, to keep her steady in those heels. 🙂
I once had a book of all Elizabeth’s Taylor’s jewelry, and stupidly gave away the book. She had every male friend and husband buy her the most exquisite stuff and they were more than happy to do so. So few women will have that power over men (I know the whole thing is sexist), but for ONE DAY I’d like to be an irresistible bombshell and have the world at my feet.
Last photo the best photo (exiting wearing his jacket over the gown).
Right?
Love how BIG it is on her
I usually don’t care what Taylor wears, but this gown is delicious, beautiful and tasteful. So are the earrings, and they have quite the provenance.