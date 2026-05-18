Taylor Swift wore Maria Lucia Hohan & a suite of Elizabeth Taylor’s opal jewelry

I’m truly enjoying this run of “street style” photos of Taylor Swift in the past week. She and Travis Kelce have been in New York, and Taylor has been popping out every day or every other day. It’s been nice to see her out and about, and her outfits have been cute too. Over the weekend (Saturday evening), Taylor did something she rarely does: ventured outside of Manhattan. Taylor and Travis attended a “private event” in Brooklyn, at Honey’s bar. It was apparently a friend’s wedding?

Taylor’s gold dress is from Maria Lucia Hohan, and the fabric is silk. It’s expensive, retailing for $2,280. She paired the dress with Aquazzura sandals and an Aquazzura clutch. But the most interesting detail of her look? She bought and wore a suite of opal jewelry which once belonged to Elizabeth Taylor.

[Taylor Swift] wore a full Darlene De Sedle 22K gold and opal diamond suite that was notably once owned by her idol and last album muse Elizabeth Taylor. It’s the first time she’s worn the entire set in public, which was auctioned publicly in 2011 and has not been seen in its full glory since. Swift modeled the matching chandelier-style earrings, ring, and bracelet—unmistakable, thanks to their pastel opal sheen and sculptural shapes. It’s believed that Elizabeth Taylor, the classic Hollywood cinema star and muse to Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl, purchased the jewelry set in 1999. It stayed in her expansive collection until its sale at New York auction house Christie’s in 2011. The lot fetched around $6,000, and was part of a staggering, record-breaking $156.7 million day, exceeding all of its original estimates. Today, it remains one of the largest celebrity estate sales ever recorded. Later, the opal and gold suite was sold once again on 1stDibs for $125,000. Swift’s 2025 music video for “Elizabeth Taylor” saw her wearing several other pieces from the screen legend’s collection, including a 33-carat Krupp diamond (famously purchased in 1968 by actor Richard Burton as a gift for his wife), a 19th century diamond tiara that Taylor wore to the 1957 Oscars, and a famed suite of Cartier rubies.

[From Vogue]

So did she buy these pieces or is she borrowing them? I doubt she was the one who purchased them in 2011, but that doesn’t discount the idea that she purchased them from whoever bought them at auction. I feel the same way about this as I did whenever Kim Kardashian wore pieces from Liz Taylor or Marilyn Monroe – as if. But even then, just be a good caretaker to those jewels.