Elsie Hewitt said she has ‘to work & make money, and I’m doing it on my own’

In late April, People Magazine had a curious exclusive about Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt. Pete and Elsie started dating last year, and Elsie became pregnant within the first few months of their relationship. They welcomed their daughter Scottie Rose in December. So, Scottie was less than six months old when People Mag exclusively reported that “there are issues, but they’re trying to figure things out together.” It read like a preview of a break-up. That’s exactly what it was – by last Thursday, two weeks after People’s exclusive, Page Six confirmed that Pete and Elsie had split, six months after welcoming their daughter. I did not expect the break-up to get dramatic so quickly, but it has. Over the weekend, Elsie started spilling some tea on social media, although she deleted some of her comment responses by Monday morning.
Elsie Hewitt says she is solo parenting following her breakup from Pete Davidson, but a source refutes that claim. In a TikTok video shared on Saturday, May 16, the model, 30, clapped back at digs about her casual appearance in paparazzi photographs.
“That’s not what I’m thinking about right now, because I have a baby to take care of, and I also have to work and make money, and I’m doing it on my own, which is hard,” Hewitt said. She and Davidson, 32, who share a 5-month-old daughter, Scottie Rose, recently split.
In the comments section, Hewitt liked a response from a TikTok user who said that “not staying with your partner” when they are postpartum is “insanely loser behavior.” The commenter added, “This is THE most vulnerable time in a woman’s life.” Hewitt appears to have since deleted the like.
Another wrote, “I hope you don’t mean you’re doing the financial part alone… that would be insane given the circumstances. You seem like a lovely person and a wonderful mother! We’re all rooting for you.” In a since-deleted comment, Hewitt responded, “I am :).”
That same day, Hewitt shared a post on her Instagram Stories, stating that she is currently looking for assistance raising her child. “I’m currently trying to find an assistant/ mother’s helper / nanny type / basically [a] right hand person,” she wrote in text over a photo of herself. “Apply here if qualified & serious. Only looking @ responses with resumes,” Hewitt continued, adding that the position would “of course” be paid.
In response to Hewitt’s claims, a source close to Davidson tells PEOPLE, “Pete has made himself extremely available and has provided full financial support. Pete is actually covering all Scottie costs and more.” The insider adds: “He is hoping Elsie has good health and success for the sake of their daughter.”
So, Elsie got online and suggested that she needs to work to support herself and Scottie, and this came just days after Elsie and Pete’s split was confirmed. While I also think it’s loser behavior to leave a woman who gave birth to your child six months ago, I also believe that Pete has probably tried to set things up so Elsie and Scottie have enough money. Pete is a lot of things, but I don’t buy that he’s a deadbeat dad. At least… I won’t buy that without further evidence. Speaking of, Pete’s “pals” ran to Page Six to dispute the money stuff too. One source said: “Pete has been paying for everything related to Elsie and Scottie… the rent, their living expenses, their health insurance….They may have split but all he wants is for Elsie to be happy and in a good place.” Yeah… we’ll see.
Elsie Hewitt says she’s taking care of her daughter “on her own” amid Pete Davidson split:
“I have a baby to take care of… I have to work and make money. I’m doing it on my own, which is hard.” pic.twitter.com/abI2c2XYPZ
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 17, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Pete’s Instagram.
Yikes. We don’t know what happened but it’s probably gonna be messy.
That said I don’t know what projects Pete has on the stable but hopefully he invested some of the money from his earlier projects. Staten Island Ferry doesn’t seem like a breadwinner for the moment.
It kind of feels like it could only ever be messy? They were together about 5 minutes before she got pregnant and while I’m not saying those relationships never work out…they almost never work out. And with these two? Mmmmm….
Yea and his best friend is Machine Gun Kelly so he’s in good company of messy men.
Yeah, I don’t think he’s wealthy. There is a reason people move on from SNL to make more money.
ITA that Pete isn’t a dead beat dad type. Maybe Elsie needs to make a clean break from him, though, and set herself and the baby up before they do any negotiating on child support. IDK. I am so removed from the culture of posting about uber personal matters. Why shots fired at Pete on if the goal is a clean break?
But if he is paying for everything, maybe she’s just trying to counter the gold digger narrative before it gets legs. Which is fair.
The truth is likely somewhere in the middle. My hunch is while yes he will be supporting the baby he’s told Elsie he won’t be supporting her in the long run. So yes to maintain the lifestyle she wants she will have to work. But most of this is just emotional lashing out, so it’s good she deleted it. It helps no one, least of all her. (I was side-eyeing the hell out of her posting to find a nanny on Instagram though. Not only stupid, it’s dangerous.)
If he’s not meeting his financial obligations, get a lawyer. But beyond that? Ladies be careful who you procreate with because as long as the money arriving there is not much you can do about the lack of other support ends there I’m afraid.
Hear, hear Mia4S
ITA on your warning to women. There is no law requiring sperm donors to be involved fathers, just pay what the court orders, and that’s not a life changing amount in most cases.
BUT, I also remind young men who are cavalier about birth control or think abortion access isn’t relevant to them. Like, young dudes, your wages can still be garnished for 18 years. I’m not saying never have casual sex but make good choices.
Ita.
I immediately thought this is a ploy for attention. Her, the pregnancy, and the child have been ignored by the press/people. She kept trying to find a foothold. Now, she is screaming “single mom” and its only been like a week.
Unless she has family money i believe her and pete came up with this narrative.
I’m Team Pete until further notice, and I think Elsie is playing with the words: she’s a mom and she’s not with a partner so she’s a single mom. That’s not the original meaning, but she’s milking it, like my friend who claimed to be “homeless” while she looked for a house to purchase.
He might not intend to be a dead beat dad, but if he has no experience of newborns or babies and they aren’t together and he hasn’t been around much during that stage, he’s probably pretty damn close to deadbeat dad territory. He doesn’t know how hard the newborn stage is if he isn’t in the trenches doing it with her. Throwing money at it helps but “just let me know how much it’s costs and I’ll pay it” is essentially deadbeat rich dad antics.
The film Terms of Endearment has a memorable line Emma [Debra Winger] gives her husband about raising their 3 children: “It’s a lot of work. As hard as you think it is, you end up wishing it were that easy.”
Everyone is focusing on the money part, but that’s not all that matters when it comes to taking care of a baby and feeling like you’re doing it all yourself. What actual assistance is Pete giving? Is he taking care of the baby while she’s looking for work? What about giving mom a night to herself to relax? Is he coming and taking over a midnight shift when the baby is sick so mom can get some sleep? Simply throwing money at it isn’t enough.
All I can say is these are two people who should not have had a kid together. #TeamScottieRose
im almost 60 and I have never known a single woman who got all of her child support so I dont find it hard to believe she will be doing it alone, if not now, eventually
I love Pete but it’s a horrible look to leave a woman who is so freshly postpartum. Now she is publicly looking to hire help caring for her baby. This whole thing sucks.
Co-sign! I suspect Pete is giving her some money, but he’s also not super rich. I also think she’s seen the real story of bipolar disorder and doesn’t want him overly involved. Hiring a nanny off TikTok is pretty immature and clueless. But getting media buzz is actually a good strategy for earning money these days. Elsie might make this all work.
I mean Pete Davidsson is a mess and having kids with someone you’ve known for only a few months is rarely going to end well… especially when they are a known mess. Not saying she shouldnt have support but I know people like this in real life who’ve had kids with drug addicts after dating fora few months and it’s an absolute shit storm. I don’t understand why women do this. I hope this kid has some stable people in it’s life…
From what I’ve read, she struggled horribly with endometriosis and was recovering from a major surgery and never thought she’d be able to have kids. So when she did get pregnant, I can understand her being surprised/thrilled and that weighing in to her decision to have the baby.
But yes, getting pregnant by someone you have known for a few months is rarely a good idea! Hopefully they will come to an amicable co-parenting solution and he will support his child financially at minimum.
Given his track record with relationships, this was all sadly predictable. It’s really really pathetic when a first-time parent bails before the baby even starts crawling. Leave mom with the dirty diapers and puke and sleepless nights; Pete will be “fun dad” who takes this child for a day of love-bombing on a weekend every few months, but probably only after potty-training is done.
As for the finances, look at this man. He is an absolute mess, and I cannot imagine that his finances are anything but dismal. According to another news source, has been racing to sell off both homes likely before they go into foreclosure, or to access the equity to pay off other debts.
He just performed at that Saudi Riyadh comedy “festival” earlier this year (late last year? I can’t remember) so probably got a significant payout for that. He’s probably not filthy rich, but well-off enough to support his child and her mother. He should be in the trenches doing diaper changes and feedings (or getting baby ready for mom to BF if that’s her choice) and laundry and food prep and all of it, so it must be pretty bad if she sent him packing.
His mom would almost certainly be a resource for Elsie if she wanted that help, but maybe she isn’t or Elsie doesn’t want to involve her. I am sympathetic to a young mom who kinda had the rug pulled out from under her. Even though it seems obvious how this would end, I’m sure she thought it would be different for her. Newborns are so hard even with two parents, so I hope she is able to get some qualified paid help. Preferably through a licensed agency and not on social media, though.
I would not like to be in Elsie’s shoes right now. She’s highly emotional and all over the place at this stage (I sure was). If she can, she should hire a p.r. firm or publicist to speak for her. Practically everyone will be wanting to blame and shame her, so I would not feed that fire. I would be bonkers if it were me and she truly has my sympathy.
Having a child completely changes and implodes the life you were once living. Do NOT have a child with someone youre not 1000% because the strongest of relationships will be tested. Its not a surprise that they broke up but hoping his experience of losing his dad so young, he understands how important being there is.
So she knew nothing of Pete Davidson? Smh.
Maybe things were so messy that she is doing it on her own because she doesn’t want Pete in her and her daughter’s lives.
I’m on the team of the baby whose parents clearly did not think it through prior to getting pregnant.
I am sorry this didn’t work. She is young, so I give her some grace that she wasn’t very trepidatious about signing on with him given his well-known history. Unless she only wanted a two minute relationship, following his well documented history with women. Also, I thought he was in recovery. I sure hope he hasn’t slipped from that. But she is a beautiful girl, English, and I don’t think she will have trouble getting work in England. She just needs to get good representation. Love the name Scottie Rose. I think Davidson has a lot to overcome, but is a decent guy. I think at this point, she can make it or break it, and the safest move is to shut up.