Elsie Hewitt said she has ‘to work & make money, and I’m doing it on my own’

In late April, People Magazine had a curious exclusive about Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt. Pete and Elsie started dating last year, and Elsie became pregnant within the first few months of their relationship. They welcomed their daughter Scottie Rose in December. So, Scottie was less than six months old when People Mag exclusively reported that “there are issues, but they’re trying to figure things out together.” It read like a preview of a break-up. That’s exactly what it was – by last Thursday, two weeks after People’s exclusive, Page Six confirmed that Pete and Elsie had split, six months after welcoming their daughter. I did not expect the break-up to get dramatic so quickly, but it has. Over the weekend, Elsie started spilling some tea on social media, although she deleted some of her comment responses by Monday morning.

Elsie Hewitt says she is solo parenting following her breakup from Pete Davidson, but a source refutes that claim. In a TikTok video shared on Saturday, May 16, the model, 30, clapped back at digs about her casual appearance in paparazzi photographs. “That’s not what I’m thinking about right now, because I have a baby to take care of, and I also have to work and make money, and I’m doing it on my own, which is hard,” Hewitt said. She and Davidson, 32, who share a 5-month-old daughter, Scottie Rose, recently split. In the comments section, Hewitt liked a response from a TikTok user who said that “not staying with your partner” when they are postpartum is “insanely loser behavior.” The commenter added, “This is THE most vulnerable time in a woman’s life.” Hewitt appears to have since deleted the like. Another wrote, “I hope you don’t mean you’re doing the financial part alone… that would be insane given the circumstances. You seem like a lovely person and a wonderful mother! We’re all rooting for you.” In a since-deleted comment, Hewitt responded, “I am :).” That same day, Hewitt shared a post on her Instagram Stories, stating that she is currently looking for assistance raising her child. “I’m currently trying to find an assistant/ mother’s helper / nanny type / basically [a] right hand person,” she wrote in text over a photo of herself. “Apply here if qualified & serious. Only looking @ responses with resumes,” Hewitt continued, adding that the position would “of course” be paid. In response to Hewitt’s claims, a source close to Davidson tells PEOPLE, “Pete has made himself extremely available and has provided full financial support. Pete is actually covering all Scottie costs and more.” The insider adds: “He is hoping Elsie has good health and success for the sake of their daughter.”

[From People]

So, Elsie got online and suggested that she needs to work to support herself and Scottie, and this came just days after Elsie and Pete’s split was confirmed. While I also think it’s loser behavior to leave a woman who gave birth to your child six months ago, I also believe that Pete has probably tried to set things up so Elsie and Scottie have enough money. Pete is a lot of things, but I don’t buy that he’s a deadbeat dad. At least… I won’t buy that without further evidence. Speaking of, Pete’s “pals” ran to Page Six to dispute the money stuff too. One source said: “Pete has been paying for everything related to Elsie and Scottie… the rent, their living expenses, their health insurance….They may have split but all he wants is for Elsie to be happy and in a good place.” Yeah… we’ll see.

Elsie Hewitt says she’s taking care of her daughter “on her own” amid Pete Davidson split: “I have a baby to take care of… I have to work and make money. I’m doing it on my own, which is hard.” pic.twitter.com/abI2c2XYPZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 17, 2026