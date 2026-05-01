People: Pete Davidson & Elsie Hewitt are ‘working through their relationship issues’

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt started dating around March of 2025. By July 2025, they announced that they were expecting their first child. Given the way Pete has historically moved through relationships at a steady clip, I didn’t think this would last beyond the baby’s first six months. I even said that in the pregnancy story last July, I expressed doubt that Elsie and Pete would make it through this kid’s first birthday. To be clear, I’m not calling Pete a womanizer, but he is a serial monogamist who usually dumps his girlfriends or fiancees after about a year. Well, Pete and Elsie welcomed their daughter Scottie Rose on December 12. Now People Magazine seems to be soft-launching “relationship issues.”

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are working through their relationship issues, a source tells PEOPLE, five months after the couple welcomed their baby girl, Scottie Rose. “There are issues, but they’re trying to figure things out together,” the source tells PEOPLE on Thursday, April 30. “They’re adjusting to parenthood and working through the process.” The comedian, 32, and model, 30, consider their baby girl “their top priority,” the source continues. PEOPLE has reached out to Davidson’s rep for comment. Davidson and Hewitt have been romantically linked since March 2025. In July 2025, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Scottie Rose was born on Dec. 12, 2025, and she was named after Davidson’s father, Scott Matthew Davidson, a New York City firefighter who died while responding to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “Dad life is f–king awesome,” Davidson told PEOPLE in a March interview while discussing his new Crocs campaign. “It is exhausting and rewarding and cute. And I’m very lucky because Elsie is a fantastic mom, and I can’t stress enough how lucky I am.”

[From People]

You have to understand, this is not a reaction to any kind of exposé on their relationship or anything. Most people have ignored them, other than saying “good luck with the baby, congrats!” Out of nowhere, “sources” are like “there are issues, but don’t worry!” Yeah. They’ll be over by the semiquincentennial. And that’s fine! I’d rather them figure out a healthy coparenting situation rather than stagger through another year with gritted teeth, just to prove something. It’s fine! No one expected this to work out long-term!