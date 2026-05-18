Demi Moore wore a pink dress with a giant bow in Cannes: dramatic, over the top?



Demi Moore has been bringing the fashion at Cannes this week, with mixed results. Demi wore this bright pink Matières Fécales gown with a giant bow across the bustline to the Paper Tiger screening on Saturday. Matières Fécales translates to Fecal Matter, and they previously dressed Sarah Paulson for the Met Gala. Paulson’s goofy deconstructed gown was quite similar to Demi’s. It was also sleeveless with an oversized skirt and a giant bow at the neckline. In all the photos I’ve seen of Demi on the carpet she’s leaning like the dress is too heavy on one side. This isn’t a good look.

I much prefer the red structural Gucci gown Demi wore to the Fatherland premiere on Thursday. This is dramatic without looking like an unfinished Barbie gown with bad proportions.

Barbara Palvin is pregnant with her first child with husband Dylan Sprouse, they just announced it last week! At the Paper Tiger premiere Barbara wore an Ella Mae white empire waist lace gown accented with a dark red almost brown ribbon. She looks like a goddess.

Here are Barbara and Dylan at the Karma screening last week. Their looks are reportely inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s style. They look cute here.

Léa Seydoux wore a black Louis Vuitton gown with a ruffled neckline to the Gentle Monster screening. She co-stars with Catherine Deneuve. This is a bit too fussy for me but Lea looks gorgeous. I liked her photocall look, a white Louis Vuitton mock turtleneck and black A-line mini skirt, much better.

Catherine Deneuve looked positively regal in Saint Laurent and dripping in emeralds.