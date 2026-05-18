Demi Moore wore a pink dress with a giant bow in Cannes: dramatic, over the top?

Demi Moore has been bringing the fashion at Cannes this week, with mixed results. Demi wore this bright pink Matières Fécales gown with a giant bow across the bustline to the Paper Tiger screening on Saturday. Matières Fécales translates to Fecal Matter, and they previously dressed Sarah Paulson for the Met Gala. Paulson’s goofy deconstructed gown was quite similar to Demi’s. It was also sleeveless with an oversized skirt and a giant bow at the neckline. In all the photos I’ve seen of Demi on the carpet she’s leaning like the dress is too heavy on one side. This isn’t a good look.
I much prefer the red structural Gucci gown Demi wore to the Fatherland premiere on Thursday. This is dramatic without looking like an unfinished Barbie gown with bad proportions.
Barbara Palvin is pregnant with her first child with husband Dylan Sprouse, they just announced it last week! At the Paper Tiger premiere Barbara wore an Ella Mae white empire waist lace gown accented with a dark red almost brown ribbon. She looks like a goddess.
Here are Barbara and Dylan at the Karma screening last week. Their looks are reportely inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s style. They look cute here.
Léa Seydoux wore a black Louis Vuitton gown with a ruffled neckline to the Gentle Monster screening. She co-stars with Catherine Deneuve. This is a bit too fussy for me but Lea looks gorgeous. I liked her photocall look, a white Louis Vuitton mock turtleneck and black A-line mini skirt, much better.
Catherine Deneuve looked positively regal in Saint Laurent and dripping in emeralds.
Photos credit: Lionel Guericolas/Avalon, Olivier Huitel/Avalon, Imago/Avalon, Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/INSTARimages
But Sara Paulson has the right vibe for dramatic looks. Demi dressed as a Barbie princess reminds me too much of her post-Ashton era where she was all over the place acting the teenager. She should lean into sophisticated more.
Jackie Templeton would *never*
But seriously, that dress almost could have worked if it wasn’t Barbie-pink.
And if her eyes didn’t look blank/dead
Is it just me, or does Demi look these days like she can’t make her lips meet anymore?
And Ms. Deneuve, in contrast, is aging so beautifully!
Catherine Deneuve has always been my idol, the perfect face. She still looks so gorgeous and regal. But to be fair, she famously had some high-end work done a long time ago to keep everything in place and it appears to have done its job. Brava!
I think Demi has lost it…
Demi’s pink gown isn’t stupid enough for me. If you’re gonna do the hot pink ridiculous Holiday Barbie thing, you have to go completely unhinged (think Trixie Mattel’s S7 finale dress). And the red Gucci looks like a strategically pinned rumpled tarp. No.
Barbara’s dress is giving “shipwrecked” Ariel, when she wrapped herself in sailcloth.
Catherine Deneuve will always be radiant, even if the black dress isn’t the best. I love Léa Seydoux’s dress. Also, she looks so incredibly French. I don’t know how to explain it, but even if I had no idea who she was, if you showed me her photo, I’d say, “right, French girl”.
I think Demi looks great in the red dress. The crumpled fabric is not my favorite, but the color and shape are good on her. I agree that something weird is going on with her lips, though. And the pink dress yuck, monstrosity. I hope she was paid big bucks to wear that.
It’s not the over the top dress. I’m just gonna say it: Demi Moore is anorexic and does not look healthy. And it’s frankly disturbing to see the pretense that she’s totally fine. The fact that a 63 year old woman who is 5’6″ and weighs 110 pounds is just sad.
Exactly. Her arms aren’t “toned” they are skeletal. She’s always been messy, but this mess is scary.
You know what? I’d rather see something ridiculous than boring.
I think she’s having fun with fashion & is enjoying the spotlight. Her face shape has changed quite a bit, if you compare pics of when she was younger, she had a heavier lower face and now she has the same smooth, curved (and jowl free) jawline as Nicole Kidman. I remember seeing a pic of Nicole from 2019 looking older than she does now, so both definitely got facelifts, I don’t think it’s simply weight loss. There must be alot of pressure to maintain their looks. I would hope by the time they reach their 70’s they can just relax finally into aging a bit. I just turned 61 recently. I think of aging as a journey we take if we are lucky enough to still be here. I liked the older faces of my older relatives. Seeing them “frozen” & wrinkle free would have been weird. But again, I can only imagine the pressure to stay as young looking as possible.
Did she wear this very neon shocking pink to cover for her very skeletal frame these days?
The tilting of her head that way has been done in the other gowns also. It’s just a little more exaggerated in the one pose with the awful pink gown. In the red gown and the lavender gown, she tilts her head to the same side.
IMO she is arching her head and neck at that angle because she thinks it helps her jawline or neck or something. Whatever it is, she is doing it for some vanity reason regarding how she thinks she will look in a photograph. Maybe it’s her new signature pose she’s come up with, and she’s stuck on it. LOL
On @Chopard’s Instagram page, they showed photos of Demi posing in their jewelry in a strapless sequined gown before being called to the red carpet at Cannes, and her head and neck are tilted to the same side in the same way.
I adore Barbara Palvin’s dress – so pretty and becoming. Exactly what a dress should be!
Demi in an MF look…I don’t understand it…is the joke on us? Because it definitely feeds into the grotesque “the emperor’s new clothes” theme of their last runway show.
I think Demi is leading her best life and I say, “Go for it, girl.” I saw her in the trailer for Keke Palmer’s new movie, which looks terrific. And Demi is having the best damn time of her life. Amen to that.
That first picture is giving broken-doll-at-the-bottom-of-the-toy-box vibes.
I see Demi’s dress as a little playful laugh at fashion, except the top layer of fabric gives off a plastic vibe.
Demi looks like she’s trying to do a 1800’s cosplay. How could you sit and watch a movie in a dress like that?
From what I’ve read, the pink dress is a kind of satire/commentary of debutant culture and the decaying aristocracy. Don’t know if this was Demi’s intent, but it seems fitting for an OTT event. like Cannes.
It’s Carol Burnett’s Gone With The Wind dress, hot pink version.
Demi’s big pink bow is there to hide her shoulders and clavicle. Demi and Kit Kat have a lot in common. Bad taste in men and other things…..
Oh, gadzooks! 🤦♀️
I read the headline and then scrolled down to see the photo and burst out laughing. Dramatic? Over the top? Why no, not at all, why do you ask, nothing to see here! 😂 I thought Cannes was trying to discourage giant gowns. This floofy-ness would take up 3 theater seats.