Prince Harry & King Charles’ offices have been ‘liaising’ since last summer

There’s nothing quite like King Charles and Prince Harry seemingly coordinating with each other in good faith, which is what has been happening for the past nine months or so. The implicit (but visible) coordination has exposed a lot of cracks in the royalist-hack operation, not to mention the cracked-out shenanigans of Prince William’s organization. Basically, a lot of people have a vested interest in keeping Charles and Harry apart and at odds. Those people have been slow to realize that Harry and Charles seemingly hit reset on their communications last year, and Harry’s political speeches and comments have the quiet approval of both Buckingham Palace and the Starmer government. Well, the i Newspaper has a new piece on what’s really going on and what it all means. Some highlights:
Harry liaises with Buckingham Palace: After his team met one of the King’s senior aides 10 months ago in what was labelled a “secret summit”, their two offices are liaising to inform each other about major plans and seeking to avoid diary clashes where possible. Relations ebb and flow amid ongoing tensions, but the lines of communication remain open. Increasingly, the King and Prince Harry, who also asked to be updated on his father’s health as part of the July 2025 courtesy agreement, seem to be speaking with the same voice.
Harry & Charles’ similar comments on antisemitism, Ukraine, NATO: Royal insiders say it is hardly surprising that they share a similar outlook on the big issues facing Britain and the planet. “He is his father’s son. They have had a similar upbringing and background,” one aide said. Charles, a more “political” monarch than his mother, was often outspoken as Prince of Wales, and Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip, was also not averse to giving his opinion on controversial issues in public. There are echoes too of Diana, Princess of Wales, whose campaigning after her separation from Charles was not always authorised by the Palace or the government.
The liberation of Harry: Since quitting royal duties, Harry feels liberated, a close source says, and no longer subscribes to the Royal Family’s motto: never complain, never explain. In future, he hopes to spend more time in Britain and is clear about his desire to remain a public figure here. But his plans do not involve a return to the institution he and Meghan condemned, according to sources close to him. “He’s a global citizen and sees himself as an international humanitarian… he is a prince of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and a former Army officer. So of course he’s going to be interested in what is happening in Britain,” one source said. The same source claimed that whatever Harry did, he would be criticised. “But the media and the public still want to hear what he says,” he explained.
Harry’s trip to the UK in July: Harry is set to return to the UK in July to mark one year before the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, but there has been no discussion between father and son about a reunion, according to a well-placed source. For Harry, 41, it hinges on the outcome of a Home Office review into whether he and his family can be guaranteed armed police protection. Until that is settled, it is unlikely that his children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 4, will accompany the Duke and Duchess on any future UK trips.
It’s always something with Charles: King Charles would dearly like to see his grandchildren, friends say, but quite how enthused he is about seeing Harry is unclear amid unease about the Sussex’s efforts to make money out of their royal status while portraying themselves as global humanitarians.
Harry & Charles’ offices don’t discuss everything: While there is liaison between their offices, it isn’t a close working relationship. On Thursday, an article written by Harry appeared in the New Statesman, condemning the rise in antisemitism and anti-Muslim sentiment in Britain. His intervention was published on the same day as the King’s visit to Golders Green to show support for the Jewish community after the stabbing attacks on 29 April. The timing prompted questions about how closely Harry was coordinating with the Royal Household. The Duke of Sussex was apparently unaware of the King’s visit – an engagement kept secret beforehand for security reasons – and he did not tell the Palace about his New Statesman article.
Boosting his brand!! “He’s not speaking on behalf of anyone but himself,” a Palace insider said. “Is this upholding the Queen’s values? I’m not sure. It seems more about keeping him in the headlines and boosting his brand.” The royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said: “There’s little to disagree with in what he says. His speeches or pieces are impeccably argued but there is this feeling that it’s about self-aggrandisement. He is carving out a role that doesn’t really exist.”
[From The i Newspaper]
“King Charles would dearly like to see his grandchildren, friends say, but quite how enthused he is about seeing Harry is unclear amid unease about the Sussex’s efforts to make money out of their royal status while portraying themselves as global humanitarians…” I thought Charles’ reticence to speak to Harry was related to security and/or Harry’s lawsuits against the press? Those were the old excuses for “why Charles is a dogs-t father/grandfather.” They’ve added a new one – Charles is mad that Harry & Meghan are global humanitarians, that’s why Charles doesn’t want to see Lili and Archie!
Honestly though, whatever. If Harry has found a way to improve communications with his dad and the palace, so be it. There’s been a noticeable shift in tone, and sort of a quiet acknowledgement from BP that they can’t continue to throw tantrums over every single little thing Harry & Meghan do and say. That acknowledgement has not been shared by Kensington Palace. In fact, it often appears as if Charles is using the Sussexes to force William and Kate to get off their asses. This, too, is why William seemingly had a nervous breakdown last September over Harry & Charles’ meeting at Clarence House. No one has more of a vested interest in keeping Charles and Harry at odds than William.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Prince Harry, King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort, and Princess Anne
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The Duke of Sussex delivers the keynote speech at the InterEdge Summit, at Centrepiece in Melbourne Park, Victoria on day three of the royal trip to Australia
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave the Bondi Surf Bathers’ Life Saving Club after meeting volunteer first responders, during a visit to Bondi Beach, on day four of the royal trip to Australia. Volunteers from the organisation, founded in 1907, played an integral role in protecting beachgoers and saving lives during the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach on December 14
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09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
Charles could have been seeing the Sussex kids for years now
I’ll say it, it doesn’t matter if that doesn’t lead to his and his family security being restored.
The tone of this article is just so insipidly arrogant and patronising. “Portraying themselves as global humanitarians”…??? Harry founded Invictus years before he met Meghan. Meghan was working with the UN years before she met Harry. Both have solid track records in activism and philanthropy. In advocating for causes that are worthwhile. My god. Look in the mirror. What has WanK advocated for, except their own column inches?
That line really got my attention as well! Do they think H and M are faking being global humanitarians?!
Hint to the rest of them: it’s just easier and more efficient to just be what you are trying to present yourselves as.
“ is unclear amid unease about the Sussex’s efforts to make money out of their royal status while portraying themselves as global humanitarians”.
Hmmm….how rich, this coming from a family that lives off the British taxpayers. If Harry and Meghan can’t work and make money, how do they suppose they’ll survive? Is Charles going to support the 4 Sussexes like he does Andrew (and who knows, the York sisters too)?
How much does Richard Fitzwilliams get paid say something unpleasant. I expect something better from the Indy.
No idea what they pay but some YouTubeers paid him 300£ to give an opinion (flat out lie) on the Oprah interview way before it was even released..
The editor of The Indy used to work for the Daily Mail. That’s why all of a sudden there has been a rash of awful articles about the Sussexes in that outlet, even on the banner of the front page, something which never would have happened with the original Independent newspaper, not even the online-only version. It’s gone very downmarket since then, and they have been recycling a lot of taboid narratives.
I think whats evident is William probably doesnt even like his father. I wonder how often the Wales kids even spend time with Charles,William is a miserable individual who likes to punish people.
I think saying that Harry and Chuck’s offices are liasing is wildly overestimating that relationship. I don’t believe that Harry is giving his father updates on his diary.
He would have told the UK government about his trip to Ukraine, and since that update would have reached his father, he may have shared the news with BP as well; but other than that I think BP wants to make people (specially William) believe Chuck and Harry are more in contact than they are. I don’t think Harry would trust his father or BP, considering what he learned during his security trial. As much as he might want a relationship with Chuck, he’s probably aware by now of who his father is and he’s not going to play with his family or his own security by trusting him.
As for the similar content in his speeches, wasn’t Harry the one speaking first?
I totally agree. Reporters are using any and everything to claim that there is a liaison. Is Harry being kept more in the loop re his father’s health? Or at least, has he been updated on some aspects of it? Yes, I think so. But I don’t think that Harry is sharing any details of his “diary” with anyone at Buckingham Palace, for any reason. He has worked hard for his independence. And remember, many of those BP people had been sucking up to William and literally stabbing their cancer-stricken principal in the back because they thought Charles would have kicked the bucket by now and the country would have had a King William by now, so they would have leaked and sabotaged that sh*t and endangered his life every which way. Harry is smarter than that. That’s why the UK papers have been so unhinged: they have NO idea what the Sussexes are doing, even to this day.
The article appears to be designed to get BP or more likely, the prince’s office to confirm or deny this story.
I do agree with Kaiser though, that there has been *some* direction to stop briefing against Harry in particular. However, although BP has slowed down somewhat, they actually have not stopped pushing negative narratives against Harry, chiefly by leaking details then claiming that Harry is the one doing the leaking, but also by encouraging ramped-up attacks against Meghan as payback for some perceived slight by Harry.
Oh yes, the attacks on Meghan have ramped up considerably. I sincerely hope she stays away from social media and those awful tabloids as much as possible,
Year ago i was smacked down for saying “there is obviously communication”. I think there has always been a queen/king spy in camp Sussex. I think charles AND willie have let their opinions be known.
I do think there is some contact going on. Is it “liaising?” that seems like a strong word but there has been a slight shift in what we’re hearing from BP in my opinion. I got the impression, for example, that BP didnt love the Australia trip (because it was a huge reminder of what the Firm lost), but Charles didnt have the same crashout that William and Kate did about it. Charles didnt need to schedule an international trip at the last minute in reaction to it (well he didn’t need to because his schedule is already full.)
Do I think Harry is telling him every little thing he’s doing, or they have a shared google calendar? No.
But I do think there is some contact and communication there.
@Becks1 — I agree with you.
Not least because I think there was some messaging coordination prior to Charles’s address to Congress. I think the timing was too tight for such a major speech to be rewritten last minute to so closely echo Harry.
Frankly I hope for Harry’s sake that they are able to cobble together some level of reconciliation.
Harry has made it crystal clear that he puts Meg and his kids first of all, as he should, but he has a huge heart, and I think he will be deeply, permanently hurt if Charles dies and Harry feels he didn’t do all he could to have some sort of rapprochemont with his Dad.
I think Harry is fully aware that Charles is a crappy father and grandfather, but despite that, Harry loves him anyway.
I have to admit that I enjoy the idea of William being driven crazy at the thought of his father and brother liaising on anything. Serves him right.
The only positive thing I can, and will, say is William is no doubt furious about this, gnashing his teeth and throwing up before his beloved soccer team plays (unless they already played, no idea).
The constant reference to sources in this piece puts me off but some of it is stating the obvious. Charles is not interested in seeing Archie and Lili and it’s time that “source” stop saying that he does. He can’t see them without having a relationship with Harry. As for the rest it’s clear that the Palace has decided to back off the smearing of and the leaking about Harry since their September 2025 attempt in the Sun blew up in their face.
And he can’t see them without an relationship with their mother. And I bet the coward Charles couldn’t look Meghan in the eye.