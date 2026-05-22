“Lisa Rinna looked bonkers at the Cannes amfAR gala” links

Lisa Rinna looked unrecognizable at some Cannes Film Festival events. [Just Jared]
NASCAR’s Kyle Busch passed away at the age of 41. [CNN]
Chase Infiniti, Cate Blanchett & many more at the Louis Vuitton show. [LaineyGossip]
It’s pretty rich for Chelsea Handler to call out other comics for being racist, that’s all I’ll say about the fallout from the Kevin Hart roast. [Pajiba]
Evergreen headline: Penelope Cruz wore Chanel in Cannes. [RCFA]
I genuinely wonder what will happen with 60 Minutes. [Socialite Life]
The Four Seasons got a second season. [Go Fug Yourself]
I was just thinking about these old milk-mustache ads the other day. [OMG Blog]
Kylie Jenner has a Ferrari. [Seriously OMG]
Emily In Paris is ending with Season 6. [Hollywood Life]
Funny photos if you have a weird sense of humor. [Buzzfeed]
Yeah, I have to agree with “bonkers,” although I would ordinarily defend a woman insulted for her appearance. Not this time. It’s true.
So, Kyle Busch had been suffering from a cold/sinusitis/sinus infection for a while and was not feeling well during a race and relayed a message requesting to see “Dr. Bill” at his bus (trailer?) for a “shot”?
I suffered from chronic sinusitis and ensuing sinus infections for years and I’m not aware of any “shot” routinely given for such. Most treatments are longer term. For example, a course of antibiotics. Why would he all of a sudden, during a race, urgently decide he needed a shot? Someone needs to talk to “Dr Bill”!
From what I read last evening, he died from pneumonia, bilaterally. Both lungs filled with fluid, typically followed by sepsis type infection. I’m unsure of his vaccination status or if he really was just pushing himself, too hard. He was a seemingly healthy man so?
I don’t know why I remember this, but there was an episode of MTV Diary years ago that followed Christina Aguilera around. She was super sick with a cold or sinus infection but had to perform that night. A doctor came to her hotel room and gave her a shot so she felt well enough to go on stage.
I’m sure it was a steroid shot. No need to get all conspiratorial about it since we don’t know what he died from.
Lol, I was not getting all conspiratorial about it! But heck, if he was that sick and indeed needed something like a steroidal shot, as opposed to pills, he should have been in the ER and not on a racetrack! What kind of a doctor just pumps drugs into a clearly sick person to keep them going, and performing, as opposed to having their illness actually treated properly?
I nearly died once from going into sepsis from a pneumonia infection. It happens, but before it does, you are clearly very sick for a while. In my case, it was not a lack of my seeking medical attention but rather my severe immune compromise status. I was going to my doctor’s office every few days for them to check up on me because my antibiotics didn’t seem to be helping his feel good. At one point, they sent me straight to the air are where I was then put into intensive care. No messing about, no steroidal shots to keep me going about my days.
Essentially, I don’t think this guy had people looking out for his best interest.
I agree. Its not like Christina A., who just needed to be able to sing on a stage — Busch’s job was to drive a car at a high rate of speed, physically endangering himself and others. That’s a totally different situation
MAYP, appreciate your insight here. Definitely needs to be an investigation of exactly what happened. So tragic
I usually like Rinna’s wackiness, but this is giving Disney-esque Villain Queen vibes. It’s a lot, even for her.
It’s a lot but I’m still not mad at it.
I like that it’s so different. Made me think of Phyllis Diller.
Love this on Lisa Rinna. She’s all about the attention grab—why not look bonkers? She’s still stunning even in this getup.
Penelope looks beautiful as usual, she and Javier are very lucky!
Loved Penelope’s whole look. Very classy.
Penelope is stunning, where is that handsome husband of hers?
Lisa Rinna: why should the Met Gala have all the fun?
Lisa Rinna looks bonkers in a fabulous way to me. 🤷🏾♀️
Yea I kinda love the dress. The wig isn’t my taste, but she’s having fun.
Her face has been crazy abnormal for a long time now, why not lean into it completely? It’s actually a great look, completely cray, but sure whatever.
And weirdly enough she’s not “unrecognizable”. Would have recognized her right away. Which is more than I can say for some beautiful women like Jennifer Laurence who now I don’t recognize at all
Agree. It’s wacky and I’m not mad at it.
Lisa Rinna bears a striking resemblance to Leona Helmsley in that costume. If that’s what she was going for, then more power to her.
I was thinking she looked like Zsa Zsa Gabor but I can see Leona Helmsley, too!!
The hair made me think 101 Dalmations.
Y’all, you see bonkers, i see her soap opera beginnings. She is channeling Katherine chancellor from young and the restless circa 1983! Maybe Jill Abbott!. No glamor like soap glamor!
Definitely Katherine Chancellor 🎯
The dress is fabulous and her personality is so much fun. I just can never get over what she did to her face.