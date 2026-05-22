“Lisa Rinna looked bonkers at the Cannes amfAR gala” links

Lisa Rinna looked unrecognizable at some Cannes Film Festival events. [Just Jared]

NASCAR’s Kyle Busch passed away at the age of 41. [CNN]

Chase Infiniti, Cate Blanchett & many more at the Louis Vuitton show. [LaineyGossip]

It’s pretty rich for Chelsea Handler to call out other comics for being racist, that’s all I’ll say about the fallout from the Kevin Hart roast. [Pajiba]

Evergreen headline: Penelope Cruz wore Chanel in Cannes. [RCFA]

I genuinely wonder what will happen with 60 Minutes. [Socialite Life]

The Four Seasons got a second season. [Go Fug Yourself]

I was just thinking about these old milk-mustache ads the other day. [OMG Blog]

Kylie Jenner has a Ferrari. [Seriously OMG]

Emily In Paris is ending with Season 6. [Hollywood Life]

Funny photos if you have a weird sense of humor. [Buzzfeed]