Prince William: Princess Kate is ‘an amazing mum, an amazing wife’

Prince William appeared on a radio show in the UK this morning. He was highlighting his own work and the work of the Duchy of Cornwall, but really, the purpose of this interview was to talk about himself and his family. As many have already noted, it looks like all of those Sussex anniversary photos and videos really got under his skin. Suddenly, William is keen to talk up his wife and his marriage too! Take that, Harry! You’re not the only one with a wife! Even if William rarely wants to be seen with his. Some highlights from William’s conversation:

William on Kate: “She’s an amazing mum, an amazing wife, and, literally, our family couldn’t cope with her, so, she’s been absolutely stunning, brilliant.”

On Kate’s trip to Italy: Speaking about wife Kate’s recovery and how she was able to make her first post-cancer overseas official visit — to Reggio Emilia — earlier this month, William, 43, said he was “so proud, very, very proud.” “She’s been amazing. She’s been through so much in the last couple of years, particularly. And yeah, she’d been looking forward to the Italian trip a lot. And so I’m really glad it went really well… She wanted to go and do lots of research. She spends, God knows how much time now, looking through all the paperwork. She’s a proper pro on early years. Most evenings I’m fighting to get past in the bedroom, what paperwork that she’s got lined up, ready to read. So, I’m so pleased it went well for her, and yeah, I think she came back buzzing.”

Kate’s in good form: William went on to explain that the family will have to continue managing the workload of visits like that saying “away trips like that take a lot out of you … so we have to balance that, make sure she’s, she’s okay and rested, but she’s in good form.”

George boarded at Lambrook? Revealing that George boarded over night at his school, Lambrook, the previous evening, William said, “Charlotte, Louis, if you’re listening, make sure you’re on time, please. Make sure you’re not fighting over who’s listening to what this morning.”

Not a morning person: The Prince —who admitted “I’m definitely not a morning person” — further described the lively moments as they get the children out of the house, adding, “It depends, if there’s a guitar lesson, a music lesson, you’ve got to get guitar on the car. No, we’re not taking the guitar, are we boarding are we not? Seeing friends? No, we’re not. So there’s all that going on in the morning.” Then there are the snacks that they might have. Louis “will leave jam fingerprints throughout the car, which is really helpful.”

On Taylor Swift: In terms of the family’s morning playlist, William revealed some of his favorite songs including, “Opalite” by Taylor Swift — mainly for daughter Charlotte — before teasing that he could be on the singer’s guest list for her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce. “I’m hoping, I’m sure there might be an invitation around. But we’ll see,” he teased, adding that both Charlotte and Louis are fans of the pop superstar. “Charlotte, particularly is obsessed by Taylor Swift,” William said, also mentioning how he, Charlotte and George all went to see her on her Eras tour, “and it was amazing.”

Where is my husband? William, who was on the show to discuss the Duchy-backed hospital redevelopment and broader community projects taking shape across the islands of the coast of Cornwall, was speaking just after he had picked Raye’s huge hit “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” to play on the show. “Love bit of Raye. Where’s my husband?” William said, also revealing it was one of Kate’s favorites, too. “As my wife calls, keeps asking, ‘Where IS my husband?’”