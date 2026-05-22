Prince William: Princess Kate is ‘an amazing mum, an amazing wife’

Prince William appeared on a radio show in the UK this morning. He was highlighting his own work and the work of the Duchy of Cornwall, but really, the purpose of this interview was to talk about himself and his family. As many have already noted, it looks like all of those Sussex anniversary photos and videos really got under his skin. Suddenly, William is keen to talk up his wife and his marriage too! Take that, Harry! You’re not the only one with a wife! Even if William rarely wants to be seen with his. Some highlights from William’s conversation:
William on Kate: “She’s an amazing mum, an amazing wife, and, literally, our family couldn’t cope with her, so, she’s been absolutely stunning, brilliant.”
On Kate’s trip to Italy: Speaking about wife Kate’s recovery and how she was able to make her first post-cancer overseas official visit — to Reggio Emilia — earlier this month, William, 43, said he was “so proud, very, very proud.” “She’s been amazing. She’s been through so much in the last couple of years, particularly. And yeah, she’d been looking forward to the Italian trip a lot. And so I’m really glad it went really well… She wanted to go and do lots of research. She spends, God knows how much time now, looking through all the paperwork. She’s a proper pro on early years. Most evenings I’m fighting to get past in the bedroom, what paperwork that she’s got lined up, ready to read. So, I’m so pleased it went well for her, and yeah, I think she came back buzzing.”
Kate’s in good form: William went on to explain that the family will have to continue managing the workload of visits like that saying “away trips like that take a lot out of you … so we have to balance that, make sure she’s, she’s okay and rested, but she’s in good form.”
George boarded at Lambrook? Revealing that George boarded over night at his school, Lambrook, the previous evening, William said, “Charlotte, Louis, if you’re listening, make sure you’re on time, please. Make sure you’re not fighting over who’s listening to what this morning.”
Not a morning person: The Prince —who admitted “I’m definitely not a morning person” — further described the lively moments as they get the children out of the house, adding, “It depends, if there’s a guitar lesson, a music lesson, you’ve got to get guitar on the car. No, we’re not taking the guitar, are we boarding are we not? Seeing friends? No, we’re not. So there’s all that going on in the morning.” Then there are the snacks that they might have. Louis “will leave jam fingerprints throughout the car, which is really helpful.”
On Taylor Swift: In terms of the family’s morning playlist, William revealed some of his favorite songs including, “Opalite” by Taylor Swift — mainly for daughter Charlotte — before teasing that he could be on the singer’s guest list for her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce. “I’m hoping, I’m sure there might be an invitation around. But we’ll see,” he teased, adding that both Charlotte and Louis are fans of the pop superstar. “Charlotte, particularly is obsessed by Taylor Swift,” William said, also mentioning how he, Charlotte and George all went to see her on her Eras tour, “and it was amazing.”
Where is my husband? William, who was on the show to discuss the Duchy-backed hospital redevelopment and broader community projects taking shape across the islands of the coast of Cornwall, was speaking just after he had picked Raye’s huge hit “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” to play on the show. “Love bit of Raye. Where’s my husband?” William said, also revealing it was one of Kate’s favorites, too. “As my wife calls, keeps asking, ‘Where IS my husband?’”
[From People]
On the rare occasions when Prince William or Kate talk about their home life or their marriage, they always accidentally reveal a little bit more than they intended. Kate constantly asking “where is my husband,” William lying about all of Kate’s “research,” William trying to make Kate’s Italian jaunt sound grueling and energy-sapping. It’s fascinating. But the main point really seemed to be “we have a good marriage TOO!” Where was all of this during their anniversary last month?
PS… I found the wording odd, but it looks like it’s a bad transcription from People Magazine – William said that the family “couldn’t cope withOUT” Kate. Not “couldn’t cope with” Kate.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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The Prince and Princess of Wales (right) during the Enthronement Ceremony installing Dame Sarah Mullally as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent. Picture date: Wednesday March 25, 2026.,Image: 1086176801, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jordan Pettitt/Avalon
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth. Picture date: Tuesday April 21, 2026.,Image: 1093347285, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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29/04/2026, London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales today celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary by visiting IntoUniversity, an education charity which benefitted from Their Royal Highnesses’ Royal Wedding Gift Fund in 2011.,Image: 1095238995, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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29/04/2026, London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales today celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary by visiting IntoUniversity, an education charity which benefitted from Their Royal Highnesses’ Royal Wedding Gift Fund in 2011.,Image: 1095239032, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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06/05/2026. London, UK. The Princess met families with babies and young children and discussed the research and the importance of having a trusted network of professionals who can offer clear, consistent advice early in a child’s life. Her Royal Highness visited the University of East London’s Institute for the Science of Early Years and Youth. The Princess then met students on early years courses. Her Royal Highness also met Vice Chancellors and Further Education College Chief Executives from around the UK.,Image: 1096963797, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Members of the British royal family during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth
Featuring: The Prince and Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Members of the British royal family during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth
Featuring: (Left to right) The Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, the Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Princess Royal, the Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra and the Duchess of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace in London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom and recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Noticed that he made particular reference to the bedroom so that we come away with the idea that they share a bed.
This is because of the anniversary photos and words. Look, we have a happy marriage too.
Weren’t we explicitly told they don’t share a bedroom because they’re proper toffs?
And that research crap, lol. Can you test the smell by smelling it? That’s cant’s research. She’s dimmer than that dimmer bulb.
WILLIAM AND KATE’S JEALOUSY AND OBSESSION OF THE SUSSEXES ARE GOING TO BE THEIR UNDOING LOL 😆
They are so desperately reactionary to every move or post coming from California they have made themselves into a joke.
I agree. They go into hyperdrive whenever H&M get positive press and then they poke their heads out of their lair. It’s actually kind of pathetic.
Watched a snippet of the interview, just to watch William lying with a straight face. Fascinating….he had talking points from “bulletproof sunshine”, which he obediently parroted pretty much at the beginning of the interview! Well, maybe Liz Ravenscroft is finally earning her salary :))
Liz may doing her best but they’re still more reactive than proactive. But I just don’t foresee them ever being particularly proactive, ever. So work with what u got i guess
I just got the impression that bulletproof sunshine Liz Ravenscroft is reading Celebitchy 3 times a day 🤣🤣🤣
The idea that Kate spends her days reading is a laugh. They are both intellectual lightweights. I believe she online shops and stalks Meghan though. Also, the kids board at Lambrook sometimes? What about the sacred school run??? All of this is a desperate ploy to be Normal Bill, and he can’t pull it off.
Right? He clearly is a weekday boarder as you don’t board “sometimes”. He’s literally telling on himself. Like Kate’s pre cancerous cells. He can’t help it,hes so dumb. God imagine willy with state secrets!! He’d put all of them on blast and with a footy game and half a dozen beers, he’d spill all the secrets including off shore bank accounts.
It’s not about the cells. It’s about the Scar.
Hey, look over there! 👀
The cells seem likely since he said it and he’s too dumb to make that up. But it definitely WAS about the scar, new teeth and new jaw.
No wonder George wants to board.
I do love this for 27/7 Kate nurturing her tiny baby children. 🤣🤣🤣
Yes lamb shop, I went to lambrook website and you can board occasionally for a day. Or for fove days a week. They seem to be very flexible.
Everything he said/revealed would have been previously briefed specifically for this engagement for the headlines the media/rota to push. The rota have told us how they do this and it’s a formula that’s obvious when you notice.
There is always the cute funny Louie bit ex. The jam fingers in car, the Charlotte t-swift fan even Kate’s papers was the same storyline their pr told the rota when they went to Italy and briefed them on what to say.
they always also lower expectations for future work by saying she can’t over do anything
For me the boarding comment is a real tell, given all the nonsense about school runs. Also it makes sense as they are very traditional and it’s what the royals have always done. It also shows the gap between the reality versus the spin put out by the palace which we have known since Spare was published. He’s not a morning person explains a lot.
Yes exactly, why all the nattering about school runs when they’re boarding regularly? (Why aren’t W&K working more if the school run excuse isn’t relevant? I know, I know; “working more” isn’t something they care about.)
Someone posted here months ago that the kids were boarding at Lambrook. While it may not be all the time, it’s just kind of weird since the school is a half hour drive from their home. For most people that’s called a normal daily commute. Plus the RPOs can bring them home or nanny Maria.
It looks like George doesn’t want to stay at home.
All this hands on bs has always been a lie.
Also William reveals how he’s never worked a real job because in most UK workplaces, they have moved to paperless as much as possible. Research papers are read from a tablet or desktop and not poled all over.
Yes the paper thing caught me off guard too. Who is printing out reams of paper these days?
How is he printing from the unplugged printer on his fake home office desk? Or from the console table covered in ‘classic books’ that Kate pretends to use as a desk?
You’d think their pr photo stagers would plug in the printer before taking the photos…
The issue with these comments from him is that he’s trying too hard to hit the right notes. He loves his wife. They definitely share a bedroom. She definitely is super prepared for her “work.” Overseas trips – even 24 hour ones – are so draining and exhausting (ie why they don’t do more of them). School run. Etc. It’s clear he’s trying to head off all the criticism. And this tells me his team is very aware of the gossip about their marriage.
But then he does let things slip like the kids boarding at Lambrook even part time (which I have long suspected). George and Charlotte can both board there and it seems both do. So there goes the argument about Kate being anti boarding.
This whole thing just seems so obviously a response to Harry and Meghan and it’s so weird to me. Don’t tell us you have a happy marriage. Show us. Harry praises his wife and talks about his love for her but it doesn’t have the same vibe as this.
He has to tell…showing contradicts all the hollow praise he just spewed.
Them being so reactionary always ends up causing more issues, then the problems they’re trying to get ahead of. Because now the question is, if the kids can board and do board at a school that they’ve gone to for years and presumably enjoy why can’t you and your wife do more overnight State Visit s? I mean, they could have did that anyway since they have nannies, but now it’s not speculation you said it yourself.
Plus, like you said show don’t tell. You love your wife so much, and you couldn’t cope without her, but you have no problem with the press being briefed with how much you hate your brother and how he has to be so jealous of all the friends you still have from your childhood, but don’t wish your wife happy Mother’s Day or happy birthday?
Harry and Meghan are able to show behind the scenes photos of their wedding reception and it confirms they have great affection for each other.
15 years later have we ever seen one behind the scenes photo of the Cambridge wedding?
I know there was a video of them getting to a vehicle for the reception and William just heads off ignoring Kate.
It’s very weird to have nothing like that out there especially since most happily married couples tend to have a lot of photos taken in their wedding day.
Kate was busy chatting to one of the tabloid paps taking the photos. Holding up everyone else getting in the vehicles to go to the reception.
I always thought that video before their reception was weird. I just remember Will walking ahead, talking with his father, and Kate had to walk with Camilla. You just got married and you’re not with her? Trying to put her in her place already? Very odd.
@Becks, EXACTLY! He’s so…extra. Way too try-hard, which comes across to us as transparent. It’s clear he was pushing a specific narrative/agenda with this, but as usual, delivered it clumsily.
Great points. He has a checklist and it all just sounds so awkward. And you’re right, in the quest to sound normal and “totally like H&M, we swear!” he ends up revealing more than he was probably planning to. They’re aware of the gossip and the comparison to H&M and it bothers them.
Huh. Was this a surprise podcast appearance or one that was advertised.? So George sometimes boards at Lambrook. William wants to be invited to Taylor swifts wedding. And a two day trip to Italy must be balanced with not overdoing it. Okey-doke.
Scooter could say Harold, Taylor and Travis’ wedding invitation IS MINE.
Nothing like asking for an invite to a wedding from someone you barely know, I don’t know much about Royal Protocol but in my world that’s just tacky and wrong, begging for an invite on a public broadcast is never going to be acceptable imo.
I wonder if he is going to get as much flak trying to secure an invite to Taylor’s wedding as people gave Meghan for asking to go to her designer friend’s fashion show? I’m sure very imaginative excuses will be made.
This man has truly staked TS as his. Ima laugh if TS ever meets Meg or Harry one day bc it will be an apocalyptic reaction. But hey maybe he already has an invite as we know Travis thinks he’s super awesome. All this talk about William going to the WC or not and maybe it should be about whether he’s gasp going to the T&T wedding.
Couple of interesting tells there for me. Opalite was certainly one of them. And all of the papers that Kate is “ready” to read. Not reading or has read. Interesting language.
The song shading the black woman is his favorite…oh we know what are Willy
She’s still learning, you know? /s
Something has changed, and I think that something must be Bulletproof Sunshine. Whatever she’s saying to William and Kate, it seems like something is finally getting through to them. William watching his football game with a previously unseen noble demeanor? Kate being allowed outside–internationally–without William? William saying something nice and uplifting about Kate–while planting specific references to her busywork–for the first time in a decade? All of sudden? Somebody is FINALLY getting media training!
Their team likely comes here and gets tips.
But neither of them are good enough actors to pretend things that don’t exist for very long.
Well, this all seems very (not) authentic. Like he watched a sitcom or something.
He was given a list of talking points
+1. That’s what he pays Sunny Bullets for, to give him talking points.
Hey William, what color are the walls in Kates bedroom?
Right. That’s OK, we’ll wait for you to find out.
Beige like her personality
@Gabby, LMAO. Reminds me of the days when bouncers would try to catch kids with fake IDs off guard by asking them what their astrological sign was, knowing there’s no way they would have thought to memorize it before then.
For me the tell was that William said he is definitely not a morning person, lol…someone (maybe Bulletproof Sunshine) is definitely reading all of the gossip about his drinking problem!
ah @HennyPenny – same idea!
We all know the real reason why Keen keeps asking where her husband is 😉
She should ask rose. Or Jason
Cue a picture of coming of the Keens wearing costumes (like Harry and Meghan in their anniversary photos). This is such obvious damage control and the Keens are “doing just fine.”
Scooter should say what “research” does Keen actually do? “fact finding” does not equate to research and writing a serious article. Someone should have asked Scooter if Keen majored in Early Childhood Psychology at University or does she have a degree in it at all
Kate does all of this research and could only come up with a Bob The Builder quote. Sad.
Embarrassing
TOB’s seeming astonishment at his wife’s “paperwork” is interesting. Not “research/studies/reports” or “reading” or “briefings” but paperwork, which is a word I associate with like, low-level drudgery. Memos, forms, announcements – things you are obligated to read but not interested in. He obviously thinks it sounds more impressive that she has so much “paperwork” that she’s “got lined up, ready to read”. Not that she’s engrossed in reading or highlighting or making notes, mind. No, these appear to be piles of papers in her “going to read” pile. But I’ll give Kate the benefit of the doubt and say that she is in fact reading these materials – it’s unintentionally revealing of future monarch William that he thinks this is unusual or something to brag about. I imagine his people don’t even bother sending him briefing papers to pretend to read anymore.
Maybe I’m reading to much into this poor choice of words, but I would be insulted if my husband referred to something I considered to be my lifelong research interest or passion as me “doing loads of paperwork”.
I don’t know if it’s a worse reflection on how he views royal “work” or how he views his wife.
How would he know? He hasn’t lived with her for years.
Wow. Its not only the derangers who are still having sh*t fits over the Sussexes anniversary pics/video (they lost their little fragmented minds over the Shade Room’s positive responses). But this is interesting… Willy Nilly says George boards overnight sometimes but then adds “Charlotte, Louis, if you’re listening, make sure you’re on time please…” Are they boarding too, bc wouldn’t the sacred school runs ensure their timeliness? And who knew that Wills had a sense of humor? He said that Special K is “a proper pro on early years”, and he ” fights to get past” all the paperwork “most evenings”, which is truly comical! Is this the first time he’s publicized that he’s ” very very proud” of Special K?
It’s also extremely odd that that the future king is practically begging Taylor Swift for an invite to her wedding. Why would she? There will undoubtedly be lots of high profile celebs and elites there and we know how much he loves being around them. It will be the wedding of the year. Maybe he can tackily bribe, er I mean recruit, some of the wedding attendees to go to his Earthsh*t event. He definitely won’t bring Special K either. One would think that travelling to Istanbul, then to the US for the 250th Year of Independence Celebrations & the World Cup and to Earthsh*t would be too much work for him. But he’s now angling for an invite to the wedding of one of the world’s biggest and highest grossing Popstars?!?! Will he get invited? How many celebs will he manage to offend if he gets invited and actually goes?
This reminds me of the Felon calling up Fox and Friends when he has some story or viewpoint he wants to get out. We get it, you have a wife who…does things.
“I’m hoping, I’m sure there might be an invitation around” to the Swift Kelce wedding. Ew, now they have deal with making room for this jackass?
I’m starting to understand why William and the others can’t move on and why they had an issue with Harry’s marriage in the first place. The Sussexes are in love in Cali celebrating their 8th anniversary. Meghan posted warm memories about her wedding and showed the sweet sentimental gift her husband gave her. None of this has anything to do with William or the other left behind royals. Yet they are so triggered by Harry’s joy and happy family they have released several articles about how Harry is no longer invited to things and William started bragging about his wife. They act like Harry’s happiness is a personal attack on them.
William’s issues with Harry marrying Meghan may have started with racism but it will never end because of his bitter corrosive resentment. William can’t get over Harry marrying a woman more conventionally attractive and accomplished this his wife. He also can’t get over Harry being much happier with his wife and life then William is with his.
I am wondering about Will telling Harry in Spare that he may never find true love and years early I remember him sneering about Harry and saying to royal rota , he THINKS he’s in love ( then with Chelsea.) Harry has a huge capacity for love and always wished to marry for love and have a family. Will always tried to undermine his younger brother but why so cynical about love and marriage? Okay they both experienced the pain of their parents separation and divorce admidst huge publicity. Diana advised both to marry their best friend, someone they loved and liked. Both were free to choose as they saw fit as adults but does one feel resentful that he compromise or perhaps believes true love is just for romantics?
God, what a cruel POS William is
There’s something so…. weird and off-key about the way he invokes her as a figure, almost like a placeholder. I swear, the guys who refer to the women to whom they are married as “a wife,” as in, “She’s an amazing wife,” always remind me of dutiful sons talking about their mothers. Which — in the case of their mothers — is sweet, and endearing. In the case of their wives, it just suggests…. a kind of detachment that rings false. It’s not respect. It’s not the detachment of mutual esteem or veneration. It’s overfamiliar and oddly obtuse at the same time. “She’s a great wife,” suggests that she fulfils some personal function, she’s like a valet or a wing man, but female, like a lackey, almost, or a factotum. Someone to whom you delegate your authority so that they can run a piece of your life. But not a person. Not a separate autonomous individual. Imagine if Kate confided William is “a great husband, just brilliant.” How phoney and just plain weird would it sound? I mean. These people have been intimately involved with each other for more than twenty years. They have three kids. Why does he refer to her in a way that is so *impersonal*? ….you can’t say it’s a posh degree of inhibition, like, we don’t do PDA, because, in the same interview, he’s fan-girling Taylor Swift like a silly groupie. And he’s giving out personal details about his kids. Which is harmless, but it’s not a mentality of inhibition, or restraint. He actually veers into over sharing. It’s awkward. I really get the vibe these people don’t even have a co-parenting relationship at this point, like, they’re really estranged. Or just ….roommates. But, like, they’ve always been roommates. When you have had a real genuine passionate / romantic bond with someone, and it’s gone off, it leaves more than detachment and awkwardness behind it. The residue is a mixed sauce, pardon the image, but it’s a very pungent reduction of all your shared memories and hopes and frustrations. This is just…. Like, she could be the head maid. Or the old nanny. He praises her but there’s nothing personal there.
So if she isn’t able to be “ready to read” until bedtime, what exactly is she doing all day while the children are in school and she isn’t working? When did they suddenly start sleeping in the same bedroom because we were told specifically that they slept in separate bedrooms when they lived in a smaller home (Adelaide Cottage) where there were only four bedrooms for a five member family?
Heart announces special interview with the Prince of Wales from the Isles of Scilly – Heart https://share.google/ghYA2PaihIZTcITBD
This radio interview with Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston was advertised on Monday.I suspect his crisis manager saw this as a great opportunity for various heartwarming bullet points and that never ending school run to burnish his credentials as great husband and dad. They share a bedroom ✓ She loves prepping for work by clutching paperwork ✓ He’s proud of his wife✓ He knows her name ✓Cute anecdotes about the kids and the school run✓Trendy heir could command but instead jokes about a wedding invitation from Taylor Swift ✓
What exactly is she doing while the children are in school all day if she is only “ready to read” during bedtime and they don’t work during school hours? Since when did they start sleeping in the same bedroom because we were specifically told that they slept in separate bedrooms when they lived in a smaller 4 bedroom home (Adelaide Cottage) as a family of 5? Why are would they sleep in separate bedrooms bedrooms in a home without the adequate number of bedrooms for their family but suddenly sleep in the same bedroom when they have more than enough room to sleep separately in this new forever home?
After years of a rigid pr without a personal touch, William here embraced the new advice and tried to share “intimate ” details about his relationship with his “wife”! However they were points prepared and well rehearsed in order to show the world that he’s also proud of his wife just like Harry because he avoided the word “cancer ” (she’s been through a lot the past 2 years “) and he made very vague points about how amazing she’s without details. He wanted to make clear that they share a room (thus the joke about paperwork) and that they are the ones who are preoccupied about children getting ready for their different activities, that’s why they can’t do more. He added endearing snippets about jam and Louis in the car as if nobody noticed him before he goes in, not a nanny not a servant and it’s up to them to clean him. They are just like the rest of us, the peasants. I always believed that the children boarded after whatever happened back in 2023 (remember, they were also absent during Kate’s disappearance) because they witnessed something they shouldn’t have (I’m not referring to a DV incident because at this point, i believe that william and Kate didn’t live together at the Adelaide cottage) and boarding was the firm’s decision to protect them and
ensure their well-being (at least, the heir’s).
“She’s an amazing mum, an amazing wife, and, literally, our family couldn’t cope with her, so, she’s been absolutely stunning, brilliant.”
I think the dude protests too much. He’s doing what my English mother-in-law used to call “overegging the pudding.”
He exaggerates.
I detest it when men compliment women based solely on how well they care for other people. He only sees her in relation to others. Nothing about her humor, her intelligence, her resilience (not that she has these qualities, but he could’ve said anything that wasn’t about her as a caretaker).
And the “all the paperwork” thing is insane. Educating yourself or advocating for a cause is not about paperwork!! Who’s sending papers in 2026?? He’s so full of shit and also just not a smart man.
Reeks of desperation!