Taylor Swift doesn’t want a Meghan & Harry-style wedding with A-list guests

If Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding date is actually July 3, I will be shocked. I have believed this whole time that the gossip about an Independence Day-centered wedding date was a cover story for whatever the real wedding plans are. But as we get closer to July, it’s looking more and more like “July 3rd” is not a cover story, it’s the actual date. Additionally, the reports about Taylor and Travis renting out Madison Square Garden also feel… weird and false, but who knows at this point. So, in recent weeks, there’s been a lot of reporting about the wedding guest list and who is being snubbed. Karlie Kloss, Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller are allegedly not invited, and people are curious about the Jack Antonoff/Margaret Qualley/Lena Dunham issue, since Taylor is friendly with all of them. But according to Rob Shuter, Taylor is not looking to invite a lot of A-listers who she barely knows. She doesn’t want a “Harry and Meghan” wedding. Girl…

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce prepare for their July 3 wedding, one thing is already clear: don’t expect a guest list packed with famous strangers. Sources tell Naughty But Nice that Swift has been determined from the beginning to keep the celebration personal, inviting only people she genuinely knows and trusts. “Taylor wants to look around the room and recognize every face,” one source tells me. “She doesn’t want people there simply because they’re famous.” Insiders say Swift has closely watched celebrity weddings that seemed more focused on status than relationships. One example frequently mentioned behind the scenes is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 royal wedding, where several high-profile guests—including George and Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey— had limited or zero connections to the couple before receiving invitations. “Taylor has no interest in turning her wedding into a power summit,” says an insider. “She wants a celebration, not a networking event.” That philosophy means even some of the world’s biggest stars are unlikely to receive invitations. Sources say the guest list has been built around genuine friendships rather than celebrity clout. “This isn’t about who looks impressive in photos,” another source explains. “It’s about who has been there for Taylor and Travis in real life.” The approach explains why household names such as the Clooneys, Oprah, and even Barack Obama did not make the cut. “Taylor wants memories with friends and family,” says the source. “The last thing she wants is for people to wonder who was invited for publicity.”

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

For what it’s worth, we eventually learned that the Clooneys were invited because Amal reached out to Meghan in 2017 to offer advice and support, and at the time of the wedding, Amal and Meghan were probably somewhat close. Not to mention, at the time of the wedding, Harry’s favorite cousin had a fiance who worked for Casamigos, and Casamigos supplied a lot of the liquor for the reception. Oprah was invited because she offered support and advice to Doria Ragland, and of course Meghan wanted Black royalty at her wedding too. As for Taylor… do we think that she’s randomly taking potshots at the Sussexes? Eh. The thing is, Taylor would have loved some version of a “royal wedding” – that’s her brand and how many bridal looks has she worn over the years? Dozens. I imagine there are still soooo many women who are mad that Meghan got her prince and not just that, Meghan got their dream royal wedding too.