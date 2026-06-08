Taylor Swift doesn’t want a Meghan & Harry-style wedding with A-list guests

If Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding date is actually July 3, I will be shocked. I have believed this whole time that the gossip about an Independence Day-centered wedding date was a cover story for whatever the real wedding plans are. But as we get closer to July, it’s looking more and more like “July 3rd” is not a cover story, it’s the actual date. Additionally, the reports about Taylor and Travis renting out Madison Square Garden also feel… weird and false, but who knows at this point. So, in recent weeks, there’s been a lot of reporting about the wedding guest list and who is being snubbed. Karlie Kloss, Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller are allegedly not invited, and people are curious about the Jack Antonoff/Margaret Qualley/Lena Dunham issue, since Taylor is friendly with all of them. But according to Rob Shuter, Taylor is not looking to invite a lot of A-listers who she barely knows. She doesn’t want a “Harry and Meghan” wedding. Girl…

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce prepare for their July 3 wedding, one thing is already clear: don’t expect a guest list packed with famous strangers. Sources tell Naughty But Nice that Swift has been determined from the beginning to keep the celebration personal, inviting only people she genuinely knows and trusts.

“Taylor wants to look around the room and recognize every face,” one source tells me. “She doesn’t want people there simply because they’re famous.”

Insiders say Swift has closely watched celebrity weddings that seemed more focused on status than relationships. One example frequently mentioned behind the scenes is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 royal wedding, where several high-profile guests—including George and Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey— had limited or zero connections to the couple before receiving invitations.

“Taylor has no interest in turning her wedding into a power summit,” says an insider. “She wants a celebration, not a networking event.”

That philosophy means even some of the world’s biggest stars are unlikely to receive invitations. Sources say the guest list has been built around genuine friendships rather than celebrity clout.

“This isn’t about who looks impressive in photos,” another source explains. “It’s about who has been there for Taylor and Travis in real life.”

The approach explains why household names such as the Clooneys, Oprah, and even Barack Obama did not make the cut.

“Taylor wants memories with friends and family,” says the source. “The last thing she wants is for people to wonder who was invited for publicity.”

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

For what it’s worth, we eventually learned that the Clooneys were invited because Amal reached out to Meghan in 2017 to offer advice and support, and at the time of the wedding, Amal and Meghan were probably somewhat close. Not to mention, at the time of the wedding, Harry’s favorite cousin had a fiance who worked for Casamigos, and Casamigos supplied a lot of the liquor for the reception. Oprah was invited because she offered support and advice to Doria Ragland, and of course Meghan wanted Black royalty at her wedding too. As for Taylor… do we think that she’s randomly taking potshots at the Sussexes? Eh. The thing is, Taylor would have loved some version of a “royal wedding” – that’s her brand and how many bridal looks has she worn over the years? Dozens. I imagine there are still soooo many women who are mad that Meghan got her prince and not just that, Meghan got their dream royal wedding too.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

35 Responses to “Taylor Swift doesn’t want a Meghan & Harry-style wedding with A-list guests”

  1. Nicole says:
    June 8, 2026 at 8:30 am

    Hmmmmm. Interesting story…of all the examples she could come up with?

    This has to be fantasy. Is that Rob person another Paid Sussex Hater?

    Reply
    • SH says:
      June 8, 2026 at 8:38 am

      Shuter is yet another Brit that chased the money in American tabloids so he carries that bias when it comes to Harry and Meghan

      Reply
    • Ariel says:
      June 8, 2026 at 12:25 pm

      The royal tinged media is so bat crap crazy. Everything must lead back to them.

      Like swift is thinking about the duke and Duchess of Sussex.

      Ridiculous.

      I just hope by the time we see pics of the wedding, the whole thing is over.
      Let them have their peace.

      I do wonder when it dawned on swift that her initial, enthusiastic / I’ll invite everyone ! Idea came down.
      the reality of the security nightmare that would be.

      Reply
  2. Normades says:
    June 8, 2026 at 8:31 am

    What a dumb take by this Rob person. It was a royal wedding so definitely an affair of the state. There was protocol to invite certain guests.
    Even without purposely inviting celebrities there will absolutely be A list names there: Selena, Zoe Kravitz (Harry as a +1?), and I would still suspect Ryan and Blake, Lena AND Jack/Margaret, maybe Gigi Hadid…

    Reply
  3. Lala11_7 says:
    June 8, 2026 at 8:33 am

    White Supremacy can NEVA keep Meghan’s name out of its 🤬 mouth!

    Reply
    • Debbie says:
      June 8, 2026 at 8:32 pm

      I truly wish Meghan would get royalties (no pun intended) for each time her name was dragged into someone else’s story, like the clothing business. In no time at all, there would be enough money to add 15 more bathrooms to her Montecito home.

      Reply
  4. line says:
    June 8, 2026 at 8:37 am

    She just can’t help being an insufferable Karen. She’s not part of the royal family, nor is she marrying a royal, so comparing her wedding to the Sussexes’ wedding is ridiculous. A more sensible comparison would be with other celebrity weddings, like those of Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Jeff Bezos and George Clooney.
    Maybe that’s the real issue: a lot of her celebrity friendships seem performative, which could explain why her guest list doesn’t appear to include many genuine A-list friends. Other than Selena Gomez.
    She no longer appears to be as close to Blake Lively or Karlie Kloss as she once was, and there have been plenty of rumors that she’s gone through a cooler period with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley. She has never really seemed especially close to Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller either. And while she’s friendly with people like Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence, I’ve never gotten the impression that those are particularly deep or intimate friendships. That’s why the guest list may not be as star-studded as some people expected.

    Reply
    • Joanne says:
      June 8, 2026 at 10:46 am

      Taylor is not the person putting out this information or being “an insufferable Karen”. This is coming from some “journalist” speculating about the guest list. People are doing a lot of guessing about who will be attending while neither Taylor nor Travis have confirmed any of it.

      Reply
  5. Dee(2) says:
    June 8, 2026 at 8:42 am

    So we know I’m not some huge Taylor stan, but this sounds silly. This guy is just pulling this out his ass. She doesn’t want a networking event, so she’s not going to invite a bunch of people that she’s not friends with. But she’s getting married at Madison square garden? That has a capacity of 20k? This is another example of Brits not understanding the US and just randomly picking stuff that they think makes sense but sounds stupid to everyone else.

    They just have to make it seem like Harry and Meghan are ostracized. Even though William was the one two weeks ago basically begging for an invite. They need to make it Harry and Meghan aren’t wanted, and William and Kate are far too busy to attend.

    Why would she even be looking for an invite? When has Meghan interacted with her, or even made it seem like she cared about being friendly with her? And not in a shady way, but she’s made it known how much she loves Beyonce. I can’t recall her doing that for Taylor at all.

    Reply
  6. Kirsten says:
    June 8, 2026 at 8:59 am

    “One example frequently mentioned behind the scenes…” does not mean that’s something that Taylor is saying. I feel like she might not want a wedding that’s a circus but I’m sure there will be plenty of famous people there.

    Reply
  7. FancyPants says:
    June 8, 2026 at 9:02 am

    We are not going to know a single detail about Taylor Swift’s wedding until she herself deigns to feed us her own carefully crafted version of it. Nobody in her camp is leaking to some no-name Substack you never heard of.

    Reply
  8. Aurelia says:
    June 8, 2026 at 9:04 am

    Kathryn Bartholomew asked the clooneys how they knew the bride and groom and they replied they didn’t.

    Reply
    • Nanea says:
      June 8, 2026 at 9:37 am

      Or maybe the Clooneys thought it was nobody’s business?

      Because Amal not only was at at Meghan’s baby shower in NYC a few months later, with only about two handfuls of other women like Serena and Abigail Spencer, but she took Meghan along on her plane.

      Reply
      • MsIam says:
        June 8, 2026 at 10:47 am

        Exactly. The story. I’ve always read is that Amal recommended a hair stylist to Meghan. I guess they were connected through friends of friends? Sounds like real life to me.

    • irisrose says:
      June 8, 2026 at 11:33 am

      As others have said, they did know them.

      vs. the Middletons inviting random people like the local pub owner from near their house. A man who didn’t know them and didn’t know why he was invited. Because the Middletons were too embarrassed to admit *they have no friends* and wanted to make sure their section of the church was filled.

      Reply
  9. Jayna says:
    June 8, 2026 at 9:06 am

    Another day, another “insider” with the wedding info. LMAO! Zero of it is true and all contradictory. Yesterday, it was a massive wedding at the stadium, and even some fans were going to be invited. And insider stories keep coming out all the time about who is going to be invited. Now this story: a small, intimate wedding with only the closest of friends.

    Taylor’s camp is NOT leaking zero info. Even Travis’s dad is in the dark because they said he would accidentally leak info. He can’t help himself. No insider info is being leaked anywhere. LOL

    Reply
  10. Interested Gawker says:
    June 8, 2026 at 9:07 am

    The BM tried to drag Paltrow into their anti Sussex drama and got burnt by her clap back; inviting Meghan to her house in a social media post. They tried to say Dolly Parton, an American superstar with a decades long career, a very vocal pro H&M sibling and a reputation for never ‘beefing’ with anyone didn’t like H&M or preferred the other royals. Parton extracted herself from that with polite charm. Trying to utilize Brooke Shields to take a swipe at Meghan over a false anecdote about a previous panel discussion fizzled out almost at once. They crowed that Chef Andres ‘chose William’ and got egg on their faces when as his affectionate friendship with H&M continues in very public interactions.

    They really need to realize American celebrities do not want to be pulled into their British media anti Sussex ecosystem. Trying to yoke Taylor in to British Media Sussex bashing is a big mistake.

    Reply
  11. anna says:
    June 8, 2026 at 9:18 am

    I think it’s 100% possible that taylor NEVER mentioned meghan at all specifically and it was added in by the writer for SEO.

    Reply
  12. Tessa says:
    June 8, 2026 at 9:24 am

    The media says there will be 1000 guests at the Madison Square Garden for her wedding, Is she close friends with all of the 1000 or is her husband to be.

    Reply
  13. Bop says:
    June 8, 2026 at 9:24 am

    Being mad at Taylor Swift for something totally and obviously made up is wild.

    Reply
  14. Harla says:
    June 8, 2026 at 9:37 am

    Just a reminder that Meghan and Harry didn’t want a “royal wedding” either, just an intimate affair but of course that was never going to happen for any son of Diana’s.

    Reply
  15. Miranda says:
    June 8, 2026 at 9:45 am

    This is insane, and not a word of it is coming from anyone even remotely connected to Taylor or Travis. Even if you don’t care for her, it’s a concrete fact that Taylor Swift, one of the most famous women on the planet, is the last person who would need to bring up Harry and Meghan to make herself and her wedding seem relevant. Meghan has never had any connection to Taylor, and as much as the royalists wanted to frame Taylor meeting the Wales kids as her choosing a side, I don’t recall her ever saying a word about Meghan or Harry. It wasn’t that deep. (And besides, they try to do that with every American celebrity who even briefly interacts with the BRF, and it’s always dumb. The vast majority of Americans view the royals as basically British mascots. Asking them to choose between the Left-Behinds or the Sussexes is like asking whether they prefer the Phillie Phanatic or Mr. Met).

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      June 8, 2026 at 10:23 am

      Agreed. I think the Madison square garden idea is clearly her finding out if someone is leaking. Maybe a wedding vendor just got fired 😂. There’s no way she’s got some authorized person out bringing up the Sussexes.

      Reply
    • truthSF says:
      June 8, 2026 at 10:32 am

      They’re always trying to use Taylor because they know Meghan got Beyoncé support behind her. So they need a (white) equally famous superstar to hate Meghan and support the Wales (not gonna happen). Taylor doesn’t need, and up till now, has never once entertained that idiotic notion. But the BM will keep trying because they’re desperate for a win.

      Reply
  16. Truthiness says:
    June 8, 2026 at 9:53 am

    A British gossip columnist is recycling old s–t in a new package. It’s been 8 years and it’s still such bullsh-t.

    Did this British guy try to find out (and cover it) if a certain future king is invited to a wedding only to be told the invites are for close personal friends?

    Reply
  17. irisrose says:
    June 8, 2026 at 11:49 am

    Kaiser I would be surprised by a July 3rd date too. Maybe she thinks the dumpster fire shitshow 250th will make for good cover?

    Reply
  18. Amy Bee says:
    June 8, 2026 at 12:40 pm

    So are we to believe that Taylor is sitting around thinking about Harry and Meghan? Didn’t William hint that he was invited to the wedding? What are we doing here?

    Reply
  19. Sue says:
    June 8, 2026 at 12:52 pm

    The local dj on morning radio today was speculating about the Madison Square Garden rumor. He thought that she was going to stream her wedding on Disney like she filmed the Eras Tour for Disney. I thought that was the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. I don’t even believe the July 3 in New York City rumor. I lived there for several years. That is the hottest and smelliest time to be in NYC. I just don’t see her doing that. It’s all decoys so she can enjoy her wedding in Rhode Island without helicopters flying overhead.

    Reply
  20. Jferber says:
    June 8, 2026 at 1:55 pm

    Taylor chose Madison Square Garden as her wedding venue. Ridiculous!

    Reply
  21. Julie says:
    June 8, 2026 at 2:22 pm

    The whole story is hilarious. She wishes she could have a stately and royal wedding like Meghan did. They all do. Let’s say the quiet part out loud: Travis Kelce is not the man Taylor Swift imagined herself marrying. He is not her type nor is he of the same class. He has always felt more like a very public rebound that somehow turned into a long-term relationship due to public favor.

    The person she seemed to truly want a future with was Joe Alwyn. He fit the image, the lifestyle and pedigree she’s always desired.
    I don’t believe for a second that this relationship ends in a lasting marriage. And if it somehow does make it to the altar, I’d be shocked if it lasted. The past two years have felt like someone scrambling to prove something to herself, to her exes or to the public. If a wedding happens, it will look more like the culmination of a panic driven decision. Travis is not the one.

    Reply
  22. Meredith says:
    June 8, 2026 at 7:16 pm

    There is a proper theater inside MSG as well as the arena. It probably seats 1000 + in the orchestra level, and if there are any wedding events at MSG I’m guessing that’s where they’d be held.

    Reply
  23. BeanieBean says:
    June 8, 2026 at 7:51 pm

    Taylor Swift is an A-lister herself. This stupid article was just concocted to take even more potshots at Meghan.

    Reply
  24. jferber says:
    June 8, 2026 at 8:54 pm

    Meredith, I sure as hell hope so. Hate to see her married on the same floor the Knicks will play the Spurs (or whatever team they’re playing). At first I thought the whole thing was a joke. I still think she should re-think it. SUCH a bad idea.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment