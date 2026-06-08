Taylor Swift doesn’t want a Meghan & Harry-style wedding with A-list guests

If Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding date is actually July 3, I will be shocked. I have believed this whole time that the gossip about an Independence Day-centered wedding date was a cover story for whatever the real wedding plans are. But as we get closer to July, it’s looking more and more like “July 3rd” is not a cover story, it’s the actual date. Additionally, the reports about Taylor and Travis renting out Madison Square Garden also feel… weird and false, but who knows at this point. So, in recent weeks, there’s been a lot of reporting about the wedding guest list and who is being snubbed. Karlie Kloss, Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller are allegedly not invited, and people are curious about the Jack Antonoff/Margaret Qualley/Lena Dunham issue, since Taylor is friendly with all of them. But according to Rob Shuter, Taylor is not looking to invite a lot of A-listers who she barely knows. She doesn’t want a “Harry and Meghan” wedding. Girl…
As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce prepare for their July 3 wedding, one thing is already clear: don’t expect a guest list packed with famous strangers. Sources tell Naughty But Nice that Swift has been determined from the beginning to keep the celebration personal, inviting only people she genuinely knows and trusts.
“Taylor wants to look around the room and recognize every face,” one source tells me. “She doesn’t want people there simply because they’re famous.”
Insiders say Swift has closely watched celebrity weddings that seemed more focused on status than relationships. One example frequently mentioned behind the scenes is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 royal wedding, where several high-profile guests—including George and Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey— had limited or zero connections to the couple before receiving invitations.
“Taylor has no interest in turning her wedding into a power summit,” says an insider. “She wants a celebration, not a networking event.”
That philosophy means even some of the world’s biggest stars are unlikely to receive invitations. Sources say the guest list has been built around genuine friendships rather than celebrity clout.
“This isn’t about who looks impressive in photos,” another source explains. “It’s about who has been there for Taylor and Travis in real life.”
The approach explains why household names such as the Clooneys, Oprah, and even Barack Obama did not make the cut.
“Taylor wants memories with friends and family,” says the source. “The last thing she wants is for people to wonder who was invited for publicity.”
[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]
For what it’s worth, we eventually learned that the Clooneys were invited because Amal reached out to Meghan in 2017 to offer advice and support, and at the time of the wedding, Amal and Meghan were probably somewhat close. Not to mention, at the time of the wedding, Harry’s favorite cousin had a fiance who worked for Casamigos, and Casamigos supplied a lot of the liquor for the reception. Oprah was invited because she offered support and advice to Doria Ragland, and of course Meghan wanted Black royalty at her wedding too. As for Taylor… do we think that she’s randomly taking potshots at the Sussexes? Eh. The thing is, Taylor would have loved some version of a “royal wedding” – that’s her brand and how many bridal looks has she worn over the years? Dozens. I imagine there are still soooo many women who are mad that Meghan got her prince and not just that, Meghan got their dream royal wedding too.
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The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle at Windsor Castle. Broadcast on ITV1,Image: 372311288, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN's services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material., Model Release: no, Pictured: Meghan Markle,Meghan,Duchess of Sussex,Charles,Prince of Wales,Prince Charles, Credit line: /Wenn/Avalon
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding.,Image: 515242352, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: /Avalon
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depart from St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.,Image: 515245001, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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New York, NY Taylor Swift and Ashley Avignone were spotted leaving Via Carota in New York City after celebrating Lena Dunham’s birthday with friends. The pop star wore a bridal white mini dress by Retrofete paired with Gucci heels and a Dior bag for the dinner outing.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
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New York, NY Taylor Swift turned heads while arriving at Zero Bond in New York City wearing a crisp white belted blouse paired with silky wide-leg trousers and black heels.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
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New York, NY Taylor Swift leaves Zero Bond in New York City wearing a crisp white belted blouse paired with silky wide-leg trousers and black heels.
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New York, NY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Keep the romance going with sweet hand-holding moment after dinner date at Or’esh in New York.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
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New York, NY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted leaving Zero Bond after enjoying a long night out together in Manhattan.
Swift stunned in a flowing floral maxi dress while Kelce kept things relaxed and stylish in a patterned short-sleeve shirt paired with black trousers during the fashionable celebrity outing.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018.
Hmmmmm. Interesting story…of all the examples she could come up with?
This has to be fantasy. Is that Rob person another Paid Sussex Hater?
Shuter is yet another Brit that chased the money in American tabloids so he carries that bias when it comes to Harry and Meghan
The royal tinged media is so bat crap crazy. Everything must lead back to them.
Like swift is thinking about the duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Ridiculous.
I just hope by the time we see pics of the wedding, the whole thing is over.
Let them have their peace.
I do wonder when it dawned on swift that her initial, enthusiastic / I’ll invite everyone ! Idea came down.
the reality of the security nightmare that would be.
What a dumb take by this Rob person. It was a royal wedding so definitely an affair of the state. There was protocol to invite certain guests.
Even without purposely inviting celebrities there will absolutely be A list names there: Selena, Zoe Kravitz (Harry as a +1?), and I would still suspect Ryan and Blake, Lena AND Jack/Margaret, maybe Gigi Hadid…
White Supremacy can NEVA keep Meghan’s name out of its 🤬 mouth!
I truly wish Meghan would get royalties (no pun intended) for each time her name was dragged into someone else’s story, like the clothing business. In no time at all, there would be enough money to add 15 more bathrooms to her Montecito home.
She just can’t help being an insufferable Karen. She’s not part of the royal family, nor is she marrying a royal, so comparing her wedding to the Sussexes’ wedding is ridiculous. A more sensible comparison would be with other celebrity weddings, like those of Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Jeff Bezos and George Clooney.
Maybe that’s the real issue: a lot of her celebrity friendships seem performative, which could explain why her guest list doesn’t appear to include many genuine A-list friends. Other than Selena Gomez.
She no longer appears to be as close to Blake Lively or Karlie Kloss as she once was, and there have been plenty of rumors that she’s gone through a cooler period with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley. She has never really seemed especially close to Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller either. And while she’s friendly with people like Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence, I’ve never gotten the impression that those are particularly deep or intimate friendships. That’s why the guest list may not be as star-studded as some people expected.
Taylor is not the person putting out this information or being “an insufferable Karen”. This is coming from some “journalist” speculating about the guest list. People are doing a lot of guessing about who will be attending while neither Taylor nor Travis have confirmed any of it.
So we know I’m not some huge Taylor stan, but this sounds silly. This guy is just pulling this out his ass. She doesn’t want a networking event, so she’s not going to invite a bunch of people that she’s not friends with. But she’s getting married at Madison square garden? That has a capacity of 20k? This is another example of Brits not understanding the US and just randomly picking stuff that they think makes sense but sounds stupid to everyone else.
They just have to make it seem like Harry and Meghan are ostracized. Even though William was the one two weeks ago basically begging for an invite. They need to make it Harry and Meghan aren’t wanted, and William and Kate are far too busy to attend.
Why would she even be looking for an invite? When has Meghan interacted with her, or even made it seem like she cared about being friendly with her? And not in a shady way, but she’s made it known how much she loves Beyonce. I can’t recall her doing that for Taylor at all.
“One example frequently mentioned behind the scenes…” does not mean that’s something that Taylor is saying. I feel like she might not want a wedding that’s a circus but I’m sure there will be plenty of famous people there.
We are not going to know a single detail about Taylor Swift’s wedding until she herself deigns to feed us her own carefully crafted version of it. Nobody in her camp is leaking to some no-name Substack you never heard of.
Exactly. If there’s one thing TS does, she knows how to run a tight ship.
Kathryn Bartholomew asked the clooneys how they knew the bride and groom and they replied they didn’t.
Or maybe the Clooneys thought it was nobody’s business?
Because Amal not only was at at Meghan’s baby shower in NYC a few months later, with only about two handfuls of other women like Serena and Abigail Spencer, but she took Meghan along on her plane.
Exactly. The story. I’ve always read is that Amal recommended a hair stylist to Meghan. I guess they were connected through friends of friends? Sounds like real life to me.
As others have said, they did know them.
vs. the Middletons inviting random people like the local pub owner from near their house. A man who didn’t know them and didn’t know why he was invited. Because the Middletons were too embarrassed to admit *they have no friends* and wanted to make sure their section of the church was filled.
Another day, another “insider” with the wedding info. LMAO! Zero of it is true and all contradictory. Yesterday, it was a massive wedding at the stadium, and even some fans were going to be invited. And insider stories keep coming out all the time about who is going to be invited. Now this story: a small, intimate wedding with only the closest of friends.
Taylor’s camp is NOT leaking zero info. Even Travis’s dad is in the dark because they said he would accidentally leak info. He can’t help himself. No insider info is being leaked anywhere. LOL
The BM tried to drag Paltrow into their anti Sussex drama and got burnt by her clap back; inviting Meghan to her house in a social media post. They tried to say Dolly Parton, an American superstar with a decades long career, a very vocal pro H&M sibling and a reputation for never ‘beefing’ with anyone didn’t like H&M or preferred the other royals. Parton extracted herself from that with polite charm. Trying to utilize Brooke Shields to take a swipe at Meghan over a false anecdote about a previous panel discussion fizzled out almost at once. They crowed that Chef Andres ‘chose William’ and got egg on their faces when as his affectionate friendship with H&M continues in very public interactions.
They really need to realize American celebrities do not want to be pulled into their British media anti Sussex ecosystem. Trying to yoke Taylor in to British Media Sussex bashing is a big mistake.
I think it’s 100% possible that taylor NEVER mentioned meghan at all specifically and it was added in by the writer for SEO.
The media says there will be 1000 guests at the Madison Square Garden for her wedding, Is she close friends with all of the 1000 or is her husband to be.
Being mad at Taylor Swift for something totally and obviously made up is wild.
Just a reminder that Meghan and Harry didn’t want a “royal wedding” either, just an intimate affair but of course that was never going to happen for any son of Diana’s.
This is insane, and not a word of it is coming from anyone even remotely connected to Taylor or Travis. Even if you don’t care for her, it’s a concrete fact that Taylor Swift, one of the most famous women on the planet, is the last person who would need to bring up Harry and Meghan to make herself and her wedding seem relevant. Meghan has never had any connection to Taylor, and as much as the royalists wanted to frame Taylor meeting the Wales kids as her choosing a side, I don’t recall her ever saying a word about Meghan or Harry. It wasn’t that deep. (And besides, they try to do that with every American celebrity who even briefly interacts with the BRF, and it’s always dumb. The vast majority of Americans view the royals as basically British mascots. Asking them to choose between the Left-Behinds or the Sussexes is like asking whether they prefer the Phillie Phanatic or Mr. Met).
Agreed. I think the Madison square garden idea is clearly her finding out if someone is leaking. Maybe a wedding vendor just got fired 😂. There’s no way she’s got some authorized person out bringing up the Sussexes.
They’re always trying to use Taylor because they know Meghan got Beyoncé support behind her. So they need a (white) equally famous superstar to hate Meghan and support the Wales (not gonna happen). Taylor doesn’t need, and up till now, has never once entertained that idiotic notion. But the BM will keep trying because they’re desperate for a win.
A British gossip columnist is recycling old s–t in a new package. It’s been 8 years and it’s still such bullsh-t.
Did this British guy try to find out (and cover it) if a certain future king is invited to a wedding only to be told the invites are for close personal friends?
Kaiser I would be surprised by a July 3rd date too. Maybe she thinks the dumpster fire shitshow 250th will make for good cover?
So are we to believe that Taylor is sitting around thinking about Harry and Meghan? Didn’t William hint that he was invited to the wedding? What are we doing here?
The local dj on morning radio today was speculating about the Madison Square Garden rumor. He thought that she was going to stream her wedding on Disney like she filmed the Eras Tour for Disney. I thought that was the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. I don’t even believe the July 3 in New York City rumor. I lived there for several years. That is the hottest and smelliest time to be in NYC. I just don’t see her doing that. It’s all decoys so she can enjoy her wedding in Rhode Island without helicopters flying overhead.
Taylor chose Madison Square Garden as her wedding venue. Ridiculous!
The whole story is hilarious. She wishes she could have a stately and royal wedding like Meghan did. They all do. Let’s say the quiet part out loud: Travis Kelce is not the man Taylor Swift imagined herself marrying. He is not her type nor is he of the same class. He has always felt more like a very public rebound that somehow turned into a long-term relationship due to public favor.
The person she seemed to truly want a future with was Joe Alwyn. He fit the image, the lifestyle and pedigree she’s always desired.
I don’t believe for a second that this relationship ends in a lasting marriage. And if it somehow does make it to the altar, I’d be shocked if it lasted. The past two years have felt like someone scrambling to prove something to herself, to her exes or to the public. If a wedding happens, it will look more like the culmination of a panic driven decision. Travis is not the one.
@Julie, I agree with EVERYTHING you’ve written.
There is a proper theater inside MSG as well as the arena. It probably seats 1000 + in the orchestra level, and if there are any wedding events at MSG I’m guessing that’s where they’d be held.
Taylor Swift is an A-lister herself. This stupid article was just concocted to take even more potshots at Meghan.
Meredith, I sure as hell hope so. Hate to see her married on the same floor the Knicks will play the Spurs (or whatever team they’re playing). At first I thought the whole thing was a joke. I still think she should re-think it. SUCH a bad idea.