Khloe & Kim Kardashian caused ‘controversy’ at the Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1 is dominated by European drivers and their European WAGs. Most of Formula 1’s fans are Europeans too. So… when a driver gets an American girlfriend, there are problems. Problems within the F1 community and problems within the fandom. So it is with Lewis Hamilton and his now months-long relationship/showmance with Kim Kardashian. This weekend was the Monaco Grand Prix, one of the biggest events on Formula 1’s calendar. Kim turned up in Monte Carlo with Khloe Kardashian in tow. F1 fans freaked out. They complained about Kim and Khloe’s revealing outfits for the practice on Saturday, then everyone complained about Kim not “knowing the rules” of F1 WAGdom or fandom. She apparently blanked on one of the most famous Formula 1 reporters:
Kim Kardashian was slammed as “rude” for ignoring an iconic reporter at the Monaco Grand Prix 2026. On Sunday, Sky Sports reporter Martin Brundle — who is known for his popular grid walk interviews — approached the Skims co-founder and her sister Khloé Kardashian to see if he could get a quick interview with them before the race kicked off.
After Brundle asked Kim, 45, how she was doing today, she ignored him and looked away, per a video shared online. A man, who is presumed to be an F1 employee, then whispered something to the “Kardashians” star as Brundle tells someone not to “push” him.
“Normally, people will have a quick chat with us. Are you enjoying F1?” Brundle asked Kim, who simply waved and didn’t answer his questions. The “All’s Fair” actress and Khloé, 41, then walked away with their enoturage.
“So, we’re not talking today,” a disappointed Brundle told his viewers.
Fans criticized Kim on social media for the awkward encounter.
“How rude was Kim Kardashian? Brundle there to ask questions and she looks at some dude to see if Brundle was worth talking to. Poor. #F1 #Monaco,” tweeted one user.
Here’s my question though: do F1 WAGs usually stop and talk to Martin Brundle? I’m really asking – I have no idea if Alexandra Leclerc gives interviews before or during the race? Does Max Verstappen’s partner Kelly Piquet give interviews? I actually think the appropriate WAG etiquette is to not speak to reporters.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton was happy that Kim was there to support him, for what it’s worth. He even publicly thanked her for coming to Monaco.
Martin: Kim, Martin Brundle, Sky F1. How, how are you today? […] Are you enjoying F1?
Kim: 🤔⁉️❓️❔️🤨
😂😂😂😂 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/KZTqa63erM
— Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) June 7, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I don’t watch F1, but is this how people dress to watch the race? The white outfits, I can’t imagine sitting in those outfits for a long period of time.
The wives/girlfriends are usually watching the race in suites or in the “garage” in the paddock, all very nice.
Well, being a Kardashian, Kim will always dress to stand out, not blend in. Skin tight and ugly is her default! (BTW that lip liner is something else…)
Kim has never dressed to flatter the body she has. She does not look good. Even the sunglasses do not suit her and are ugly. The woman who I *think* is Khloe looks good in the cream dress.
That is Khloe, she has just really, really changed. Physically.
I’m a huge auto racing fan. I’ve been to the Daytona 500 and 3 Indycar races. NO, that’s not how people dress at a race, not even to a fabulous race like Monaco. Granted I wasn’t watching from a luxury suite. One can look fashionable and be comfortable at the same time. Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas are mainstays at this race and they always look great. This was all about me, look at me, I’m in a fauxmance with Sir Lewis Hamilton.
Kim and Khloe screwed up big time. Lewis Hamilton posted an apology video to Martin Bundle and the entire F1 community after Martin did an interview where he said he would never forgive Kim for her rude behavior. Her security apparently physically pushed him out of the way. Lewis must be so mortified.
Martin Brundle is F1 grid royalty, everyone stops to talk to him. She is completely in the wrong for this.
Exactly. No one disses martin. They’re so up themselves, they think they’re the most important people, and they’re not. This is f1, not a TV show. Loads of real billionaires are involved in f1. Not just wanna bes who may or may not be.
I was involved in motor sport for years. These two atre a joke
Their staff should have had a list ready for them as to know not to do this. I would not want my employer embarrassed like that.
There’s an F1 YouTube channel I follow and he has lots of WAG content to go along with the cars and driver stuff. He admits the WAG photos are the ones that have the most interaction on his instagram. That said, he doesn’t really interview people, just shows pictures and video, commenting on how nice these various friends, families, trainers, and WAGs are. Very curious to see what he says about Kim. Just realizing they almost share a name – he’s Kym Illman.
My suspicion is that there’s a lot of chumminess with WAGs and the F1 media using each other for promotion. Kim walked in not needing that and they are trying to pull her in.
Normally, girlfriends and wives aren’t interviewed at races, except for those who have a connection to the world of motorsport, like Susie Wolff, wife of Toto Wolff, CEO of Mercedes.
Regarding the outfits, I think people are just being prejudiced because in Monaco people have a very eclectic style, and their outfits were okay compared to what other celebrities have worn, especially models.
I was going to say, this is the sport of billionaires, so their outfits would seem appropriate to me. Appropriate in ‘costs a lot of money’ not as in anything else like style, comfort, flattering, etc.
Martin Brundle is quite the legend, as a former F1 driver, Le Mans winner, and they all talk to him.
Apparently MB was overheard talking back to one of the Kardashians’ bodyguards, saying — don’t push me mate, I’m nearly famous.
Pushing people who very clearly belong, even if one is not familiar with them, is rude.
Martin (a former F1 driver himself) will often stop to speak to any celebs he comes across on the grid – thou saying that I don’t recall him ever interview Nicole S (not sure if she was ever on the grid).
Martin’s gridwalk before the race is the best part of the event. He’s funny and doesn’t take himself too seriously. Also he’s called out rude celebs in the past.
The other F1 WAGs, if they’re present at the races at all, are generally not on the grid itself at the time of Brundle’s walkabouts. If they were, he would likely approach them as well, and they would be rude to respond this way. If they didn’t want to be approached, they should’ve been in a more private area like the other friends/families of drivers.
Their faces are so overfilled at this point that they look like AI generated
He’s with the Murdoch yellow journalism network, Sky? He’d be lucky if I just ignored him because my inclination would have been to punch him. And I despise the Kardashians.
I get this under normal circumstances but Sky is the best F1 coverage with incredibly knowledgeable and thoughtful commentators.
I sort of blame Lewis Hamilton, as much as I like him. This is his world and he knows all the nuances and etiquette, especially in a place like Monaco. I think their clothes were fine; it’s a glamorous place.
You blame Lewis? Was he supposed to give Kim a lesson on how to behave? This is a sporting event, not a meeting with the Prince of Monaco. Besides, her show was obviously not scripted to include an interview. Otherwise, it would have been planned in advance. I love the cream outfits.
Yeah, tell her the ins and outs… how hard is that?
Yes, notice I used the word “Nuance” and for as rich as she is she’s not au fait with F1 culture or European society. She’s an L.A. girl through and through, nothing wrong with that. But he could have had someone escort them and make introductions.
Spot on assessment
People aren’t annoyed because his girlfriend is American, they’re annoyed because she’s ungrateful. Most F1 fans could never afford to buy hospitality and pitlane tickets and here Kim is given the red carpet treatment and she doesn’t even care.
Martin isn’t just a reporter. He is an ex driver. A man who has given blood, sweat and tears for the sport. Who watched drivers die on the track, then would have to go back the next day and race. For Kim to have no clue (or no care) who he is and why he is so important is what fans are annoyed and angry about.
In the last couple of years we’ve seen many celebs on the grid walk and for the most part they’re lovely to him and give him 1 or 2 minutes of their time. He has a sheet given to him of what celebs have been given grid access by the f1 teams and he does his research so he knows who they are and what projects they have going on so he can ask them questions for the segment.
I put some of the blame onto Lewis and the Ferrari PR department for not explaining what is expected on the grid walk. It should have been explained to her and her security and PR how it works. Otherwise she could have stayed in the garage.
Yes, she was in the wrong for this. Even if she had no idea who she was (why wasn’t there a handler with her who could have told her??) she was just rude. He wasn’t some random dude with a smart phone waving it in her face. He introduced himself from Sky News, he was clearly supposed to be there (thinking of this from her perspective), she could have at least said “looking forward to the race, lovely weather today, thank you so much” and that would have been it. I think this is on Kim for being rude – yes she’s a billionaire but at an event like this, there are a lot of uber wealthy people there – and on Ferrari for not giving her a heads about this.
I’m also assuming she didn’t have to do the gridwalk since not all WAGs do it.
Anyway.
I know too much about F1 since my kid is into it. I gave him a hard time when Verstappen went out quickly poor kid lol.
As far as I recall, although I’m not an F1 follower, and I’m loathe to compare different women in the same position, there seems to be a big difference between how Nicole Scherzinger conducted herself compared to how Kim did/does. Nicole was in the thick of it with his team, on the grid and on the radio etc.. I remember her being ecstatic when he won and devastated when he lost – it was all about her supporting him and his moment. Kim’s energy feels completely different. I understand people can support in different ways, but it’s about learning and engaging with his environment and I’m not seeing that from her.
all is incapable of all that you just expressed….
i bet Khloe is loving these photos
Ugly shoes with that dress Kim…
It’s an unwritten rule that you do press if you’re on the grid. It was so rude and tacky, particularly as it’s Martin Brundle, an absolute legend. If the likes of Michael Douglas, the Prince of Bahrain and actual drivers have a minute, then this fool can. There’s also a video of her taking a towel from the stand waiting for the winner of the race. Just picking it up without even considering zero consideration for anyone else.
To me this behavior from Kim just proves how superficial this supposed “relationship” really is. The fact that she has no clue who Brundle is means that she has never even watched an F1 race on TV. She hasn’t bothered to learn anything at all about the world that Lewis has dedicated his life to.
If he really needed a showmance that badly, he could have done so much better. But he doesn’t, no one is gossiping about his private life, he doesn’t need the publicity, and he’s way richer than she is. Why, Lewis???