Khloe & Kim Kardashian caused ‘controversy’ at the Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1 is dominated by European drivers and their European WAGs. Most of Formula 1’s fans are Europeans too. So… when a driver gets an American girlfriend, there are problems. Problems within the F1 community and problems within the fandom. So it is with Lewis Hamilton and his now months-long relationship/showmance with Kim Kardashian. This weekend was the Monaco Grand Prix, one of the biggest events on Formula 1’s calendar. Kim turned up in Monte Carlo with Khloe Kardashian in tow. F1 fans freaked out. They complained about Kim and Khloe’s revealing outfits for the practice on Saturday, then everyone complained about Kim not “knowing the rules” of F1 WAGdom or fandom. She apparently blanked on one of the most famous Formula 1 reporters:

Kim Kardashian was slammed as “rude” for ignoring an iconic reporter at the Monaco Grand Prix 2026. On Sunday, Sky Sports reporter Martin Brundle — who is known for his popular grid walk interviews — approached the Skims co-founder and her sister Khloé Kardashian to see if he could get a quick interview with them before the race kicked off. After Brundle asked Kim, 45, how she was doing today, she ignored him and looked away, per a video shared online. A man, who is presumed to be an F1 employee, then whispered something to the “Kardashians” star as Brundle tells someone not to “push” him. “Normally, people will have a quick chat with us. Are you enjoying F1?” Brundle asked Kim, who simply waved and didn’t answer his questions. The “All’s Fair” actress and Khloé, 41, then walked away with their enoturage. “So, we’re not talking today,” a disappointed Brundle told his viewers. Fans criticized Kim on social media for the awkward encounter. “How rude was Kim Kardashian? Brundle there to ask questions and she looks at some dude to see if Brundle was worth talking to. Poor. #F1 #Monaco,” tweeted one user.

[From Page Six]

Here’s my question though: do F1 WAGs usually stop and talk to Martin Brundle? I’m really asking – I have no idea if Alexandra Leclerc gives interviews before or during the race? Does Max Verstappen’s partner Kelly Piquet give interviews? I actually think the appropriate WAG etiquette is to not speak to reporters.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton was happy that Kim was there to support him, for what it’s worth. He even publicly thanked her for coming to Monaco.

Martin: Kim, Martin Brundle, Sky F1. How, how are you today? […] Are you enjoying F1? Kim: 🤔⁉️❓️❔️🤨 😂😂😂😂 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/KZTqa63erM — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) June 7, 2026