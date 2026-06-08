The British media made Peter Phillips’ wedding all about Prince Harry’s absence

On the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling got married in the Cotswolds – I covered the photos on Sunday. It was a semi-private affair, but clearly, the press was welcome to take photos, and Harriet and Peter posed outside of the church, in the rain. Photographers also got photos of many in the Windsor clan making their soggy entrance into church, including King Charles, Consort Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and many more. So tell me why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s absence from the wedding was front and center in all of the coverage?

The Times of London’s headline was “Royals turn out for wedding of king’s nephew, Harry & Meghan not invited.” The Times called it a “notable absence” even as they noted that “It is understood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not invited to the wedding.” Sky News’ headline was “Harry who?: Royals beam at wedding as estranged prince Harry left off guest list.” British outlets kept emphasizing how Peter “chose” Prince William over Harry too, underlining the fact that William clearly threw yet another tantrum about someone else’s wedding guest list. None of this is good news for William or for Peter, that so much of the coverage was centered on Harry’s absence, and that there was even more gossip about William and Kate behaving like sulky babies and trying to dictate other people’s weddings.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan didn’t issue any statements, nor did their spokesperson say anything about anything. They were quiet this weekend. As Ever sent out a promotional email and that was about it. I’m actually surprised that the Daily Mail didn’t pick up on that and suggest that Meghan “pulled focus from the royal wedding” by sending out an As Ever email (I shouldn’t give the Mail ideas, but there you go).