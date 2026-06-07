Harriet Sperling wore an Emilia Wickstead wedding gown to marry Peter Phillips

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling had a rainy, soggy wedding in the Cotswolds on Saturday. It was not a “royal wedding,” but many royals attended and there were a few royal touches. There were common touches too, which I actually liked. The bride wasn’t hidden away, she arrived via a Rolls Royce and everyone got photos of her dress before she entered the church. Her bridesmaids were her daughter and new stepdaughters. Harriet didn’t have a train or a crazy-long veil. All of that was nice. Plus, the groom was happy as a clam, which is always a good thing. For all his faults, Peter falls head over heels with his partners and he always seems super-proud to be with them.

Harriet’s wedding gown was designed by Emilia Wickstead, and she wore Jimmy Choo heels. From certain angles, I wasn’t crazy about the dress, but I actually enjoy the lace, especially across her chest and going up her neck. I think the solid fabric of the bodice is a tad too boxy, but whatever. It’s actually a good choice for a second wedding. And yes, despite the tabloids treating Harriet like she’s a widow, she’s actually a divorcee, the scandal of it all! This is the second marriage for both Peter and Harriet. Strange that the royalists aren’t screaming, crying and throwing up about Harriet wearing white and wearing a veil. Those were huge scandals in 2018, for a certain other royal wedding.

Interestingly, Harriet also wore a tiara. Not just any tiara… this is apparently a new piece, made by Pragnell, the same British jewelry designer who designed her engagement ring. Harriet also wore earrings by Pragnell. Perhaps some low-key wedding spon-con? Did Princess Anne offer Harriet one of her tiaras and Harriet refused? Wedding tiara drama!!

What else? Harriet’s bouquet included lily of the valley, and the bridesmaids all wore flower crowns made of lily of the valley. This is being called a nod to Queen Elizabeth II, who used lily of the valley for several major events, including her coronation. Given QEII’s long-standing horror at divorcees wearing veils and wearing white wedding gowns, it feels like everyone is playing fast and loose with the “tributes to QEII.” What’s that? QEII didn’t actually care that much when the divorcee is white?