Princess Kate wore Roland Mouret for Peter Phillips & Harriet Sperling’s wedding

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in attendance in Gloucestershire for Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s D-Day wedding (it would have been crazy if the wedding had a D-Day theme). Prince William seemed to take pains to turn his back on the cameras, or maybe photographers simply didn’t want to look too closely at him. Almost all of the pics are of Kate, peering out from under a very large hat.

Kate wore a lighter color for Peter & Harriet’s wedding, which seems to be her M.O. when she’s jealous of a bride. Vogue called this shade “blush pink,” but in photos, it just looks sort of like a beige/eggshell. The dress is from Roland Mouret and it’s very “Kate.” The buttons, the “turndown” neckline/collar, the skirt length… if you could see Lady Mary wearing it on Downtown Abbey, you know Kate wants it. Kate’s hat was by Jane Taylor, and her beige heels were by Gianvito Rossi. Kate also wore a pearl bracelet from Princess Diana’s collection.

I would love to know how William and Kate imposed themselves on Peter and Harriet’s wedding. I feel certain that William whined and cried about Peter needing to snub the Sussexes for wedding invites, but I’m sure their wedding tantrums didn’t end there. Ahead of the wedding, there were several stories about how Harriet would be the sister-in-law Kate never had. Which probably infuriated Kate because she doesn’t WANT any sisters-in-law.