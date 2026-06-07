Princess Kate wore Roland Mouret for Peter Phillips & Harriet Sperling’s wedding

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in attendance in Gloucestershire for Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s D-Day wedding (it would have been crazy if the wedding had a D-Day theme). Prince William seemed to take pains to turn his back on the cameras, or maybe photographers simply didn’t want to look too closely at him. Almost all of the pics are of Kate, peering out from under a very large hat.
Kate wore a lighter color for Peter & Harriet’s wedding, which seems to be her M.O. when she’s jealous of a bride. Vogue called this shade “blush pink,” but in photos, it just looks sort of like a beige/eggshell. The dress is from Roland Mouret and it’s very “Kate.” The buttons, the “turndown” neckline/collar, the skirt length… if you could see Lady Mary wearing it on Downtown Abbey, you know Kate wants it. Kate’s hat was by Jane Taylor, and her beige heels were by Gianvito Rossi. Kate also wore a pearl bracelet from Princess Diana’s collection.
I would love to know how William and Kate imposed themselves on Peter and Harriet’s wedding. I feel certain that William whined and cried about Peter needing to snub the Sussexes for wedding invites, but I’m sure their wedding tantrums didn’t end there. Ahead of the wedding, there were several stories about how Harriet would be the sister-in-law Kate never had. Which probably infuriated Kate because she doesn’t WANT any sisters-in-law.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive for the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church on June 06, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints’ Church in Kemble today.,Image: 1108326121, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Jules Annan/Avalon
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Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church on June 06, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints’ Church in Kemble today.,Image: 1108326143, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Jules Annan/Avalon
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Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive for the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church on June 06, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints’ Church in Kemble today.,Image: 1108332636, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Jules Annan/Avalon
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Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive for the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church on June 06, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints’ Church in Kemble today.,Image: 1108332639, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Jules Annan/Avalon
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Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, England
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Kemble, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, England
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Kemble, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, England
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Kemble, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, England
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Kemble, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
Channeling royals from the early 1900s with that wide hat. The collar on it doesn’t look good. And the hair wigs down her back
Even when she wears clothes by popular, mainstream designers, her outfits always seem extremely dated and frumpy.
Kates Hat looks great on her but it does look like the hats Fergie has worn in de past,.lm laughing and side eyeing when l saw de bow at de back lol The dress fits well, v Kate, colour is not blush pink , more beige either way de questionable colour does nothing for her, de shoe game, how many pairs of those shoes does she have, too high for day and just boring ! She sure loves herself though and loves de attention from de media !
She consistently looks like she’s cosplaying Downton Abbey, like Kaiser said. She looks ridiculous. And can she just not help herself from wearing white (or “eggshell beige,” or “extremely pale yellow”) to other brides’ weddings?
If she’s cosplaying anyone it’s Edith. Lady Mary always wore the latest fashions and looked stunning every minute of every day.
I actually like the dress, but again such a light color! Its so disrespectful. Queen side chick dressed in the same color too. So rude; I actually thought Harriet was brilliant putting their daughters in eggshell. Now Both of them look like attendants too the bride. Lol.
No matter what the press says that colour on Middlebum is definitely BEIGE. And the Edwardian hat is actually giving Nanny vibes…..
The dress is absolutely in her style wheel house and I think she looks good in it, better than she has at recent events.
I think the belt makes her waist look like it’s several inches too high.
Can’t might be the longest waisted person I’ve ever seen photographed…. And really, if she had an actual stylist, we wouldn’t be able to see stuff like this. But she relies on her mommy for advice…..
She doesn’t wear outfits that don’t have high waists, usually belted way up high. If it doesn’t already have a high waist then she has one added, like that blue plaid coat with the strange, high elastic in the back. The high waist plus high heels camouflage the very long physical waist, which for some reason she never, ever wants to show.
Agree that she looks nice. She’s good at wearing hats, too. Interesting about the waist — I had never really noticed that before. The I-still-have-my-high-school-hair situation is just sad.
Yeah, the hair isn’t great. She’d look so much lighter with a good cut and without all the extra hair pieces.
I hadn’t noticed her waist either – a stylist would be able to dress her proportions correctly, but she doesn’t seem keen to have anyone around.
She doesn’t have much of a waist or shape at all. She used to, but when she lost all of the weight before her wedding, her shape went with it. You could draw a straight line from her bust to her waist to her hips.
Except her hair never looked like that. She has much thinner hair. Her best hair was the dark, long bob that she wore for about a month. The ridiculous horsey wigs are awful.
It’s a wedding and she looks completely and utterly joyless. The outfit as a whole is so drab, dated and borderline ugly. I’m amazed that this is what she came up with.
Love the comment about bride jealousy. So true of Kate.
She’s the nastiest of mean girls.
She wears a hat with the ribbons around it. Something like queen Alexandra daughters wore in the early 1900s
The extra long wig down her back adds to that effect too.
Absolutely the wrong color (not just because of etiquette; I personally think that pale pinks and beiges simply don’t suit her), but I actually like the dress itself, and from the neck down, I think she looks pretty good. I hate the hat, and JUST ONCE I wish she’d wear a chignon or a bun! She would instantly look like, 50% more sophisticated. Why is this the one thing she refuses to copy from Meghan?!
Same. Hate her long, strangely, doll wigs. If they get actual hair, it needs a trim and then to be put up. If a wig, burn it. It’s straggly, ragged, and just nasty. It sits poorly on her head, it’s as ridiculous length for a “cancer patient…..” and it just makes her look like a 12 year-old, or a doll—and at this point, a doll might have better messaging than Kate. Some of those American Girl dolls actually lived through some kind of hardship……
Dolly Kate has not.
If Kate were an American Girl doll, she’d be Samantha: rich, spoiled, and boring. As a kid, I always thought that the AG doll someone chose told you a lot about them, and all the snobby girls I didn’t like had Samantha (I had Addy, Josefina, and Felicity, so clearly I was a good person, lol).
I wonder what makes the difference between Kate and Meg when it comes to wearinh super long hair. I do think Meg’s hair is sometimes a bit too long, like the photo in Frogmore Cottage’s garden, and yet she never looks juvenile or unkept. Anyway, I think the hat casts a nice soft light on Kate’s face and softens her features.
I think the difference is that first, Meghan has thicker hair, so it falls differently down her back than Kate’s. (I have very thin and flat hair. I can get it to about 2-3 inches below my shoulder and then it just pretty much always looks scraggly unless I’ve brushed it in the last 2 minutes. So I’ve never been able to have it longer than that really.)
I also think Kate’s wiglet/extensions/wig are just bad. Meghan may have extensions, I have no idea whether she does or not – but if she does, they are good extensions and not visible like Kate’s.
Meghan has healthy looking hair. Kate does not. That’s the main difference.
Tons of women have long hair in their 40s but if it’s healthy it looks fine.
@Miranda: obviously. 🙂
The images of her assistant holding her umbrella for her are…..not good. the assistant looked like she was getting wet while Kate was too important to hold her own umbrella. I know there are logistical reasons why it was easier for her to have help, but still…..
the dress is fine. Boring, but fine. Her hair looks a little flat – but fine. She’s definitely gotten into the habit of wearing those big hats at church events (think of the Archbishop of Canterbury service) and I wonder who can see behind her.
The color is bland but not white at least (camilla’s dress was closer to white lmao.)
There are photos of william somewhat holding an umbrella over her and they both look so awkward. Meanwhile Edo and Beatrice are sharing an umbrella looking like a couple that doesn’t hate each other.
She so desperately needs a hair intervention. Extensions or not, the hair looks like straw here and needs a trim. And styling that straw hat makes her attempts to be an Edwardian girl looks silly.
You can also tell she’s been able to get a tan this year, so clearly there have been some overseas holidays because no one tans like this staying in England.
I do think some of these photos were enhanced because some of the first ones tended to show more how emaciated she currently is.
I am waiting for her to lose Big Blue and her wedding ring. Both rings are only held by the knuckles of her skeleton finger.
The dress looks good, it is her style, no nod to Diana or a copy of Meghan, both a plus.
No need to talk about her tragic hair.
Once again no panty hose.
As someone mentioned, “the world chattiest corpse” would have a lot to say about white wedding dresses, veils, lack of panty hoses, and poisonous flowers.
The first thing I noticed were the rings practically falling off! Can you imagine the pressure on the footman (or whoever) would be sent to look for them?
Didn’t the press and the royalists tell us that royal women are supposed to wear bright colours? Where’s the outrage that Kate is once again wearing beige? There’s very little difference between this dress and the other dresses she’s been wearing these days. Midi length, wide shoulders and the waist cinched in with a belt.
“if you could see Lady Mary wearing it on Downtown Abbey, you know Kate wants it.”
I totally disagree. Lady Mary was VERY fashion forward in that series. Kate is nowhere near fashion forward unless she is copying Meghan. If you look at her old photos before she joined the royal family the woman was just plain dowdy. She’s now just plain.
Why does she always choose such light colors for weddings? I could barely tell that her outfit wasn’t white at Meghan’s wedding. Maybe it was just the cameras.
I agree. Downton Abbey had stylists and none of the women looked frumpy like Kate and the rest of the royals. Kate would never past muster in a tv series because her style is just blah when it isn’t frumpy.
So much this. If someone had the money and slender physique to cosplay Lady Mary’s fashions well they would still code as very stylish. Her looks were amazing but she owned them and every room she walked into.
The dress was pretty good but it didn’t need the belt. That hat is awful. Better than she’s looked recently though.
I’m with you on the hat, totally does not match the type of dress she’s wearing, and it’s too big for a wedding. A fascinator would’ve been better?
I don’t care for the colour or cut of the dress, but the textured fabric is nice.
You know, I may fly in the face of public opinion, but I think she always had impeccable taste in clothes. The problem is the person wearing them. Being a try-hard, pick-me, touchy, elbowy, thin-skinned, viciously competitive nightmare in-law who pulls rank on every other woman in the room is pretty icky.
The clothes themselves are often lovely but yeah she can’t wear them esp high end fashion – the clothes often wear her and then their is the hair; that Cousin It on her head has ruined many a look.
Wait…..Kate??? You must not have seen some of the truly atrocious things she’s worn over the years, lol. NEVER FORGET that ugly Erdem she wore in Norway!!!!!! Or the minnie mouse dress from this week lol.
But regardless – I do think sometimes Kate wears truly hideous things Maybe 10-20% of the time. I think the issue the rest of the time is that she lacks authentic style, so she’s trying too hard to cosplay Meghan or Jecca or whoever, or she just lacks any style in general. So she might wear something that on its face is nice, but something in the styling falls flat and makes it awful or just plain boring.
Very few people can wear Erdem (Sophie Cumberbatch is one) – Kate can’t wear high end or even designer fashion. She sucks the life out of the clothes.
She’s a b, flat out. You don’t wear white, off white, cream, beige, ivory or the palest yellow to a wedding. Everybody knows that. It’s intentional, and so was Camilla’s dress. They’re a genuinely heinous family.
I get what you’re saying, because sometimes the outfits that she chooses aren’t bad looking, she just doesn’t have the ability to pull them off. I don’t know whether it’s her over accessorizing, not understanding the needed whimsy for certain designers, choosing the wrong jewelry for the occasion, or just looking uncomfortable in the outfit.
But, she often always looks either just okay, or like you understand what she was going for but she just didn’t get there. I think her problem is even if she does have an idea of what her real style is, she spent so many years trying to emulate the styles of others to get attention by association, that she hasn’t developed a comfort in her own skin to look natural in her choices.
Going to have to disagree here because Kate has always had questionable taste. She was called frumpy and dumpy pre Meghan and her coatdresses are okay at best. She improved her tailoring of those outfits but that seems to be receding now that she is working to hide how much she has shrunk.
Kate benefited from being the only woman in her thirties who was a senior royal but she’s never dressed with flair or style like Queen Mary, Letizia or Maxima. It’s only been slightly better than British senior citizens.
Even Sophie often pulled off better looks.
Nothing Kate has worn matches the style of Diana who herself revamped her style from the early years.
Outside of being tall and thin, she gives nothing.
I actually agree with you. I love this dress. It is very “me.” Actually a lot of her clothes are. The difference is that I know how to wear clothes and how to style…and don’t get me started on the hair. And I’m not a total b and would never wear this to a wedding.
Eh, no strong feeling about the dress. It’s very Kate.
If the shoes and the clutch had matched the ribbon in the hat…
Thoughts?
Too matchy-matchy for my tastes. I kind of like that the ribbon is contrasting (ever-so-slightly) with the rest of the all-beige outfit.
For once I like her outfit and great hat. But hair awful as usual. A chignon would be so much more chic.
I’m wondering if she no longer has a hairdresser to do those elaborate hair styles she once wore. She can curl her own hair/wig, plop the wig on herself (that ‘bronde’ example being my favorite), but twist & turn & do fancy little bits with bobby pins & etc.? That she cannot do herself.
Tbh, I think she looks ok. The dress is fine for a wedding. I’m not mad about the big hat though. A smaller one or fascinator would have looked better.
I saw the hat and immediately thought of Madeline, but she would never have such scraggly hair hanging down her back. It looks like the blonder wig got another outing. I guess someone forgot to condition and brush it before she put it on.
It’s a nice dress, and it suits her style. It’s as simple as that. If only she gained ten, even five pounds, it would look so much better. I like the fabric.
I think Kate wants to compete with rupunzel for you can have the longest hair ever . Only Kate is going about it by shopping at temu .
It’s fine. It was looking kind of taupe to me but maybe that’s due to the brown ribbon. So it’s beige then? bc I’m not seeing the blush. I saw another guest wearing beige lace. To me this wasn’t as bad the “primrose yellow” she wore to Meghan’s wedding. Do you think the Wales even went to the reception?
Kates Hat looks great on her but it does look like the hats Fergie has worn in de past,.lm laughing and side eyeing when l saw de bow at de back lol The dress fits well, v Kate, colour is not blush pink , more beige either way de questionable colour does nothing for her, de shoe game, how many pairs of those shoes does she have, too high for day and just boring ! She sure loves herself though and loves de attention from de media !
I like the dress OK actually. And the hat is nice too. Brits wear big hats to weddings, and as hats go I much prefer this to some of the outlandish numbers I’ve seen on other guests at royal weddings. The color reads as more beige than blush pink in pictures, but maybe in person it’s a more suitable tone for her. I think some shades of pink are probably lovely on her.
My sister got married in New York. She has one close friend who is English who came for the event. Her friend wore an enormous hat and blocked the view of the people behind her. Everyone else was hatless. It was actually kind of hilarious.
No comments about how Willie boy’s wrinkled pants full of static cling!? There is no doubt he does not have a butler or whatever man’s servant that sees to making sure he doesn’t look like he slept in his clothes. My god what a loser.
If the outfit sucks, does it cancel out the fact that she’s wearing a cream dress to someone else’s wedding?
It’s still too light for a wedding I think. I’m also convinced she did it purposely to Meghan’s wedding. Kate Middleton has zero grace.
She doesn’t look bad per se, but it’ look dated. It’s very gunne sax circa 1983.
Omg that’s exactly what it is
I actually like this dress and hat. I wish Kate (and others) would realize that there are shoes out there that are not stilettos. Something with a more interesting heel and color blocking maybe? Boring!
I like the dress, hat, and clutch – and don’t hate the shoes. But look at her earrings, necklace, and bracelet. None of it goes together at all! What was she thinking?
Does anyone remember the picture of Meghan watching the Queen’s last trooping the colour when she and Harry were not allowed to be in the parade and had to watch from inside. Meghan had a white hat with the blue ribbon, and it was shaped like the hat Kate is wearing. It was just stunning, and unexpected, and so different from every other royal woman’s hat that day. She was pictured with one of Peter’s daughters and perhaps Zara’s daughter Mia. Seeing Kate’s hat immediately made me think of that picture. I think the dress Kate is wearing is very much her style and she looks pretty good. I would describe the colour she’s wearing as oatmeal. She and Camilla are the only two wearing a dress that is close to white.
“Does anyone remember the picture of Meghan watching the Queen’s last trooping the colour (and) Meghan had a white hat with the blue ribbon, and it was shaped like the hat Kate is wearing (?)”
Meghan’s hat was a wide brim, asymmetrical, fabulous hat. The hat Kate is wearing is more like a boater hat. Which I hate! And the ribbon only makes it look more twee. I hate these hats because almost every Easter when I was a kid I had to wear a similar hat to church. Yuck. And they are not flattering on most adult women. Kate took a leaf out of Sarah and Beatrice’s fashion books. Not Meghan’s.
Whose kid got commandeered to hold an umbrella over Kate’s head? Aren’t there supposed to be paid minions for that?
Also, maybe at some point Kate & William actually looked at each other, but in these photos Kate is always looking past him at the photographers.
Top pic: photo shop 110 percent.
The top of William’s head looks v. pale, much more than his face. I don’t think he travelled on vacation with Kate.
He also looks just rough… really rough like he’s in the throes of a spree.
Like most of Kate’s dresses, this looks like 1980s Laura Ashley.
She started wearing that brand of heels after seeinf Meghan
She’s just so dull and predictable.