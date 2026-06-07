Princess Beatrice & Eugenie attended Peter Phillips’ wedding, despite months of drama

Here are some photos of the Windsors in attendance at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s Saturday wedding. King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the church wedding in the Cotswolds, but skipped the reception at Gatcombe Park. They “had” to attend Derby Day at Epsom, and it looks like they went straight to Epsom from the wedding (they didn’t even change clothes). Charles and Camilla traveled 100 miles by helicopter, btw. It was a horse emergency! Camilla, like Princess Kate, went for a very pale look for a wedding guest. I’m sure this is technically, like, butter yellow. But in photos, it reads as off-white. Camilla and Kate are both so shady when it comes to other women’s weddings.

I’m also including photos of Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Mike and Zara Tindall and the York princesses, who came with their husbands. First off, Sophie and Edward were traveling last week, not that anyone paid attention to their visit to Portugal (I’m not joking, they were really in Portugal and it received next to no coverage). It also appears as if Sophie got some injectables, right? She looks different. Zara’s wedding look was a disaster, but she’s never been a fashion plate, so it is what it is.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were still somehow invited to this thing. Given all of the briefings and all of the attacks on them, I wouldn’t have blamed them for skipping. But they showed up and the rest of the family seemingly welcomed them. After all, it’s not like they… moved to the US and wrote a scathing indictment of neglect within the system of hereditary monarchy. It’s also interesting that Beatrice and Eugenie’s rent-free London homes have become THE biggest story from the audit of royal residences. The knives are out for B&E. The knives have been out for them for months now.