Princess Beatrice & Eugenie attended Peter Phillips’ wedding, despite months of drama

Here are some photos of the Windsors in attendance at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s Saturday wedding. King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the church wedding in the Cotswolds, but skipped the reception at Gatcombe Park. They “had” to attend Derby Day at Epsom, and it looks like they went straight to Epsom from the wedding (they didn’t even change clothes). Charles and Camilla traveled 100 miles by helicopter, btw. It was a horse emergency! Camilla, like Princess Kate, went for a very pale look for a wedding guest. I’m sure this is technically, like, butter yellow. But in photos, it reads as off-white. Camilla and Kate are both so shady when it comes to other women’s weddings.
I’m also including photos of Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Mike and Zara Tindall and the York princesses, who came with their husbands. First off, Sophie and Edward were traveling last week, not that anyone paid attention to their visit to Portugal (I’m not joking, they were really in Portugal and it received next to no coverage). It also appears as if Sophie got some injectables, right? She looks different. Zara’s wedding look was a disaster, but she’s never been a fashion plate, so it is what it is.
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were still somehow invited to this thing. Given all of the briefings and all of the attacks on them, I wouldn’t have blamed them for skipping. But they showed up and the rest of the family seemingly welcomed them. After all, it’s not like they… moved to the US and wrote a scathing indictment of neglect within the system of hereditary monarchy. It’s also interesting that Beatrice and Eugenie’s rent-free London homes have become THE biggest story from the audit of royal residences. The knives are out for B&E. The knives have been out for them for months now.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie of York and Princess Beatrice of York arrive for the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church on June 06, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints’ Church in Kemble today,Image: 1108326462, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Jules Annan/Avalon
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Queen Camilla waves as he arrives for the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church on June 06, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints’ Church in Kemble today,Image: 1108325948, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Jules Annan/Avalon
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Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh arrive for the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church on June 06, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints’ Church in Kemble,Image: 1108326257, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Jules Annan/Avalon
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Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh arrive for the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church on June 06, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints’ Church in Kemble,Image: 1108326305, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Jules Annan/Avalon
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Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie of York and Princess Beatrice of York arrive for the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church on June 06, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints’ Church in Kemble today,Image: 1108326351, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Jules Annan/Avalon
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Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie of York and Princess Beatrice of York arrive for the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church on June 06, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints’ Church in Kemble today,Image: 1108326443, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Jules Annan/Avalon
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Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, England
Featuring: Zara Tindall
Where: Kemble, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, England
Featuring: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Where: Kemble, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attend the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church in Kemble
Featuring: Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie
Where: Kemble, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
I am so glad Harry and Meghan are away from this s show. The York princesses are being thrown under the bus for the rent scandal.
If the “rent scandal” is truly a problem then QEII and KCIII are the ones who should be thrown under the bus as you cannot live rent free unless someone (QEII and KCIII) are allowing you to live rent free.
So Camilla wore white-ish to her own son’s wedding. She just can’t help herself. Mean to the bone.
??
This isn’t Camilla’s son wedding.
Americans keep insisting that a light color to someone else’s wedding is wrong. British people don’t think that way. It would be lovely if Americans would stop insisting that their etiquette applies to other cultures.
Well the british press certainly fell over itself in 2018 to insist that Kate was wearing yellow and not white, so it seems they were aware of the criticism.
This is @Harriet, I don’t think this is a case of generalised taboo so not a cross cultural clash. I think what people repeatedly reference here is the fact that Kate wore white — or the nearest thing to white on the colour spectrum visible to the naked eye — to Meghan’s wedding, then claimed disingenuously that it was “butter yellow,” or some such made-up Crayola box crayon colour. Meanwhile, BTS, we now know beyond dispute that she was pitching fits about the children’s dresses, the children’s tights, the flowers the children wore in their hair, etc…. And generally just being a nightmare. I think that’s what people are harping on about, not the general British pastel wedding spectrum. American weddings will feature the same colours, by and large. I actually think Camilla’s dress here is a lovely shade of yellow, noticeably not white at all, and probably what Kate was reaching for, another case of, “believe me, not your lying eyes.” LOL.
Well, we didn’t know that, and now we do. Because you told us. Thanks.
I think Camilla looks really well, Charles always dresses dapper , the dress l feel.is a very light promise colour and is lovely for Sumner, l would wear that colour to a wedding no probs……..maybe its different from de States, def here in Ireland you can…De York Ladies what where they thinking, , please get a stylist they can afford one and probably a very good one Bea has a great figure so really she would be easy enough to.dress …now Zara , de silver v high heels, good God, bet Kate said they where fab lol
If l was a York and if l had to choose to go to this wedding, l would of had a
excuse ready not to go, but l.understsnd why they went !!
well given that Meghan was actually an American, it would be nice if British people didn’t do the same.
The not wearing white is getting out of control here in the US. I’m 64 and can well remember that wearing a cream suit was not a cardinal sin. Now anything with any white is verboten. It’s ridiculous.
The Reddit mafia is particularly hardcore.
It is ridiculous. Can any of the pearl-clutchers point me to a color wheel with examples for what is OK to wear to a wedding? Especially an English country summer wedding. Because pale yellow is obviously out, since anyone might mistake Camilla for the bride. And beige is out because Kate is such a mean girl.
Pretty sure the rule is just don’t wear something that reads as close to white, or cream or off-white unless you know the bride and the bride is cool with it. But hey, wear what you want, but don’t be shocked when people are like why’d you wear something so close to white at a wedding unless explicitly told it was okay. I’m sorry that just seems basic. For American weddings anyway. And if there’s a mixed culture wedding, where one is British and one is American, I’d look at it from that perspective too.
Oh, rules shmules. Who cares? And if the bride doesn’t want to wear white, fine. If she does & has multiple marriages behind her, fine. None of it matters!!
@harriet
It would be lovely if all the British pearl clutchers and derangers hadn’t torn apart every outfit meghan has worn to any wedding. Including her own.
It isn’t just wedding etiquette in America but it is also against wedding etiquette in the UK, otherwise it would have been a talking point at Diana’s wedding with Camilla and a talking point at Meghan’s wedding with Kate. For both weddings the debate was about whether each of them wore dresses that were white or white adjacent and considered to be against wedding etiquette or protocol. It may not be an issue with people that you know in the UK but there wouldn’t have been a need to defend Kate (or Camilla) for their color choices all these years later if there wasn’t a faux pa or wedding etiquette that they went against. There would also have been more women wearing white or white adjacent dresses to their weddings or any of the other weddings in the UK where we have seen photos and videos of. The absence of more women wearing white to weddings in the UK lets us know that it is definitely considered a faux pa and going against wedding etiquette. It’s also very revealing that these two specific women wore white or white adjacent dresses to the weddings of women they obviously didn’t like and who they spent or spend years lying and attacking through the media.
Thank you @Irisrose for your response because I caught the passive-aggressive tone too.
Isn’t this Princess Ann’s son? I don’t disagree about the color though. Entitled and rude.
Yes, Anne’s son, which is why the reception was at Gatcombe Park.
I like how B&E showed up to their cousin’s wedding. Why wouldn’t they? They live in England & are on good terms with Peter. Only dummies like Tom Sykes & his idol, Billy Boy Wales, thought otherwise.
All I see is a pale yellow.
She wore white to Diana’s wedding as well.
Zara always looks like a clown; good taste is not inherent to some people and these women don’t know how to wear clothes (Zara, Kate, Camilla, etc). It’s incredibly tasteless to wear anything resembling white to a wedding. These women are horribly insecure and unattractive.
I don’t know what’s worse, the dress or the shoes. The color of the dress is nice but those shoes, their is something off about them.
got this far down in the comments and haven’t seen a word about Sophie’s purse? LOL
Sophie’s purse was a freaking TRAVESTY!
I thought it was fun! I didn’t get it with that dress, but whatever.
The purse was less of a travesty than her face. All that money spent on whatever treatment, and she still looks like she sits around all day sucking lemons.
And you know, I feel sorrier for the lemons.
In my arrogant and tacky opinion, I think Zara looks better than Sophie. Sophie’s dress make her look 20-25 lbs heavier than she actually is.
Sophie does look very boxy, plus the bodice style suggests that she, like Camilla, could use a better bra. I’ve noticed this before, I think she’d do better with a different design. The flared cuffs are hideous and are one thing too much in any event. It’s a pretty color, the neckline darts are interesting, and the line of buttons trailing down the (slightly too long) skirt are a nice decorative feature. I think those flared cuffs are equivalent to the unnecessary bow on Zara’s dress; don’t think one looks better than the other, and both could look much better with a couple of tweaks.
Zara’s dress, while a nice color, should have picked a lane between big sleeves and the neck tie. With plain cap sleeves the dress would be nice.
Also she is sporting the stupidest of all the stupid puffy headbands ever.
The best dressed lady was Isabelle de la Bruyere , who is a curator of art and partner of David Linley , Lord Snowdon, son of Princess Margaret . A lovely champagne colour , beautifully accessorized . None of the so called blood royals and Ms Middleton have an ounce of that sort of taste , however many jewels they hang on themselves
Z ara’s dress was too fussy especially around collar and sleeves. I think bea and eugenie and their husbands being invited was a dig at the sussexes. See look you were not invited. Edo looked pleased to be there
I liked the idea of a silver accent with a purple dress, but I didn’t like the collar detail very much. My eye keeps going to it, it is distracting.
That dress had good potential if it were kept simple, or else lose either the big collar thing or the puffy sleeves IMHO.
I rarely like what Zara wears. The ugly headband, the puffy sleeves and a bow with silver shoes. Not great. Sophie was looking a little tired. The Yorks coordinated with their husbands in attire and kissed their cousins cheeks. They looked happy to greet them despite all the stories.
I usually like Zara’s colors, but really dislike the fussy details. That headband is the worst!
It is truly hideous. I find the trend among the royal women of dressing like a toddler very disturbing — all the puffiness and bows and buttons and wide collars. The whole wedding was a pile of dissapointing and childish looks. Camilla looks about the best, which is really telling.
The puffy headbands need to die – they’re AWFUL.
and zara seems to love to have her daughters wear those awful puffy headbands. i guess it’s to make them look royal, even though they’re not?
That giant twisty bow thing next to the Imelda Marcos sleeves is about to take over her face. The skirt is too long & too tight. The color is pretty & I actually like the silver accessories. Goodness, I do love an English wedding! All that terrible fashion on display!
I’m gonna take a swing at Edo: the colors are xmas tree. Yellow, green, blue, grey, what is happening here, my head is spinning.
What a weird family. They have to know that if the Wales’ and C&C were not directly behind the press, they were okay with a lot of the stories earlier this year. Articles about the state of Beatrice’s marriage, them being banned from various Royal events, their finances, and even the stories and the past few days about their housing situation. I’m not saying that that’s sort of scrutiny isn’t justified, but it’s hypocritical coming from that side.
While I’m all about not acting the fool in public, I can’t imagine acting like I’m okay with people that have done me wrong. And those are different things. Beatrice didn’t have to punch William in the face upon sight, but I can’t imagine living my life having to pretend that it’s normal and okay the way those family dynamics work with the press.
I’ve always thought that Harry and Meghan did the right thing by leaving.
But just seeing these photos and the hugs and cheek kisses, it’s so fake. You can do all that for photos for the press, but you can’t come out and say anything directly about how you support your family member. I couldn’t imagine having to spend the next 40 years of my life gritting my teeth and pretending that literally the day before I wasn’t being torn to shreds in the media with their approval implicit or otherwise. And for what?
This. Smiles and cheek kisses with people you know have the knives out.
You make an excellent point, @Dee(2).
I’m not surprised that Beatrice and Eugenie were at the wedding. It’s not Peter who’s throwing them under the bus.
Peter should have denied the stories that he did not invite harry. If that were the case.
This wedding felt so performative given a number of them weren’t at the actual first wedding. I mean, if I was suspicious, I’d think given the articles, this wedding was more about H and M NOT being there. But who am I to know why all the royals showed up. Lol
I agree it was so weird they decided to make this wedding the event of the week. Maybe Charles actually likes Peter and that’s why he went.
The real issue is william anyway. He is the one briefing against the Yorks and everyone else and I imagine the cousins are stuck with it since he’s the next to get all the money and power.
William is the only one I can think of who didn’t go to the first wedding. Charles and Camilla most certainly did.
The color of Zara’s dress is nice, but the actual dress is just too much. She gets it right once in a while (I think her coat game in the winter is pretty strong) but this is not a great look for her.
Camilla is in white and it cracks me up, but then I was looking at pictures of other royal weddings and QEII wore white to Camilla and Charles’ civil ceremony or blessing or whatever (the one she attended, I know she skipped one.) This family is just petty to its core.
I don’t want to be a Camilla defender, but when I saw photos yesterday, her outfit looked more beige. I think the brightness was cranked up only because it was not sunny yesterday and those photos suggest it was bright outside.
If Zara lost that neckline bow and cut 6” off the hem, it would be a nice enough dress. The headband is awful though, and I don’t care for the silver accessories. What I like the most about Camilla’s outfit is the hem length. It looks proportional. I just don’t get why all the other women constantly wear their hems so long, even nicer dresses look dowdy when the bottom is 6-8” too long.
Becks1, sorry, no coffee yet this morning.
LOL I’m battling a flu or something so I get it. I was like, does she just know off the top of her head what Camilla wore to her son’s wedding?!?!?! I’d be impressed if you did lol.
Camilla actually wore a very, very pale blue/gray over what looks like a white dress to Tom’s wedding. 😆 Even more bridal than this.
Zara’s dress is a mess, but at least it’s a great colour! I recognize both Beatrice and Eugenie’s looks as re-wears.
“It would be lovely if Americans would stop insisting that their etiquette applies to other cultures.” It would be equally lovely if Brits returned the favor.
☝️💯
My thing is regardless of the fact that Brit’s are fine wearing close to white as wedding guests to weddings, the sussex wedding was going to be watched by the whole world and there’s no way they didn’t know that wearing a dress that reads as white to someone else’s wedding is interpreted as a petty mean girl move in America. Like come on now. It was a weird choice.
@Jais – It’s not just whether it is or it isn’t a no no to wear something white or white presenting to a wedding. Kate has shown a very obvious tendency over the years to wear outfits in group situations designed to put the focus on her and pull it away from whoever the primary subject should be. She’s done it more than once in appearances with the RF. Even if the British don’t have an issue with wearing white to a wedding, I absolutely believe Kate did it, and chose such a questionable color (was it really “pale lemon yellow”?), because she wanted people to notice and talk about her – at someone else’s wedding.
Oops! Just to clarify, I’m talking specifically about what Kate wore to Meghan’s wedding in my comment just above. Don’t have a strong opinion about her dress for Peter and Harriet’s wedding, though my basic point remains the same, Kate likes to be noticed and talked about.
Agree windyrose. Kate dresses to pull focus. I’m thinking of serious commemorative events
– the Somme event where she wore beige downton abbey cosplay. Everyone else was in navy or black. She blended into the gravel in the photos LOL
– another foreign military event she attended with William and Harry. Everyone in navy or black. She wore a light grey zigzag coat to stand out.
– her offensive beige outfit with floral print ( and leather sandals) to visit a concentration camp. Everyone else in navy or black.
It bit her on the ass with the Jubilee boat flotilla. Royal ladies were advised to wear pastels. She wore an ugly red outfit and blended into the drapes on the boat.
Sorry, windyRIVER!
@jais agree. To those who insist this isn’t a thing?
Oprah had an entirely new outfit made overnight. She was worried her original outfit read as too close to white.
Oh yeah @windyriver, to me, Kate’s dress for Harriet’s wedding didn’t read that cream/white to me. But her dress to Meghan’s? It did. And yes @windyriver, Oprah changed her dress bc it read as too white/cream. And look if u think it’s a silly rule, fair enough. If u say, Brit’s don’t care value that, fair enough. But again, there’s enough wedding shows onto TLC that can tell you that people will side eye a woman wearing something that reads as white to a wedding unless the bride has said it’s cool. It might be an American thing but Kate and William both care about what American audiences think.
@Jais they knew in UK that it was a mean girl move in the 1980s when Camilla wore white to Chuck and Di’s wedding. Tabloids back then couldn’t shut up about it on both sides of the pond.
Do you think when sophie had her face touched up because she always looks like she smelled something bad that it just settled that way . Like we are going to have to stare at that for a long time or maybe not because no one remembers ford fiesta sophie
They all look hideous. English women, of a certain class, have no idea how to dress.
Sweeping generalisation. These royals and their immediate circle aren’t necessarily representative.
Which makes these weddings so much fun!
Lady Sarah Chatto looks good.
I’ve always liked her style. She found it & has never wavered from it. It just totally suits her.
Zara looks like a gaudy over-wrapped gift.
You can’t see them in these pics, but Eugenie is wearing some odd shoes with no heels. There’s like a long platform but no heel. I found them a bit bizarre.
She’s like a million months pregnant now. Maybe her other shoes don’t fit.
They’re designed as an optical illusion. They are high heel shoes without visible heels.
The support must be built into the sole and wraps up under the toes and to the back of her heel. Ex a steel support shaped like the letter z.
(Like the heel support solution in the movie Kinky Boots)
Looked it up. These may be her Fendi optical illusion sandals from the coronation.
It’s sad the way things have turned out and that Charles ostracizes his own son, daughter in law and grandchildren so they are excluded from this wedding. Just treat them like the Tindalls, Yorks and Peter: members of the family who are non working royals. King Charles as a father, grandfather, monarch and head of CE should be inclusive and embrace both his sons. He has two sons, two daughters in laws, 5 grandchildren. He also has cancer and yet he still hasn’t reconciled with his youngest son ,DIL and barely knows his youngest grandchildren. Doesn’t he have any regrets? Why isn’t the Archbishop of Canterbury advising him to reconcile. We had a sermon on forgiveness and not holding grudges today at church and then we ended with prayers that always include the King and the Royal Family. I was praying for Charles to reflect on true riches of knowing his grandchildren which he can’t do if he continues to cut off their parents.
Charles is absolute garbage. As soon as Betty passed away, he dropped his hypocritical mask. He banned Meghan from going to Balmoral with Harry. Harry had to deal with his loss and was sadistically punished all through the.funeral proceedings.
They banned them from getting photos of the queen with Archie and Lily.😡
Maybe Charles over rode scooter and invited the York princesses and their husbands
Are the York princesses close with or see much of cousin peter.
Is Zara going clubbing after the wedding? The silver heels and bag do not scream daytime wedding to me. And that giant puffy headband is a tragedy – reminds me of those puff paints that people used back in the day to make designs on t-shirts. Only thing she got right was the color of her dress.
The color of Beatrice’s accessories are off to me – the warm beige color hat, purse and shoes aren’t compatible with the cool tones of her dress.
I hate the scalloped edges on Camilla’s outfit – otherwise I guess she looks ok.
Sophie – disaster.
Looks like Camilla is carrying the Dior purse associated with Diana. Diana got one as a gift from France’s First Lady at the time, loved it in many colors so Dior named the subsequent iterations Lady after Lady Diana.
I like how the York princesses hats are a similar color to the one’s they wore to Kate’s wedding.
For the love of God can these women not figure out a decent bra situation.
OMG – YES!
What in handbag hell is that thing Sophie is holding? It takes me back 60+ years to the era of the ‘dolly bag’. Yikes.
Sophie’s bag is absolutely atrocious— and not appropriate for a wedding, IMO
Zara and Sophie always looks so frumpy and dated at these things. Ever since Meghan talked about the courtiers telling her she had to dim herself so she wouldn’t outshine the royals higher than her in the pecking order (task: impossible), I’ve noticed how ugly the dresses are those two especially wind up wearing at royal events, and I’ve come to the conclusion it’s intentional, because they’re both conventionally attractive, slim blondes, and if they styled themselves in anything remotely flattering, they’d get positive attention rather than no one giving a shit about them the way it is now, and I suspect Camilla is the one who wouldn’t stand for that.
Totally agree.
Sophie had a few years of good looks around her 50th birthday. Now she goes too far in trying to be fashion forward.
Bean, I first read your comment as, “The puffy husbands need to die” and I thought, “Damn straight.”
Beatrice in particular looks strained. William is such a little bitch. As an American, he will never be my king. But even if I were British, he would never be my king anyway.
Sophie’s handbag looks like she made it at summer camp.