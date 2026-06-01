Princess Kate finally has the sister-in-law of her dreams in Harriet Sperling

The Princess of Wales is rather famously not a girl’s girl. Princess Kate does not get along well with most women, especially women she views as threats to her position or her marriage. Sources always claim that Kate has a handful of old Marlborough friends or St. Andrews friends, but I have my doubts. I think Kate’s social circle is basically her mother, her sister and (a few of) the wives of Prince William’s friends. Kate could have had an ally and friend in her sister-in-law, but unfortunately for everyone involved, Kate decided to be consistently horrible to the Duchess of Sussex for years and years. Well, now that Prince William’s cousin Peter Phillips will marry Harriet Sperling in a matter of days, it looks like Kate finally has the (white) sister-in-law of her dreams. Harriet, you in danger, girl.

Royal wedding bells will ring for Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling next weekend, marking not just the start of married life for the happy couple, but also the official arrival of a new, close companion for the Princess of Wales.

Take one look at the NHS nurse fiancée of Princess Anne’s son, and it’s not difficult to understand why she’ll be a celebrated new arrival for Kate. Not only are Kate and Harriet of similar backgrounds, with both hailing from upper-middle-class families in neighbouring Berkshire and Gloucestershire, respectively, but they’re also of a similar age, with Harriet being one year older at 45. Both also have a keen interest in fashion, each owning an unmistakably similar wardrobe filled with brands like Beulah, ME+ EM and Self Portrait.

Their interests, meanwhile, are similarly intertwined: Kate is an avid supporter of all things childhood development with her Early Years work, while Harriet is a trained paediatric nurse specialist – and according to an online bio, ‘passionate about early brain development in babies and seeing children thrive’.

Enter the future Mrs Phillips, a like-minded, discreet ally for Kate – a relationship she’s scarcely enjoyed, given Meghan is living in Montecito, having waved goodbye to royal life, while Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been shrouded in scandal since the House of York’s associations with paedophile financier, Jeffrey Epstein, came to light.

Harriet is a talented freelance writer and recently contributed a candid essay to Woman Alive, detailing her experiences as a single mother and her unwavering Christian faith. Writing is a skill Kate also possesses, having penned a moving essay, The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World, via the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Meanwhile, Harriet’s open-armed acceptance into the Royal Family ahead of her engagement last August appears similar to that of Kate’s experience. Harriet was seen laughing with King Charles and chatting with Zara Tindall at Royal Ascot last year. She was given the ultimate seal of approval as she arrived at the racecourse in Berkshire in the official carriage procession with senior royals. Kate, meanwhile, quickly gained a deep sense of respect from senior members of the Royal Family, including the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Now a regular at Wimbledon and Cheltenham alike, Harriet has earned praise for her fashion choices that appear to be inspired by the Princess of Wales’s immaculate royal style. For her first royal Easter service, Harriet took a leaf out of Kate’s playbook as she wore pieces from four of her favourite brands – and her wedding dress next weekend will no doubt be an even bigger hit.