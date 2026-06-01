Princess Kate finally has the sister-in-law of her dreams in Harriet Sperling

The Princess of Wales is rather famously not a girl’s girl. Princess Kate does not get along well with most women, especially women she views as threats to her position or her marriage. Sources always claim that Kate has a handful of old Marlborough friends or St. Andrews friends, but I have my doubts. I think Kate’s social circle is basically her mother, her sister and (a few of) the wives of Prince William’s friends. Kate could have had an ally and friend in her sister-in-law, but unfortunately for everyone involved, Kate decided to be consistently horrible to the Duchess of Sussex for years and years. Well, now that Prince William’s cousin Peter Phillips will marry Harriet Sperling in a matter of days, it looks like Kate finally has the (white) sister-in-law of her dreams. Harriet, you in danger, girl.
Royal wedding bells will ring for Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling next weekend, marking not just the start of married life for the happy couple, but also the official arrival of a new, close companion for the Princess of Wales.
Take one look at the NHS nurse fiancée of Princess Anne’s son, and it’s not difficult to understand why she’ll be a celebrated new arrival for Kate. Not only are Kate and Harriet of similar backgrounds, with both hailing from upper-middle-class families in neighbouring Berkshire and Gloucestershire, respectively, but they’re also of a similar age, with Harriet being one year older at 45. Both also have a keen interest in fashion, each owning an unmistakably similar wardrobe filled with brands like Beulah, ME+ EM and Self Portrait.
Their interests, meanwhile, are similarly intertwined: Kate is an avid supporter of all things childhood development with her Early Years work, while Harriet is a trained paediatric nurse specialist – and according to an online bio, ‘passionate about early brain development in babies and seeing children thrive’.
Enter the future Mrs Phillips, a like-minded, discreet ally for Kate – a relationship she’s scarcely enjoyed, given Meghan is living in Montecito, having waved goodbye to royal life, while Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been shrouded in scandal since the House of York’s associations with paedophile financier, Jeffrey Epstein, came to light.
Harriet is a talented freelance writer and recently contributed a candid essay to Woman Alive, detailing her experiences as a single mother and her unwavering Christian faith. Writing is a skill Kate also possesses, having penned a moving essay, The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World, via the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
Meanwhile, Harriet’s open-armed acceptance into the Royal Family ahead of her engagement last August appears similar to that of Kate’s experience. Harriet was seen laughing with King Charles and chatting with Zara Tindall at Royal Ascot last year. She was given the ultimate seal of approval as she arrived at the racecourse in Berkshire in the official carriage procession with senior royals. Kate, meanwhile, quickly gained a deep sense of respect from senior members of the Royal Family, including the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Now a regular at Wimbledon and Cheltenham alike, Harriet has earned praise for her fashion choices that appear to be inspired by the Princess of Wales’s immaculate royal style. For her first royal Easter service, Harriet took a leaf out of Kate’s playbook as she wore pieces from four of her favourite brands – and her wedding dress next weekend will no doubt be an even bigger hit.
I laughed out loud at “Writing is a skill Kate also possesses…” IS IT?? I said last year that the British tabloids’ coverage of Harriet showed multiple things all at once. One, the British press is starved for interesting, fashionable and attractive royal or royal-adjacent women, which is sort of an insult to Kate and her closet full of buttons and Victorian coatdresses. Two, that the excitement over Harriet’s arrival would irritate Kate to no end, and if Kate really starts to view Harriet as a threat to her turf, Kate would make Harriet’s life a misery. Kate isn’t going to like this “Harriet is the sister-in-law Kate never had” narrative, because Kate never wanted a sister-in-law of any kind.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Uh, isn’t her brother married? She already has a sister in law, and the wives of your husband’s cousins don’t count, surely?
Her 2 real sisters in law are much smarter than her. Her brother’s wife is apparently Head of Private Equity and Venture Capital in a finance firm. Kate can’t have smarter sisters in law.
If they keep up with these “Wonderful world of Harriet” articles Waity is going to bury her in horrible headlines.. I almost feel sorry for Harriet but history should have warned her away.
Hmmmm. Since Harriet and Peter will likely not ever be working royals, Harriet might be safe.
Also she’s not now or ever going to be Kate’s SIL or friend.
“Their interests, meanwhile, are similarly intertwined: Kate is an avid supporter of all things childhood development with her Early Years work, while Harriet is a trained paediatric nurse specialist” – comparing Sperling, who is a trained professional and has years of actual experience working, and Kate’s half-baked early years nonsense is just insulting.
Yes, absolutely! Don’t hold your breath for them to put Waity and Harriet on a panel together. Seeing as to how that went with her real SIL.
Really insulting. And I bet you Kate never, ever, invites Harriet along to one of her little Early Years appearances.
Kate has already two sisters in law. Poor James Middleton, nobody cares about him
Kate and Harriet are cousins in law and Peter is 19th in line to the throne. Harriet poses no threat to Kate because where she and Peter are in the royal pecking order.
For Kate, any woman better than her who is around her is a threat to her, which is to say, every single one.
There’s a photo of William, Kate and Jason at some event and she’s jokingly shoving some kind of mould? in Jason ‘s direction. We all saw her trying to engross Roger Federer at Wimbledon and snub his wife at the same time. Is he okay joking with gay men and flirting with attractive men but doesn’t really do friendship with anyone?
Hah! Writing skill? IIRC Kate had to look at a crib note to write a sentence or two on a whiteboard, a simple sentence, nothing deep or thoughtful, Something along the lines of Kate was here. And the handwriting was appalling. I can’t remember the occasion but it was some kind of visit to a station or arena or something.
If I were Harriet, I’d start wearing a stab vest.
Ha! Same example I used! Yeah, Kate, writing skills????? Pull another one!!
This “friendship” seems rather threatening, as another fulfilled woman with considerable professional achievements is joining the RoyalFamili, so Kate plummets again.
Nice try. KKKate and Harriet will not be hanging out. The woman is busy and has an actual life. They will run into each other tangientally at rare functions where the extended family show up. If anything, Harriet will bond with Zara more.
Hope this new White sister-in-law plays really dumb and kisses ass on a regular basis so as not to upset the airhead mean girl lol. Kant doesn’t like other women no matter who they are!!
Keen could have had the sister in law of her dreams, if she had not been such a mean girl to Meghan. She will be a mean girl to Harriet also. imo
I think most sane, confident people would love Meghan as a sister in law or a friend or even an acquaintance. But most people would feel uplifted to be around her. To Kate Meghan is everything she is not – and she has everything she wants. I dont think Kate matured beyond teenage years honestly. She cant handle being in the same room with anyone who shines a light on where she lacks
The future Mrs. Phillips won’t be a working royal, her husband does not have a title. I doubt Keen wants to share her cause, “Early Years,” with anybody.
Especially someone who knows more than she does.
And Harriet will still be working at her job, right?
This is yet another silly story from the DM, they can’t even get the facts right. Kate has two SILs Meghan and Kate’s brother’s wife, and two BILs Harry and Pippa’s husband.
The press is addicted to hurting women (except Kate apparently). I hope Harriet stays the F away from Camilla and Kate for her own sanity
Did age forget about brother James’ wife? So now she’s latching on the cousin in laws wife to be? That lady better be very busy and unavailable if she knows what’s good for her.
She works, Kate’s always on vacation. Never the twain shall meet.
Since when is the wife of my husband’s cousin my sister in law? Will she be able to get along with Harriet because she is not a working royal and therefore can not ‘out work’ Kate? I would advise Harriet to watch her back- if she becomes too popular, she is going to be iced out.
We know Kate is not a girl’s girl. She appears not to have any female friends. It might be difficult as a royal to call up your friends and say ‘Hey, let’s grab lunch’, but no one (and apparently not even her sister) was seen visiting her when she was recovering from ‘cancer’. Does she hang out with the wives of Will’s ‘bros’ or is she still not a ‘member of the club’ because of her non aristocrat origins?
A few times we’ll see Meghan go meet one of her friends for lunch, never Kate. Did she hang out with any of Harry’s former girl friends? She seems the type of woman who doesn’t have any close female friends because she views them as a threat and wants the male gaze on her. I think that’s is part of the reason that she now dislikes Harry- he was supposed to stay and give her the support and adoration that Will doesn’t seem to give her.
God, I hope she wears a pure white, floor length wedding dress, complete with an ultra long train, and tiara. 🤣
Harriet has a real stylist, right? Because her outfits are so much better than Kate’s.
LOL at the DM, though, for trying to make this dream friendship happen. Kate doesn’t make female friends. She makes them her enemies.
Let’s be honest, it wouldn’t take a stylist to out-dress Kate – just a modicum of taste, an inkling of what’s appropriate for the event, and the ability to coordinate colors is enough.
I dont think kate is even friends with pippa at this point. Lol. But its kate making. She is too competitive and doggish.
I hope harriet or zara didnt plant this story. This is just going to wrinkle kate. If her and kate are friends we wouldve saw proof by now
I really can’t see Kate being excited about a tall, slender blonde with accomplishments joining the family, but okay.
Yes and Harriet looks better than Kate too – not emaciated and prematurely aged.
The most revealing part of that article to me is the part where it says “Take one look at the NHS nurse fiancée of Princess Anne’s son and it’s not difficult to understand why she’ll be a celebrated new arrival for Kate. We all knew the moment she came into the picture that she would be IDEAL for the likes of a racist who couldn’t handle having a gorgeous, confident, intelligent and accomplished biracial SIL in her midst. We all saw and have now heard about how she was already questioning the intentions of a woman of color who she hadn’t really met or interacted with from the start. We all saw how she tried to make the biracial woman feel inferior, even when it came to Meghan’s own wedding. Of course Kate had concerns about the color of Meghan’s children and was okay with letting a lie almost destroy a pregnant woman of color for years. She doesn’t see them as being deserving of any kindness or humanity, because to them they deserve to be othered and seen as less than.
Of course, she won’t allow this new woman to have too much limelight because she isn’t a woman’s woman. She will allow her to be used to make herself look good but only to a certain point because even though she is white, she is still a woman who can never be seen as being better than her.
Have we ever seen Harriet and Kate together since she’s been dating Peter Phillips? Or is this relationship just in the writer’s imagination?
Do the British tabs not understand family trees and relationships? This isn’t Kate’s sister anything.
😁 No. The answer is, no.
This woman has an actual areer and I’m guessing she will continue to work even once she’s married to Peter? Or maybe she’ll quit, though if Harriet were smart, she’d stick to her career. There’s no guarantee her marriage to Peter will last and he doesn’t seem to have a real job.
Regardless, she went to the UK version of nursing school and actually did real work. Kate worked at Jigsaw for less than a year and supposedly “worked” for Party Pieces before she married William and does royal busywork. These women probably have nothing in common. I don’t think Kate was friendly with Autumn Kelly, was she? I don’t see why she’d befriend Peter’s new wife.
Kate has always been a monster and one of the most illiterate, insecure and incompetent women in that family. She’d feel threatened by child if they were receiving more attention than her.
Kate probably already feels threatened by Harriet.
Harriet dresses better than Kate – I dont think she’s taking style tips from her. I think Harriet dresses the way Kate thinks she dresses if that makes sense lol.
Kate and Autumn Phillips seemed to get along the few times we saw them in public – I think as long as the press doesnt build up Harriet too much (too late?) she’ll be okay. Kate probably will just ignore her.
You know that much-used gif of a middle-aged blond woman raging and tearing down curtains?
That is Kate when she sees this article.
So they really expect us to believe that Kate wants someone in her circle who actually knows what she is talking about when it comes to children and can actually write coherently about it?
Yeah, Kate only looked good — albeit in a relative and underwhelming way — when there were no other women of her generation visible in the royals’ line-up, bar the blood royals, who were not held up as Kate’s competition. She’s a graspy, elbowy, gauche social climber.
I wonder if Harriet will have to curtsy to mean girl Waity? Obviously Waity will expect that. If Harriet complies, she may have a chance…
This is all unbelievably cruel, mean, and sophomoric, both on the writer’s part & Kate’s. Is she going to try to take over this woman’s wedding, too? Wear ‘primrose yellow’? Get Charlotte in there as a bridesmaid, then b*tch about the dresses?
Also, this?: ‘Writing is a skill Kate also possesses,….’ 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. The woman who can’t spell ‘Australia’? The woman who can’t write, ‘good luck!’ on a chalkboard without glancing down at her notes?
Ignoring the words, this is 100% the Mail trying to rile up Kate right by reminding her she’s once again not as accomplished as a woman in the royal family?
I find it interesting how much they have got back to their roots of disliking her although now told in subtler digs than back in the dating years when she got the nickname.
Also, that thumbnail, which shows up as the second photo? Scary! I would not want Kate to be giving me the evil eye!