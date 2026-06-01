Donald Trump threw tantrums about the Kennedy Center & Freedom 250 concert

Unsurprisingly, the events-planning around the semiquincentennial this year is chaotic and stupid. I mean, it’s not like everyone knew that the Four of July was coming up and that Americans wanted to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The Trump administration acts as if this date snuck up on them. Last week, the White House announced a “Freedom 250” concert featuring such acts as Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli, Bret Michaels, Martina McBride and C+C Music Factory. Within 48 hours of that announcement, almost all of those music acts pulled out. Trump was raging about it all weekend, alongside several ridiculous tantrums about his pitiful ballroom. Trump suggested that HE could replace all of the musical acts:
As America gets ready to celebrate its 250th on the Fourth of July, Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 concert series—dubbed “Great American State Fair” on Washington, D.C.’s National Mall is falling apart. Luckily, Trump is here to rescue it.
After five of the originally-announced artists dropped out, Trump has kindly offered to step in. In a lengthy rant on Truth Social on Saturday, the president wrote, “I understand Artists are getting ‘the yips’ having to do with their performance on Wednesday, so I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate ‘Artists,’ and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!”
He continued, “Two years ago, the United States was DEAD. Now we have the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. I don’t want so-called ‘Artists’ that get paid far too much money, who aren’t happy. I only want to be surrounded by Happy People, Smart People, Successful People, and People that know how to WIN. So, by copy of this TRUTH, I am ordering my Representatives to look at the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally on Wednesday, Washington, D.C., same time, same location. Only Great Patriots invited — It will be a Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America!”
Trump also threw a pity party for himself, saying that the concert should be canceled, just like the Kennedy Center has now been canceled after a judge ordered the administration to remove Trump’s name from the center.
Additionally, you know that god-awful UFC ring being constructed at the White House? Well, Trump plans to host a Fourth of July UFC fight there, and the White House said that servicemen will only get free tickets to the fight if they meet a “weight standard.” A standard that Trump’s dinosaur butt would not meet.
This is what Trump's done to the people's house:
A third of it is rubble.
Another third is a cage match.
What a metaphor. pic.twitter.com/0JKCj5prXF
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 29, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I know who these stories are about. But ISTG I literally hold my hand up in front of the screen to avoid having to see him.
That header pic of the dude in the Santa hat was bad enough!
Lol.
So he’s going to cancel his bigly concert and make a bigly speech instead?
I guess we’ll see how that goes.
I am so sick at heart that this guy is president for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Eh, I am so sick at heart that this guy is president, full stop. 😡
Oh my god just put him in the memory unit, already.
From your mouth to God’s ears.
Hillary is always right. He’s destroying the White House and its grounds, like they are his own play things.
This is how stupid and amateur hour this administration is: Since they tore down the East Wing (illegally), and plan to do all the new excavation and sub-grade construction in open view, now our enemies can see exactly what has been designed for this ‘top secret’ bunker. The smart thing to do would have been to leave everything in place at the East Wing, open the ground as little as possible, and send work crews to do the excavation by hand if need be.
History is not going to be kind to this maroon (shout out to Bugs Bunny). I only pray I live long enough to see it. It’s disheartening that so many people still support this creature.
I know history will view him accurately however many years from now, but I want him viewed accurately now. I want him held accountable now. He still needs to be sentenced for his felony convictions. I want to live long enough–and him to live long enough–to see him in an orange jumpsuit.
This.
What this monster is doing to the White House and its grounds is a crime all by itself. It’s not his worst crime, just the one we must look at every day. He should be court ordered to stop and restore it to its original state.
As for him replacing the concert with a rally starring him? Well, that ought to kill the event entirely.
May it be a typical sunny, hot, humid Washington DC day with a thunderstorm at 5 PM and people experiencing the typical human reaction to standing in the heat and sun for hours at a time because they’re not free to move about in a Secret Service controlled area
And mosquitoes galore!!
An Old Testament hail storm of frogs & toads would be an appropriate addition to this celebration of their Pharaoh.
I’m Canadian but the one ‘reno’ that stills hurts my heart is the Rose Garden. He’s such a tasteless pos.
Last I read service members had to buy their own tickets to UFC and meet some physical standard. It’ll be a bunch of white males in the audience because that’s whay this,administration likes.
They’ll give free tickets and accommodations to the aryan looking ones; the “buy your own tickets and make your own accommodations” are just in case some brown, female or nonbinary ones meet the physical requirements and deign to want to attend.
Hillary Clinton/Kamala Harris “WE F–KING TOLD YOU SO” tour when?
Oh, I would pay all my 💰 to go to that!
I would pay good money to see them speak at the same event!
They’re both so funny too. I bet it would be so entertaining! 😂🤣
Who are their booking agents?
How do we make this happen?
I don’t give any of these acts credit for dropping out because they shouldn’t have signed on in the first place. I don’t think any of these has-beens dropped out because of political messaging but because they got their contracts and saw that they were not going to get paid what was originally promised. Trump is always so transparent and he oddly states twice how “highly paid” these people are. So you know money probably had something to do with it.
Martina McBride kind of alluded to that, saying when she got the contract it was much different from what she was promised the event was going to be.
Initially, the BIPARTISAN America250 Commission was doing the scheduling and contracting. Trump replaced it with Freedom250, all Trump lackeys, but it was not made clear to the artists they were negotiating with a different entity with a different mission. As usual, Trump committed fraud. That’s why none of the artists are being accused of breaching contracts. Trump knows those contracts were not valid
Those of us who love freedom and democracy have nothing to celebrate this year or any year before 2029.
Perhaps we should all just wear black arm bands and have a moment of silence
This has been my attitude as well. The only national event I’ll be celebrating (hopefully) before 2029 is The Day of Days. You know the one.
That will be the one event he could officially claim as having the highest attendance numbers, only he won’t be able to post about it, lol.
Last two years have felt like a nightmare.
I am beyond relieved that his nefarious plot to put a wrecking ball through the Kennedy Center next month has been halted until his lackeys can explain to the judge how they plan to fulfill the Center’s mission for two years without a building, especially as they were busily gutting all community outreach programs. I have been sending emails and phone to the various departments at the Center demanding that name be removed from voice mail messages, stationery, and website content immediately. It doesn’t take 2 weeks to change a website.
My city does an incredible job with Harborfest and Independence Day celebrations so I’ll stay close to home, march in the ragtag parade through the streets of Downtown to hear the reading of the Declaration and indulge in all the fireworks and concerts and other patriotic activities Boston offers. The Pops have Trombone Shorty, Lainey Wilson, and Chance the Rappersome church bells and some howitzers to accompanying them. Howitzers playing Tchaikovsky makes for a spectacular 4th.
As i said above, I hope the Capitol Fourth has typical Washington DC weather and the deranged bellend spends too long bloviating in the hot sun with the typical results such conditions have on the human body.
I do have sympathy for anyone who planned a vacation in our nation’s capital this summer. He has turned the National Mall, the entry into Arlington National Cemetery, and the White House grounds into a hideous mess, much like himself.
For what it’s worth, a commission was established by congress in 2015 (America 250) to manage the anniversary celebrations. When trump came in for second term he established Freedom 250 which is funded and run by some of his cronies (very opaque on donors on purpose so you know there’s some questionable money moving ) and freedom 250 is the one organizing the UFC fight the weekend of June 13th, and the state fair and the concerts on the mall. I believe they also took over the fireworks in the 4th but not 100% on that.
The Rededicate 250 was a religious event on the mall a few weeks ago, that was also freedom 250.
America250 has done some exhibits at the Smithsonian and the library of congress and I think is organizing local parades in the states maybe? But overall I think they’ve been sidelined.
There has been confusion on the two commissions and the news has not done a good job differentiating so I believe the artists when they say they didn’t realize the deal with the concerts. It’s been obvious to us in DC.
Freedom250 has done quite a bit to keep the confusion going
So on the 250th year of throwing off the yoke of colonialism and become their own country, the US has managed to elect someone who is busily dismantling it to lead the celebration. Is this tragic irony or just tragic?
Yes and yes.
I cannot stand to look at him or hear him speak. I would rather see an upclose picture of a pig’s eye instead. The resemblance is unf#cking canny. Thank you to all the artists that backed out. The cowardice of the Republikkkans who enabled this lunatic will never be forgotten. Their corruption is loud and proud.
That f*cking idiot doesn’t even know what “yips” are.
He sucks the beauty and joy out of EVERYTHING. Rick Wilson was so right when he said that everything Trump touches dies.
The White House was built by enslaved people and the Declaration of Independence was written by a man who kept his wife’s sister as a sex slave. The foundations of this country are rotten and that’s why everything is falling apart now. You can’t build on a rotten foundation.
I won’t be satisfied until that mofo is chucked out of the White House altogether to make room for a REAL PRESIDENT.” This bitch is merely an odious place saver until a person worthy of that high office gets to serve
(and I do mean “serve,” NOT “to be served and enriched” like the felon in office is playing it).