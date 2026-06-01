Royalist: Prince William won’t go to the US unless England makes the World Cup QF

On Sunday, we talked about the Mail’s fascinating exposé on Prince William. The Mail’s piece hit all of the sweet spots of William’s rotten personality – his laziness, his refusal to travel for work, his “foursome” with Rose Hanbury and David Rocksavage, his football obsession, his drinking, his annual “lads-only vacations,” and on and on. William turns 44 years old this month, but people always make him sound like a 24-year-old who is still figuring out his life in between whiskey shots. Well, Tom Sykes did his own coverage of the Mail’s report, and he added some interesting information about William’s refusal to travel for work. This has been a steady conversation for the past two years or so – William tried to get out of attending Pope Francis’s funeral because Aston Villa was playing that weekend, and William successfully got out of attending Jimmy Carter’s funeral as well (they sent Prince Edward instead). Sykes’ adds one more trip which William is apparently reluctant to take: visiting the US around the Fourth of July. An excerpt from the Royalist’s “Why Charles Can’t Stop Undermining His Son and Heir.”
If you’ll allow me to read between the lines, Davies’s [Mail] piece is also a revealing dispatch from the ongoing conflict between William and Charles over what the duties of the Prince of Wales actually are. The Mail, for reasons of access, can’t really afford to tell you the truth about the bitter war simmering between the two courts, but this piece, with its sly digs at William for being lazy, is an interesting exhibit.
Senior staff at the paper know which side their bread is buttered; many are close to Tobyn Andreae, the King’s chief communications man and a former Mail man who missed out on the editor-in-chief’s chair by a hair. And the first sign that this warm portrait is in fact a hit job dressed up as a hagiography comes in the sub-headline, which promises to reveal “why royal aides are concerned” about William’s “hidden” blokeish ways. Headlines are written by editors, not journalists, and they reflect a publication’s line.
The stick used to beat William has always been that he is “lazy,” or “workshy.” And, prima facie, the data supports it. And tempted as any normal person would be to discount the last two years, the hardest of William’s life, Charles’s team emphasize relentlessly that his cancer-stricken, far older and frailer father comprehensively out-publicked him: 372 engagements in 2024 despite treatment, 532 in 2025, while William slipped to seventh on 202. William’s critics go further, noting that his personal best is just 220, hit in 2018 and 2019. The gap, they say, long predates any illness. This is just who he is.
William’s court argues that he simply sees the job differently. He disdains performative monarchy — the appearance-counting, the diary stuffed with engagements that exist only to be counted. He believes in impact. Earthshot, Homewards, mental health. Fewer things, done more deeply.
And the figures speak for themselves: Charles’s never-ending tour, plus the patina of actually being King, have pushed his approval to a record high of around 60 percent — but William and Catherine outstrip him by a mile, in the late seventies.
I was also fascinated by Davies’s account of the row over the Pope’s funeral. As I exclusively reported at the time, William initially demurred about going, because he wanted to watch an Aston Villa match, to his father’s disgust.
Davies reports growing concern in royal and government circles about his reluctance to travel abroad unless the destination interests him personally.
The Foreign Office, one source tells her, has struggled to get him on a plane — the big overseas trips have all been Earthshot, while he’s made eight visits to watch rugby or football. I can add to this: William is, as of now, reluctant to commit to going to the USA this summer to support England at the World Cup, citing the end of George’s final term at junior school. I’m told he’s resisting unless England reach the quarter-final.
In this week’s Gossip With Celebitchy podcast, I noted that there has been a lot of weirdness – meaning no confirmation or hype – around a potential Wales trip to the US, and here’s the answer. William isn’t actually interested in soft-diplomacy or visiting his BFF Donald Trump or any of that. William won’t make the US trip unless England makes it to the World Cup quarterfinal! Imagine being that lazy, to hold everyone hostage in the British diplomatic corps, not to mention your own staff, about a potential trip to the US because you only want to watch football. Anyway, the rest of the Royalist piece was just Sykes ranting about Prince Harry, because (you guessed it) William is still having a nervous breakdown over Harry and King Charles’ meeting last September.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Oh no, me is so sad… signed, America.
Exactly.
Well that was a very interesting piece about Peg the man child and how he hates work and is only interested in the things he wants to do instead of work. We have known this for years. He wants to do things his way (which is not work) by collecting the money and the perks and if he can get away with it call the games and piddly events he does do work! Plus if there is day drinking while it’s work then that’s even better. The truth is coming out!
He looks like he is going to elbow that poor woman in the chest. And yes, anyone else would have been fired or made to resign from their position by now (or even sooner) in the real world. He won’t but he hates the negative attention so they are throwing George to the wolves.
I think Will isn’t interested in coming to the US because he didn’t get the reception he was expecting when he came the last time.
He is never going to live down trying to dodge a papal funeral.
Part of the issue, no, is that he equates being present potentially for the equivalent of his son’s 8th grade graduation with an Aston Villa match. One is more likely to get sympathy for the family stuff if one doesn’t also insist he must be present for Aston Villa.
Will ‘ s work statistics have consistently been poor for the entire decade since he supposedly became a full time senior royal. Then in 2024 he gave himself as much leeway as possible and he decided not to prioritize helping out dad who had to refrain for months from public facing duties. There is skepticism about his commitment to the job at home and abroad because he has never increased his workload either last year or this to reflect his status as direct heir. Okay he wishes to focus on being impactful but if the Government want him to travel abroad to promote UK interests then so be it. Will wants only to please himself about what and when he does work. However a constitutional monarch and heir should travel abroad at the behest of the Government. The Fail have been tweaking his nose since 2024 about his laughable excuses to be limited by the school run and the rigours of raising three children making him unavailable for foreign travel and have him gallivant to Turkey for a footie match heedless of his family. Charles and the Foreign Office are fed up with his pathetic excuses and the Fail are warning him to get back in line. I am very doubtful he can continue to be so workshy and hide behind his wife and growing children when he inherits the throne.
Huh, Sykes wrote this? Who stole Sykes’ laptop? I’m sure it’s only temporary. And of course, Sykes paid the Sussex tax: it’s all Harry’s fault that Charles and William are beefing, because Charles met with Harry last September, and it has nothing to do with William’s refusal to travel or do the minimum basics of his job.
So polling better than Charles means William’s low work numbers are fine? Hmm. And why is he using the end of George’s school term as a reason not to go? I could understand if there’s a special graduation or something but otherwise huh?
And surely the other kids are finishing school around the same time. How ever will Kate, Caroline, Maria, and Maria’s assistant cope?! 🙂
@Jais Royalists do see Will and Kate as the ideal couple who represent a healthy future for the Firm. I had a good chat at a barbecue when I raised the prospect of him abdicating as he’s clearly unsuited to the role. It caused astonishment boarding on offense that I could even hold that view let alone say it openly as a possibility. I gave my reasons based upon his poor work statistics, retreat into privacy and desire to be unfettered and unscrutinized by a life of public service. The pushback was immediate. Poor William was merely adjusting to coping with a very poorly wife and shielding his kiddies. Both had the ideal work life balance and were doing the right thing concentrating on family life while they can before they become totally consumed by King and Queenship. I was told to be grateful I had such a sterling family as our monarchy which is the envy of others and the cornerstone of Britain identity!
I interpret this deep-rooted esteem for the monarch as being the result of being bombarded with endless propaganda about them being essential to nation hood. We are constantly told they do endless good and only cost us a pound each annually for representing us at home and abroad. Wave the flag and feels so proud and grateful at having them as our royal family. They are wallpaper which we take for granted but no one really thinks too much about because we accept the status quo. Will and Kate are popular according to these polls but would they retain that hold of serious questions were asked about value for money. Meg and Harry are daily bashed for being forced into exile and the 50/50 deal rejected but what if the tabs started printing that PoWs work say 20- 30 % and retain all those titles, security and perks, privilege, power and millions?
Kate is supposedly ‘healed’ from her cancer and the kids are going to be teenagers soon. Nobody said that they had to put in 20 hour days but chances are they are not needed in a way that they would be if the kids were still babies (if that ever was the case).
I would think that the role of a King is not something that you can just step into when your parent dies- you have to be prepared. The meet and greets are part of the royal work- you can’t just decide to drop it in favor of a change al of a sudden, you should introduce change gradually. There are several charities and organizations that depend on these visits to raise awareness to their causes- what happens to them?
Will was allowed to fritter away his early life instead of learning the ropes of his job like royal children of other European countries. You know that you will be Prince of Wales someday- learn Welch. Learn how to give speeches, create a pet project or two. learn how to connect with your people.
As Star Trek’s Mr. Spock said at the end of the episode Amok Time: “You may find that having is not so pleasing a thing as wanting. This is not logical, but it is often true.”. British people might think that having Will and Kate on the throne will be a breath if fresh air but it could quickly sour on them.
20-hour days? They don’t even put in 20-hour weeks LOL.
I can believe that is the sentiment for many. May they never have a rude awakening from that delusion. Or may they…lol.
Boy, are they in for a disappointment. I wonder how long it will take for the truth to register with them.
They poll well because overall, the press protects them. The press lets them get away with their “normal happy family” image – even here George is being used as the reason William cant hop on a plane and see a World Cup game. The press doesn’t really talk about their lack of work etc So of course they poll well.
Well then, may the press continue to see financial decline in regards to the royals. And the less work the Wales do, the more the press has time to spin, for good or bad.
The Other Brother: I want to be known as a global statesman
Foreign Office: Oh, good. We always need someone to represent us on the world stage. Which languages do you speak?
TOB: Uh, English. Tech bro jargon.
FO: Ooookay. Well, someone needs to represent us at the Pope’s –
TOB: Nope, too far. I’ve gotta do the school run, after all. I’m a family man.
FO: What about this memorial service? It’s in England.
TOB: is it before noon? Nah.
FO, desperate: Well, how about football? You like football, right?
TOB: Only when it’s my own team. And obviously not girl’s football, ugh.
FO: Well, lucky you, England is going to play in the World Cup this year in the US! How about if we pay for you to watch your Nation’s team play your favourite sport in a paid-for luxury box? You get a business trip where people might actually be happy to see you and get some positive press, and you could even bring the family for all or part of it, really get those headlines you’ve been craving.
Whaddya say?
TOB: Eh, I’ll think about it and get back to you.
*chef’s kiss* Perfection, no notes
LOL comment of the day 🤣
If you check the royal circular, William’s numbers are even more pathetic. He counts his monthly Duchy of Cornwall meetings and his video conferences for Earthshot.
Kate’s numbers are downright pathetic. For the month of May, she worked five days. One was a meeting with the Archbishop of Canterbury (which I don’t think was a public event), one London Uni visit for something early childhood related, one garden party, and the two day Italy visit.
If Harry were to show up to a group stage match, Windsor would be so incandescent tens of thousands would be blinded.
That’s probably the only way to get Willy to the States. Harry and Archie go to a game.
We don’t want him in the US. So no problem on our end.
This article is typical of Sykes (when he’s not ranting about the Sussexes) – hes acting like he’s defending William but he’s actually being pretty shady. The reason William can’t attend a world cup game is because of George’s school? I mean no one is saying he should go to the US for the entire tournament. Not working because of Kate’s cancer – but look at Charles’ numbers while also undergoing treatment . His reluctance to travel abroad unless its for his own interests is brought up again. Sykes goes over all of William’s work numbers. etc.
The refusal to travel abroad is really interesting and I wonder why – is he lazy, is it because he can’t control the foreign press, is it something else?
Becks1, I think it stems from the humiliation of his 2022 international tours: the Caribbean tour and the Boston Earthshot trip.
Boston, especially because that was supposed to be his “conquering” of Harry’s ground. But it was marred by a palace racial incident, booing at the Celtics game, the blink and you miss it drive-by Biden handshake, and topped off with the Netflix Harry and Meghan promo being released. He will never get over that.
Idk, truly. The rota travels with him so unless it’s another complete disaster, they will write their own articles glazing him that can counter the local foreign press. I kind of lean towards he just doesn’t want to put the work in or he is truly so bad off that he can barely get to work in the mornings. Bc why else? Maybe he feels like once he’s king, his life will be overtaken by travel so he doesn’t want to do it now. But ummm, I doubt that he will step up when king.
How can Billy be a global statesman when he barely wants to leave his house(s) 😐
Because he controls the British press, here, have another puff piece. And also, squirrel, here’s another hate piece on Meghan and Harry!
He looks like such a yobbo in those football photos.
This frigging idiot Will. He and Trump actually make a very nice pair– both grifters, thieves, out of their minds and destructive as all get-out. Let William come to the U.S. or not–NEITHER option will make any impact. And yes, I am tweaking Will’s nose for WANTING to be impactful, which is a lie in itself.