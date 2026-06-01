Five cops were removed from Kensington Palace after calling staffers ‘little Hitlers’

Over the weekend, the Mail had a curious story about Prince William, full of all kinds of criticism about his laziness, his drinking, his football obsession and his continued friendship with Rose Hanbury and her husband David Rocksavage. All of that was fascinating, and I love it when the Mail dares to criticize the heir. Buried within the same story, there were some weird tidbits about how William and Kate demand that their household and office staff stay far away, and staffers shouldn’t have free rein of the Waleses’ many forever homes. Well, I don’t know where this fits in, but five armed cops who were stationed at Kensington Palace have now been pushed out of royal-protection work. The cops apparently remarked that KP was, quote, “full of little Hitlers.” Oh…
Five armed cops have been banned from royal residences following a complaint from a female member of staff at Kensington Palace. A Met Police investigation was launched into allegations of misogynistic behaviour by its Royalty and Specialist Protection officers.
Aides banned them from royal residences after a female staff member at Kensington Palace complained of a string of “inappropriate” comments. One was said to have moaned that the West London palace — where the Prince and Princess of Wales have a residence and office — was “full of little Hitlers”.
Following a Met probe, the officers in the Royalty and Specialist Protection (RaSP) unit were ordered to learn from their actions after their conduct was deemed not to reach the misconduct threshold.Recently senior Royal Household staff took the decision to stop them from working at any palaces in the future by removing their passes.
Wills and Kate are said to have had no direct involvement in banning them but were informed.
The latest revelation follows allegations of officers in the RaSP unit being caught sleeping on duty at Windsor Castle. Some 23 have been served misconduct notices, with 21 placed on restricted duties and two removed from palace deployments.
The Kensington Palace female royal household staff worker first complained about the officers’ conduct in October 2024. She alleged they made “inappropriate” comments between August 2023 and September 2024. It is understood that one of the cops complained about Kensington Palace being “full of little Hitlers” when he was asked to move his kit. Another is said to have tried to befriend the female employee on Facebook, which she deemed inappropriate.
A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Comments from the officers were perceived as misogynistic though the allegations were tame and none were sexual in nature.”
The officers were placed on restricted duties during the internal investigation by the Met’s professional standards unit. The case was never treated as criminal and fell below the threshold for misconduct. Following its conclusion, the cops were cleared to return to full duties.
A Met spokesman said: “The reported behaviour falls below the high standards expected of officers, particularly those in frontline protective roles. As a result of our internal investigation into this matter, the officers received reflective practice to consider their actions and identify learning for the future. It remains a priority for the Met to ensure all officers and staff uphold the highest standards of professionalism, so we can continue to build trust and confidence with those we serve.”
However the Royal Household took further action. A source said: “A decision was taken that the officers were not wanted back again.”
[From The Sun]
I don’t understand? “It is understood that one of the cops complained about Kensington Palace being ‘full of little Hitlers’ when he was asked to move his kit.” Why was a staffer asking a cop to remove his kit though? I’m not being funny, I don’t understand the request being made to the cop. In general, I’m not surprised that there’s tension between KP staffers and royal-protection police officers – William and Kate’s office is a joke, and I would imagine the cops think it’s a huge waste of time and resources to be stationed at KP while William and Kate hide away in Windsor, doing absolutely nothing. I also wonder if we’re being purposefully denied additional context about what else KP staffers are doing or saying which makes them “little Hitlers.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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22/02/2026. London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards held at the Royal Festival Hall. Their Royal Highnesses met performers and bursary recipients from The Prince William BAFTA Bursary.,Image: 1077470360, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner, Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales shelters from rain under a umbrella whilst meeting members of the public during a visit to the Hanging Gardens, a space dedicated to nurturing community resilience and creativity in Llanidloes, Wales and its surrounding area, ahead of St David’s Day. Picture date: Thursday February 26, 2026.,Image: 1078458597, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ben Birchall/Avalon
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Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William visit the Fabal Beerhall at the Bermondsey Beer Mile in London, Thursday, March 12, 2026.,Image: 1082306483, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung/Avalon
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29/04/2026, London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales today celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary by visiting IntoUniversity, an education charity which benefitted from Their Royal Highnesses’ Royal Wedding Gift Fund in 2011.,Image: 1095238995, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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29/04/2026, London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales today celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary by visiting IntoUniversity, an education charity which benefitted from Their Royal Highnesses’ Royal Wedding Gift Fund in 2011.,Image: 1095239032, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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29/04/2026, London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales today celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary by visiting IntoUniversity, an education charity which benefitted from Their Royal Highnesses’ Royal Wedding Gift Fund in 2011.,Image: 1095239073, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales meets guests during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom and recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2026.,Image: 1097412420, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales, patron of the College of Paramedics, speaks to attendees as he attends the inaugural Emergency and Critical Care Conference at the Birmingham Conference and Events Centre. The conference is dedicated to supporting emergency responders in making effective decisions under pressure
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales, joint Patrons of NHS Charities Together, attend a roundtable on philanthropy in the National Health Service during a visit to Charing Cross Hospital, west London, to highlight the work of NHS staff and volunteers as they respond to the increased demand on services during the winter months
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Jan 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Of course they’re not going to reveal right away about the systemic racism within their firm. How are tgey going to blackmail the lazies? We’ll know sooner or later. Or we’ll get positive exclusive diverting news from the lazy scooter heir and his lazy azz wife to erase this drama.
A staffer asked a cop to move an object, and the cop called the staffers little hitlers? There’s more to this story
Right?
Once again, it’s not a stretch to believe that these same people acted horribly to Meghan. And if WandK are the bosses shouldn’t they have been more involved especially in issues concerning their staff, who we’ve heard they are sooo wonderful to and have had multiple stories about how they don’t allow abuse of their staff except it seems that they do.
It also shows that when they WANT to do a comprehensive investigation and release the findings, they can, and there’s a good reason (hint: she wasn’t a bully) why they didn’t with the sham “bullying investigation” they launched into M the day before the Oprah interview.
I agree that this is intentionally vague. They keep repeating how the examples they bring up didn’t reach the level of misconduct. It’s like they just didn’t like those cops and wanted different ones. If there was no haressment involved, I don’t get why the FB request was an issue. You can just ignore it.
It’s inappropriate. Block and move on, and mention it to HR. I know the crown doesn’t have HR but I’m sure the royal police do.
Unless there is a specific policy about not following colleagues on social media – or perhaps even a long-standing, well-known tradition of not doing so, that these protection officers would have known – then it is absolutely not inappropriate to ask to follow someone on social media. An individual might have their own no-colleagues policy, etc., in which case, yes, block and move on, but reporting someone to HR because he requested to follow you on social media, in the absence of a company policy, is pure BS.
(If he was, like, sending inappropriate DMs or something else, that would be a different story, but that is not what the article says – it just states he made a friend/follow request.)
Also, they only seem to have “reasons” for one officer – making the “little H” comment and asking to follow someone on social media. They don’t mention why the other officers were removed.
My hunch? These officers are not white.
And that’s the real reason.
The only thing that surprises me at all about this story is that the cop talked back.
The BRF is all little hitlers! A phrase I haven’t heard in a while, but fitting.
The cops shouldn’t be falling asleep on the job tho. What if someone were to break into the king’s bedroom?! I mean. It happened to his mum!
The top pic is one of those ones that makes me feel a smidge of empathy for Kate the not so great. She’s not a nice person, but she’s stuck. She reminds me of a little dog up on its hind legs trying to get a scrap of cheese.
Why should you feel sorry for her?
After all, for a fifteen years, Middleton tried every which way to force their way into the RF, and they didn’t mind that William tossed Kate around like a rag and publicly humiliated her for sport. Middleton, like Beckham, will lick their socks for royal attributes. There’s no point feeling sorry for such people; she got what she wanted.
This sounds like it should be two separate stories in one. Inappropriate behavior by assigned police officers, doing things like sending messages through social media that are unwelcome, and friction with office staff and the assigned police officers.
Because the assigned cops sending messages and/or make it unwanted advances is something that people should be dismissed for if they’ve been reprimanded for it before. But, like you, it would seem to me being asked to move your stuff and then referring to them as Hitler seems like quite the jump without more context as to why.
I could see working in, and being assigned to that Palace as being incredibly boring if you have any ambition. Whether as a palace employee or as an officer. The principals you are assigned to barely work, and when they do it’s last minute and you have to run around like a Benny Hill sketch getting everything ready.
And an environment like that where the people who are in charge are rarely around, the people who are in positions of authority can become obnoxious. Because it’s their own little kingdom and they don’t have anyone to answer to for large swathes of time.
I agree. The incident of an officer trying to befriend a female staffer when it’s not wanted is probably the more serious issue.
The other comment seems more like something that can be handled with an apology.
I guess the question is why are there 23 police at a palace where supposedly no one lives there full time.
There are three branches of the armed Royalty and Specialist Protection unit. One of them provides security at Royal residences. This is a separate branch from those protecting individual royals. They’re likely the ones involved with the Windsor castle incident as well given that Charles is rarely there.
W&K aren’t the only ones who live (part-time) at KP; there’s also Prince/Princess Michael of Kent, Duke of Kent, Duke/Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Eugenie & fam. All of whom have other houses, I believe. So yeah, it must be boring duty.
I’d really like to know what the reported misogynistic comments were. She had to hear this stuff for well over a year, which must have been aggravating. And from five officers? All five? And little Hitlers? THAT gets you banned?
I don’t Imagine that WanK are easy to work for at all, and their children have probably adopted the same behaviors when it comes to staff. This story seems very incomplete I do wonder what really happened but this isn’t a very shocking story.
The more we learn about the culture in the Met the less surprised I am when stories like this come out.
I’m not saying the work culture in any of the royal palaces is good but the Met have some serious issues.
If cops are complaining about the staff just imagine what they put Meghan through. I hold no brief for the police we all know that there a lot of bad eggs in the Met but for them to not get on with KP staff speaks to the toxic environment that exists there. 21 police officers being asked to leave says that all is not right at KP. Plus why are police being stationed there in the first place, William and Kate don’t live or work at KP.
The article seems to be conflating two separate issues – the officers at KP who were removed were not found guilty of any misconduct and I dont think are part of that 21. The 21 officers asked to leave was after an investigation at Windsor after one was found sleeping on the job.
And yes its important to note that if neither William nor Kate live at KP, why are there RPOs stationed there?I can see a few at the security gate or something but you would think they wouldn’t have a lot of interaction with KP staffers in that case. Maybe that’s why this story seems like its missing a lot of information – the big thing going unsaid is that these RPOs were stationed there bc William lives there.
Bc William lives there. Well yes. And now the papers have a few disgruntled officers that could become potential sources, just saying.
There would be Met police there for regular security, but yes why are RPOs at KP? They should be with the royals themselves.
Yep! What @jais said. William lives there. They are giving it away
“..perceived as mysogenistic though the allegations were tame and none were sexual in nature.”
So KP staffers are snowflakes in nature?This makes me wonder what the KP staffers perceived as bullying by Meghan.
This is a weird story. As others have noted, there is a lot being left out. It seems like its trying to paint the officers in a negative light but can’t quite get the right quotes to support that without also revealing how racist the staffers at KP are. (I wonder the race or ethnicity of these officers compared to the staffers?) That “little Hitlers” comment didnt come out of nowhere.
It sounds like this one staffer – maybe more than one – did not like these particular officers and complained enough that they were moved. The line about the comments being “perceived as misogynistic though the allegations were tame and none were sexual in nature” is weird too – the allegations were tame or the comments were tame?
The article says specifically that the actions werent considered “misconduct” and that it was the royal household staff that moved them from KP, not the Met.
I got the same impression: they wanted the story out through their own source before someone else leaks it, but in a way that would not reveal anything about KP staff and W and K. Like the fact that he lives there or the fact that they are never there to work or stay in their KP mansion apartment that sits empty but still guarded by police. They wanted to pin this story on the cops entirely with plausible deniabilty on everyone’s side.
This reminds me so much of the Meghan bullied me story that keeps going around with no evidence to back it up. Eventually, any sane person will be able to connect the dots. The problem appears to be the staff. They appear to believe that they are of a higher status than others by default and should be deferred to. Delusions of grandeur I believe they call it. I kind of figured that out when they claimed to be shaking in their shoes because of Meghan. If I were an employer and I ever saw that someone worked for the royals, I would immediately disqualify them. There is no way I would deal with their pettiness and constant information leaks.
5 bucks says those cops were people of color and the white English rose of Jo staffer got ticked off because the cop won’t jump when she demanded. . And here is the real issue, the staff thinks that just like Willy and kitty they can order the police around like one of their lackies but the police aren’t working for them. They are put there to protect two lazy entitled people who don’t even bother to show up there because they don’t work. And that in my opinion is why the police called the staffers little hitlers.
Over It, I agree because I also think k that the cops that said that might be POC and staff with over inflated views of themselves tried to boss them around to do something that is outside their job descriptions and the reacting and reported them for misconduct. They did similar things with Meghan by disregarding her as their boss because of her race and her being an American and tried to dictate what they would or wouldn’t do as her employees. They then tried to report her for bullying when we have history of them being the bullies towards her and the findings found that they were not mistreated. We know that the findings didn’t align with their allegations against Meghan because the investigation never gave us detailed information that made Meghan the bully. Instead the little we saw and heard made them the real bullies with over inflated egos like Will and Kate. There was the findings that KP needed to make changes to their policies, when Meghan was no longer there. That told me that the real issue was still present at KP, as in the staffers, Will and Kate.
I agree with both Siri and Over It.
This is reminiscent of the KP smear campaign against Meghan. And I’m guessing the officers were officers of color.
Of course no female staffer should have to deal with unwanted attention from anyone. But this is all weirdly vague.
However, something else you should know is that the police are having trouble recruiting new personnel everywhere. Nowadays, they are hiring almost anyone—and this is increasingly becoming a problem, manifesting as a rise in police misconduct. Police brutality, for instance, has increased significantly across Europe—but particularly in countries like the UK or Germany.
same here in the US — see also; every weirdo with a jock complex is signing up for ICE to relive their HS glory days.
i remember a time when i didnt question the goings on of palace activities, big question are they under an NDA and when will they spill the beans. because the little Hit*rs phrase is quite telling, sounds like somebody was ion their case about something, and it becomes more telling when i remember the police volunteered security for Harry the last time he was in town despite Ravec’s ruling.
None of this was “misogyny” in theory england having these laws sound great but in practice they use it to bully. The cops are cleared but this is in their record.
Cops? Misogynists? No! 🙄
I knew going into this that believe women was going to get thrown out the door because somehow WanK are woven into this word salad story.
Cops were placed on restricted duties, reassigned and had to undergo training (which is a common HR thing)…but sure, this is somehow the fault of people we don’t like.
The officer wasn’t asked to remove his kit, he was asked to move his kit. There is a difference. A kit for police can be anything from their radio, baton, handcuffs, body cam, etc. it isn’t the same thing as kit in a different context like uniform in sports. Maybe the officer had his stuff sitting on a table and they didn’t like it.
It just seems to be a clown show.