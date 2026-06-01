Five cops were removed from Kensington Palace after calling staffers ‘little Hitlers’

Over the weekend, the Mail had a curious story about Prince William, full of all kinds of criticism about his laziness, his drinking, his football obsession and his continued friendship with Rose Hanbury and her husband David Rocksavage. All of that was fascinating, and I love it when the Mail dares to criticize the heir. Buried within the same story, there were some weird tidbits about how William and Kate demand that their household and office staff stay far away, and staffers shouldn’t have free rein of the Waleses’ many forever homes. Well, I don’t know where this fits in, but five armed cops who were stationed at Kensington Palace have now been pushed out of royal-protection work. The cops apparently remarked that KP was, quote, “full of little Hitlers.” Oh…

Five armed cops have been banned from royal residences following a complaint from a female member of staff at Kensington Palace. A Met Police investigation was launched into allegations of misogynistic behaviour by its Royalty and Specialist Protection officers.

Aides banned them from royal residences after a female staff member at Kensington Palace complained of a string of “inappropriate” comments. One was said to have moaned that the West London palace — where the Prince and Princess of Wales have a residence and office — was “full of little Hitlers”.

Following a Met probe, the officers in the Royalty and Specialist Protection (RaSP) unit were ordered to learn from their actions after their conduct was deemed not to reach the misconduct threshold.Recently senior Royal Household staff took the decision to stop them from working at any palaces in the future by removing their passes.

Wills and Kate are said to have had no direct involvement in banning them but were informed.

The latest revelation follows allegations of officers in the RaSP unit being caught sleeping on duty at Windsor Castle. Some 23 have been served misconduct notices, with 21 placed on restricted duties and two removed from palace deployments.

The Kensington Palace female royal household staff worker first complained about the officers’ conduct in October 2024. She alleged they made “inappropriate” comments between August 2023 and September 2024. It is understood that one of the cops complained about Kensington Palace being “full of little Hitlers” when he was asked to move his kit. Another is said to have tried to befriend the female employee on Facebook, which she deemed inappropriate.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Comments from the officers were perceived as misogynistic though the allegations were tame and none were sexual in nature.”

The officers were placed on restricted duties during the internal investigation by the Met’s professional standards unit. The case was never treated as criminal and fell below the threshold for misconduct. Following its conclusion, the cops were cleared to return to full duties.

A Met spokesman said: “The reported behaviour falls below the high standards expected of officers, particularly those in frontline protective roles. As a result of our internal investigation into this matter, the officers received reflective practice to consider their actions and identify learning for the future. It remains a priority for the Met to ensure all officers and staff uphold the highest standards of professionalism, so we can continue to build trust and confidence with those we serve.”

However the Royal Household took further action. A source said: “A decision was taken that the officers were not wanted back again.”