Alexandra Grant on Keanu Reeves: ‘Leave the other person to bake their cake’

It’s remarkable that Keanu Reeves has been with Alexandra Grant for about seven years. From what little we know of his romantic history, this seems like his longest relationship and probably his most stable relationship. Keanu has had a lot of loss in his life, and I would imagine Alexandra’s stability AND her artistic temperament suit him perfectly. Alexandra is currently promoting her new wine brand, and she ended up chatting with People Magazine about her life and partnership with Keanu.
Alexandra Grant is sharing rare insight into her and Keanu Reeves’ artistic processes and life together. Grant, 53, is a visual artist who has been romantically linked to Reeves, 61, since 2019. The pair first connected professionally with the book Ode to Happiness, which Reeves wrote and Grant illustrated; they co-founded a publishing house and went public with their relationship two years later. Speaking at a launch event for her new wine brand LOVEwine in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 28, Grant described how they navigate work and studio time.
“He’s always so appreciative, so he’s always cautious, I think, with feedback, and I would say the same,” Grant tells PEOPLE of their relationship — and whether she allows Reeves to visit her in the art studio while she’s working.
“You want to always be respectful and leave the other person to bake their cake. Just talking about my love makes me sweat,” she says of each of their respective artistic processes. “I would say that there is all the listening in the world that we know that we could talk about any problem or challenge or creative idea and talk about it forever if that is needed, and also respect the individual need to dive deep and have a process that’s maybe quiet or in another collaboration.”
“So I’d say the key to it is the mutual respect and also just like, come on, it’s play, right? It’s play that we get to play creatively. The last thing I will say that I think we share is just the belief in projects,” she adds. “Every project has its own autonomy, its own team, it has its own sort of rules, and it has a beginning, middle and end. So we both are people who do projects, and you know, I’ve lived with John Wick, I’ve lived with Neo.”
Reeves is best known for playing the title role in the John Wick franchise and for starring as Neo in The Matrix films.
“When he’s in a character, for example, I have so much respect for that understanding that this is the middle to the end of a project, right? And I think the same goes for painting,” Grant says. “When I’m in painter mode, I am in it. I’m fully in it, and it’s not playing a character, but it is performing, you know, painting really is a form of performance too.”
Grant’s work has been exhibited in galleries nationwide — from Los Angeles to New York City — and in museums in East Lansing, Michigan, and Baltimore, Maryland, as well as at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), according to her official website. Her new wine brand is a collaboration between her art and design initiative grantLOVE — she frequently uses the LOVE symbol in her work, per the project’s site — and California’s J Vineyards and Winery.
I doubt People Magazine expected to get this earful about art and two artists living together and respecting each other’s processes. People Mag probably just wanted to know who makes breakfast every morning and whether they ever watch trash-TV. The answers are probably “no one makes breakfast” and “no, of course not.” To get into her answer, I like her perspective of keeping their art separate, even if they cohabitate. She lets him do his thing, and he lets her do her thing. Maybe they’ll occasionally chime in about each other’s work, but mostly it’s just live and let live. For some reason, I feel like Keanu is the kind of man who needs his space in every way, and Alexandra probably understands that too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Knowing full well I’m not exactly People Magazine’s target audience, I love getting this little bit of insight hearing about how artists live together. My partner and I are both artists and have home studios so I love hearing how other artist couples live and work together. These two seem like such lovely humans.
Giving space to create their art. I like hearing about these two.
She’s so cute, and sounds like a really fun person to be around. I’ll bet her friends find her “bubbly” as well, even though she’s clearly very level-headed when she needs to be. That’s always a good foil to someone who is wildly introspective and serious – it brings them out of their comfort zone.
Had no idea she was taller than Keanu. If she wore heels she’d be towering over him!
What a beautiful and charming woman. I love this couple
How delightful! Very reassuring that these two interesting people found each other and are living a happy, fulfilling life. I don’t know them (obviously) but am overly invested in their happiness. Her work is gorgeous.