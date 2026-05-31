Mail: Prince William & Kate are a ‘regular foursome’ with Rose Hanbury & her husband

Every so often, one of the major British media outlets will do a story about “the real Prince William,” the one behind all of the silly emotional-support polls and the grim countenance. The real Prince William is vastly different from the “brand” which dozens of Tory political operatives and crisis managers have tried to create out of thin air. The real William is a lush who prefers slipping away with his circle of dude friends. The real William is a lazy dumbass who endlessly irritates the British diplomatic corps and King Charles’ courtiers. The real William is apparently still, to this day, extremely close to Rose Hanbury and her husband David Rocksavage (aka the Cholmondeleys). Please allow the Mail to reveal all about who William really is.
The real William: A royal source exclusively told the Daily Mail this week: ‘He’s a 40-something bloke, well off, with a happy family, but all that currently waits for him is a metaphorical straitjacket and a very heavy crown.’ At 43, and saddled with a predestined royal role as monarch in the wings, William is said to increasingly treasure his ‘life with the lads’.
Hanging out with the lads: ‘Their meetings are infrequent but cherished,’ adds the royal source. ‘The lads are particular fans of barbecues, beer and a lot of wine.’ Indeed William’s band of brothers prefer to gather at each other’s houses well away from the gaze of the public or, failing that, to meet at pubs in West London with discreet landlords and quiet back rooms, where the Prince is said to be partial to a pint of Stella Artois. They usually holiday abroad together at least once a year – often at a ski resort. William, according to the source, ‘dons an occasional disguise’, either growing – or shaving off – a beard, wearing a hat and glasses and, on occasions, employing an ‘iffy’ Welsh accent to put strangers off the scent.
His dude friends know how to behave: ‘Like all senior royals, he rarely lets his guard down with anyone,’ says the source. ‘He is wary of getting too close to others. His true inner circle is very select. They have no axes to grind and know how to behave. Their occasionally boisterous behaviour has to be toned down so as not to draw too much attention to themselves but these are sort of “let your hair down” moments for William who can’t act like this anywhere else.’
Growing concerns about William’s behavior: William’s jaunt to Turkey comes amid growing concern in royal and government circles about his apparent reluctance to travel abroad for official duties unless it’s for something which interests him personally. He is said to have been ordered to attend the funeral of Pope Francis by King Charles last year after avoiding the funeral of former US President Jimmy Carter. Most recently, as the Daily Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle revealed earlier this month, he is said to have declined the idea of a trip to Jamaica six months after the island nation was devastated by Hurricane Melissa. His apparent lack of interest in Commonwealth countries has also been noted. ’It’s been a particular source of concern to the Foreign Office who have struggled to get him on a plane to spread some royal limelight,’ says the royal source. ‘The big overseas trips have been exclusively to do with his Earthshot Prize but he has made eight visits to watch rugby or football.’
What William learned from the Middletons: Aside from learning how to load a dishwasher, an early challenge faced by the Prince came when he was asked to set the table for Christmas lunch. ‘Laying a tablecloth was a struggle and placing the cutlery embarrassing. He tried to claim it was because he’s left-handed,’ says the royal source. ‘That the Middletons had to nip to the shop for food, ensure there was enough bread in the house, empty their own bins and put out the recycling on the right day were all refreshing… His first experience of a big shop following Carole’s detailed lists was apparently mind-boggling.’
Spending lots of time with Rose Hanbury & David Rocksavage: At Anmer Hall, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ much-loved country estate in Norfolk, his closest pal is the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, who lives next door on the historic Houghton Hall estate, but their friendship – and that shared by their wives – is anything but stiff and starchy, even though there is a significant age gap between the Marquess, who is 65, and the Prince. The Marquess, who served as Great Lord Chamberlain to Queen Elizabeth II and is a permanent Lord-in-Waiting to the King is known as ‘Rocky’ to Prince William. He and Kate form a regular foursome with Rocky and 42-year-old Rose, cooking supper for each other, hosting dinner parties and attending the occasional local Norfolk charity event.
Rose is so down-to-earth: This week, a former friend of Rose’s from Stowe School told me that she is ‘wonderfully down-to-earth’ and, like the Prince and Princess of Wales, relishes life with her husband and three children in the country. The royal source adds: ‘They keep all of it very low key and try to have as normal a life as possible despite the grand backdrops.’
William doesn’t like royal life: Royal life, according to the source, ‘is the one William finds the hardest’, particularly the pre-set diaries and annual routines….William is said to find the rigid formality of his father’s households ‘stifling’, largely due to the fact that staff are a constant presence and true privacy is impossible. According to the Daily Mail’s royal source: ‘He has introduced a lot of relative informality into home life – notably there are fewer flunkeys wandering around [his and Kate’s homes].’ While George, Charlotte and Louis’ nanny and her assistant are close to the family, a valet and housekeeper largely operate out of sight.
Office staff are not allowed inside residences: At both Kensington Palace in London, where the Wales’ still have apartment 1A, and Anmer Hall, it is understood that the couple’s private secretary and office staff are not allowed to roam around as might normally be found in a royal household. When in residence at their main family home, Forest Lodge, office staff are housed separately at nearby Windsor Castle.
Well, this is all incredibly interesting. Nanny Maria has an “assistant” now? The Waleses have office staff housed at Windsor Castle AND Kensington Palace? The mentions of David and Rose Hanbury are SO interesting too. The British-tabloid breadcrumbs definitely make it sound like there are a lot of open marriages and that the only real rule of the Turnip Toffs is that no one will ever go public with what’s really happening in Norfolk. The stuff about William being overwhelmed by grocery lists and place settings is bizarre. They make him sound like he’s easily overwhelmed by really normal, everyday things. Which is not the best endorsement for a future king (who is also overwhelmed with royal life). Also bizarre? That whole section about William’s lads’ vacations. We’ve assumed for years that William vacations away from his wife and children, and that he often slips away without the press saying where he’s going or who with, so at least we’re finally getting confirmation on that.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
He’s just a posh twat. Totally hopeless.
Why am I going 🔙 to spare when the real prince that no one needs to force himself to get on a ✈️ or work with a true purpose
Stating that William was trapped he doesn’t get to leave.
Also baldilocks has already stated his legend will be a small r when it comes to royalty. So they already know that William won’t work for the 👑.
Also why is this not stating that he’s preparing George for the job that he himself doesn’t want to do
Monty Python’s Twit of the Year. He’d abdicate for sure if wasn’t for all that lovely money. He so hard done by—truly his father’s son. There’s no pity like self-pity.
They don’t cook for each other. The host and hostess tell chef what should be on the menu or chef s suggest and there are cooks to prepare the meal and waiters serve the meal.
IKR? “Cook for each other” had me rolling. I’m picturing them in tiara and gowns cutting veggies, stirring the pot ..,
Too funny!!!
What are they gently letting the royalists down that there is something overwhelming the heir apart from lists? As in not ever getting beyond lists to actually doing anything of substance?
Scooter skulking in the shrubbery is a classic picture
Iconic photo. I call it “The Sasquatch” 🤣🤣🤣
That part about the “metaphorical straitjacket” reminds me of when Harry told Oprah years ago that his father and brother were trapped in the royal system and he wanted to help them. Boy, did everyone have a go at Harry for saying that! Maybe that was because QEII and Prince Philip were still alive, so people were trying to save face. But now, look at them years later embracing the same sentiment. Harry is proven correct yet again.
That what I thought, Boxy Lady. There was such a huge outcry and denial when Harry said in the Oprah intrrview that William and Cjarles féel trapped
And here we are Harry proven correct again
The truth will finally come out.
Why does Nanny Maria have an assistant? Louis is 8 years old now. If Kate is so hands-on, why does she need additional help? If you told me that Nanny Maria was involved with the Royal Foundation for the Early Years, given her background as a nanny, I would believe it.
Because there is a nanny there 24/7 and it cant be Maria all the time obviously. That’s what’s being said without being said – they aren’t hands on parents. Hands on parents don’t need multiple nannies when you barely work and aren’t worried about money or taking care of a house etc.
You only need multiple nannies if the parents are MIA for most of the normal parenting stuff. I feel like W&K are both Disney parents – they show up for the fun stuff but they’re not getting up when a kid has a nightmare or is sick in the MOTN etc.
Because at that age you have three kids with different activities So one to stay home, one to take Charolette to friends house or dance class or whatever
Here in the US, working mothers do that all the time without the help of nannies. William and Kate are so incapable of running even their own household yet people actually think they will be good heads of state? I would be very troubled if I were in the UK. They just don’t seem up to par and it’s been at least 14 years.
They have 60 household staff (not counting their office staff), why can’t one of their gargantuan army of drivers or housekeepers run those errands?
@Elizabeth
They always had three nannies (each child had their own nanny) and a nanny coordinator, Maria. This means that the three children were cared for by four employees, and only security took them to school, as revealed by a statement from a parent of students to a reporter:
“I’ve never seen Kate and William here. Security always brings the children, and we have to wait outside the school for up to 20 minutes while they check everything and get into the school.”
Despite the above, Kate and William are so brazen that they use the time-consuming care of the children as an excuse for their laziness at work.
But you have to understand them; hiding those dozen or so long holidays a year and all the logistics involved in taking them separately can be exhausting.
@AlexCan
It would be nice if this “assistant” were professional help for Louisa, but I sincerely doubt they’d devote any extra time to it.
With William revealing that George and maybe Charlotte are occasional boarders, it’s even more odd that Nanny Maria would need an assistant or two. Why do they need so much childcare at their ages even if they have activities? I’m of the mind that the children are boarding more than occasionally, which is why W&K are always on vacation when the kids are on their breaks as some here have already theorized. I could be wrong but I believe a longtime reader Mary Pester may have stated that the people she knows in the royal circle have stated that those kids have been boarding for a while on a long term basis. I personally believe that everything described about W&K’s family life is a complete sham which is why they are completely almost tyrant-like about their privacy.
I’ve always wondered if that statement made about the security being the actual ones to drop off the kids was part of the reason the Wales got out of London. Bc they didn’t want so many eyes to perceive certain truths. I’m willing to believe, likely way to generously, that they may ride along for the school runs some of the time. But regularly, every day, no. And that’s why it’s eye-rolling and offensive that they’ve made it their whole pr as regular degular parents. They are not. It’s not even necessarily a mark against them, but by nature of their circumstances, as rich as hell with multiple homes and hired help, they are not facing what most regular parents do. Refusing to recognize that and cosplaying middle class is what I find offensive.
@jais
You can be sure that if they ever showed up at the school for a run or other open house, which Kate says she goes to, there would be tons of photos. When they took the children to school for the first time, there was a whole photoshoot. The children clearly have an institutional upbringing, and Mary Pester wrote about it a long time ago, that’s why WK talks so much about being family-oriented and not being able to work because they take care of the children, because it’s not true. H&M, who take care of the children themselves, even though they use a nanny and Doria, don’t have to say it because it shows how close the children are to them and how the work they do together is nothing new to them, as they often spend time together. At WK, the children stand around as if they were friends with adults, not their parents.
@JT—cheers for remembering Mary Pester. I really miss her input and feisty outlook!
They would never deign to actually place a working person on the Royal Centre for Early Childhood panel. Nanny Maria is suppose to learn from them, not the other way round.
JAIS, I completely agree that it’s one of the reasons they left London. Kate also got papped in traffic with Louis being driven to and from school.
Exactly why William is so angry with Harry. He wanted Harry to do what he is unwilling to do, represent the Crown abroad so he could continue living his life of leisure, Now that Harry is gone, the spotlight is on William and folks are waking up to how very lazy he is and will continue to be. William wants the privilege, money and access but not the duty.
That top photo shows us, in my opinion, what the real Kate is like. Firstly Rose and David are holding an event that is for one of Kate’s charities so you’d think she’d be grateful? Nope. Kate’s smirking and Rose looks devastated. I’d say, knowing mean girls, that Kate just said something unsavory and is looking pleased because she knows she hurt Rose. That’s the real Kate there.
Agreed 💯@Cathy that top photo does show Rose looking crestfallen, Kate triumphant as in the cat that got the cream and Will looking amused as in two women fighting over me!! When did this event occur, before during or after the Scum was reporting on intimate suppers and Kate trying to freeze out her royal rival?
Kate does look weirdly triumphant. She also looks quite beautiful in this photo and that elegant hairstyle really suits her. She is very slender but not gaunt and she looks healthy.
It’s shocking to see just how much less healthy she looks these days.
I dont know if we can ever go by photos, because Kate is always heavily photoshopped. She also makes faces for the camera that is incongruent with whatever is occurring at the moment.
When people ask where are Kate’s female friends, that photo sort of confirms why she hasn’t none. The chumleys were doing will and Kate a big favour because they were getting questioned for doing so little for their patronages, and Rose and David did this for them.
There is no way Kate is a part of any foursomes. Rose and David likely feel bad for her, as they clearly did for that rave where she looked drunk and sad.
William was nowhere to be seen there either.
That headline was TMI
And who did the shopping, bins, recycling eacwhen he was sharing accomodation at uni?
Kate.
I’ve always thought William was away with the boys.
I have already seen one deranger dismissing this story because it mentions that William beverage of choice is a Stella rather than a Cider. I think the piece does confirm what Harry had said a few years ago that William feels trapped by royal life. It’s interesting that the press is willingly admitting that now. At the time when Harry said it they were quick to call him a liar.
i dont understand why William wouldn’t know how to do things like grocery shop – harry went grocery shopping as a royal. Is this another example of a way in which William was coddled and pampered and Harry was not?
Who bought groceries when he was at St Andrews? Was there staff there to make sure he never ran out of anything he might want?
The part about the international travel is REALLY damning in my opinion. Its basically saying William wont do anything that he doesnt want to do, no matter who asks or why.
I’m guessing that even at St. Andrew’s William had somebody taking care of him. This piece reminded me how different Harry and William lived. Harry said in an interview that he actually enjoyed doing his own grocery shopping and of course he spoke about shopping for clothes in his book.
Exactly ladies how did Will manage at university and Sandhurst? Didn’t he do any chores? Since the nail debacle I have been wondering how many practical skills and everyday knowledge does Will actually have? Can he change a lift bulb, change a tire, mow the lawn or clean the oven? Has he ever done any household chores in his life? Is he capable, resilient, good humoured and resourceful when faced with practical problems or does he just holler for staff and kick off?
After first year, he had Kate to do the cleaning, cooking, shopping. I truly believe the basis of most of their relationship is here willingness to provide him services for which he previously relied on staff.
If he lived in college housing that first year, meals are provided at a dining hall, and cleaning is provided by cleaners (usually women). After he started sharing with Kate & a couple of other people, I’m sure Kate did all the work.
As for his time in the military, I’m reminded of Winston Churchill’s service in which he brought along his valet. If the son of a second son of a duke can bring along his valet to the battlefront, I’m sure the second in line to the throne can bring his to his training barracks.
William wasn’t in the barracks for long because he was allowed to live in a rented home in Anglesey once married . So there was paid staff there too.
This headline makes me want throw up.
Of course. Just because William was treated better than Harry doesn’t mean they haven’t shared a traumatic family life and the effects of press intrusion. And we’ve often said that part of his anger toward Harry is that Harry got out and he can’t. William is trapped in so many ways, by the monarchy, by his marriage, and by his inability to be a useful human being.
I do go with feeling stifled by his father’s life and staff. If there really is somebody always there. And I do think it’s a big point where his parents clashed. Diana would have loved private time as family sometimes, but Charles always had a valet entering the bedroom with the morning tea. Between the press always outside and the staff always inside…
The royals are really trapped by the their own helplessness – that has been forced upon them by the system. They see it as a privilege, and it is – but it is also a double-edged sword. Never learning how to do everyday practical things have rendered them completely helpless and thus easy to control. They do not know how to manage their money, they do not know how to do paperwork, etc. It is so easy to control and exploit someone who doesn’t know how to take care of their own business. It is all dressed up as social superiority – but being so utterly helpless when it comes to practical life is just plain embarrassing because it means that they cannot survive outside of their bubble. They are utterly helpless and utterly useless.
“Never learning how to do everyday practical things have rendered them completely helpless and easy to control…It is so easy to control and exploit someone who doesn’t know how to take care of their own business.” That’s it in a nutshell. You look at the people they have had around them – Jason, Simon Case, AK-47, not to mention the private secretaries as Harry described them in Spare (“I feared that each man felt himself to be the One True Monarch”) and it’s not a mystery how these people can be manipulated by individuals with their own agendas.
“William is said to increasingly treasure his ‘life withe the lads’.”, not his family.
His family comes second? Nah. Aston Villa fan group is probably second, his family is down the line.
William loves to pretend he is just like everybody else but, oh boy does he love his priviledges,
William loves all the perks his position gives him but he does not llike any responsibility or duty which comes with his position as the future kong of the UK and head of the Commonwealth or even the responsibility as a family man.
Kaiser, the stuff about following shopping lists was included as a direct comparison to Harry’s description of the first time Meghan was moving into Nott Cott, where they were going around the supermarket, separate and incognito, texting each other as they followed different shopping lists – where Harry was asking her what on earth things like parchment paper(?) were. They are always co-opting some detail from H+M’s lives which make them seem normal, to make William (and Kate) seem normal.
The thing is, Harry has long known how to go shopping for food and clothes for himself, and I can’t see how William could find food shopping “bewildering” when the same media now claiming this went to such lengths to tell us how normal William was years ago when he was supposedly doing his own food shopping while at university and when he was in Wales. They cannot even keep track of their own lies, and don’t seem to care enough to try, as long as they can get the day’s stenographic bulletpoints out there into the public’s consciousness.
I would have thought William would have been expected to clean and do chores as part of his Sandhurst training?
I bet other cadets were expected to, but not him.
The w children were on vacation last week for a week. I wonder where they went , they go back to school on Monday I think then 4 weeks later, summer vacation so again no work from the wanks . I don’t know how two people could be this lazy . They literally just live to vacation.
So William calls Rose’s husband Rocky? I’m sorry but Rose and Rocky is frying me. Rose and Rocky Chumley somehow having something in common with Rihanna and Asap’s kids was not in my bingo card. Can William be Riot? No disrespect to Rihanna’s kids but I’m just finding this Marquess of Rocky or whatever funny. Apparently they’re all besties according to this gossip article anyways which means who actually knows.
I’ve said multiple times and still maintain that William suffered brain damage when he was hit in the head with a golf club as a kid.
they can try to conceal this but his intellectual capacity is at best room temperature. the reporters and the courtiers are starting to see the writing on the wall.
I think they’re just waiting for George to get a little older, than all focus will be on *him,* and William can hide in the background, drinking and galavanting with his lads.
He was around 10 or 12 when that happened. He bullied Harry starting very young. There’s video of it.
I’m sure it didn’t help any, but you can’t blame it all on that.
I love that there is “growing concern” in royal and government circles about William. A little late, but whatever.
This really stood out to me….”their occasionally boisterous behavior has to be toned down”. What the hell are these guys doing? getting in fist fights? wrestling on the floor of pubs?
I still think William is going to abdicate after Chuckles dies. He’s selling off the duchy so he doesn’t have to run it and for quick cash.
Trouble is the reality of William can only be hinted at by the monarchy supporting Fail. UK have a n unpopular PM who might be about to be replaced by our 9th PM in a decade. The role of the monarch is associated with tradition and stability. KC’s health is uncertain so royal and government circles are keen for a smooth transition to a reliable, hardworking monarch at home and abroad. They aren’t going to get it with problematic Will. Is this article preparation for their readership of things that will become evident when he’s King. Namely his private life will always matter more than his duty and no he and Kate ain’t the Waltons. A lot of royalists have told me how promising Will is and how much they expect of him and Kate. They have no idea how poor his work stats have always been and expect him to be a traditional king.
After Charles dies the Duchy of Cornwall will no longer be William’s, he’ll have Lancaster to plunder.
I thought “Rocky”‘spent his time in France?
Charles has a stuffy, formal household. I think Harry said they had to be fully dressed (and not in jeans) for breakfast. Compare that to stories of the Middletons wandering around their house in pajamas. The informality must have felt like a different world. Heck, even Camilla spends her weekends at Ray Mill to get away from it.
The Middletons wandering around in pyjamas, but Meghan is déclassé for wearing jeans and barefoot in her own space. Does hypocrisy have the same meaning in English in England as it does in the US?
There’s is so much in that story that’s already been mentioned.
But what stood out to me was that part describing TOB the Scooter prince as “employing an ‘iffy’ Welsh accent to put strangers off the scent.”
How? That guy doesn’t even speak Welsh. He barely speaks French, and when he does, it’s awfully bad — although it’s part of the Eton curriculum. So I don’t believe he’d be capable of magically using something that resembles anything Welsh.
And they should stop with that unfortunate “letting his hair down” metaphor. It’s not on him that he has barely any left, but there are other ways to describe Bulliam the Incandescent as behaving like the entitled nuisance that he is.
Maybe the British tabloids can stop sending their “journalists” to Montecito to stalk the Sussexes, and send them instead to the West London pubs to find the drunken Peg in his stupid disguises. Because I am sure they are unintentionally hilarious.
He’s taller than everyone else. It shouldn’t be that hard to pick him out.
Send them to West London pubs in search of William? Are you kidding?! They might find him, along with evidence of him doing something unprintable, and I mean that.
I thought the “letting his hair down” was kind of a swipe at him – there are so many other ways to phrase that, lol.
This whole article is pretty shady, actually! I think the rota are letting loose a bit.
And yeah, a Welsh accent and a fake moustache aren’t exactly going to throw people off the scent when TOB is traveling abroad. I’m sure he just looks like a stereotypical British rich lad on holiday getting blackout drunk and annoying the locals. If anyone were to notice him (and his RPOs), they’d probably assume that it couldn’t possibly be the Prince of Wales as he has a young family and duties in his own country. Surely it must be some other red-faced lout dancing it up at the chalet?
And BTW I feel very confident in assuming that his “iffy” Welsh accent is mocking and offensive.
Totally agree with your last sentence.
and Kate form a regular foursome with Rocky and 42-year-old Rose, cooking supper for each other, hosting dinner parties and attending the occasional local Norfolk charity event.
Was there there no mention of Rural Rivals as in a complete denial stating it was complete nonsense and they are just as close as they ever were? Why no extra snark in an already shady piece? I can well believe Kate tried to ice Rose out because she’s a mean girl with sharp elbows and she mate guards aggressively! I wonder if Rocky and Rose babysit Kate when she attends their festival like she did in 2023 to disprove the gossip about an affair? As in form a protective circle when Kate has had too much to drink? They would not want a scene at one of their events surely? Or is it seen as a feather in your cap to lend your wife out to the heir? Is Rose ambitious to be the next Queen? Do they simply provide a safe mansion for Will to entertain discreetly whoever he’s cavorting with or they all just good friends? So many questions? What do the Fail know but are only able to hint at? Is this a reminder to Wilbur to play fair with them?
Can’t help but eye roll “saddled” being a future king. Wonder if the mail is dropping hints of all kinds given the U.K. has a long history of referring to Stella as a beer for “wife beaters” (and meant the action not the tank top)
@CJ – I agree, I thought the mention of Stella Artois was deliberate.
Again, to call this group of lazy, self-indulgent toffs a “band of brothers” — a term borrowed from a movie about military heroes — is pathetic.
Harry, the combat veteran, had a band of brothers. William has a bunch of drinking buddies.
That said, the reporting about William’s unwillingness to take diplomatic trips that don’t interest him is very useful.
Never will I ever tire of the heading photograph. It needs to be rendered on black velvet to grace my walls. Boy does Kate have the triumphant smile on her face. What was said?! So Kate no longer wants to ice out the Marquess? I have so many questions, I need someone to write a book about these two couples’ lives.
They act like the monarch ever had friends to hang with. The queen had friends, some since childhood, that she saw. Some regularly for tea—William could substitute beer here. Charles does as well. And they didn’t sneak around to see them. William isn’t cut off once he becomes king.
I don’t blame W and K for one thing: They don’t want office staff wandering through their home. Most people – parents and children – don’t like anyone outside the family or direct home servants wandering around their home.
That carbuncle on his forehead looks delicious. Don’t they look like they’re having a fabulous time?
What exactly is this article supposed to do? It’s all over the place. So he has a lot of leisure time devoted to football and drinking with the lads. So profound. They could have written all this without mentioning the Houghton House couple.