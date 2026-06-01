‘Gossip With Celebitchy’ podcast #194: Frogmore Cottage’s renovations will be gutted



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 7:20

I recommend the movies Obsession and I Love Boosters, both of which are in theaters. I also recommend Margot’s Got Money Troubles. Chandra and I are watching Widows Bay and love it. Chandra is also watching The Other Bennet Sister and recommends Magpie Murders. Here’s a link to sign up for our mailing list if you haven’t yet. Thanks! You can listen below and on YouTube.

Royals: Minutes 7:20 to 22:30

The last time we talked was about a month ago, right after Harry and Meghan’s successful trip to Australia. Harry had just arrived in Ukraine at that point. Since then, Meghan went to Geneva to help open the Lost Screen memorial, Kate had a successful trip to Italy and William saw Aston Villa play in Istanbul. Kate’s trip was well received and she even spoke a little Italian. In a recent interview William admitted that he didn’t know Kate spoke Italian. Will and Kate have a planned trip to India in November. There’s a rumor that they’ll be going to the US in July, but that has not been confirmed. William wants to come for the World Cup. Chandra does not think that Kate and the kids will join him.

Harry and Meghan celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary last week. Meghan posted a little video of her kids singing happy anniversary and of the lemon elderflower cake and penguin sculpture he had custom made for her. Meghan explained the meaning of the penguins, because they wore penguin onesies at their engagement party since penguins are together for life. The press obsessed over that for days. Tom Sykes made fun of Meghan’s traditional Italian kitchen, calling it a Taco Bell kitchen. It’s a beautiful kitchen and that’s ridiculous. It’s thought that they haven’t done renovations to their home, althought there are mixed reports about that.

We heard that the Windsors are planning to renovate Frogmore Cottage. Meghan and Harry had it renovated in early 2019 before they moved in, so it’s been extensively renovated and redecorated, and they even paid the cost back, at about £2.4 million pounds or $3.1 million dollars. A source told The Sun “It’s been empty for three years… Maybe if they get rid of any trace of Harry and Meghan, then someone within the royal household will fancy it.” They want to erase all taste of Harry and Meghan.

The next big royals event we have coming up is Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips’ wedding, which is scheduled for Saturday June 6th. Peter is Princess Anne’s son, he’s 48, and Harriet is 45 and works as a pediatric nurse. I’m really looking forward to that wedding. The big storylines revolve around Peter snubbing Prince Harry by not inviting him, they also “>didn’t invite Prince Andrew, and about whether Harriet will wear a tiara and if so will it be one of her future mother-in-law’s tiaras. The stories about Peter Phillips’ wedding are similar to the stories around Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 22:30 to end

Kaiser COTW is from Mel on the post about Belle Burden’s book, Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage.

My COTW is from Tiffany on the post about the bill to make daylight saving time permanent.

Thanks for listening bitches!





