Brad Pitt ‘feels most hurt out of everything’ that his kids are dropping his surname

A few weekends ago, Zahara Jolie graduated from Spelman College. After her graduation, Angelina Jolie’s people briefed TMZ about Brad Pitt doing and saying nothing about the graduation. Ever since that TMZ briefing, Team Pitt has been in shambles. They’ve been briefing the Daily Mail and Page Six, desperately trying to convince everyone that Brad’s adult children are somehow still being alienated and it’s all Angelina’s fault. Well, the Jolie clan is doubling-down. A few days ago, we heard that Maddox, the oldest at 24, has filed the legal paperwork to legally drop “Pitt” from his surname. Maddox is the second kid to make this move, after Shiloh legally dropped Pitt from her name in 2024. So far, Maddox’s name-change petition hasn’t been granted, but I assume it will be eventually. So what is Brad’s reaction to this latest story about his deadbeat fatherhood? No official reaction, but Team Pitt made sure to get a sympathetic story in Us Weekly:

Brad Pitt wishes things were different with the children he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. “He feels most hurt out of everything that happened with Angie that his children don’t want a public association with his last name,” a source exclusively shared with Us Weekly. “It’s been very difficult.” Earlier this week, Maddox Jolie-Pitt filed to remove his father’s surname from his own, according to legal documents seen by Us. If the request is granted, Maddox will legally be known as Maddox Chivan Jolie in the future. (Chivan is his middle name.) “[Brad] still does hope and keeps the door open to eventual reconciliation, hopefully with all of them, but it is their decision,” the source explained. “He has no power and he can’t force them.” “[Brad’s] biggest fear is to be permanently disconnected from the kids because he does want to find a way to make things right,” the insider explained to Us. “His biggest fear is that too much time is going by and the more time without something happening, the harder it will be to reconcile.”

[From Us Weekly]

This entire time, I assumed that the kids were dropping his name socially, scholastically and professionally because they simply don’t want to carry the same name as the man who terrorized them on a plane and abused their mother. While I’m sure that’s the main reason, perhaps a secondary reason is that they all know that dropping the “Pitt” name is what bothers Brad most of all. “He feels most hurt out of everything that happened with Angie that his children don’t want a public association with his last name…” THAT is what hurts the most? Not that his own actions caused a permanent rift in the family, not that he terrorized them in the first place? I’d love it if all of the kids go the legal route to drop his name, but it’s their call!





