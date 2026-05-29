Maddox Jolie has filed the legal paperwork to officially drop ‘Pitt’ from his name

In 2024, Shiloh Jolie filed the legal paperwork to change her name on her 18th birthday. She reportedly went out and hired a lawyer herself, without Angelina Jolie’s help, and Shiloh wanted to make a point of doing so on the first day when she was a legal adult. Her name change was simple: she wanted to drop “Pitt” from her surname and just go by Shiloh Jolie. Over the years, we’ve seen most of the other kids dropping “Pitt” from their surnames socially and at school, but Shiloh has been the only Jolie-Pitt child to go through the legal route. Until now. Maddox Jolie-Pitt has now filed paperwork to drop Pitt from his name too.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox Jolie-Pitt really looks like he wants nothing to do with his famous pops … because he’s legally dropping his surname.
Maddox filed paperwork requesting a legal name change … specifically, dropping the “Pitt” from his last name and making his name simply “Maddox Chivan Jolie.”
The legal change comes on the heels of Maddox dropping the Pitt from his professional name … he’s listed as “Maddox Jolie” in the credits of Angelina’s recent flick, “Couture,” where Maddox worked as an assistant director.
Maddox joins some of his other siblings in dropping Pitt as a last name … Shiloh changed her name legally … Zahara dropped it informally … and Vivienne removed it from the playbill for a Broadway production she worked on.
On its face, it seems most of the kids are trying to distance themselves from their dad … a divide that’s only grown wider since Brad and Angelina filed for divorce in 2016 and took 8 years to hash things out.
We broke the story … Brad did not reach out to Zahara ahead of her recent college graduation from Spelman.
[From TMZ]
They don’t mention Pax, but he appears in various film credits as Pax Jolie in recent years too. As I said, all of the kids except Knox have made a point of dropping “Pitt” professionally, socially and scholastically. And I kind of think Knox probably dropped “Pitt” too, we just haven’t heard about it. But this is good – Maddox is 24 years old, and it’s smart to change his name through the legal route. I also feel like the timing is probably related to “sources close to Brad Pitt” throwing multiple tantrums after Zahara’s Spelman graduation.
Top 7 stories about the Jolie-Pitt children dropping ‘Pitt’ as a last name
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children have systematically dropped ‘Pitt’ from their last names and are going by Jolie, both informally and legally. Get the top 7 stories about this when you subscribe to our mailing list!
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Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** Tokyo, JAPAN – Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt at the premiere of the feature film ‘Maleficent: Powers of Darkness / Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ at the Roppongi Hills Arena. Tokyo.
Pictured: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Angelina Jolie with her 5 kids at the “Eternals” UK gala screening, BFI Imax Waterloo, Charlie Chaplin Walk in London, England, UK.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pit
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New York, NY – Angelina Jolie, accompanied by her children, attends the “Maria” premiere at Alice Tully Hall during the New York Film Festival. The family arrived in style for the highly anticipated screening in NYC.
Pictured: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt
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New York, NY – Angelina Jolie, accompanied by her children, attends the “Maria” premiere at Alice Tully Hall during the New York Film Festival. The family arrived in style for the highly anticipated screening in NYC.
Pictured: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt
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New York, NY – Angelina Jolie and her children were spotted attending the after-party for the New York Film Festival premiere of “Maria”. The family made a stylish appearance as they celebrated the film’s debut. Pax could be seen with what appeared to be a black brace supporting his right arm followign his recent bike accident.
Pictured: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie
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New York, NY – Angelina Jolie attends the “Maria” Premiere during the 62nd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall in New York City.
Pictured: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie and Maddox Jolie-Pitt
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Paris, FRANCE – Angelina Jolie was spotted in Paris during the filming of her upcoming movie ‘Stitches’, radiating beauty as she shot scenes in a wig store and the courtyard of a hospital. Her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt accompanied her on set and appeared to be keeping his energy levels up with a Red Bull!
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
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Paris, FRANCE – Angelina Jolie was spotted in Paris during the filming of her upcoming movie ‘Stitches’, radiating beauty as she shot scenes in a wig store and the courtyard of a hospital. Her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt accompanied her on set and appeared to be keeping his energy levels up with a Red Bull!
Pictured: Maddox Jolie-Pitt
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Paris, FRANCE – Angelina Jolie was spotted in Paris during the filming of her upcoming movie ‘Stitches’, radiating beauty as she shot scenes in a wig store and the courtyard of a hospital. Her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt accompanied her on set and appeared to be keeping his energy levels up with a Red Bull!
Pictured: Maddox Jolie-Pitt
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Jolie is the name Angie’s mother gave her, as we all know it’s not her toxic father’s name, and I love for this family having their own last name that’s unique to them.
Jolie is Angelina’s middle name. I think Angie said once that each of their kids had middle names that if they chose to drop Jolie-Pitt (as it was then) those names would make a good last name like hers did. Like Shiloh’s middle name is Nouvelle, Zahara’s is Marley etc.
It’s the middle name her mother gave her so that she could use it professionally some day, or at least have the option to easily drop Voight as her legal last name, which she did. Thus, it’s the last name her mother gave her, just as she gave it to her children.
This to me says everything… when your adult children remove your name from theirs you were/are a shit parent no matter what excuses you put out in the press. I hope the Jolie children have put the violence they lived with behind them and are all okay now.
You know Brad’s supporters are going to blame Angelina for this. But he has only himself to blame for the children choosing to have nothing to do with him.
As expected the comments are vile on the tabloid online posts.
People like Brad pay a lot of money for this. The Lively Baldoni case showed how it works.
this👆
You just know that deadbeat is dreading the twins upcoming 18th birthday cause he has no clue if they’re planning a legal name change Shiloh style. I expect we’ll be getting lots of “happier than ever” and “Angie is an evil bitch” insider stories in the lead up to that big day. Brace yourselves.
If you look at the LA Marathon results, Knox is still using Pitt.
You have to use your legal name for the marathon. Be uses different last names for his competitions. I think he’ll end up change it to something completely different especially if he’s wants to contuine fighting.
Pitt’s publicist and fixer is Matt Hiltzik who covered up all the Weinstein abuse. His MO is to smear victims on toxic tabloid media sites TMZ, Page Six, Daily Mail. They have been gaslighting Angelina for years. I worry about her health because how much stress can one person take?
I doubt someone of Angelina’s stature pays attention to TMZ, Page Six, or Daily Mail.
All these sites are conservatives. I highly doubt she cares about their opinions at this point
I certainly hope that neither Angelina nor her children see these vile stories and their poisonous comments, but that doesn’t mean we should treat them like they don’t matter or aren’t harmful. As Michelle points out, it’s a tried and true strategy that worked for Weinstein for years, and did real harm to many women’s personal and professional reputations.
Yes, Angelina probably doesn’t pay it any mind, but it likely impacted what roles she was offered (it definitely impacted what roles she chose) and probably which films she could get produced. And I wonder how and if it will affect the Jolie children as they all start their own careers – I would wager they are more online.
All of this to say we shouldn’t assume that these stories aren’t reaching people and influencing perceptions, even if we don’t engage with them. After all, Pitt isn’t cancelled – not by a long shot.
Surprised he didnt do it earlier! Shiloh’s birthday was yesterday too right? The kids are obviously fed up with crying st this point. You think he would self reflect.
Narcissists do not know the concept of self-reflection.
A lawyer I know who works in family law told me that Angelina’s legal team might have asked the older kids to wait on formally changing their names until the twins are 18 so Brad couldn’t bring it up in the custody arguments; if that’s true it’s probably why Shiloh made a big show of having hired her own lawyer to handle hers (and I suspect she didn’t want to wait because of all those “Shiloh wants to live with Brad!” headlines)
Pax still uses Pitt but twins and Zahara will drop it too. Only Pax will keep it.
Or he’ll drop it too. Only time will tell.
You’re correct Maddox did this after Pitts tantrums via ET and TMZ after Zee’s graduation. And the way some people attacked her online even with racial slurs. Pitt should not have said anything because she still had Pitt added in the program. Actually said Angie leaked this to the press that he wasn’t there. He and he alone by actions like that has destroyed his relationships with his kids. As per usual blame everyone but himself.
Well well well, I guess this explains why the algorithm has been attempting to beat me over the head with “Poor Brad/Mean Angelina” stories over the past few days. 🤣 Team Angelina, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne all the way!
Well, there ya go. One thing that bothers me is that they always reference Angelina filing for divorce. But obviously they could add a sentence about why she filed and how he abused them on a plane. And yet they never mention that part despite it being public record.
Seen the official statement Brad pitt has given to daily fail
‘Those closest to him, including his friends and family, are not judging him through any of this’
This is utterly insane how openly Brad Pitt is humiliating & using his Abuse of power and his friends and family standing by his abuses of Angelina jolie and his children, why do these men keep getting overwhelming support for those who can see children have been abused Angelina Jolie was abused. And still there is such misogynistic toxic culture that domestic violence victims still never get believed over their perpetrator
Glad the kids are so close. Lovely.
I feel like this is the metaphorical shot across the bow, or warning shot. The twins will be 18 soon, I think Pitt would be wise to rethink his stance.