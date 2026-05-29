Maddox Jolie has filed the legal paperwork to officially drop ‘Pitt’ from his name

In 2024, Shiloh Jolie filed the legal paperwork to change her name on her 18th birthday. She reportedly went out and hired a lawyer herself, without Angelina Jolie’s help, and Shiloh wanted to make a point of doing so on the first day when she was a legal adult. Her name change was simple: she wanted to drop “Pitt” from her surname and just go by Shiloh Jolie. Over the years, we’ve seen most of the other kids dropping “Pitt” from their surnames socially and at school, but Shiloh has been the only Jolie-Pitt child to go through the legal route. Until now. Maddox Jolie-Pitt has now filed paperwork to drop Pitt from his name too.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox Jolie-Pitt really looks like he wants nothing to do with his famous pops … because he’s legally dropping his surname. Maddox filed paperwork requesting a legal name change … specifically, dropping the “Pitt” from his last name and making his name simply “Maddox Chivan Jolie.” The legal change comes on the heels of Maddox dropping the Pitt from his professional name … he’s listed as “Maddox Jolie” in the credits of Angelina’s recent flick, “Couture,” where Maddox worked as an assistant director. Maddox joins some of his other siblings in dropping Pitt as a last name … Shiloh changed her name legally … Zahara dropped it informally … and Vivienne removed it from the playbill for a Broadway production she worked on. On its face, it seems most of the kids are trying to distance themselves from their dad … a divide that’s only grown wider since Brad and Angelina filed for divorce in 2016 and took 8 years to hash things out. We broke the story … Brad did not reach out to Zahara ahead of her recent college graduation from Spelman.

[From TMZ]

They don’t mention Pax, but he appears in various film credits as Pax Jolie in recent years too. As I said, all of the kids except Knox have made a point of dropping “Pitt” professionally, socially and scholastically. And I kind of think Knox probably dropped “Pitt” too, we just haven’t heard about it. But this is good – Maddox is 24 years old, and it’s smart to change his name through the legal route. I also feel like the timing is probably related to “sources close to Brad Pitt” throwing multiple tantrums after Zahara’s Spelman graduation.





