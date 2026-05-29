Baker: Prince William & Kate aren’t paying rent on their Kensington Palace apartment

Norman Baker is a longtime royal critic and a longtime royal-money watcher. I have no idea if Baker is actually a republican, but he certainly has no love for the ways in which the Windsors operate (with impunity). Well, Baker is on another tear. He’s previewing an upcoming parliamentary inquiry into royal real estate, specifically all of those “peppercorn rents” for various mansions, lodges, castles and palaces. The Mail surprisingly published extensive comments from Baker about which royal leases need to be examined and possibly thrown out. Hilariously, he talked at length about Prince William’s multiple forever homes.
Royal Author Norman Baker told the Daily Mail: ‘It is good that parliament, which generally does its best never to look into royal matters, has been forced by public opinion to examine the outrageous rental agreements which both ex-Prince Andrew and his brother Prince Edward have enjoyed – near-zero rents for gigantic mansions in the most charming surroundings of Windsor Great Park. As the profits from the Crown Estate go straight to the Treasury, it follows that applying a peppercorn rent rather than a market value means a loss to the taxpayer. We have been paying for these rich royals to live in luxury effectively rent-free.’
‘I think Beatrice and Eugenie would be wise to leave their properties in St James’s Palace and Kensington Palace before people (such as you and me!) start asking too many questions. Non-working royals should never benefit from grace-and-favour or peppercorn rent arrangements.’
‘In the case of Prince Edward’s Bagshot Park residence – it has an incredible 120 rooms for his family to rattle around in,’ explained Norman. ‘And not content with his peppercorn rent for this, he and wife Sophie lease out the mansion’s stable block for an eye-watering £130,000 a year. Does he forward that money to the Crown Estate? I’ll give you one guess.’
‘Other royals, such as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Duke and Duchess of Kent have benefited from so-called grace-and-favour properties, a circumspect way of saying they get where they live rent-free. We have to hope that that Public Accounts committee will do its job properly and end the scandal of rich royals living in luxury at little or no cost to them – but considerable cost to you and me.’
Royal Author Norman Baker says Prince William has learned from the mistakes of more distant royals on how badly dubious rent deals can present to the public – at least when it comes to their main family home, Forest Lodge, in Great Windsor Park.
He says: ‘William has seen the warning signs and announced he will pay a market rent for their sumptuous new home, Forest Lodge, built in the 1770s and nestling inside a new and rather ugly perimeter fence some 2.3 miles long. But what of his other properties? For the prince who is championing the needs of the homeless has six other properties he and Kate can stay in.’
‘There is the modest-sounding but far from modest 20-room Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace in London, Anmer Hall in Sandringham, Restomel Manor in Lostwithiel, Tamarisk House on the Isles of Scilly, Tam-Na-Ghar on the Balmoral estate, and a royal retreat in Llandovery in Carmathenshire.’
While Kensington Palace remains the couple’s official London residence, Forest Lodge is only just over an hour’s drive from the capital, which largely renders the residence filed under ‘occasional use’ for the family. The Wales appear to favour ten-bedroom Anmer Hall to fully escape London life; the Georgian house on the royal Sandringham Estate was gifted to the couple by the late Queen Elizabeth and remains their country residence.
Beyond occasional holidays, the Wales are rarely at the other properties in Prince William’s portfolio: Restomel Manor, Tamarisk House, Tam-Na-Ghar and the royal property in Llandovery, Carmathenshire. And the Prince of Wales is unlikely to be worried by the lack of use… because, says Baker, he’s probably not covering the rent for at least some of them.
Baker explains: ‘It is believed that no rent is paid on Apartment 1A or Tam-Na-Ghar out of the pockets of William and Kate. In addition, it is likely that the properties which sit within the Duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster will be classified as business expenses and so reduce the taxation bills for Charles and William.’
I looked up some of the additional homes cited here, and I think Baker is playing a little bit fast and loose – apparently, Restomel Manor is just a Duchy of Cornwall rental, available to anyone. Same with Tamarisk House, it’s a vacation rental owned by the duchy. Those are not really William & Kate’s homes per se, they’re just duchy-owned. But it’s remarkable to realize that they live completely rent-free at Anmer Hall and Kensington Palace, but still choose to spend most of their time at Forest Lodge, which they are “paying” for. Anyway, Baker should stick to critiquing the younger royals, because no one is really going to get behind evicting the Gloucesters or the Kents at this point. But evicting Edward and Sophie from Bagshot Park might be a good idea!
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace.
Omg that turquoise jacket. She is attempting to Diana it up!
Good on Mr Baker. Someone should be looking into the money.
I notice that too!
Norman Baker’s imprecision hurts his argument and makes him seem less reliable over the long term. But Cheapskate Chuck’s insistence on making a distinction between “working royals” and royals who do not perform government initiated functions, or those approved as sovereign-related is just pure Chuck canard.
Consider “working”: The Hair’s Earthspit worldwide trotting and The Wig’s Aaahly Yahs earnest learning are both not-for-profit, semi-charitable, self-initiated projects that do not appear to bear the imprimatur of UK governance — and yet both activities appear to be taxpayer funded via The Sovereign Grant. Anybody with half a brain knows the only reason any royals get involved with charity work is to justify their funding and position. And in the case of these two, the bulk of any work they do appears to be mostly for their own projects. Baker should apply Pareto Principle to any discussion of “near-zero rents” and focus on those taking the most. Funding via The Sovereign Grant obscures how much “royal work” costs by design — the royals really didn’t like the Old Civil List funding because it wasn’t so opaque.
Back in the day, QEII relied on a variety of relatives to undertake government-related projects for ‘Brand Britain’ including the Duke and Duchess of Kent, Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Alexandra, etc. Most people seemed to be fine with them getting housing in exchange for their service. Except when Prince Michael appeared to be selling access to Russian Putin. And of course when palaces gave royal rota free reign to trash H&M for wanting to move out of deficient cottage where Harry bonked his head…
It is really insane that they are paying rent (which I still don’t believe…and even if they are….they are paying rent to themselves right?) for a house when they have like 4 more free ones they could live in. Plus actual Buckingham Palace. Imagine if they took that 300k pounds and donated it every year to a food bank. It wouldn’t be enough (from them) but it would be a start.
Was talking last night with a friend about how we have really let the billionaires run wild without any accountability. It used to be that they would steal from us but we got a library or a hospital out of it. They would wash their names by plastering it on a new museum in order to get good will out of the public, now our billionaires just shoot themselves into space on their private rockets.
The british billionaires (WanK) need to step it up. I have given up hope for America’s billionaires but imagine the good will Wank would get if they did even 1% of the work they could do. (I don’t have hope for them either but still….one would think their crisis manager would suggest some public good will here and there)
I’m curious what the rent on 1A would be. It would be fun to live there, if only for the address.
Hopefully they got the cigarette smell out during the renos!
(Would I live there? Well, yes. I’m not a royalist but you have to admit that it would be cool.)
I’ve had that conversation with friends about billionaires and philanthropy before also and the uber wealthy of today don’t build anything for the public’s benefit they are to busy building bunkers and exploding rockets 🚀..
Well thats an interesting question – they are paying rent to the Crown Estate, which ultimately benefits them via the sovereign grant (because they DO get some SG money, I forget how it all shakes out – maybe their transportation and helicopter costs are SG?) the more money the CE makes, the bigger the SG because its a set percentage (and they can never get a smaller amount.) So while paying the crown estate is in theory a good thing, its still going to trickle back to the royals. Maybe rents that are paid by royals need to be excluded from the total amount or something.
Where is Will ‘s actual main residence?
Somewhere firmly up his own rectum, I suspect.
The glouchesters and duke of kent aren’t the problem. They get housing in exchange for doing engagements for decades.
They don’t have money, they had to give up outside careers to help young QEII. They shouldnt be the focus of this guy’s ire.
He needs to focus fully on w&k. 7+ million in taxpayer funds wasted on fixing up 1A. Sitting empty except when william stays there to meet up with his latest sidepiece.
The duchy is not paying market rent for 150 acres of stolen land. More acreage is inaccessible because of security and road closures too. And the duchy isn’t reimbursing the businesses that were forced to close
I agree, the Gloucesters and Kents aren’t the issue (although does Michael of Kent live in KP? how much is his rent?)
I think there should be two focuses to this argument – the number of homes the royals have, which is ridiculous, and who pays what for them – if anything is paid at all.
anmer is a tricky part of this argument because its part of the private Sandringham estate, same with the one at Balmoral. Bu that’s where focusing on just the sheer number of homes becomes key because it really is obscene.
And again i’ve been asking this for weeks now – if they aren’t paying for 1A, WHY NOT??? Is that part of the crown estate or something else?? how do they have this piece of prime real estate in london for free and they REFUSE to use it??
Prince Michael of Kent pays around £120k per year for his 5 bedroom apartments. They used to pay no rent. Then around 2002 after public outrage, the Queen covered the rent for a few years. In 2008, they took over the payments. I’m not sure if the Queen was unofficially giving them the money or not.
KP is listed as the headquarters for Kate’s Early Years scheme. They are probably collecting inflated rent from the Early Tears organization which is really shady.
That would be absolutely shady if they are doing that, so my guess is that’s exactly what is happening.
It’s absolutely ridiculous for Edward & Sophie to be living in a 120-room mansion compared to the other royals. I’m sure they also have access to rooms at Buckingham Palace if they ever need to be in London for an extended period. On the other hand, they are dependent on the sovereign grant for funds. Apparently, he receives $290,000 a year to cover the official work and travel expenses incurred by him and his wife, Sophie, in their capacity as working royals. They could easily move into Adelaide Cottage or Frogmore.
that’s what i was thinking: that they could move into adelaide, frogmore or royal lodge (when it’s upgraded). there’s enough room for when the kids stay. i think that in edwards lease, it states that he is able to rent spaces at bagshot and keep the money. i think i read that somewhere.
What on earth would anyone need 120 rooms for?! I mean, even if you had a Queen Victoria sized family, hosted a hunting weekend every weekend, and threw weekly balls, you’d still not use all 120 rooms. That’s just wild to me.
They need to examine all crown estate leases. Are they similar to this or are the royals getting a special deal? Did Charlie’s friends the Westons get a special deal? They have poured millions of their own money into belvedere.
Alexandra’s late husband purchased the sublease on a crown estate property. The original owner was an everyday person. They should see if her lease is substantially different or if all crown estate leases are strange.
“ The house was acquired on the open market by Angus Ogilvy through the purchase in 1963 of a sublease of the property from Clare, Duchess of Sutherland; he subsequently purchased the leasehold. The asking price for the sublease was £150,000, a considerable amount at the time….In 1994, the Crown Estate granted Ogilvy an extension of the lease, to run for 150 years from 1994. Under the 1994 lease, a premium of £670,000 was payable to the Crown Estate, together with an annual rent of £1,000 for the first 25 years, rising in defined stages every 25 years to £6,000 per annum for the last 25 years. The lease required the leaseholder to put the property “in good and substantial repair” and to maintain it as such, to preserve the character of the property. According to the National Audit Office report on Thatched House Lodge, “considerable sums have been spent during the last 40 years of occupation”….The leasehold arrangements reflect the fact that the property was acquired by Ogilvy on a purely commercial basis, having acquired the sublease of the property for market value on the open market. The commercial nature of the leasehold is shown by the very considerable premium of £670,000 paid on the 1994 extension of the lease, with all maintenance at the expense of the leaseholder, and no charges resulting to the Crown Estate. Independent advice from a leading firm of chartered surveyors taken by the Crown Estate on the 1994 lease extension used the valuation methods applicable to a leaseholder’s statutory rights on renewal of a lease. …The property is in an “exempted” area (Richmond Park) where freehold sales are not available.”
The main house has six reception rooms and six bedrooms, and it stands in four acres. The property includes gardens, an 18th-century two-room thatched summer house, a gardener’s cottage, stables and other buildings.
I am so loving this. Go Norman Baker! It’s not just the claims he’s making, it’s like a lawsuit: everything you find under rocks in discovery gets aired in public eventually. That’s part of why Harry kept at his lawsuits. Discovery! And a parliamentary inquiry is the same: everything will be examined. Everything.
Also, I’ve been saying for a while as regards the Royals, Pippa and Terribly Moderately Husband and their ïnvestment property” petting zoo LOL, for the Middletons and other royal adjacents in general it’s not just the skimming of the taxpayer money, it’s the taxes. Being able to write off expenses is a huge advantage for the British royals as they can and do put everything about their lifestyles against any supposed “voluntary tax” they pay. Baker says “In addition, it is likely that the properties which sit within the Duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster will be classified as business expenses and so reduce the taxation bills for Charles and William.” Quite. As with how all travel amongst the BRF homes for senior royals (read: helicopter and private jet flights) are written off against any supposed taxes, before they supposedly pay….
So Kensington, St. James, Buckingham, and Windsor Castle, including Frogmore House, are categorized as occupied palaces so legally part of the crown estate but the monarch has right of disposal. What that means is the Monarch gets to decide who lives their and how much their rent is without input from the Crown Estates.
Norman Baker is a prince. The People’s Prince.