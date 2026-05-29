Jill Biden suggested that Princess Kate keep a journal, but Kate likes to ‘draw & paint’

Dr. Jill Biden, former First Lady of the United States, has written her memoir, or a memoir of her time as the wife of a senator, vice president and president. The book is called View From the East Wing. An East Wing which no longer exists – Donald Trump ripped down the East Wing to make room for his gaudy ballroom and an UFC ring. I’ll admit, I’m not eager to read some of this book, even though I love Dr. Biden and I think she’s amazing. The early excerpts are about the most difficult moments – what happened during her husband’s disastrous debate in 2024, what she and Joe said to each other afterwards, etc. But there’s some lighter gossip too, like these sections where she writes about her visits to the UK. During President Biden’s term, Dr. Biden visited the UK a few times, including attending King Charles’ coronation. In 2021, Dr. Biden was also paired with the then-Duchess of Cambridge for an event. Kate did not do well at all, but Dr. Jill is gracious about it.
Her trip to the UK in 2021:
I’d been to the UK several times before as a Senate spouse and as second lady. On my first foreign trip as first lady, in June 2021, I attended a cocktail reception in Cornwall with the royal family before having dinner with the G7 participants. The reception was held at the Eden Project’s magnificent rainforest and Mediterranean biodomes in Cornwall, where Queen Elizabeth told Joe that her husband had not wanted to live to be one hundred, declaring it “too old.”
Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles told me she was happy to see someone her age there, because so many of the spouses were younger. I told her we were probably the only ones who were Beatles fans when they were still together.
At the dinner, I noticed how creative the menu was — melon soup with pansy blossoms (edible!), fresh turbot, roasted potatoes and spinach, a cheese course, a meringue with ice cream and then mini ice cream cones ( Joe, ice cream enthusiast that he is, ate three).
The conversation between Joe and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson centered around the challenges in getting people vaccinated, Putin and his agenda, childcare, the Social Security system — but when they started outgunning each other with obscure statistics, I stopped listening. This is what happens when you get a bunch of politicians together for what’s supposed to be a party, I thought. The charts come out.
At every event we’d been at together, Kate and William were friendly. When Princess Kate and I cooed over rabbits at a primary school in West Cornwall, I found her instantly likable, very unassuming. She made me feel at ease. She seemed so grounded. I encouraged her to keep a journal about her experiences. She said she liked to draw and paint, but I said you can never have too many ways to privately express your feelings.
Tea with Queen Elizabeth II, just a few months after Prince Philip’s passing:
Joe and I both looked forward to tea with Queen Elizabeth. After flying to Windsor Castle by helicopter, we were taken to survey the troops inside the courtyard. This is customary in the UK, and American presidents offer the same presentation when heads of state visit the United States.
After posing for a photo, we followed the queen to the elevator to take us to the second floor. It was just the three of us. British protocol had advised us not to talk about family since her husband, Prince Philip, had died just a few months prior, at the age of 99.
So I studiously did not ask the queen about her husband or anything related to the royal family. As soon as we began speaking, though, she filled us in on her 11 great-grandchildren and the new one on the way. I was amazed that she poured the tea herself and wanted to talk about foreign policy. She had two new Corgi puppies to help her through the hard times. One came in, and she gave him half a smoked salmon tea sandwich.
…I think she and Joe could have gone on talking forever. She had such a wonderful sense of curiosity about people and world events. She was rather honest about some leaders she disapproved of, and I felt grateful to be taken into her confidence.
As we were about to leave, someone came in and presented us with a small box of freshly picked strawberries from the garden and a bunch of red souvenir pencils with gold crowns at the top.
[From People]
People were surprised that Irish Joe Biden wanted to attend QEII’s funeral in 2022, but I always believed that he had respect for the old gal, and he probably did enjoy talking about history and politics with her. Interesting that in 2021, QEII mentioned that she had another great-grandchild on the way… that would be Lilibet Diana. As for what Dr. Biden says about Kate… yes, Jill makes Kate sound like a little girl who draws and twirls her skirt, but I think that’s probably an accurate representation of Kate’s personality. That’s how everyone talks about her, like she’s a big girl who has to be constantly praised for doing big-girl things like wear big-girl buttons and wigs, go to one meeting a month and “issue book reports about the Early Years.”
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North America Rights Only – St Ives, UK -20210611- Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden look in good spirits as they visit the Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall, during the G7 summit.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden
-PHOTO by: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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North America Rights Only – St Ives, UK -20210611- Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden look in good spirits as they visit the Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall, during the G7 summit.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden
-PHOTO by: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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The Duchess of Cambridge (right) and US First Lady Jill Biden during a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall, during the G7 summit in Cornwall. Picture date: Friday June 11, 2021.,Image: 615305193, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Duchess of Cambridge (right) and US First Lady Jill Biden during a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall, during the G7 summit in Cornwall. Picture date: Friday June 11, 2021.,Image: 615305198, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Duchess of Cambridge (left) and US First Lady Jill Biden during a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall, during the G7 summit in Cornwall. Picture date: Friday June 11, 2021.,Image: 615305526, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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Queen Elizabeth II (centre) with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in the Grand Corridor during their visit to Windsor Castle in Berkshire.,Image: 615491787, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Steve Parsons / Avalon
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Jill Biden – First Lady of the United States arrives for the Coroation at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Saturday 6 May, 2023.,Image: 774193729, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
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Carbis Bay, UNITED KINGDOM – Her Majesty The Queen speaks to the First Lady, Dr Jill Biden as she arrives for the G7 leaders summit reception and dinner at the Eden Project. The Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs the G7 Leaders Summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
Pictured: Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Queen Elizabeth II
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Washington, DC – Arrivals for a dinner hosted by United States President Joe Biden, and first lady Dr. Jill Biden in honor of President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and Mrs. Kim Keon Hee, First Lady of the Republic of Korea during a State Visit at the White House in Washington, DC.
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North America Rights Only – St Ives, UK -20210611- Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden look in good spirits as they visit the Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall, during the G7 summit.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden
-PHOTO by: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
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I love you Jill, but it would be nothing but blank pages:)))
I think it’s Carole who keeps that journal and the key to the receipt vault.
Along with the photos and video of Whatever Happened During Kate’s Disappearance 👍
She is being very gracious in cramming as many positive descriptors into her opinion as she possibly can based on smiles and rabbit petting. And it’s very telling. Again, Kate comes off as being in arrested development which I think is true.
Of course, and so does her husband. It’s safe to say that they matched perfectly
Maybe that’s why they hate each other so much: they’re mirror images of each other and don’t like what they see in the mirror.
WanK have zero skills at self-reflection or introspection. I am not at all surprised that a journal doesn’t feature in her life.
I believe you are absolutely correct about this.
Sigh. And she even has the perfect instrument already–her little notebook, titled, ‘NOTEBOOK’.
Wouldn’t she need a separate one “sketchpad”? Wouldn’t want poor little Kate to get confused.
We’ve seen her “art” (snail painting). she’d be lucky to handle stick figures.
I saw Jill speak live in a small venue where we were able to see her well. She is absolutely luminous.
I don’t think she’s the kind of person to bully or throw shade for no reason. So I think she’s being genuine in her description of that exchange but it is funny. Journaling isn’t for everyone but the reply made enough of an impression she included it in her memoir.
I think Jill knew that Kate is definitely not the sharpest tool in the shed. She observed and spoke with her just enough to know she can barely speak articulately. Perhaps she was hoping she would be able to write to express her thoughts so in a 100 yrs people wouldn’t think she was so dense.
Dr Biden teaches English, so she’s probably spent a lot of time encouraging journaling. And there is a lot of value to the first married in queen in a century documenting her experience for history. Jill tried. 🤷♀️
It was too late to edit when I remembered Cam is a married in Queen. LMAO! Forgot her completely. But she’s not the mother of the heir and Kate really could document raising royal children as a newcomer to this world and make it an interesting story.
Given the nannies are raising the children, you might prefer a journal from nanny Maria and her team.
I think it’s what Dr. Jill herself does & how she produced this memoir. These types of things become important historical documents. Kate’s too clueless to even realize that.
I don’t see anything wrong with someone preferring to draw and paint above journaling as an outlet, it’s just a visual way of doing so. On this particular point I don’t see any reason to come after Kate.
Kate has difficulty expressing herself verbally so she probably is not a articulate writer and of course we know Willie doesnt read so..
Guessing Kate didn’t feel threatened by a woman in her sixties (or was it seventies then). Did Jill say anything about Willy, besides calling him friendly? Or in Willy’s case, was discretion the better part of valor?
On another subject, why do 21st century governments still feel it’s necessary to parade troops around in front of visiting dignitaries? Jill says that happened at Windsor castle, and she also say we do the same thing to foreign visitors? I mean, why, everyone knows we can take them out with long-distance nuclear missiles anyway.
This reminded me of something VP Harris said in her book. She described the weekly lunches with President Biden and said they sometimes engaged in good natured teasing of the British since he is Irish and both her parents grew up under British colonialism. They both have reason to really resent the British but they have the wisdom not to.
I’m with Joe on my resentment of the British. But he’s very respectful and he always seemed to like other old folks.
I think we in UK that are sensible think Keen is very childlike..and she thinks its all dressy up to be like a mannequin.
I saw on U tube keen talking to Princess Anne and Mike Tindall saying that she often swam in open swimming in very cold water even in dark rainy evenings.
My friends who are avid open water swimmers say they would never swim in icy water in the rain & dark of night as it could be very dodgy …dangerous if you get into difficulty..
I really thought is this actually true what she stated…. the rest of people in room being filmed went extremely quiet..
I think she really does, too. For a supposedly avid outdoorsy person, she has little sense. I remember one of her visits they were supposed to go on a hike & some killer rainstorm kicked up. Checking the weather is standard for hiking!
Kate going swimming in the dark? By herself? It’s just like William running in Central Park. It didn’t happen. If it did happen then Kate would have realized it was a dangerous idea. Though I pity the RPO assigned to her as they would have had to go rescue her.
We always talk about the press infantilising Kate but perhaps it’s because she is really is childish.
Her description of Kate makes her sound like a child.
I wonder why Jill missed out the bit about how they did a round table together and Kate was really impressive, totally on top of her brief etc.
Er ..
Obviously Jill was trying to be encouraging. She doesn’t give us the context of her advice to Kate. Kate said that she likes to draw and paint, and from the few times she’s shown her drawing, I think she’s quite good. That doesn’t mean that she actually does much of either. I’ve always wondered why she doesn’t make use of her art history background more in her “work.” There are some obvious connections to early childhood and mental health that she could explore. I think in Kate’s case, she may be too self-absorbed to think how her “talents” could be used to help others, or even to think of ways to help others to start with. That is the reason why she may never be more than a mannequin who waved and smiled.
Every time I read someone talk about KKKate, I think about that scene in The Help “you is kind, you is good, you is important”
Anyway, Dr.Jill continues to be a class act.
Kate goes for childlike when more experienced people are around her. But she’s totally fine being nasty with her sister in law. Let’s not confuse child like with innocent or nice.
I’ll substitute childish vs childlike. Kate is childish, playing nasty games, and always playing the victim.
The FIrst Lady looks fantastic. And in my view, Jill Biden will always be the First Lady, since Melania Trump has never been up to the job and is a discredit to the office.
And what was her views on kates early years?..and that question time they had together.
That will be interesting.
I bet Jill will stay away from that embarrassing situation for diplomatic reasons.
Not to thread jack, but I was elated when I just read a federal judge ruled the Kennedy Center remove Trump’s name and re-open, since it was illegal for Trump to add his name and then close the center for repairs when all scheduled performers withdrew bc of his f-ckery. Love to see that mofo get stopped in his tracks. More of this, please.