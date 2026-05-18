Prince Harry ‘wasn’t invited’ to Peter Phillips’ wedding, they ‘simply lost touch’

Last week, we heard about Peter Phillips refusing to invite his uncle, Prince Andrew, to his wedding to Harriet Sperling. I noted that there seemed to be a weird lack of gossip and energy around the wedding entirely, especially given that Peter and Harriet are getting hitched in Cotswolds in less than three weeks. This will likely be the only “royal/adjacent” wedding for many years to come, unless Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex have much more game than we know. And all we were getting was some lukewarm gossip about how no one wants creepy Andrew skulking about a wedding. Well, finally, someone confirmed the gossip which was widely assumed: Peter did not invite his cousin Prince Harry to the wedding.

Prince Harry won’t be part of his cousin Peter Phillips’ wedding to Harriet Sperling.

The Duke of Sussex wasn’t invited to the nuptials, taking place next month on June 6, according to Hello! magazine. A friend of the couple told the outlet, “Peter and Harry haven’t spoken for several years and have simply lost touch, so he hasn’t been invited.”

Spokespeople for Prince Harry and Peter had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Prince Harry, 41, and Peter, 48, grew up attending many royal events together, from Trooping the Colour (the annual celebration of the monarch’s birthday) to the royals’ church outings for holidays such as Christmas and Easter.

After the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal roles and relocated to California in 2020, Harry has been seen with Peter during funeral events for their grandparents. Peter walked between Prince Harry and his estranged brother, Prince William, at the 2021 funeral for their grandfather, Prince Philip, and they similarly processed for funeral events honoring their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in September 2022.

Prince Harry attended Peter’s 2008 wedding to his first wife, Autumn, with his then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

[From People]

My guess is that Prince William made his presence contingent on Peter NOT inviting Harry. It’s a little bit reminiscent of William putting his bald-demon stink all over Hugh Grosvenor’s 2024 wedding – William raged out and briefed the Times for months about how he forced Hugh into an awkward position of not inviting Harry. Then at some point, we learned that Hugh and Harry had spoken and Harry was basically like “I wouldn’t even be able to make it anyway, do what you need to do” (I’m paraphrasing). William likely ran the same play again. I kind of wonder if we’ll eventually learn that Peter and Harry spoke and Harry basically said that he wouldn’t be able to make it. All of this sounds so juvenile and middle-school, but hey, it’s a larger reflection of how the left-behinds operate, specifically William.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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43 Responses to “Prince Harry ‘wasn’t invited’ to Peter Phillips’ wedding, they ‘simply lost touch’”

  1. Tessa says:
    May 18, 2026 at 8:26 am

    So tiresome. I notice Meghan. Is not even mentioned. Harry and Meghan I think got invitations but declined. The article is click bait imo.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      May 18, 2026 at 8:39 am

      That would be my guess also..

      Reply
    • Tia says:
      May 18, 2026 at 8:49 am

      Yep but the only time they mentioned her was when they stepped back (though of course erasing her title and went as if Harry was the only royal when really she doesn’t use Markle and is the Duchess of Sussex.)

      Reply
    • Megan says:
      May 18, 2026 at 11:06 am

      Harry and Meghan know if they attend the media will only focus on them. They would never steal Peter and Harriet’s thunder.

      Reply
  2. Jais says:
    May 18, 2026 at 8:34 am

    Well this source claims they haven’t talked in years. Which could be true. Or it could be not true at all.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      May 18, 2026 at 8:46 am

      With cousins though even if you’ve drifted apart, live in different countries, you’re always connected through holiday letters, family gossip whatever. You never fully “lose touch” and weddings or baptisms or whatever are the family touch points.

      Reply
      • Anna says:
        May 18, 2026 at 1:03 pm

        I live in the same country as all of my cousins. There’s only one I really keep in touch with as an adult. No Christmas cards, no holiday letters, nothing except the occasional social media.

      • mightymolly says:
        May 18, 2026 at 5:19 pm

        Yeah, sorry, I didn’t mean to assume everyone still sees their cousins at family events. I was thinking of the BRF and other firm type families. You might not stay close with first cousins like you were when you were younger, but weddings for the BRF are a matter of historic record, so if Harry isn’t going there are reasons other than “lost touch.”

  3. Sure says:
    May 18, 2026 at 8:38 am

    Peter and Zara (and her oaf of a husband) didn’t even acknowledge H at the ConAnation so I’m not surprised that he wasn’t invited to this wedding. Maybe H will still send the couple a wedding gift…a milk pail perhaps.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      May 18, 2026 at 8:43 am

      That would be hilarious.. someone should send a bulk order of them to the church.

      Reply
    • Gail says:
      May 18, 2026 at 8:47 am

      In Canada we have bagged milk…which freezes really well…maybe Meghan could have a friend send a couple of frozen bags of milk to them. That could work.

      Reply
      • Hypocrisy says:
        May 18, 2026 at 11:26 am

        I love going to grocery stores in other countries just to discover things like that.

    • Bqm says:
      May 18, 2026 at 2:35 pm

      They were in front of Harry and didn’t interact with Eugenie and Beatrice either. At the Queen’s jubilee Peter chatted amiably with both Harry and Meghan as did Zara. Peter is seven years older and I think he was closer to William as kids whereas Harry was closer to Zara. I doubt there’s any beef no matter how much the press would like to spin it.

      Reply
  4. julie says:
    May 18, 2026 at 8:50 am

    I read somewhere that the wedding was with friends and immediate family. This usually exclude cousins, aunts and uncles. Maybe the king and heir were invited by obligation, but I don’t see Ann or Philip wanting them to disrupt the ceremony. This non invitation sound like the usual hate press against Harry.

    Reply
  5. sunniside up says:
    May 18, 2026 at 9:01 am

    Be interesting to see who turns up if the press are that interested, the stories about Harry not coming will be more important than the Wedding anyway.

    Reply
    • Miranda says:
      May 18, 2026 at 9:24 am

      This is one of those instances which I think might show that it’s the press that controls the BRF, not the other way around. Surely most of the family (aside from William, oblivious due to rage) doesn’t want every single royal event overshadowed by the “will Harry be there?” talk. If they were truly controlling the narrative, wouldn’t they try to put a stop to that?

      Reply
  6. Loretta says:
    May 18, 2026 at 9:22 am

    Nobody cares about this wedding

    Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    May 18, 2026 at 9:34 am

    Anne s ex mark Phillips will most likely attend
    Dad of peter and zara

    Reply
  8. Mightymolly says:
    May 18, 2026 at 9:40 am

    Is Harriet Sperling the literal embodiment of the proverbial English Rose we’re always hearing about? A tall slender blonde from an average family, a nurse and a horse enthusiast?

    Reply
  9. aquarius64 says:
    May 18, 2026 at 9:46 am

    Wasn’t Harriet Peter’s sidepiece? And with Meghan at Geneva she doesn’t have time to attend the 17th in line to the throne’s wedding, both bride and groom would have to bow and curtsy to her anyway.

    Reply
    • Not a Subject says:
      May 18, 2026 at 1:01 pm

      This is a really ugly comment Aquarius64. No need to hit so low over a dumb wedding. Plus, your comment doesn’t even make sense.

      Reply
      • Kingston says:
        May 18, 2026 at 1:55 pm

        Ooooh I dunno……methinks @Aquarius64’s comment is spot on. It’s not unusual in the trashy, lowbrow brf for sidepieces to become queen.
        See: current occupant.

    • Bqm says:
      May 18, 2026 at 2:39 pm

      No she wasn’t. Peter split from autumn in 2019 and started dating Lindsey Wallace in 2021. He broke up with Lindsey in January 2024 and then started dating Harriet around April.

      Reply
      • Kay says:
        May 18, 2026 at 6:03 pm

        He was pictured with her in April. I don’t think we know when they started dating. Maybe maybe not. I think that Lindsay woman is well away and she wasn’t legally divorced. Maybe get that first if you want to remarry. If she had young children.

  10. Beverley says:
    May 18, 2026 at 10:00 am

    The childish machinations of the left-behinds are so silly and pathetic. Harry comes across as the only family member one can take seriously.

    Reply
  11. YankeeDoodles says:
    May 18, 2026 at 10:02 am

    I think they’re basically compelled to invite Charles and William as his heir, if you think of it as a family business they’re just inviting their employers. That’s what it comes down to. Harry is a rival, in that he’s running a leaner, meaner, much more “impactful” outfit that generates much more impressive results.

    Reply
    • WaterDragon says:
      May 18, 2026 at 6:34 pm

      Kaiser, you have outdone yourself: “bald-demon stink”, a wonderfully memorable adjective for the ages. I am in awe.

      Reply
  12. Tarte Au Citron says:
    May 18, 2026 at 10:12 am

    It is such a non story. Harry and Peter were never particularly close. (But maybe Harry went to Peter’s first one?) Aren’t second weddings in this part of society usually lower key anyway? Maybe not anymore?

    I wouldn’t expect a cousin living an 8~ hour flight away to come over just for my wedding.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 18, 2026 at 1:32 pm

      Harry did go to Peter’s first wedding.

      You know who didnt? William.

      You know who else went? Kate. Thats when she met QEII for the first time.

      Without William. something Jecca related.

      Reply
  13. Chaine says:
    May 18, 2026 at 10:20 am

    IDK, this seems normal for cousins this far apart in age, especially when it’s a second wedding of someone closing in on 50.

    Reply
  14. QuiteContrary says:
    May 18, 2026 at 10:43 am

    If Harry wasn’t invited, he’d likely be relieved. No one wants to be compelled to go to their older cousin’s second wedding.

    Reply
  15. Seaside says:
    May 18, 2026 at 10:44 am

    Did they mention Beatrice and Eugenie…are they invited?

    Reply
  16. Inge says:
    May 18, 2026 at 11:07 am

    Harry attended Peters first wedding with Chelsey AND Kate and got the job of introducing Kate to the queen.

    This because William went solo to Africa to his exes wedding or her brothers wedding
    (I keep mixing them up, Jecca was the reason for missing Peters wedding and Charlottes first Easter, one time her brother got married one time it was Jecca herself. He never brought Kate)

    Reply
  17. jferber says:
    May 18, 2026 at 12:13 pm

    See, the issue of Harry and not inviting him places/stripping him and his family of titles is William’s sole platform and agenda for when he becomes king. The rest? There is no rest. He’ll do his worst to Harry, and go on living his tax-payer funded luxurious, care-free life. Suck it, peasants.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      May 18, 2026 at 4:20 pm

      I think this will all backfire on scooter if he attempts to remove titles out of pettiness. And would bring up why royals including scooter need them At all.

      Reply
  18. Lady Digby says:
    May 18, 2026 at 12:51 pm

    But, but, but will Will be one of the 11 ushers that he boasted about when the Duke of Westminster got married a couple of years ago? Also is wifey going with Wilbur? Anybody know the last time they attended a wedding together? Was it the Jordanian wedding when Will did that wind it up thing when Kate was keeping him waiting!?

    Reply
  19. Mayp says:
    May 18, 2026 at 1:19 pm

    Peter picked a “side” (as @kaiser notes, per William’s antics).

    Reply
  20. Beverley says:
    May 18, 2026 at 1:29 pm

    Peter Phillips and his bride are as basic and boring as watching paint dry.

    Reply
  21. Kingston says:
    May 18, 2026 at 1:56 pm

    Ooooh I dunno……methinks @Aquarius64’s comment is spot on. It’s not unusual in the trashy, lowbrow brf for sidepieces to become queen.
    See: current occupant.

    Reply
    • Bqm says:
      May 18, 2026 at 2:41 pm

      Except his dating Harriet doesn’t overlap with his breakup with Lindsey Wallace which didn’t overlap with his divorce from Autumn.

      Reply
      • Mayp says:
        May 18, 2026 at 5:16 pm

        Oh nooo…. I am pretty sure Lindsey overlapped his relationship with Autumn, at the very least before they divorced.

  22. CreoleTomato says:
    May 18, 2026 at 2:31 pm

    🎯 Thanks Kingston – you beat me to it! I’ll just add the obvious: The brf, bm, and their supporters worry so much more about “ unkind” comments than they do about their own unkind actions -and sometimes, criminal behavior – toward others. This comment may sound harsh to the aforementioned group’s ears, but I’m not saying it to be kind.

    Reply
  23. Paisley25 says:
    May 18, 2026 at 2:58 pm

    Is Peter selling his wedding photos to Hello! magazine again?

    Reply

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