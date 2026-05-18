Prince Harry ‘wasn’t invited’ to Peter Phillips’ wedding, they ‘simply lost touch’

Last week, we heard about Peter Phillips refusing to invite his uncle, Prince Andrew, to his wedding to Harriet Sperling. I noted that there seemed to be a weird lack of gossip and energy around the wedding entirely, especially given that Peter and Harriet are getting hitched in Cotswolds in less than three weeks. This will likely be the only “royal/adjacent” wedding for many years to come, unless Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex have much more game than we know. And all we were getting was some lukewarm gossip about how no one wants creepy Andrew skulking about a wedding. Well, finally, someone confirmed the gossip which was widely assumed: Peter did not invite his cousin Prince Harry to the wedding.
Prince Harry won’t be part of his cousin Peter Phillips’ wedding to Harriet Sperling.
The Duke of Sussex wasn’t invited to the nuptials, taking place next month on June 6, according to Hello! magazine. A friend of the couple told the outlet, “Peter and Harry haven’t spoken for several years and have simply lost touch, so he hasn’t been invited.”
Spokespeople for Prince Harry and Peter had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.
Prince Harry, 41, and Peter, 48, grew up attending many royal events together, from Trooping the Colour (the annual celebration of the monarch’s birthday) to the royals’ church outings for holidays such as Christmas and Easter.
After the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal roles and relocated to California in 2020, Harry has been seen with Peter during funeral events for their grandparents. Peter walked between Prince Harry and his estranged brother, Prince William, at the 2021 funeral for their grandfather, Prince Philip, and they similarly processed for funeral events honoring their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in September 2022.
Prince Harry attended Peter’s 2008 wedding to his first wife, Autumn, with his then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.
[From People]
My guess is that Prince William made his presence contingent on Peter NOT inviting Harry. It’s a little bit reminiscent of William putting his bald-demon stink all over Hugh Grosvenor’s 2024 wedding – William raged out and briefed the Times for months about how he forced Hugh into an awkward position of not inviting Harry. Then at some point, we learned that Hugh and Harry had spoken and Harry was basically like “I wouldn’t even be able to make it anyway, do what you need to do” (I’m paraphrasing). William likely ran the same play again. I kind of wonder if we’ll eventually learn that Peter and Harry spoke and Harry basically said that he wouldn’t be able to make it. All of this sounds so juvenile and middle-school, but hey, it’s a larger reflection of how the left-behinds operate, specifically William.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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(Left to right) Peter Phillips, the Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex, Zara Tindall and Viscount Linley leave the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696640878, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
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Peter Phillips, the Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex and Zara Tindall leave the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696653719, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
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Peter Phillips, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex leave the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696653735, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
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Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling depart an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 5 April, 2026.,Image: 1088840320, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at the USPA National Polo Center.
Featuring: Nacho Figueras, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at the USPA National Polo Center.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at the USPA National Polo Center.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Royal guests during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: Harriet Sperling, Peter Phillips
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2025
Credit: Cover Images
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Royal guests during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: Harriet Sperling, Peter Phillips
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2025
Credit: Cover Images
So tiresome. I notice Meghan. Is not even mentioned. Harry and Meghan I think got invitations but declined. The article is click bait imo.
That would be my guess also..
Yep but the only time they mentioned her was when they stepped back (though of course erasing her title and went as if Harry was the only royal when really she doesn’t use Markle and is the Duchess of Sussex.)
Harry and Meghan know if they attend the media will only focus on them. They would never steal Peter and Harriet’s thunder.
Well this source claims they haven’t talked in years. Which could be true. Or it could be not true at all.
With cousins though even if you’ve drifted apart, live in different countries, you’re always connected through holiday letters, family gossip whatever. You never fully “lose touch” and weddings or baptisms or whatever are the family touch points.
I live in the same country as all of my cousins. There’s only one I really keep in touch with as an adult. No Christmas cards, no holiday letters, nothing except the occasional social media.
Yeah, sorry, I didn’t mean to assume everyone still sees their cousins at family events. I was thinking of the BRF and other firm type families. You might not stay close with first cousins like you were when you were younger, but weddings for the BRF are a matter of historic record, so if Harry isn’t going there are reasons other than “lost touch.”
Peter and Zara (and her oaf of a husband) didn’t even acknowledge H at the ConAnation so I’m not surprised that he wasn’t invited to this wedding. Maybe H will still send the couple a wedding gift…a milk pail perhaps.
That would be hilarious.. someone should send a bulk order of them to the church.
In Canada we have bagged milk…which freezes really well…maybe Meghan could have a friend send a couple of frozen bags of milk to them. That could work.
I love going to grocery stores in other countries just to discover things like that.
They were in front of Harry and didn’t interact with Eugenie and Beatrice either. At the Queen’s jubilee Peter chatted amiably with both Harry and Meghan as did Zara. Peter is seven years older and I think he was closer to William as kids whereas Harry was closer to Zara. I doubt there’s any beef no matter how much the press would like to spin it.
I read somewhere that the wedding was with friends and immediate family. This usually exclude cousins, aunts and uncles. Maybe the king and heir were invited by obligation, but I don’t see Ann or Philip wanting them to disrupt the ceremony. This non invitation sound like the usual hate press against Harry.
Be interesting to see who turns up if the press are that interested, the stories about Harry not coming will be more important than the Wedding anyway.
This is one of those instances which I think might show that it’s the press that controls the BRF, not the other way around. Surely most of the family (aside from William, oblivious due to rage) doesn’t want every single royal event overshadowed by the “will Harry be there?” talk. If they were truly controlling the narrative, wouldn’t they try to put a stop to that?
Nobody cares about this wedding
Anne s ex mark Phillips will most likely attend
Dad of peter and zara
Is Harriet Sperling the literal embodiment of the proverbial English Rose we’re always hearing about? A tall slender blonde from an average family, a nurse and a horse enthusiast?
Wasn’t Harriet Peter’s sidepiece? And with Meghan at Geneva she doesn’t have time to attend the 17th in line to the throne’s wedding, both bride and groom would have to bow and curtsy to her anyway.
This is a really ugly comment Aquarius64. No need to hit so low over a dumb wedding. Plus, your comment doesn’t even make sense.
Ooooh I dunno……methinks @Aquarius64’s comment is spot on. It’s not unusual in the trashy, lowbrow brf for sidepieces to become queen.
See: current occupant.
No she wasn’t. Peter split from autumn in 2019 and started dating Lindsey Wallace in 2021. He broke up with Lindsey in January 2024 and then started dating Harriet around April.
He was pictured with her in April. I don’t think we know when they started dating. Maybe maybe not. I think that Lindsay woman is well away and she wasn’t legally divorced. Maybe get that first if you want to remarry. If she had young children.
The childish machinations of the left-behinds are so silly and pathetic. Harry comes across as the only family member one can take seriously.
I think they’re basically compelled to invite Charles and William as his heir, if you think of it as a family business they’re just inviting their employers. That’s what it comes down to. Harry is a rival, in that he’s running a leaner, meaner, much more “impactful” outfit that generates much more impressive results.
Kaiser, you have outdone yourself: “bald-demon stink”, a wonderfully memorable adjective for the ages. I am in awe.
It is such a non story. Harry and Peter were never particularly close. (But maybe Harry went to Peter’s first one?) Aren’t second weddings in this part of society usually lower key anyway? Maybe not anymore?
I wouldn’t expect a cousin living an 8~ hour flight away to come over just for my wedding.
Harry did go to Peter’s first wedding.
You know who didnt? William.
You know who else went? Kate. Thats when she met QEII for the first time.
Without William. something Jecca related.
IDK, this seems normal for cousins this far apart in age, especially when it’s a second wedding of someone closing in on 50.
If Harry wasn’t invited, he’d likely be relieved. No one wants to be compelled to go to their older cousin’s second wedding.
Did they mention Beatrice and Eugenie…are they invited?
Harry attended Peters first wedding with Chelsey AND Kate and got the job of introducing Kate to the queen.
This because William went solo to Africa to his exes wedding or her brothers wedding
(I keep mixing them up, Jecca was the reason for missing Peters wedding and Charlottes first Easter, one time her brother got married one time it was Jecca herself. He never brought Kate)
See, the issue of Harry and not inviting him places/stripping him and his family of titles is William’s sole platform and agenda for when he becomes king. The rest? There is no rest. He’ll do his worst to Harry, and go on living his tax-payer funded luxurious, care-free life. Suck it, peasants.
I think this will all backfire on scooter if he attempts to remove titles out of pettiness. And would bring up why royals including scooter need them At all.
But, but, but will Will be one of the 11 ushers that he boasted about when the Duke of Westminster got married a couple of years ago? Also is wifey going with Wilbur? Anybody know the last time they attended a wedding together? Was it the Jordanian wedding when Will did that wind it up thing when Kate was keeping him waiting!?
Peter picked a “side” (as @kaiser notes, per William’s antics).
Peter Phillips and his bride are as basic and boring as watching paint dry.
Ooooh I dunno……methinks @Aquarius64’s comment is spot on. It’s not unusual in the trashy, lowbrow brf for sidepieces to become queen.
See: current occupant.
Except his dating Harriet doesn’t overlap with his breakup with Lindsey Wallace which didn’t overlap with his divorce from Autumn.
Oh nooo…. I am pretty sure Lindsey overlapped his relationship with Autumn, at the very least before they divorced.
🎯 Thanks Kingston – you beat me to it! I’ll just add the obvious: The brf, bm, and their supporters worry so much more about “ unkind” comments than they do about their own unkind actions -and sometimes, criminal behavior – toward others. This comment may sound harsh to the aforementioned group’s ears, but I’m not saying it to be kind.
Is Peter selling his wedding photos to Hello! magazine again?